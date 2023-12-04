Just Love Coffee Georgetown
Popular Items
- Americano$2.99
Espresso and hot water.
- Breakfast Taco$3.20
Texas classic with your choice of flour or corn tortilla and two items: eggs, beans, potatoes, cheese, bacon, sausage, avocado, jalapeno
- Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit$7.49
Sausage, egg, and cheese wrapped in a biscuit and served with a side of sausage gravy.
BEVERAGES
Beverages
- Coco Loco$4.95
Make your taste buds go loco with this mix of dark chocolate, coconut, and almond. It’s muy bueno!
- Toffee Coffee$4.95
A delectable combination of toffee nut, caramel, and dark chocolate. Your sweet tooth will thank you.
- Cha-Cha$4.95
Smooth dark chocolate touched with just enough hazelnut and amaretto to get your Cha-Cha on.
- White Chocolate Tiramisu$4.95
Savor the rich flavor combination of white chocolate, cinnamon, toffee nut, and Irish cream. Yeah, you deserve it.
- House Coffee$2.62
- Pour Over/Hand Brew$4.75
- Caramel Latte$4.75
Espresso, caramel sauce, steamed milk.
- Mocha$4.75
Espresso, dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk.
- White Chocolate Mocha$4.75
Espresso, white chocolate sauce, steamed milk.
- Vanilla Latte$4.75
Espresso, vanilla syrup, steamed milk.
- Latte$4.25
Espresso and steamed milk.
- Americano$2.99
Espresso and hot water.
- Breve$4.95
Espresso and steamed half & half.
- Café Au Lait$4.05
House coffee and steamed milk.
- Cappuccino$3.99
Espresso and thicker milk foam. *Due to the fragile nature of milk foam, this item is not recommended for delivery.
- Caramel Macchiato$4.75
A delicious combination of rich espresso and milk, paired with sweet vanilla and caramel drizzle. This twist on a modern favorite will not disappoint.
- Chai$4.25
Rishi Masala Chai and steamed milk.
- Iced Cold Brew$3.65
- Coffee Shake$6.85
- Cortado$3.75
Espresso cut with 2 oz of steamed milk.
- Double Shot$2.50
- Frappe$5.45
- Hot Chocolate$3.75
- Iced Tea$2.45
- Irish Coffee$5.05
House coffee, vanilla, irish cream, hazelnut and heavy whipping cream shaken and layered.
- Italian Soda$3.25Out of stock
Carbonated water and flavored syrup.
- Loose-Leaf Tea$3.95
- Milk$2.25
- Nitro$4.10
- Redeye$4.15
House coffee and espresso.
- Smoothie$4.25Out of stock
- Sweet Matcha$4.45
- Traditional Macchiato$3.75
Double shot of espresso with 1 oz foamed milk.
Refreshers
Local Drinks
- Fountain Drink$2.48
Maine Root beverages are Fair Trade Certified, using 100% organic sugar cane from Brazil as the sweetener. This certification means farmers are paid a premium for the hard work they put into the Maine Root products.
- Lemonade - Frozen/Blended$3.35
- Lemonade - Iced$2.79
- Smoothie$3.45
Delicious ice cold fruit smoothies in Strawberry, Strawberry Banana, Peach or Wild berry.
- The Campfire Latte$5.05
A delicious combination of caramel, dark chocolate, and toasted marshmallow will transport your taste buds to roasting marshmallows around the campfire.
- The Ocho$8.88
FOOD
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$9.85
Avocado spread on waffled sourdough bread served with cucumber, tomato, feta, and dusted with oregano.
- Bacon Tater$9.99
Hash brown waffle, cheddar cheese, and bacon, sprinkled with black pepper and served with side of sour cream or ketchup.
- Berry Bo Berry$9.55
Traditional waffle, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, topped with whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, peppers, onions, tomatoes, hash browns, sour cream, and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Breakfast Slider$7.49
Egg, pepperjack cheese, and your choice of sausage or bacon—all sandwiched between two traditional waffles and served with a side of maple syrup.
- Breakfast Taco$3.20
Texas classic with your choice of flour or corn tortilla and two items: eggs, beans, potatoes, cheese, bacon, sausage, avocado, jalapeno
- Chick'n Sweet$9.95Out of stock
Golden waffle topped with breaded chicken, strawberries and blueberries, sprinkled with powdered sugar
- Chicken Dippers$8.99
Lightly breaded chicken tenders wrapped in a biscuit and served with choice of dipping sauce.
- Chicken n' Waffles$10.95
Traditional waffle topped with breaded chicken and fresh basil. Served with your choice of syrup or our new house made *spicy* syrup.
- Flying Pig$9.99
Bacon, sausage, egg, stuffed in a traditional waffle and served with choice of maple syrup or sausage gravy.
- Hunka Hunka Waffle$9.55
Traditional waffle topped with bananas, whipped cream, powdered sugar and drizzled with peanut butter.
- Not-So-Plain Jane$7.99
Traditional waffle topped with whipped cream, your choice of fresh strawberries or chocolate chips, and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Pig Dippers$8.89
Sausage wrapped in a biscuit and served with choice of sausage gravy, maple syrup or mustard.
- Plain Jane$7.49
Traditional waffle topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar.
- Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit$7.49
Sausage, egg, and cheese wrapped in a biscuit and served with a side of sausage gravy.
- Spinach Feta Womelette$10.15
Eggs, spinach, feta, basil, onions, peppers, tomatoes and black pepper. Served with choice of salsa or sour cream.
- wOmelette$9.99
Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled with black pepper.
Platters
Lunch
- BBQ Pulled Pork$10.25
- BLT$9.39
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough bread, served with chips, pickle spear, and a side of sun-dried jalapeño mayo.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$9.79
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons served on a bed of romaine lettuce and drizzled with a creamy caesar dressing.
- Chicken Salad Croissant$10.15
Chicken salad with cranberries, tomato slice, and pecans on a bed of lettuce, served on a buttery croissant with chips and a pickle
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Diced chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, peppers, onions, tomatoes and jalapeno waffled in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Chicken Tender Wrap$9.99
Fried chicken tenders, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and your choice of dipping sauce.
- Classic Club$10.65
Roast beef, turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, provolone, lettuce, and tomato, on toasted sourdough bread, served with chips, pickle spear, and a side of sun-dried jalapeño mayo.
- Classic Grilled Cheese$9.39
3 cheeses on sourdough bread, served with chips and pickle spear.
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato, flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and your choice of dipping sauce.
- Grilled Italian Caprese$9.39
Mozzarella cheese, basil, pepper jack cheese, and sliced tomato served on sourdough with a side of balsamic vinaigrette, chips, and pickle spear.
- Jam n' Bacon Chicken Sandwich$9.95Out of stock
- Jive Turkey Wrap$9.99
Flour tortilla, turkey, bacon, provolone, spinach, and creamy pepper jelly spread, served with chips and pickle spear.
- Pizza Calzone$9.99
Waffled pizza dough stuffed with pepper jack and mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon. Topped with Parmesan and oregano, served with a side of marinara sauce.
- Quinoa Salad$9.79
White grain quinoa with pico de gallo, black beans, corn, and cherry tomatoes served on a bed of spinach with a side of balsamic vinaigrette and pita chips.
- Quinoa Wrap$9.99
Spinach tortilla with hummus, cucumber, banana peppers, green bell peppers, quinoa black bean salad mix and spinach, served with a side of fresh-cut fruit.
- Roast Beef & Cheddar$9.99
Roast beef and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread, served with a side of sun-dried jalapeno mayo, chips, and pickle spear.
- Soup$4.25
- Spinach Strawberry Salad$9.79
Bed of spinach topped with feta cheese, strawberries, dried cranberries, and slivered almonds, grape tomatoes, served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
- Veggie Calzone$9.59
Waffled pizza dough stuffed with pepper jack and mozzarella, onions, banana and bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach and topped with Parmesan and oregano. Served with a side of marinara.
Sides
- Avocado Side$1.65
- Bacon Side$3.25
- Baked Beans Side$2.99Out of stock
- Cheese Grits Side$2.99Out of stock
- Chicken Salad Side$4.95
- Chips Side$1.95
- Egg Side$2.50
- Fruit Side$4.94
- Grilled Chicken Side$3.50
- Mac & Cheese Side$2.99Out of stock
- Queso$3.00Out of stock
- Sausage Side$3.25
- Side Cheese Grits$2.99Out of stock
- Side Salad$3.50
- Tater Cakes$3.60
- Cinnamon Apples$2.25
Kids Menu
- Piggy Dips*$6.50
2 Pig Dippers, scrambled eggs, choice or syrup or grape jelly.
- Mom's Breakfast*$6.75
Scrambled eggs, sausage (or bacon), toast (or biscuit) with grape jelly or syrup.
- Wakey-Waffle*$6.50
Half waffle, side of sausage, served with syrup.
- Cheesy Quesadilla*$6.50
Half cheesy quesadilla with chips or fruit.
- Kids Chicken Fingers*$6.50
2 Chicken Tenders served with ranch and chips or fruit.
- Kids Grilled Cheese*$6.50
Half grilled cheese sandwich served with chips or fruit.
- Kids Peanut Butter Jelly*$6.50
Half PB&J sandwich served with chips or fruit.
Sweet Treats
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Waffle$7.95
Cookie stuffed waffle and vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
- Fruity Pebbles & Cream$7.95
Fruity Pebble stuffed waffle and vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and Fruity Pebbles.
- Nanna's Cinn Rolls$4.15
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls waffled and topped with sweet icing.
- Stuffed Nutella$7.95
Traditional waffle, Nutella spread, whip cream, strawberries, and Nutella drizzle.
GRAB N GO
Grab N Go Food
- Bagel$2.99
- Brownie$2.99
- Cake Balls$2.25Out of stock
- Clif Bar$1.75
CLIF BAR® was designed to help athletes sustain their highest level of performance, using the latest nutrition science and an ideal mix of plant-based ingredients to give them the long-lasting energy they need to keep going (and going and going).
- Coco Bomb$5.99Out of stock
- Cookie$1.10
- Cup of Fruit$3.25Out of stock
- LaraBar$1.50Out of stock
- Muffin$3.29
Absolutely delicious muffins baked daily. Choose from Blueberry, Chocolate, Orange Cranberry, Lemon Poppy, or Gluten Free Cinnamon.
- Oatmeal$4.50
- Rice Crispy$2.45
Homemade mini-marshmallows and marshmallow cream – both homemade, all-natural and GMO-free – get folded with gluten-free, crispy rice puffs. Just a touch of butter gets browned, but enough to bring up a subtle caramel note. A hint of sea salt makes it all come alive.
- Scone$3.35
Grab N Go Drink
- Apple & Eve - Kids$1.65
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Bai$3.15
- Body Armor$2.49
- Bubly$1.55
no calories no sweeteners all smiles
- Capri Juice - Kids$1.65
- Cold Brew Gallon$24.99
- Cream Soda$2.75Out of stock
- Iced Tea Gallon$5.99
- Kombucha$5.25Out of stock
- Naked Juice$3.49Out of stock
Mother Nature gave us some pretty great stuff to play with-so we would never cover up the taste of her delicious bounty with artificial flavors or added sugars. So every time you crave delicious fruits and veggies, you can be 100% sure that every Naked juice smoothie is providing you with just that.
- Orange Juice$3.49
- Peace Tea$3.49
Choose fun. Choose kindness. Choose joy. Choose good vibes. Choose to be wild. Choose to make the world better, your way. Choose Peace.
- Snapple$1.95Out of stock
Made from the Best Stuff on Earth No artificial flavors
- Stoke$12.00
Cold pressing is the best way to make the most nutritious juice. When juice is cold pressed it means that a hydraulic press has been used to gently extract the liquid from produce without denaturing enzymes or damaging nutrients with high heat or oxidation. Stoke aims to bring you juice with the maximum amount of nutrients, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and enzymes intact. You can trust that our juice is raw, unpasteurized and always organic.
- Topo Chico$2.35
Refreshing and versatile it satisfies your thirst and serves as a perfect mixer. Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water has been bottled at its source in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895.
- Vanilla Milk - Kids$1.95
- Vitamin Water$2.60
- Water Bottle$1.55
COFFEE BAGS/MERCHANDISE
Merchandise
- Aeropress System$29.95Out of stock
- Airscape$49.95
- Beanie$25.00
- Chemex Brewer 6 Cup$39.95
- Chemex Filters$10.00
- Growler$14.95Out of stock
- Hario Buono Kettle$65.00
- Hario Glass Server$25.00
- Hat$25.00
- Hoodie$35.00
- Hoodie - Zip up$35.00Out of stock
- Hydro Flask$24.95Out of stock
- Just Love Sticker$3.00
- Long sleeve Shirt$24.00
- Mask$6.95Out of stock
- Mugs
- Scale$65.00
- Sweatshirt$30.00
- Syrup Bottle$15.00Out of stock
- V60 Arm Stand$29.99Out of stock
- V60 Filters$9.99
Coffee Beans
- African Skies - 2lb$28.00Out of stock
Notes of apricot and dark chocolate create a flavor gradient that is as beautiful in the mouth as the gold and blue hues painted on an African horizon. It is of no wonder that this coffee remains our signature blend.
- African Skies-Retail$13.95
Notes of apricot and dark chocolate create a flavor gradient that is as beautiful in the mouth as the gold and blue hues painted on an African horizon. It is of no wonder that this coffee remains our signature blend.
- Cause Coffee- BigLove-Retail$13.95
Bringing Support to Childhood Cancer Awareness and Easing the Childhood Cancer Journey.
- Cause Coffee- Autism-Retail$13.95
We 'just love' the mission of AutismETC and are excited to offer The Puzzle Piece Blend to raise awareness of autism while supporting their therapy centers. This hand-roasted coffee brings together citrus and chocolate notes with a bright acidity. For each bag purchased, we will donate $5 to AutismETC to help them 'bring the pieces together.
- Columbian - Retail$14.95
- Costa Rican-Retail$13.95
This coffee is pleasing to all the senses, making it an excellent anytime coffee. Full bodied, slightly sweet, and pleasant aftertaste, it’s perfect for waking up, or to sip and enjoy with dessert.
- Decaf Sidamo-Retail$13.95
Light body with floral notes in the cup. A delicate acidity and clean finish.
- Father's Day Blend-Retail$13.95
- Hello Sunshine - 2 lb$28.00Out of stock
What’s the best blend for a perfect morning cup? Look no further. This medium roasted blend is a smooth and mild cup that is the perfect way to get you going in the mornings.
- Hello Sunshine-Retail$13.95
What’s the best blend for a perfect morning cup? Look no further. This medium roasted blend is a smooth and mild cup that is the perfect way to get you going in the mornings.
- Honduran-Retail$13.95
Born on the Sierra de La Botija Mountains near San Marcos de Colon in southern Honduras, this delicious coffee is a medium roast with a bright acidity. It presents a dominate milk chocolate note coupled with sweet citrus in the cup.
- I Love My Mom Decaf-Retail$13.95
Moms, like coffee, warm the body and soul in ways uniquely their own. This medium body coffee has notes of blueberry in the aroma and taste with a clean finish.
- I Love My Mom-Retail$13.95
Moms, like coffee, warm the body and soul in ways uniquely their own. This medium body coffee has notes of blueberry in the aroma and taste with a clean finish.
- Kenya-Retail$13.95
- Papua New Guinea-Retail$13.95
- Rwandan - 2lb$28.00Out of stock
This wonderfully light-roasted coffee has the Eastern African berry tones with a sweet fragrance of raisin and cocoa along with lively, green grape acidity and a clean finish.
- Sidamo-Retail$13.95
Roasted medium, this coffee is clean and smooth with strong overtones of blueberries and a hint of cherries. This complex, flavorful coffee will resonate across the entire palette. Oromia Coffee Farmers Cooperative Union (OCFCU) is a small farmers owned cooperative union which have members from all coffee growing region in Oromia regional state. OCFCU was established in 1999 to facilitate the direct export of coffee produced by small farmers organized in cooperatives. OCFCU works exclusively in Oromia Regional State, which accounts for 65 percent of the country’s total coffee growing land.
- Single K Cups$2.00
- Single Serve Cups-Retail$9.95
These cups work great in brewers that accept *K-Cup® packs. *K-Cup® is a registered trademark of Keurig Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc. Just Love Coffee Roasters and our brands are not affiliated with Green Mount