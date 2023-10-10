Junmai Sushi Bar & Grill 2215 South Melrose Drive #104
Popular Items
Honey Jalapeno Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, avocado OUTSIDE: Yellowtail, jalapenos, cilantro, honey jalapeno sauce
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar. Served with ponzu sauce.
Miso Ramen
Miso broth with pork, noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, garlic chips and half an egg
Specialties
16-piece Sashimi Combo
Chefs Choice Sashimi Combo
2X2 Sashimi Combo
2-piece tuna, 2-piece salmon and 2-piece yellowtail
3X3 Sashimi Combo
3-piece tuna, 3-piece salmon and 3-piece yellowtail
Hamachi Jalapeno
6-piece yellowtail sashimi served with avocado and jalapenos over a bed of cucumber salad
Hamachi Truffle
6-piece yellowtail sashimi covered with a black truffle sauce served over a bed of seaweed salad
10-Piece Sushi Combo
Chefs Choice SushiCombo
2X2 Sushi Combo
2-piece tuna, 2-piece salmon and 2-piece yellowtail
Nigiri
Albacore
2-piece Albacore Nigiri
Eel
2-piece Eel Nigiri
Flying Fish Egg
2-piece Flying Fish Egg Nigiri
Krab Stick
2-piece Krab Stick Nigiri
Mackerel
2-piece Mackerel Nigiri
Octopus
2-piece Octopus Nigiri
Salmon
2-piece Salmon Nigiri
Salmon Egg
2-piece Salmon Egg Nigiri
Scallop
2-piece Scallop Nigiri
Sea Urchin
2-piece Sea Urchin Nigiri
Shrimp
2-piece Shrimp Nigiri
Smelt Egg
2-piece Smelt Egg Nigiri
Smoked Salmon
2-piece Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Squid
2-piece Squid Nigiri
Surf Clam
2-piece Surf Clam Nigiri
Sweet Shrimp
2-piece Sweet Shrimp Nigiri
Toro
2-piece Toro Nigiri
Tuna
2-piece Tuna Nigiri
Yellowtail
2-piece Yellowtail Nigiri
Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
6-piece Albacore Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi
6-piece Mackerel Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
6-piece Octopus Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
6-piece Salmon Sashimi
Toro Sashimi
6-piece Toro Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
6-piece Tuna Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
6-piece Yellowtail Sashimi
Hand Rolls
California Hand Roll
INSIDE: Krab, avocado and cucumber
Eel Hand Roll
INSIDE: Eel, avocado, cucumber, gobo, eel sauce
Philadelphia Hand Roll
INSIDE: Salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
INSIDE: Salmon skin, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, benito flakes
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Albacore Hand Roll
INSIDE: Spicy albacore, cucumber
Spicy Krab Hand Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
INSIDE: Spicy salmon, cucumber
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
INSIDE: Spicy scallop, cucumber
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
INSIDE: Spicy tuna, cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll
INSIDE: Spicy yellowtail, cucumber
Spider Hand Roll
Rolls
Alaskan Roll
INSIDE: Krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Salmon
Avocado Maki Roll
INSIDE: Avocado (seaweed on the outside)
California Roll
INSIDE: Krab, avocado, cucumber
California Special Roll
INSIDE: Krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Masago
Cucumber Maki Roll
INSIDE: Cucumber (seaweed on the outside)
Philadelphia Roll
INSIDE: Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber
Rainbow Roll
INSIDE: Krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Assorted fish, avocado
Salmon Maki Roll
INSIDE: Salmon (seaweed on the outside)
Salmon Skin Roll
INSIDE: Crispy salmon skin, sprouts, gobo, cucumber OUTSIDE: Benito flakes
Shake N Bake Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cream cheese ON TOP: Dynamite sauce, eel sauce (baked)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, cucumber (wrapped in seaweed and soy paper)
Spicy California Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Double Roll
INSIDE: Spicy yellowtail, spicy albacore, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber OUTSIDE: Sriracha
Spicy Salmon Roll
INSIDE: Spicy salmon, cucumber
Spicy Scallop Roll
INSIDE: Spicy scallops, cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
INSIDE: Spicy tuna, cucumber
Spider Roll
INSIDE: Soft shell crab tempura, krab, avocado, sprouts, cucumber (wrapped in seaweed and soy paper)
Tuna Maki Roll
INSIDE: Tuna (seaweed on the outside)
Special Rolls
Aftermath Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese OUTSIDE: Spicy tuna, jalapenos, eel sauce
Black Magic Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber OUTSIDE: Avocado ON TOP: Spicy tuna chunks, habanero, jalapenos, sriracha, lemon slices, chili powder, scallions, cilantro (wrapped in soy paper, no rice)
Black Mamba Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Avocado ON TOP: Lobster tempura, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha
Blakey Roll
INSIDE: Ebi, shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado OUTSIDE: Seared albacore, jalapenos, cilantro, sriracha, spicy ponzu
Caterpillar Roll
INSIDE: Eel, cucumber, gobo OUTSIDE: Avocado, eel sauce
Ceviche Roll
INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, spicy tuna, cucumber OUTSIDE: Avocado ON TOP: Assorted fish, cilantro, jalapenos, ponzu (wrapped in soy paper, no rice)
Crispy Albacore Roll
INSIDE: Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Seared albacore, fried onions, sriracha, ponzu
Crunchy Roll
INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Tempura crumbs, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Deja Vu Roll
INSIDE: Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Tuna, salsa
Destiny Roll
INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber OUTSIDE: Salmon ON TOP: Ebi, spicy krab, jalapenos, cilantro, eel sauce
Dragon Roll
INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Eel, avocado, eel sauce
Dragon Fire Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Eel, avocado, eel sauce
Dynamic Duo Roll
INSIDE: Krab, avocado OUTSIDE: Salmon ON TOP: Spicy scallops, dynamite sauce, eel sauce (baked)
Firestone Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, avocado OUTSIDE: Ebi, lemon slices, jalapenos, cilantro, sriracha, garlic sautee sauce
Flamin’ Tater Roll
INSIDE: Spicy tuna, krab, avocado ON TOP: Spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha (wrapped in soy paper and shredded potatoes, no rice, fried)
Honey Jalapeno Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, avocado OUTSIDE: Yellowtail, jalapenos, cilantro, honey jalapeno sauce
Ignite Roll
INSIDE: Shrimp Tempura, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Spicy krab, jalapeno, eel sauce
Illusion Roll
INSIDE: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, ebi, krab, avocado ON TOP: Masago, ponzu, sriracha, chili powder, squeezed lemon (wrapped in soy paper and cucumber, no rice)
Kenziana Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Tuna, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce
KM Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese OUTSIDE: Avocado ON TOP: Shrimp tempura, jalapenos, cilantro, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha (wrapped in soy paper, no rice)
Kryptonite Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Tuna, lime slices, cilantro, sriracha, ponzu
Legacy Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese OUTSIDE: Ebi, avocado, lemon slices, chili powder, spicy ponzu (wrapped in soy paper, no rice)
Lemon Cilantro Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber INSIDE: Salmon, lemon slices, cilantro, sriracha, ponzu
Mango Madness Roll
INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Yellowtail, mango, habaneros, cilantro, squeezed lemon, tajin, sriracha
Maui Wowie Roll
INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Spicy tuna, macadamia nuts, tempura crumbs, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Octane Roll
INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese OUTSIDE: Spicy salmon, habaneros, eel sauce
Remedy Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Seared albacore, jalapeno, cilantro, fresh ginger, scallions, ponzu
Rock’n Roll
INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese OUTSIDE: Tempura crumbs, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Sexy Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese OUTSIDE: Tuna ON TOP: Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo eel sauce, sriracha
Shrimp Sautee Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro OUTSIDE: Avocado ON TOP: 5-piece jumbo shrimp, garlic sautee sauce, chili powder (wrapped in soy paper, no rice)
Smokin’ Sake Roll
INSIDE: Spicy Krab, avocado, cucumber, asparagus tempura OUTSIDE: Seared smoked salmon, masago, dynamite sauce, scallions, eel sauce
Sunset Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber, gobo OUTSIDE: Yellowtail, orange slices, ginger dressing, chili powder
Sweet Chick Roll
INSIDE: Avocado, cream cheese ON TOP: Teriyaki chicken, spicy mayo, sriracha (fried)
Truffle Shuffle Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Seared yellowtail, jalapeno, spicy mayo, black truffle sauce
Vista Roll
INSIDE: Salmon, avocado, cream cheese ON TOP: Jalapenos, spicy mayo, sriracha (fried)
Wildfire Roll
INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cream cheese OUTSIDE: Tuna ON TOP: Spicy scallops, habanero, eel sauce
Salads
Cucumber Salad
Cucumbers topped with sesame ponzu and chili powder.
House Salad
Lettuce, carrots and beets topped with ginger dressing.
Kylah Salad
Lettuce, tuna, spicy krab, cilantro and avocado topped with spicy ponzu. Served with 4-piece jumbo fried shrimp.
Seafood Salad
Lettuce and assorted fish topped with ponzu.
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed topped with ponzu.
Tako Salad
Cucumbers, seaweed, octopus and krab stick topped with ponzu.
Tuna Poke Salad
Lettuce, cucumbers, seaweed, tuna and avocado topped with ponzu and chili powder.
Appetizers
Salted Edamame
Salted soy beans. Your choice of regular or spicy.
Garlic Edamame
Garlic soy beans. Your choice of regular or spicy.
“The Works” Edamame
Soy beans cooked with garlic, teriyaki sauce and sriracha.
Scallop Dynamite
Spicy krab topped with spicy scallops, avocado slices, masago, dynamite sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce (baked)
Baked Green Mussels
2-piece green mussels topped with krab, masago, avocado, dynamite sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce and sriracha (baked)
Fried Baby Octopus
6-piece fried baby octopus. Served with spicy mayo.
Fried Calamari
8-piece fried calamari strips. Served with spicy mayo.
Pork Gyoza
5-piece dumplings. Fried or steamed.
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar. Served with ponzu sauce.
Salmon Kama
Grilled salmon collar. Served with ponzu sauce.
Seared Tuna
5-piece seared tuna topped with ponzu sauce. Served over seaweed salad.
Jumbo Shrimp
6-piece jumbo shrimp. Sauteed or Fried.
Chicken Karaage
Fried chicken bites. Served with ranch.
Oyster Shooter
Fresh Pacific oysters, masago, scallions and sriracha served in ponzu sauce
Oyster on a Half Shell
2-piece fresh Pacific oysters served with ponzu sauce and scallions
Stuffed Jalapenos
Jalapenos stuffed with spicy krab and cream cheese. Served with spicy mayo.
Sushi Burrito
Krab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, cucumbers, sprouts, cilantro and spicy mayo. Served with salsa. (wrapped in soy paper)
Mixed Tempura
4-piece shrimp tempura and 4-piece assorted vegetable tempura.
Vegetable Tempura
8-piece assorted vegetable tempura.
Krab Wontons
Krab and cream cheese wrapped in a wonton skin. (fried)
Fried Trio Sampler
3-piece krab wontons, 3-piece pork gyoza and 3-piece (cut) stuffed jalapeno.
Sides
Ramen
Miso Ramen
Miso broth with pork, noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, garlic chips and half an egg
Shoyu Ramen
Soy sauce broth with pork, noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, garlic chips and half an egg
Spicy Chicken Ramen
Spicy chicken broth with chicken, noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, garlic chips and half an egg
Spicy Shrimp Ramen
Spicy garlic broth with shrimp, noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, garlic chips and half an egg
Tonkatsu Ramen
Creamy pork broth with pork, noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, garlic chips and half an egg
Vegetarian Specials
ACC Roll
INSIDE: Avocado, cucumber, cream cheese
Agadashi Tofu
Tempura tofu served with benito flakes, scallions and tempura sauce.
Vegetable Bowl
Served over steamed rice. Your choice of hibachi or teriyaki.
Vegetable Tempura Roll
INSIDE: Assorted vegetable tempura
Veggie Roll
INSIDE: Lettuce, beets, carrots, sprouts, gobo, avocado, cucumber
Veggie Firestone
INSIDE: Avocado, cucumber, gobo OUTSIDE: Lemon slices, jalapenos, cilantro, sriracha, garlic sautee sauce
Vista Veggie Roll
INSIDE: Avocado, cream cheese ON TOP: Spicy mayo, jalapenos, sriracha (fried)
Bowls
Chicken Bowl
YOUR CHOICE OF HIBACHI OR TERIYAKI. ALL BOWLS INCLUDE MUSHROOMS AND BROCCOLI. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP, ONION SOUP OR HOUSE SALAD.
Beef Bowl
YOUR CHOICE OF HIBACHI OR TERIYAKI. ALL BOWLS INCLUDE MUSHROOMS AND BROCCOLI. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP, ONION SOUP OR HOUSE SALAD.
Salmon Bowl
YOUR CHOICE OF HIBACHI OR TERIYAKI. ALL BOWLS INCLUDE MUSHROOMS AND BROCCOLI. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP, ONION SOUP OR HOUSE SALAD.
Shrimp Bowl
YOUR CHOICE OF HIBACHI OR TERIYAKI. ALL BOWLS INCLUDE MUSHROOMS AND BROCCOLI. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP, ONION SOUP OR HOUSE SALAD.
Specialty Bowls
Yakisoba
Chicken Yakisoba
ALL YAKISOBA DISHES INCLUDE CABBAGE AND BEAN SPROUTS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MISO SOUP, ONION SOUP OR HOUSE SALAD.
Beef Yakisoba
ALL YAKISOBA DISHES INCLUDE CABBAGE AND BEAN SPROUTS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MISO SOUP, ONION SOUP OR HOUSE SALAD.
Shrimp Yakisoba
ALL YAKISOBA DISHES INCLUDE CABBAGE AND BEAN SPROUTS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MISO SOUP, ONION SOUP OR HOUSE SALAD.
Vegetable Yakisoba
ALL YAKISOBA DISHES INCLUDE CABBAGE AND BEAN SPROUTS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MISO SOUP, ONION SOUP OR HOUSE SALAD.
Entrees
Beef Entrée
YOUR CHOICE OF HIBACHI OR TERIYAKI. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE MUSHROOMS, STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.
Chicken Entrée
YOUR CHOICE OF HIBACHI OR TERIYAKI. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE MUSHROOMS, STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.
Salmon Entrée
YOUR CHOICE OF HIBACHI OR TERIYAKI. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE MUSHROOMS, STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.
Shrimp Entrée
YOUR CHOICE OF HIBACHI OR TERIYAKI. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE MUSHROOMS, STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.
Special Entrees
The Rocky Special
Hibachi steak and chicken. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.
Chicken Katsu
Panko crusted chicken breast. Served with a homemade katsu sauce. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.
Land & Sea Combo
Hibachi chicken and jumbo sauteed shrimp. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.
Junmai Trio
Hibachi lobster, salmon and shrimp. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Teriyaki Entree
Served with steamed rice and your choice of fries or broccoli
Kids Beef Teriyaki Entree
Served with steamed rice and your choice of fries or broccoli
Kids Shrimp Teriyaki Entree
Served with steamed rice and your choice of fries or broccoli
Kids Plain Yakisoba
Plain yakisoba noodles.
Kids Chicken Yakisoba
Yakisoba noodles served with chicken (no vegetables).
Kids Beef Yakisoba
Yakisoba noodles served with beef (no vegetables).
Kids Shrimp Yakisoba
Yakisoba noodles served with shrimp (no vegetables).
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Served with steamed rice and your choice of fries or broccoli
Desserts
Banana Tempura
4-piece fried banana served with vanilla ice cream.
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream rolled in pound cake. (fried)
Mochi Ice Cream
Your choice of 3 vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, green tea or mango mochi.
Stuffed Japanese Churros
4-piece wonton skins stuffed with cream cheese. Served with vanilla ice cream. Your choice of sugar or cinnamon.
Fair-ly Fried Fundae
Your choice of chocolate or peanut butter cookies fried in a house batter and topped with cinnamon crunchies, whipped cream, caramel and condensed milk. Served with vanilla ice cream.
Banana Tempura
Banana Tempura
Specials
Wonder Roll
INSIDE: Spicy tuna, spicy krab, shrimp tempura, ebi OUTSIDE: Seared yellowtail ON TOP: Masago, lemon slices, avocado, ponzu, sriracha, chili powder, jalapenos, cilantro, fried onions, fried garlic (Wrapped in soy paper. No rice)
Kraken Roll
INSIDE: Fried calamari, spicy krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Octopus, lime, spicy ponzu, chili oil, sriracha, cilantro, jalapeno
Soy Into You Roll
INSIDE: Spicy yellowtail avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: yellowtail, avocado, lemon slices, sriracha, spicy ponzu, jalapenos, cilantro, garlic chips (Wrapped in soy paper)
Sue-machi Roll
INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado OUTSIDE: Yellowtail tempura, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha
Limitless Roll
INSIDE: Krab, shirmp tempura, avocado OUTSIDE: Seared albacore, fried garlic, jalapenos, spicy mayo, spicy ponzu, black truffle sauce, chili paste, chili powder, green onions
Tako Fuego Roll
INSIDE: Spicy krab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber OUTSIDE: Yellowtail ON TOP: Octopus, avocado, ponzu, chili powder, jalapenos, cilantro, sesame oil, sriracha (Wrapped in soy paper. No rice)
Garlic Noodles
Yakisoba noodles tossed in a garlic sauce. Topped with green onions and parmesan cheese.
Soft-Shell Crab Appetizer
Two fried and sauteed soft-shell crabs on a bed of cabbage. Served with sauteed asparagus and ponzu.
Garlic Green Beans
Sauteed green beans cooked with fresh garlic and garlic sauce.
Japanese Style Short Ribs
Marinated beef (without bones) served with a small side of steamed rice.