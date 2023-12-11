Just Chillin
Food
- Beef Brisket Sandwich 1/3 pound$8.95
1/3 pound sandwich only
- Beef Brisket Jr. Meal Slider$10.95
slider sandwich with one side
- Beef Brisket Regular Meal 1/3 pound$12.95
1/3 pound sandwich with two sides
- Pulled Pork Sandwich 1/3 pound$7.95
1/3 pound sandwich only
- Pulled Pork Jr. Meal Slider$9.95
slider sandwich with one side
- Pulled Pork Regular Meal 1/3 pound$11.95
1/3 pound sandwich with two sides
- Breaded Shrimp (20 Pieces)$8.95
breaded shrimp only (20 Shrimp)
- Breaded Shrimp Jr. Meal (10 Peices)$10.95
10 shrimp with one side
- Breaded Shrimp Regular Meal (20 Peices)$12.95
20 shrimp with two sides
- Chicken Strips (5 Peices)$7.95
5 piece chicken strip only
- Chicken Strip Jr. Meal (3 Peices)$9.95
3 piece chicken strip with one side
- Chicken Strip Regular Meal (5 Peices)$11.95
5 piece chicken strip with two sides
- Potato Salad 4 oz cup$1.50
- Coleslaw 4 oz cup$1.50
Appetizer
- Texas Corn Bite 1/2 Pound$8.95
- Texas Corn Bite Pound$14.95
- Mac N Cheese Bite 1/2 Pound$8.95
- Mac N Cheese Bite Pound$14.95
- Cheese Curds 1/2 Pound$9.95
- Cheese Curds Pound$16.50
- Onion Rings 1/2 Pound$6.00
- Onion Rings Pound$10.50
- Fries 1/2 Pound$5.00
- Fries Pound$8.50
- Chicken Wings 1/2 Pound$8.00
- Chicken Wings Pound$14.50
- Motz Sticks 1/2 Pound$8.50
- Motz Sticks Pound$14.95
- Pickle Spears 1/2 Pound$6.50
- Pickle Spears Pound$10.95
- Pickle Chips 1/2 Pound$8.50
- Pickle Chips Pound$14.95
Coffee
- Coffee 12 oz$1.50
Black
- Coffee 20oz$2.50
Black
- Americano 12 oz$2.50
diluted coffee concentrate
- Americano 20oz$3.50
diluted coffee concentrate
- Iced Latte 12 oz$3.75
coffee concentrate with milk or cream
- Iced Latte 20oz$4.75
coffee concentrate with milk or cream
- Hot Latte 12 oz$3.75
steamed coffee concentrate with milk or cream
- Hot Latte 20oz$4.75
steamed coffee concentrate with milk or cream
- Cold Brew Coffee 12 oz$3.00
steeped course ground coffee concentrate
- Cold Brew Coffee 20oz$4.00
steeped course ground coffee concentrate
- Hot Steamer 12 oz$3.00
steamed milk with optional flavors
- Hot Steamer 20oz$4.00
steamed milk with optional flavors
- Chillin Cold Brew 20oz$5.50
blended coffee concentrate with milk or cream and ice with optional flavor
- Iced Mocha 12 oz$3.75
chocolate sauce with coffee concentrate with milk or cream over ice
- Iced Mocha 20oz$4.75
chocolate sauce with coffee concentrate with milk or cream over ice
- Hot Mocha 12 oz$3.75
steamed milk or cream with coffee concentrate with chocolate sauce
- Hot Mocha 20oz$4.75
steamed milk or cream with coffee concentrate with chocolate sauce
- Hot Chocolate 12 oz$3.00
steamed milk with chocolate sauce
- Hot Chocolate 20oz$4.00
steamed milk with chocolate sauce
- Chillin Hot Chocolate 20oz$5.00
blended milk and ice with chocolate sauce
- Frappe 20oz$5.50
blended milk and ice with flavor option
Ice Cream
- Single Scoop Ice Cream$4.49
2 scoops of choice ice cream
- Double Scoop Ice Cream$5.99
3 scoops of choice ice cream
- Take Home Pint$7.99
Pint of any ice cream
- Shake 12oz$5.29
vanilla, chocolate, caramel, strawberry
- Shake 20oz$6.79
vanilla, chocolate, caramel, strawberry
- Malt 12oz$5.29
vanilla, chocolate, caramel, strawberry
- Malt 20oz$6.79
vanilla, chocolate, caramel, strawberry
- Special Shake 12oz$7.00
choice of any ice cream
- Special Shake 20oz$9.00
choice of any ice cream
- Special Malt 12oz$7.00
choice of any ice cream
- Special Malt 20oz$9.00
choice of any ice cream
- Sundae$5.99
Caramel, Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Strawberry
- Float$5.99
Standard float or choice of ice cream
- Affogato 12oz$3.99
Steamed cold brew coffee over choice ice cream
- Affogato 20oz$5.99
steamed cold brew coffee over choice ice cream
- Chiller 12oz$4.99
cold brew coffee over choice ice cream
- Chiller 20oz$6.99
cold brew coffee over choice ice cream