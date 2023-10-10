Popular Items

Honey Jalapeno Roll

$18.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, avocado OUTSIDE: Yellowtail, jalapenos, cilantro, honey jalapeno sauce

Hamachi Kama

$9.00

Grilled yellowtail collar. Served with ponzu sauce.

Miso Ramen

$14.00

Miso broth with pork, noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, garlic chips and half an egg


Specialties

16-piece Sashimi Combo

$40.00

Chefs Choice Sashimi Combo

2X2 Sashimi Combo

$19.00

2-piece tuna, 2-piece salmon and 2-piece yellowtail

3X3 Sashimi Combo

$25.00

3-piece tuna, 3-piece salmon and 3-piece yellowtail

Hamachi Jalapeno

$20.00

6-piece yellowtail sashimi served with avocado and jalapenos over a bed of cucumber salad

Hamachi Truffle

$20.00

6-piece yellowtail sashimi covered with a black truffle sauce served over a bed of seaweed salad

10-Piece Sushi Combo

$32.00

Chefs Choice SushiCombo

2X2 Sushi Combo

$24.00

2-piece tuna, 2-piece salmon and 2-piece yellowtail

Nigiri

Albacore

$7.00

2-piece Albacore Nigiri

Eel

$8.00

2-piece Eel Nigiri

Flying Fish Egg

$7.00

2-piece Flying Fish Egg Nigiri

Krab Stick

$6.00

2-piece Krab Stick Nigiri

Mackerel

$7.00

2-piece Mackerel Nigiri

Octopus

$7.00

2-piece Octopus Nigiri

Salmon

$8.00

2-piece Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Egg

$8.00

2-piece Salmon Egg Nigiri

Scallop

$7.00

2-piece Scallop Nigiri

Sea Urchin

$15.00

2-piece Sea Urchin Nigiri

Shrimp

$7.00

2-piece Shrimp Nigiri

Smelt Egg

$7.00

2-piece Smelt Egg Nigiri

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

2-piece Smoked Salmon Nigiri

Squid

$7.00

2-piece Squid Nigiri

Surf Clam

$7.00

2-piece Surf Clam Nigiri

Sweet Shrimp

$10.00

2-piece Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

Toro

$16.00Out of stock

2-piece Toro Nigiri

Tuna

$9.00

2-piece Tuna Nigiri

Yellowtail

$8.00

2-piece Yellowtail Nigiri

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$17.00

6-piece Albacore Sashimi

Mackerel Sashimi

$18.00

6-piece Mackerel Sashimi

Octopus Sashimi

$15.00

6-piece Octopus Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$18.00

6-piece Salmon Sashimi

Toro Sashimi

$38.00

6-piece Toro Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$19.00

6-piece Tuna Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$18.00

6-piece Yellowtail Sashimi

Hand Rolls

California Hand Roll

$7.00

INSIDE: Krab, avocado and cucumber

Eel Hand Roll

$7.00

INSIDE: Eel, avocado, cucumber, gobo, eel sauce

Philadelphia Hand Roll

$8.00

INSIDE: Salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$7.00

INSIDE: Salmon skin, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, benito flakes

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$8.00

INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Albacore Hand Roll

$7.00

INSIDE: Spicy albacore, cucumber

Spicy Krab Hand Roll

$7.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$7.00

INSIDE: Spicy salmon, cucumber

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$7.00

INSIDE: Spicy scallop, cucumber

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$7.00

INSIDE: Spicy tuna, cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$7.00

INSIDE: Spicy yellowtail, cucumber

Spider Hand Roll

$8.00

Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$16.00

INSIDE: Krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Salmon

Avocado Maki Roll

$7.00

INSIDE: Avocado (seaweed on the outside)

California Roll

$8.00

INSIDE: Krab, avocado, cucumber

California Special Roll

$11.00

INSIDE: Krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Masago

Cucumber Maki Roll

$5.00

INSIDE: Cucumber (seaweed on the outside)

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

INSIDE: Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

INSIDE: Krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Assorted fish, avocado

Salmon Maki Roll

$7.00

INSIDE: Salmon (seaweed on the outside)

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

INSIDE: Crispy salmon skin, sprouts, gobo, cucumber OUTSIDE: Benito flakes

Shake N Bake Roll

$13.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cream cheese ON TOP: Dynamite sauce, eel sauce (baked)

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, cucumber (wrapped in seaweed and soy paper)

Spicy California Roll

$9.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Double Roll

$10.00

INSIDE: Spicy yellowtail, spicy albacore, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber OUTSIDE: Sriracha

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

INSIDE: Spicy salmon, cucumber

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.00

INSIDE: Spicy scallops, cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

INSIDE: Spicy tuna, cucumber

Spider Roll

$14.00

INSIDE: Soft shell crab tempura, krab, avocado, sprouts, cucumber (wrapped in seaweed and soy paper)

Tuna Maki Roll

$7.00

INSIDE: Tuna (seaweed on the outside)

Special Rolls

Aftermath Roll

$19.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese OUTSIDE: Spicy tuna, jalapenos, eel sauce

Black Magic Roll

$18.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber OUTSIDE: Avocado ON TOP: Spicy tuna chunks, habanero, jalapenos, sriracha, lemon slices, chili powder, scallions, cilantro (wrapped in soy paper, no rice)

Black Mamba Roll

$24.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Avocado ON TOP: Lobster tempura, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha

Blakey Roll

$20.00

INSIDE: Ebi, shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado OUTSIDE: Seared albacore, jalapenos, cilantro, sriracha, spicy ponzu

Caterpillar Roll

$15.00

INSIDE: Eel, cucumber, gobo OUTSIDE: Avocado, eel sauce

Ceviche Roll

$22.00

INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, spicy tuna, cucumber OUTSIDE: Avocado ON TOP: Assorted fish, cilantro, jalapenos, ponzu (wrapped in soy paper, no rice)

Crispy Albacore Roll

$18.00

INSIDE: Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Seared albacore, fried onions, sriracha, ponzu

Crunchy Roll

$15.00

INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Tempura crumbs, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Deja Vu Roll

$17.00

INSIDE: Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Tuna, salsa

Destiny Roll

$21.00

INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber OUTSIDE: Salmon ON TOP: Ebi, spicy krab, jalapenos, cilantro, eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$17.00

INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Eel, avocado, eel sauce

Dragon Fire Roll

$17.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Eel, avocado, eel sauce

Dynamic Duo Roll

$20.00

INSIDE: Krab, avocado OUTSIDE: Salmon ON TOP: Spicy scallops, dynamite sauce, eel sauce (baked)

Firestone Roll

$19.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, avocado OUTSIDE: Ebi, lemon slices, jalapenos, cilantro, sriracha, garlic sautee sauce

Flamin’ Tater Roll

$17.00

INSIDE: Spicy tuna, krab, avocado ON TOP: Spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha (wrapped in soy paper and shredded potatoes, no rice, fried)

Honey Jalapeno Roll

$18.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, avocado OUTSIDE: Yellowtail, jalapenos, cilantro, honey jalapeno sauce

Ignite Roll

$15.00

INSIDE: Shrimp Tempura, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Spicy krab, jalapeno, eel sauce

Illusion Roll

$19.00

INSIDE: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, ebi, krab, avocado ON TOP: Masago, ponzu, sriracha, chili powder, squeezed lemon (wrapped in soy paper and cucumber, no rice)

Kenziana Roll

$19.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Tuna, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce

KM Roll

$21.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese OUTSIDE: Avocado ON TOP: Shrimp tempura, jalapenos, cilantro, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha (wrapped in soy paper, no rice)

Kryptonite Roll

$19.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Tuna, lime slices, cilantro, sriracha, ponzu

Legacy Roll

$18.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese OUTSIDE: Ebi, avocado, lemon slices, chili powder, spicy ponzu (wrapped in soy paper, no rice)

Lemon Cilantro Roll

$19.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber INSIDE: Salmon, lemon slices, cilantro, sriracha, ponzu

Mango Madness Roll

$19.00

INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Yellowtail, mango, habaneros, cilantro, squeezed lemon, tajin, sriracha

Maui Wowie Roll

$18.00

INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Spicy tuna, macadamia nuts, tempura crumbs, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Octane Roll

$19.00

INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese OUTSIDE: Spicy salmon, habaneros, eel sauce

Remedy Roll

$18.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Seared albacore, jalapeno, cilantro, fresh ginger, scallions, ponzu

Rock’n Roll

$19.00

INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese OUTSIDE: Tempura crumbs, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Sexy Roll

$21.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese OUTSIDE: Tuna ON TOP: Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo eel sauce, sriracha

Shrimp Sautee Roll

$23.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro OUTSIDE: Avocado ON TOP: 5-piece jumbo shrimp, garlic sautee sauce, chili powder (wrapped in soy paper, no rice)

Smokin’ Sake Roll

$20.00

INSIDE: Spicy Krab, avocado, cucumber, asparagus tempura OUTSIDE: Seared smoked salmon, masago, dynamite sauce, scallions, eel sauce

Sunset Roll

$19.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber, gobo OUTSIDE: Yellowtail, orange slices, ginger dressing, chili powder

Sweet Chick Roll

$17.00

INSIDE: Avocado, cream cheese ON TOP: Teriyaki chicken, spicy mayo, sriracha (fried)

Truffle Shuffle Roll

$19.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Seared yellowtail, jalapeno, spicy mayo, black truffle sauce

Vista Roll

$15.00

INSIDE: Salmon, avocado, cream cheese ON TOP: Jalapenos, spicy mayo, sriracha (fried)

Wildfire Roll

$21.00

INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cream cheese OUTSIDE: Tuna ON TOP: Spicy scallops, habanero, eel sauce

Salads

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Cucumbers topped with sesame ponzu and chili powder.

House Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, carrots and beets topped with ginger dressing.

Kylah Salad

$21.00

Lettuce, tuna, spicy krab, cilantro and avocado topped with spicy ponzu. Served with 4-piece jumbo fried shrimp.

Seafood Salad

$22.00

Lettuce and assorted fish topped with ponzu.

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Seaweed topped with ponzu.

Tako Salad

$13.00

Cucumbers, seaweed, octopus and krab stick topped with ponzu.

Tuna Poke Salad

$17.00

Lettuce, cucumbers, seaweed, tuna and avocado topped with ponzu and chili powder.

Appetizers

Salted Edamame

$4.00

Salted soy beans. Your choice of regular or spicy.

Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Garlic soy beans. Your choice of regular or spicy.

“The Works” Edamame

$7.00

Soy beans cooked with garlic, teriyaki sauce and sriracha.

Scallop Dynamite

$10.00

Spicy krab topped with spicy scallops, avocado slices, masago, dynamite sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce (baked)

Baked Green Mussels

$8.00

2-piece green mussels topped with krab, masago, avocado, dynamite sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce and sriracha (baked)

Fried Baby Octopus

$11.00

6-piece fried baby octopus. Served with spicy mayo.

Fried Calamari

$10.00

8-piece fried calamari strips. Served with spicy mayo.

Pork Gyoza

$8.00

5-piece dumplings. Fried or steamed.

Hamachi Kama

$9.00

Grilled yellowtail collar. Served with ponzu sauce.

Salmon Kama

$9.00

Grilled salmon collar. Served with ponzu sauce.

Seared Tuna

$15.00

5-piece seared tuna topped with ponzu sauce. Served over seaweed salad.

Jumbo Shrimp

$16.00

6-piece jumbo shrimp. Sauteed or Fried.

Chicken Karaage

$8.00

Fried chicken bites. Served with ranch.

Oyster Shooter

$7.00

Fresh Pacific oysters, masago, scallions and sriracha served in ponzu sauce

Oyster on a Half Shell

$9.00

2-piece fresh Pacific oysters served with ponzu sauce and scallions

Stuffed Jalapenos

$11.00

Jalapenos stuffed with spicy krab and cream cheese. Served with spicy mayo.

Sushi Burrito

$7.00

Krab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, cucumbers, sprouts, cilantro and spicy mayo. Served with salsa. (wrapped in soy paper)

Mixed Tempura

$10.00

4-piece shrimp tempura and 4-piece assorted vegetable tempura.

Vegetable Tempura

$8.00

8-piece assorted vegetable tempura.

Krab Wontons

$9.00

Krab and cream cheese wrapped in a wonton skin. (fried)

Fried Trio Sampler

$13.00

3-piece krab wontons, 3-piece pork gyoza and 3-piece (cut) stuffed jalapeno.

Sides

Plain Fries

$4.00

Garlic Fries

$6.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$5.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$7.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$4.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Soups

Miso Soup

$4.00

Tofu, seaweed, scallions

Onion Soup

$4.00

Fried onions, scallions, mushrooms

Ramen

Miso Ramen

$14.00

Miso broth with pork, noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, garlic chips and half an egg

Shoyu Ramen

$14.00

Soy sauce broth with pork, noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, garlic chips and half an egg

Spicy Chicken Ramen

$14.00

Spicy chicken broth with chicken, noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, garlic chips and half an egg

Spicy Shrimp Ramen

$16.00

Spicy garlic broth with shrimp, noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, garlic chips and half an egg

Tonkatsu Ramen

$14.00

Creamy pork broth with pork, noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, garlic chips and half an egg

Vegetarian Specials

ACC Roll

$8.00

INSIDE: Avocado, cucumber, cream cheese

Agadashi Tofu

$10.00

Tempura tofu served with benito flakes, scallions and tempura sauce.

Vegetable Bowl

$13.00

Served over steamed rice. Your choice of hibachi or teriyaki.

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$8.00

INSIDE: Assorted vegetable tempura

Veggie Roll

$8.00

INSIDE: Lettuce, beets, carrots, sprouts, gobo, avocado, cucumber

Veggie Firestone

$10.00

INSIDE: Avocado, cucumber, gobo OUTSIDE: Lemon slices, jalapenos, cilantro, sriracha, garlic sautee sauce

Vista Veggie Roll

$9.00

INSIDE: Avocado, cream cheese ON TOP: Spicy mayo, jalapenos, sriracha (fried)

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$15.00

YOUR CHOICE OF HIBACHI OR TERIYAKI. ALL BOWLS INCLUDE MUSHROOMS AND BROCCOLI. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP, ONION SOUP OR HOUSE SALAD.

Beef Bowl

$18.00

YOUR CHOICE OF HIBACHI OR TERIYAKI. ALL BOWLS INCLUDE MUSHROOMS AND BROCCOLI. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP, ONION SOUP OR HOUSE SALAD.

Salmon Bowl

$18.00

YOUR CHOICE OF HIBACHI OR TERIYAKI. ALL BOWLS INCLUDE MUSHROOMS AND BROCCOLI. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP, ONION SOUP OR HOUSE SALAD.

Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

YOUR CHOICE OF HIBACHI OR TERIYAKI. ALL BOWLS INCLUDE MUSHROOMS AND BROCCOLI. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP, ONION SOUP OR HOUSE SALAD.

Specialty Bowls

Chirashi Bowl

$21.00

Assorted fish served over sushi rice.

Tekkadon

$18.00

Tuna sashimi served over sushi rice.

Unagi Bowl

$18.00

Baked eel served over steamed rice.

Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba

$15.00

ALL YAKISOBA DISHES INCLUDE CABBAGE AND BEAN SPROUTS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MISO SOUP, ONION SOUP OR HOUSE SALAD.

Beef Yakisoba

$18.00

ALL YAKISOBA DISHES INCLUDE CABBAGE AND BEAN SPROUTS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MISO SOUP, ONION SOUP OR HOUSE SALAD.

Shrimp Yakisoba

$18.00

ALL YAKISOBA DISHES INCLUDE CABBAGE AND BEAN SPROUTS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MISO SOUP, ONION SOUP OR HOUSE SALAD.

Vegetable Yakisoba

$14.00

ALL YAKISOBA DISHES INCLUDE CABBAGE AND BEAN SPROUTS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MISO SOUP, ONION SOUP OR HOUSE SALAD.

Entrees

Beef Entrée

$20.00

YOUR CHOICE OF HIBACHI OR TERIYAKI. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE MUSHROOMS, STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.

Chicken Entrée

$17.00

YOUR CHOICE OF HIBACHI OR TERIYAKI. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE MUSHROOMS, STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.

Salmon Entrée

$19.00

YOUR CHOICE OF HIBACHI OR TERIYAKI. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE MUSHROOMS, STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.

Shrimp Entrée

$20.00

YOUR CHOICE OF HIBACHI OR TERIYAKI. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE MUSHROOMS, STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.

Special Entrees

The Rocky Special

$29.00

Hibachi steak and chicken. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.

Chicken Katsu

$19.00

Panko crusted chicken breast. Served with a homemade katsu sauce. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.

Land & Sea Combo

$32.00

Hibachi chicken and jumbo sauteed shrimp. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.

Junmai Trio

$50.00

Hibachi lobster, salmon and shrimp. ALL ENTREES INCLUDE STEAMED RICE AND SAUTEED VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH MISO SOUP OR ONION SOUP AND A HOUSE SALAD. UPGRADE TO FRIED RICE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $3.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Teriyaki Entree

$8.00

Served with steamed rice and your choice of fries or broccoli

Kids Beef Teriyaki Entree

$9.00

Served with steamed rice and your choice of fries or broccoli

Kids Shrimp Teriyaki Entree

$9.00

Served with steamed rice and your choice of fries or broccoli

Kids Plain Yakisoba

$6.00

Plain yakisoba noodles.

Kids Chicken Yakisoba

$9.00

Yakisoba noodles served with chicken (no vegetables).

Kids Beef Yakisoba

$10.00

Yakisoba noodles served with beef (no vegetables).

Kids Shrimp Yakisoba

$10.00

Yakisoba noodles served with shrimp (no vegetables).

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Served with steamed rice and your choice of fries or broccoli

Desserts

Banana Tempura

$7.00

4-piece fried banana served with vanilla ice cream.

Fried Ice Cream

$11.00

Vanilla ice cream rolled in pound cake. (fried)

Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00

Your choice of 3 vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, green tea or mango mochi.

Stuffed Japanese Churros

$9.00

4-piece wonton skins stuffed with cream cheese. Served with vanilla ice cream. Your choice of sugar or cinnamon.

Fair-ly Fried Fundae

$12.00

Your choice of chocolate or peanut butter cookies fried in a house batter and topped with cinnamon crunchies, whipped cream, caramel and condensed milk. Served with vanilla ice cream.

Banana Tempura

Specials

Wonder Roll

$24.00

INSIDE: Spicy tuna, spicy krab, shrimp tempura, ebi OUTSIDE: Seared yellowtail ON TOP: Masago, lemon slices, avocado, ponzu, sriracha, chili powder, jalapenos, cilantro, fried onions, fried garlic (Wrapped in soy paper. No rice)

Kraken Roll

$20.00

INSIDE: Fried calamari, spicy krab, avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: Octopus, lime, spicy ponzu, chili oil, sriracha, cilantro, jalapeno

Soy Into You Roll

$20.00

INSIDE: Spicy yellowtail avocado, cucumber OUTSIDE: yellowtail, avocado, lemon slices, sriracha, spicy ponzu, jalapenos, cilantro, garlic chips (Wrapped in soy paper)

Sue-machi Roll

$18.00

INSIDE: Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado OUTSIDE: Yellowtail tempura, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha

Limitless Roll

$20.00

INSIDE: Krab, shirmp tempura, avocado OUTSIDE: Seared albacore, fried garlic, jalapenos, spicy mayo, spicy ponzu, black truffle sauce, chili paste, chili powder, green onions

Tako Fuego Roll

$24.00

INSIDE: Spicy krab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber OUTSIDE: Yellowtail ON TOP: Octopus, avocado, ponzu, chili powder, jalapenos, cilantro, sesame oil, sriracha (Wrapped in soy paper. No rice)

Garlic Noodles

$7.00

Yakisoba noodles tossed in a garlic sauce. Topped with green onions and parmesan cheese.

Soft-Shell Crab Appetizer

$18.00

Two fried and sauteed soft-shell crabs on a bed of cabbage. Served with sauteed asparagus and ponzu.

Garlic Green Beans

$8.00

Sauteed green beans cooked with fresh garlic and garlic sauce.

Japanese Style Short Ribs

$14.00

Marinated beef (without bones) served with a small side of steamed rice.

Mgwire Roll

$22.00

Ceviche Tostadas

$21.00

Badass Roll

$24.00