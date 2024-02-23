Just Pizza - Main & Buffalo University
Combos
- Combo # 1$40.95
2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizzas
- Combo # 2$45.95
Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & 20 Wings (from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.50)
- Combo # 3$80.95
Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & 50 Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)
- Combo # 4 (Sheet)$98.50
Jumbo Sheet Pizza & 1 Topping Pizza & 50 Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)
- Combo # 4 (2 Larges)$98.50
2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizzas & 50 Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)
- Combo # 5$30.75
Medium Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & 10 Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.50)
Main Menu
Traditional Pizza
- Large Cheese$20.35
- LG NY Style Cheese$20.35
- LG Cheese + 1 Topping$23.50
- LG NY Cheese + 1 Topping$23.50
- LG Cheese +2 Half Toppings$23.50
- LG NY Style Cheese +2 Half Toppings$23.50
- Medium Cheese$17.50
- MED NY Style Cheese$17.50
- MED Cheese + 1 Topping$19.75
- MED NY Cheese + 1 Topping$19.75
- MED Cheese + 2 Half Toppings$19.75
- MED NY Cheese +2 Half Toppings$19.75
- 12" Gluten Free Cheese$14.50
- 12" Gluten Free Cheese + 1 Topping$14.50
- 12" Gluten Free Cheese + 2 Half Toppings$14.50
Red Sauce Pizza
- LG Basil Red$24.90
Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese, topped with fresh basil.
- LG Ched & Brocc$24.65
Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
- LG Deluxe Veggie$27.90
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
- LG Hawaiian$24.30
Mozzarella cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
- LG Holiday$25.45
A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
- LG Lasagna$27.10
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
- LG Laura's$24.90
(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.
- LG Old Italian Sauce$23.50
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
- LG Parm Pizza$26.10
Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & choice of Chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.
- LG Royal$27.05
Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Capicola, Black Olives and Onion
- LG Taco$26.75
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza gets choice of Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
- LG Hollywood$29.75
Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball
- LG Works$29.05
Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)
- LG Veggie$26.80
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions
- MED Basil Red$19.95
Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese
- MED Ched & Brocc$19.95
Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
- MED Deluxe Veggie$21.60
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
- MED Hawaiian$19.95
Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
- MED Holiday$20.25
A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
- MED Lasagna$21.30
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
- MED Laura's$19.95
(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.
- MED Old Italian Sauce$18.45
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
- MED Parm Pizza$20.50
Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.
- MED Royal$20.45
Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion
- MED Taco Pizza$21.00
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
- MED Hollywood$21.85
Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball
- MED Works$21.55
Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)
- MED Veggie$19.95
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions
- Basilico Red Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese
- Cheddar & Broccoli Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
- Deluxe Veggie Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
- Hawaiian Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
- Holiday Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
- Lasagna Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
- Laura's Old Fashioned Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.
- Old Italian Sauce Pie Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
- Parmigiana Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.
- Royal Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion
- Taco Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
- The Hollywood Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball
- The Works Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)
- Veggie Pizza Gluten Free$17.00
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions
White Pizza
- LG 3 Cheese Steak$26.95
A blend of 3 cheeses, tender slices of Sirloin Steak, lite mushroom, onion & choice of hot or sweet peppers.
- LG Bacon Egg & Cheese$25.65
White dough topped with egg, mozzarella, bacon and cheddar.
- LG BBQ Chicken$26.60
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)
- LG Breakfast Western$25.65
White dough topped with egg, sweet peppers, light onions, mozzarella, ham and cheddar.
- LG Breakfast Ched & Brocc$25.65
White dough topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.
- LG Buffalo Chicken$25.10
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Large or Hot
- LG Chicken Club$26.80
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato
- LG Chicken Pesto$26.65
Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese
- LG Chick Ched & Brocc$25.90
Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
- LG Deluxe Greek$27.10
Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts
- LG Eggplant White$24.40
Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese
- LG Greek$25.85
Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives
- LG In The Grass$26.60
Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak
- LG Italian Veggie$25.20
Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella
- LG Jamaican Jerk$26.40
Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
- LG Low Cal Chicken$25.80
Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese
- LG Low Cal Veggie$25.20
Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta
- LG Margherita$24.85
The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
- LG Old Italian White$24.85
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies
- LG Sicilian White$26.80
Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.
- LG Spinach Popeye$26.05
Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger
- LG Stinger$28.90
Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Large Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Large Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese
- LG Stuffed HP$24.85
Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage
- LG Chicken Finger Zinger$28.90
White dough with mild hot sauce. Medium chicken fingers topped with swiss american cheese and mozzeralla.
- MED World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza$20.70
A blend of 3 cheeses, tender slices of Sirloin Steak, lite Mushroom and Onions & choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers.
- MED Bacon Egg & Cheese$19.95
White dough topped with egg, mozzarella, light cheddar and bacon.
- MED BBQ Chicken$20.25
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sautéed Onions if desired)
- MED Breakfast Ched & Brocc$19.95
White dough topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.
- MED Breakfast Western$19.95
White dough topped with egg, sweet pepper, light onions, ham, mozzarella and light cheddar.
- MED Buffalo Chicken$19.95
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot
- MED Chicken Club$20.25
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato
- MED Chicken Pesto$19.95
Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese
- MED Chick Ched & Brocc$19.45
Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
- MED Deluxe Greek$21.25
Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts
- MED Eggplant White$19.20
Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese
- MED Greek$20.45
Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives
- MED In The Grass$20.80
Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak
- MED Italian Veggie$19.95
Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella
- MED Jamaican Jerk$20.10
Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
- MED Low Cal Chicken$19.95
Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese
- MED Low Cal Veggie$19.95
Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta
- MED Margherita$19.95
The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
- MED Old Italian White$19.95
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies
- MED Sicilian White$19.95
Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.
- MED Spinach Popeye$19.95
Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger
- MED Stinger$22.70
Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirloin Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese
- MED Stuffed HP$20.70
Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage
- Med Chicken FInger Zinger$19.95
White dough with mild hot sauce, medium chicken fingers. Topped with light swiss american cheese and mozzarella.
- GF World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza$17.00
A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers
- GF Old Italian White$17.00
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies
- GF Greek$17.00
Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives
- GF Deluxe Greek$17.00
Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts
- GF Eggplant White$17.00
Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese
- GF Stuffed HP$17.00
Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage
- GF Chicken Club$17.00
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato
- GF Chicken Ched & Brocc$17.00
Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
- GF Chicken Pesto$17.00
Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese
- GF BBQ Chicken$17.00
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)
- GF Stinger$17.00
Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese
- GF Buffalo Chicken$17.00
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot
- GF Margherita$17.00
The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
- GF Italian Veggie$17.00
Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella
- GF Sicilian White$17.00
Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.
- GF Low Cal Veggie$17.00
Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta
- GF Low Cal Chicken$17.00
Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese
- GF Spinach Popeye$17.00
Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger
- GF In The Grass$17.00
Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak
- GF Jamaican Jerk$17.00
Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
- GF Bacon Egg & Cheese$17.00
Gluten free shell topped with egg, mozzarella, light cheddar and bacon.
- GF Breakfast Ched & Brocc$17.00
Gluten free shell topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.
- GF Breakfast Western$17.00
Gluten free shell topped with egg, sweet peppers, light onions, ham, mozzarella and cheddar.
Wings & Fingers
- Single Wing$15.50
(10) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.
- Double Wing$26.20
(20) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.
- Triple Wing$37.75
(30) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 2 blue cheese and a side of celery.
- Bucket Wing$61.25
(50) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 3 blue cheese and side of celery.
- Mega Bucket$118.45
(100) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 8 sides of blue cheese and a side of celery.
- Single Wing Pit$16.75
(10) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.
- Double Wing Pit$28.00
(20) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.
- Triple Pit$39.75
(30) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 2 blue cheese and a side of celery.
- Bucket Pit$64.95
(50) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 3 blue cheese and a side of celery.
- Mega Bucket Pit$122.45
- Single Chicken Finger$15.95
6 tender chicken fingers flavored how you like served with fries, blue cheese, celery and a garlic roll.
- Double Chicken Finger$24.95
12 tender chicken fingers flavored how you like served with fries, blue cheese, celery and a garlic roll.
Cold Subs
- Assorted Sub (whole)$10.95
Ham, Capicola & Salami on a toasted roll, with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
- B.L.T. Sub (whole)$10.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato served on a toasted roll, with white American cheese.
- Capicola Sub (whole)$10.95
Italian Capicola served with lettuce, tomato, onion, white American cheese on a toasted roll.
- Cheese Sub (whole)$8.95
served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
- Ham Sub (whole)$10.95
Sahlens ham served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
- Ham & Salami Sub (whole)$10.95
served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
- Roast Beef Sub (whole)$11.95
USDA Top Round served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
- Salami Sub (whole)$10.95
served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
- Tuna Sub (whole)$10.95
our fresh Tuna served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
- Turkey Sub (whole)$10.95
our smoked Turkey breast served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
- Turkey & Ham Sub (whole)$10.95
served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
- Turkey & Bacon Sub (whole)$11.95
served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
- Turkey & Roast Beef Sub (whole)$11.95
served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
- Turkey Club Sub (whole)$11.95
Turkey, Ham & Bacon served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.
- Veggie Sub (whole)$9.95
Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms & artichoke hearts served on a toasted roll.
Hot Subs
- 3 Cheese Steak Sub (whole)$12.50
Mozzarella, Swiss & American cheese
- Big Cheese Hoagy Sub (whole)$12.95
Thin chopped sirloin steak, fried onions, loads of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and out secret sauce on a hogie roll
- Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (whole)$11.95
- Baked Roast Beef Sub (whole)$12.10
USDA Top Round baked with mozzarella
- Cheeseburger Sub (whole)$10.95
- Chick Finger Sub (whole)$10.95
- Fish Sub (whole)$12.95
- Sausage & Cheese Sub (whole)$10.50
Mineo & Sapio Italian Sausage
- Sausage Royal Sub (whole)$10.95
Italian Sausage, Capocola & Salami
- Steak & Cheese sub (whole)$12.50
- Super Steak Sub (whole)$12.95
Fried peppers & onions, spinach and melted mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Hoagie (whole)$12.95
- 3 Cheese Steak Sub (mini)$9.95
Mozzarella, Swiss & American cheese
- Big Cheese Hoagy Sub (mini)$9.95
Thin chopped sirloin steak, fried onions, loads of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and out secret sauce on a hogie roll
- Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (mini)$9.95
- Baked Roast Beef Sub (mini)$8.95
USDA Top Round baked with mozzarella
- Cheeseburger Sub (mini)$8.95
- Chick Finger Sub (mini)$9.95
- Sausage & Cheese Sub (mini)$9.95
Mineo & Sapio Italian Sausage
- Sausage Royal Sub (mini)$9.95
Italian Sausage, Capocola & Salami
- Steak & Cheese Sub (mini)$9.95
- Super Steak Sub (mini)$9.95
Fried peppers & onions, spinach and melted mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Hoagie (mini)$9.95
Specialty Subs
- Chicken in Grass Sub (whole)$11.95
Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub (whole)$10.95
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub (whole)$10.50
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
- Just Pizza Sub (whole)$10.50
Baked with mozzarella & 1 topping
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub (whole)$10.50
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
- Pepperoni, Eggs & Cheese Sub (whole)$10.95
Margherita pepperoni, fried, folded with eggs and melted cheese
- Peppers, Eggs & Cheese Sub (whole)$10.95
Eggs, folded with fresh sweet or hot pepers and melted cheese
- Sausage in the Grass Sub (whole)$11.95
Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.
- Sausage Parmigiana Sub (whole)$10.95
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
- Sicilian Sub (whole)$10.95
Sausage, romano cheese, tomato, onion, olive oil, sweet peppers, Mozzarella & Italian seasoning with a hint of Fontinelle
- Steak in the Grass Sub (whole)$12.95
Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.
- Steak, Egg & Cheese Sub (whole)$12.95
Tacos
- Beef Taco$5.95
Our spicy taco meat, cheese, lettuce & tomato on a soft tortilla shell.
- Chicken Taco$6.95
diced chicken breast, fried sweet peppers and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato.
- Steak Taco$7.95
tender sirloin steak, fried sweet peppers and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato.
- Veggie Taco$5.20
Lettuce, tomato, fried sweet peppers, onions & cheese
- Tuna Taco$5.75
tuna, lettuce, tomato and cheese, seasoned with hot sauce or italian dressing
Salads
- Chef Salad (small)$8.00
Mixed Greens, cherry tomaotes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers
- Greek Salad (small)$9.25
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
- Caesar Salad (small)$8.25
Romaine mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing and fresh baked croutons.
- Justipasto (small)$13.50
Iceburg lettuce, romaine lettuce, onion, tomatoes, provolone, cheddar, ham, salami, cappocola, pepperoni, pepperoncini, chi-chi beans, black and green olives and artichoke hearts
Appetizers
- French Fries$4.95
- Cajun Fries$4.95
- Loaded Fries$7.45
Fries topped with cheddar cheese and crumbly bacon with a side of sour cream
- Taco Fries$7.45
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, sour cream
- Onion Rings$4.95
- Fried Ravioli (8)$7.95
Ricotta cheese filled, served with a side of sauce
- Mac & Cheese Bites (12)$7.45
- Mozzarella Sticks (5)$6.95
With a side of sauce
- Garlic Bread w/ Mozz$4.95
- Garlic Bread with Mozz & Spinach$5.25
- Garlic Bread w/ Mozz & Tomato$5.25
- Mediterranean Bread$6.50
Melted mozzarella, tomato and anchovy
- Garlic Cheese Knot Rolls (4)$4.95
Side of pizza sauce for dipping .60
- Fried Mushrooms (15)$6.95
With a side of Bleu cheese or ranch
- Jalapeno Poppers (6)$7.95
With a side of french fries
Potato Skins
- 3 Cheese Steak Potato Skins (5)$10.95
filled with 3 kinds of cheese, tender thin sliced sirloin steak ( and hot peppers ir desired) with sour cream on the side
- Deluxe Potato Skins (5)$9.25
filled with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, Virgina ham, hot peppers and chives with sour cream on the side
- Regular Potato Skins (5)$8.75
filled with melted cheddar cheese, bacon and chives with sour cream on the side
- Taco Potato Skins (5)$9.95
filled with melted cheddar cheese, spicy seasoned ground beef and black olives (hot peppers if desired) with sour cream on the side
- Veggie Potato Skins (5)$8.75
filled with melted cheddar cheese,chopped broccoli, mushrroms, spinach and chives with sour cream on the side