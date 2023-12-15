Just BE Kitchen Boulder
All Day
Just BEginnings (Appetizers)
- Bright - Moroccan Roasted Carrot Dip$7.99
Carrots, Tahini, Garlic, Lemon, Coconut, House Almond Flour Chips. VG, V, EF, W30 Option, NFO.
- Daring - Cauliflower Wings$7.99
House Spiced Coated Cauliflower, Dairy Free Ranch Contains Seeds, Can Be Made Seed Free EF, NF, VG, V, W30, K
- Lifted - Chia Seed Pudding$7.50
Coconut Cream, Strawberry Basil Compote, Grain-free Granola NF Option, EF, VG
Just BE Awakened (Breakfast)
- Ecstatic - Grainless Granola$7.99
Mixed Nuts (Almonds, Walnuts, Pepitas, Cashews), Dates, Agave, Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt, Coconut Shreds. Almond or Coconut Milk. VG, K, EF, V
- Fulfilled - Burrito$13.25
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, 'Cheddar Wiz' (Housemade Vegan Cheese), Sweet Potato Hash, Inside Almond Flour Tortilla, Topped With Pork Or Veggie Chili, Cilantro, Scallion, Jalapeno. Keto, W30 Option, Vegetarian Option
- Simplicity - Breakfast Plate$11.99
Two Eggs, Sweet Potato Hash, Protein Choice, Tortilla Or Biscuit. NFO, W30 Option, VO
- Wonder - Mediterranean Bowl$13.49
Carrot Puree, Seasonal Veggies, Hemp Tabbouleh, House Dairy Free Tzatziki, Olive Tapenade, Pickled Red Onion, Kale Chips V, VG, NF, W30 Option, EF
Just BE Satisfied (Entrees)
- Cozy - Chicken and Dumplings$10.49
Chicken, Carrot, Dumplings, Chicken Broth Gravy. NF, EF, K W30 Option
- Desired - Chicken Caesar$11.99
Chicken, Cashew Caesar Dressing, Pickled Red Onion, Raw Parmesan, Chopped Romaine, House-made Croutons EFO, DF Option
- Crave Grass-Fed Burger$14.25
100% Grass Fed Beef Burger, No Sugar Bacon, Charred Onion, Jalapeño Aioli, Ketchup, Pickles, Keto Bun with Mixed Green Salad EF, NF, W30 Option, KO
- Loyal - The BEst Quesadilla$14.25
Paleo Tortilla, 'Cheddar Wiz', Chicken, Bacon, House Dairy-Free Ranch. EF. VO *Contains nuts & seeds, can be made seed free
- Wholehearted - Green Chili$6.75+
House Made Green Chili, Topped with 'Cheddar' Wiz, Jalapenos, Scallion, Cilantro. EF, NFO, K, W30 option
- Famous - Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Sampler - Cozy & Wholehearted (Take Out Only)$40.75
Guy Fieri's Favorites Cozy Chicken & Dumplings, Wholehearted Pork Green Chili. EF, NF, K, W30 Option Served To Go Only In Large Portions
- Riot - Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Chicken, House Buffalo Sauce, Cassava Crumble, Carrots, Pickled Cucumbers, Romaine, Paleo Tortilla, Vegan Ranch EF, NFO, W30 Option, K Option
- Shine - Asian Mixed Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Scallions, Shredded Carrots, Red Cabbage, Toasted Coconut Flakes, Toasted Slivered Almonds, Mandarin Oranges, Asian Vinaigrette Dressing EF, W30, K, VG, V, NFO
- Passion - Mixed Vegetable Curry$12.25
Cauliflower Rice, Mixed Veggies, House Made Curry Sauce. VG, NF, EF, V, W30 Contains garlic, onions, and nightshades.
- Enchanted - Seasonal Salad$11.99
Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Beets, Grainless Granola, Almond Feta, Roasted Garlic Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing. EF, VG, V, W30 Option Contains nuts, seeds, garlic, onion, and nightshades.
- Glow - Deconstructed Egg Roll$9.00
LIMITED TIME: With Throwback Thursday – This Dish Returns! Every Thursday until August we’ll be announcing a Fan Favorite that will return and BE available until it runs out! Ground Pork, Garlic, Ginger, Cabbage, Onions, Sesame Seeds, Coconut Aminos, Wontons, Jalapeno Aioli, Scallions NF, EF
Just BE Youthful (Kids Menu)
- Kids Egg Burrito$6.00
Scrambled Egg, 'Cheddar Wiz', Almond Flour Tortilla V, Dairy Free, Contains nuts
- Kids Hamburger$7.00
Grass-Fed Beef Patty, 'Cheddar Wiz' (house made with veggies & spices), House Bun, and Side of Carrot Sticks. NF, EF
- Kids Quesadilla$6.00
Almond Flour Tortilla, 'Cheddar' Wiz (house made veggies & herbs). V, EF, Contains nuts
- Kids 1 Egg Breakfast (With Sweet Potato And Bacon)$6.00
1 Egg, 1 Bacon Slice, Sweet Potato Hash NF, K
- Kids Double Pancake$6.99
Single Almond Flour Pancake, Coconut Whip, Maple Syrup V
Whole30 Menu All Day
Whole30 Breakfast
- W30 Simplicity$11.99
2 Eggs, Sweet Potato Hash, Bacon or Sausage Patty, Pork or Veggie Chili. VO, NF, W30
- W30 Fulfilled - Burrito Bowl$13.25
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage Crumble, Roasted Veggie Puree, Sweet Potato Hash, Pork or Veggie Green Chili, Cilantro, Scallion, Jalapeno. VO, K, NF, VGO
- W30 Wonder - Mediterranean Bowl$13.49
Carrot Puree, Seasonal Veggies, Hemp Tabbouleh, House Dairy Free Tzatziki, Olive Tapenade, Kale Chips V, VG, NF, EF
Whole 30 All Day
- W30 - Bright- Moroccan Roasted Carrot Dip$7.99
Carrots, Tahini, Garlic, Lemon, Coconut, Carrot Sticks. VG, V, EF, NF. W30 Contains seeds
- W30 Daring - Cauliflower Wings$7.99
House Spiced Coated Cauliflower, Dairy Free Ranch Contains Seeds, Can Be Made Seed Free EF, NF, VG, V, W30, K
- W30 - Cozy - Chicken No Dumplings$10.49
Chicken, Carrot, Chicken Bone Broth Gravy. NF, K, EF
- W30 Crave Grass-Fed Burger$14.25
100% Grass Fed Beef Burger, No Sugar Bacon, Charred Onion, Jalapeño Aioli , Ketchup, Mixed Green Salad EF, NF, W30, K
- W30 - Wholehearted$6.75+
Roasted Veggie Puree, Jalapenos, Scallion, Cilantro. K, EF, NF, W30
- W30 - Famous - DDD Sampler$40.75
Guy Fieri's Favorites: Chicken NO Dumplings and W30 Pork Green Chili! NF, EF, K, W30
- W30 Riot - Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Chicken, House Buffalo Sauce, Spiced Cassava Crumble, Carrots, Romaine, Vegan Ranch EF, NF, W30, K
- W30 - Shine - Asian Mixed Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Cabbage, Carrots, Scallion, Toasted Coconut, Slivered Almonds, Mandarin Oranges, Asian Vinaigrette Dressing EF, W30, K, V, VG
Returnable Reusable Packaging
- Use DeliverZero containers$0.99
Weekend Menu
Just BE Awakened (Breakfast)
Just BE Naughty - Desserts
Featured Desserts
- Brownie$4.50
Almond Flour, Cocoa Powder, Tapioca, Palm Shortening, Coconut Sugar, Eggs, Salt, JBK Baking Powder, Vanilla Extract V
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Almond Flour, Coconut Sugar, Palm Shortening, Baking Soda, Salt, Almond Milk, Vanilla Extract, Housemade Chocolate Chips (unsweetened chocolate, honey) VG*contains honey, V, EF