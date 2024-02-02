Just One More Rooster 1382 Howland Blvd Suite 114
APPETIZERS
- Avocado Salsa$2.00
- Coconut Shrimp App$14.00
- Curds, Cheese$9.99
Golden fried and served with marinara sauce.
- Empanada Beef$3.25
- Empanada Chicken$3.25
- Empanada Sampler$14.00
Freshly made chicken and beef empanadas served with cilantro aioli and chipotle honey mustard sauce.
- Fried Mushrooms$9.00
Golden fried and served with blue cheese dressing.
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Golden fried and served with tasty marinara sauce.
- Nachos Beef$16.00
Crunchy Corn tortilla chips, Ground Beef, Mexican cheeses, Lettuce, Pico de gallo, jalapeno peppers, sour cream, and salsa.
- Nachos Chicken$16.00
Crunchy Corn tortilla chips, Grilled Chicken, Mexican cheeses, Lettuce, Pico de gallo, jalapeno peppers, sour cream, and salsa.
- Nachos Plain$10.99
Crunchy Corn tortilla chips, Mexican cheeses, Lettuce, Pico de gallo, jalapeno peppers, sour cream, and salsa. Add avocado salsa.
- Pot Stickers$10.00
Pan-fried; Pork dumplings, shredded cabbage, scallions, cilantro, garlic chili sriracha ponzu sauce.
- Pretzels & Cheese Sauce (4)$9.99
- Quesadilla Chicken$9.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
BASKETS
BURGERS/TACOS/GYROS
- Bacon Burger Melt$13.99
Juicy beef patty topped with Cheddar cheese and bacon served on Parmesan Sourdough bread.
- Great American Burger$12.49
Half-pound juicy beef patty topped with your choice of cheese and served with lettuce & tomato.
- Chicken Chorizo Tacos$12.99
Two tacos filled with fajita seasoned chicken, chorizo sausage, creamy cilantro aioli, lettuce, Mexican cheese blend, and pico de gallo.
- Pork Belly Tacos$13.99
Two tacos filled with smoked Pork Belly tossed in Teriyaki Siracha sauce. Topped with cilantro aioli, lettuce and avocado salsa.
- Surf Tacos$13.99
Two flour tortillas with your choice of fish or shrimp grilled or blackened topped with cilantro aioli, spring lettuce and tomato avocado salsa.
- Gyro$10.99
Shaved beef & lamb gyro meat with Greek herbs and spices, lettuce, tomato, onions, and tzatziki sauce.
WINGS
SANDWICHES
- Beef on Weck$13.99
Freshly shaved Prime Rib on a seeded Kummelweck roll served with u Jus and Horseradish
- Buffalo Chicken Sand$11.99
Grilled chicken breast basted in hot sauce topped with blue cheese crumbles served with lettuce and tomatoes.
- Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
Shaved ribeye of beef & caramelized onions topped with white American cheese.
- Philly Cheesesteak DELUXE$12.99
Shaved ribeye of beef & caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms & peppers topped with white American cheese.
- Tuna Melt$11.99
All white tuna salad topped with melted Cheddar cheese served hot on Parmesan sourdough bread.
SOUPS/SALADS
- Soup Cup$3.99
- Soup Bowl$5.99
- Chili Cup$4.99
- Chili Bowl$6.99
- Caesar Salad - Large$8.99
Traditional Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and crispy croutons.
- Caesar Salad - Small$4.99
Traditional Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and crispy croutons.
- House Salad - Large$8.99
Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, and crispy croutons.
- House Salad - Small$4.99
Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, and crispy croutons.
- Taco Salad$12.99
Seasoned Ground Beef, crisp iceberg salad greens tossed with Cheddar/Jack cheese blend, diced tomatoes, zesty salsa Ranch dressing. Crowned with crunchy tortillas.