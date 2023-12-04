Sidamo-Retail

$13.95

Roasted medium, this coffee is clean and smooth with strong overtones of blueberries and a hint of cherries. This complex, flavorful coffee will resonate across the entire palette. Oromia Coffee Farmers Cooperative Union (OCFCU) is a small farmers owned cooperative union which have members from all coffee growing region in Oromia regional state. OCFCU was established in 1999 to facilitate the direct export of coffee produced by small farmers organized in cooperatives. OCFCU works exclusively in Oromia Regional State, which accounts for 65 percent of the country’s total coffee growing land.