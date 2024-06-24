Jurin Sushi 270 West 36th Street
Appetizer
Cold Salad
Don
- Salmon Ikura Don
Salmon, Salmon Roe Served On A Bed Of Rice$22.00
- Tuna Salmon Don
Tuna, Salmon Avocado Served On A Bed Of Rice$24.00
- Uni Don
Uni And 2 Items Of Your Choice: Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon Roe$39.00
- Unagi Don
Eel And Avocado Served On A Bed Of Rice$23.00
- Make Your Own Don
Pick Three Kinds Of Toppings To Craft Your Special Don$32.00
- Group Order$821.25
Daily Tastings
- Jurin Omakase Box (10 Pieces)
10 Pieces With Chef's Special Seasoning：Carapaccio，Mint，Dil，lemon，Sweet Soy，Truffle Pate$40.00
- Nigiri Tasting (6 Pieces)
6 Pieces With Spicy Tuna Roll. Prepared Based On Daily Fresh Ingredients. Please Indicate Any Allergies To Specific Types Of Fish.$25.00
- Nigiri Tasting (10 Pieces)
10 Pieces With Toro Roll，Uni/Salmon Roe included. Prepared Based On Daily Fresh Ingredients. Please Indicate Any Allergies To Specific Types Of Fish.$40.00
- Sashimi Tasting (12 Pieces)
12 Pieces Of Sashimi Served With Sushi Rice. Prepared Based On Daily Fresh Ingredients. Please Indicate Any Allergies To Specific Types Of Fish.$28.00
- Sashimi Tasting (18 Pieces)
18 Pieces Of Sashimi Served With Sushi Rice. Prepared Based On Daily Fresh Ingredients. Please Indicate Any Allergies To Specific Types Of Fish.$40.00
- Nigiri & Sashimi Tasting (6&10)
10 Pieces Sashimi, 6 Piece Nigiri$35.00
- Nigiri & Sashimi Tasting (10&15)
15 Pieces Sashimi, 10 Piece Nigiri$55.00
- Jurin Premium Box
3 Pieces Each Of Uni, Sweet Shrimp, Toro, Salmon Belly, Yellowtail$80.00
- Jurin Party Set
10 Rolls, 30 Sushi, 12 Sashimi$200.00
- Vegetarian Sushi
7 Veggie Sushi And 1 Veggie Roll$18.00
- Jurin Roll Box
Contains Rolls: Spicy Tuna, Spicy Scallop, Salmon Avocado, Cucumber.$29.00
Side Order
Rolls/Hand Roll
- Salmon Roll$8.00
- Tuna Roll$9.00
- Salmon Avo Roll$10.00
- Tuna Avo Roll$11.00
- Mango Avocado Roll$8.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$10.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
- Spicy Scallop Roll$12.00
- California Roll$8.00
- Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, Avocado, Philly Cream Cheese$11.00
- Eel Roll
Choice Of Cucumber Or Avocado$11.00
- Yellowtail Roll
Choice Of Scallion Or Jalapeño$11.00
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- Cucumber Roll$6.00
- Futomaki$10.00
- ------------------
Special Rolls
- Dragon Roll
Eel And Cucumber Topped With Avocado And Masago$16.00
- Black Dragon Roll
Lobster Salad, Avo Inside Eel Avocado On The Top$18.00
- Rainbow Roll
Kani Avocado Cucumber Wrapped In Salmon Tuna Fluke White Tuna On The Top$16.00
- Amazing Spicy Roll
Spicy Sauce, Salmon, and Avo, Topped with Jalapenos and Yuzu Sauce.$16.00
- Dreamy Roll
Kani Avocado, Mango, Philly Cream Cheese, And Salmon Served With Soybeans And Seaweed$18.00
- Crazy Salmon Roll
Spicy Kani，Egg，Avo，Salmon$18.00
- Angel Roll
Black Pepper，Tuna，Cucumber，Salmon，Fluke，YellowTail，Avo，Mint，Spicy Mayo$18.00
- Yellow Submarine Roll
Spicy Tuna，Avo，Mango Salsa$18.00
- Toro Roll
Blue Fin Toro$20.00
- Jurin Sky Line Roll
Blue Fin Toro，Avo，Uni，Salmon Roe，Truffle Pate，Carapaccio$26.00
- ------------------
A La Carte
- Fatty Tuna
Blue Fin Toro$10.00
- Uni
Sea Urchin$10.00
- Sweet Shrimp
Botan Ebi$8.00
- Salmon Roe
Ikura$6.00
- Omelette
Tamago$4.00
- Salmon
Sake$4.00
- Tuna
Akami$5.00
- Yellowtail
Hamachi$4.00
- Red Snapper
Fuedai$4.00
- Fluck
Hirame$4.00
- Mackerel
Saba$4.00
- Sp，Mackerel
Sawara$4.00
- Scallop
Hotategai$5.00
- White Tuna
Albacore$4.00
- Red Clam
Akagai$4.00
- Eel
Unagi$5.00
- ------------------