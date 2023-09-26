Just Pizza & Wing Co. Elma NEW
COMBOS
Combo # 1 Two Large Pizzas
Combo # 2 { Large Pizza & 20 Wings
Combo #3 { Large Pizza & 50 Wings }
Combo #4 {Sheet or 2 Large & 50 Wings }
Combo # 5 (Med & Single)
Pizzas
Slices
Traditional Large
Traditional Medium
Traditional Sheet
Traditional Gluten Free
Red Speciality Large
LG Basil Red
Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese
LG Ched & Brocc
Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
LG Deluxe Veggie
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
LG Hawaiian
Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
LG Holiday
A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
LG Hollywood
Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball
LG Lasagna
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
LG Laura's
(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.
LG Old Italian Sauce
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
LG Parm Pizza
Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.
LG Royal
Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion
LG Taco
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
LG Veggie
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions
LG Works
Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)
Red Speciality Medium
MED Basil Red
Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese
MED Ched & Brocc
Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
MED Deluxe Veggie
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
MED Hawaiian
Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
MED Holiday
A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
MED Hollywood
Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball
MED Lasagna
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
MED Laura's
(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.
MED Old Italian Sauce
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
MED Parm Pizza
Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.
MED Royal
Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion
MED Taco Pizza
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
MED Veggie
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions
MED Works
Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)
Red Speciality Sheet
SHEET Basil Red
Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese
SHEET Cheddar & Brocc
Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
SHEET Deluxe Veggie
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
SHEET Hawaiian
Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
SHEET Holiday
A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
SHEET Hollywood
Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball
SHEET Lasagna
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
SHEET Laura's
(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.
SHEET Old Italian Sauce
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
SHEET Parmigiana
Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.
SHEET Royal
Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion
SHEET Taco
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
SHEET Veggie
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions
SHEET Works
Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)
Red Speciality Gluten Free
Basilico Red Pizza Gluten Free
Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese
Cheddar & Broccoli Pizza Gluten Free
Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
Deluxe Veggie Pizza Gluten Free
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
Hawaiian Pizza Gluten Free
Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)
Holiday Pizza Gluten Free
A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
Lasagna Pizza Gluten Free
our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust
Laura's Old Fashioned Pizza Gluten Free
(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.
Old Italian Sauce Pie Pizza Gluten Free
(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage
Parmigiana Pizza Gluten Free
Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.
Royal Pizza Gluten Free
Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion
The Hollywood Pizza Gluten Free
Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball
The Works Pizza Gluten Free
Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)
Veggie Pizza Gluten Free
Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions
White Speciality Large
LG 3 Cheese
A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers
LG Bacon Egg & Cheese
Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Mozzarella
LG BBQ Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)
LG Breakfast Ched & Brocc
Eggs, Light Onion, Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella
LG Breakfast Western
Eggs, Light Onion, Sweet Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, & Ham
LG Buffalo Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Large or Hot
LG Chick Ched & Brocc
Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
LG Chicken Club
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato
LG Chicken Pesto
Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese
LG Deluxe Greek
Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts
LG Eggplant White
Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese
LG Greek
Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives
LG In The Grass
Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak
LG Italian Veggie
Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella
LG Jamaican Jerk
Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
LG Low Cal Chicken
Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese
LG Low Cal Veggie
Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta
LG Margherita
The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
LG Old Italian White
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies
LG Sicilian White
Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.
LG Spinach Popeye
Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger
LG Stinger
Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Large Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Large Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese
LG Stuffed HP
Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage
LG Zinger
Med Sauce, Med Chicken Fingers, Sub Cheese, & Mozzarella
White Speciality Medium
MED 3 Cheese
A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers
MED Bacon Egg & Cheese
Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Mozzarella
MED BBQ Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sautéed Onions if desired)
MED Breakfast Ched & Brocc
Eggs, Light Onion, Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella
MED Breakfast Western
Eggs, Light Onion, Sweet Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, & Ham
MED Buffalo Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot
MED Chick Ched & Brocc
Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
MED Chicken Club
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato
MED Chicken Pesto
Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese
MED Deluxe Greek
Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts
MED Eggplant White
Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese
MED Greek
Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives
MED In The Grass
Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak
MED Italian Veggie
Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella
MED Jamaican Jerk
Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
MED Low Cal Chicken
Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese
MED Low Cal Veggie
Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta
MED Margherita
The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
MED Old Italian White
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies
MED Sicilian White
Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.
MED Spinach Popeye
Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger
MED Stinger
Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirloin Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese
MED Stuffed HP
Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage
MED Zinger
White Speciality Sheet
SHEET 3 Cheese
A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers
SHEET Bacon Egg & Cheese
Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Mozzarella
SHEET BBQ Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)
SHEET Breakfast Cheddar & Brocc
Eggs, Light Onion, Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella
SHEET Breakfast Western
Eggs, Light Onion, Sweet Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, & Ham
SHEET Buffalo Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Jumbo or Hot
SHEET Chicken Ched & Brocc
Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
SHEET Chicken Club
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato
SHEET Chicken Pesto
Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese
SHEET Deluxe Greek
Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts
SHEET Eggplant White
Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese
SHEET Greek
Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives
SHEET In The Grass
Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak
SHEET Italian Veggie
Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella
SHEET Jamaican Jerk
Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
SHEET Low Cal Chicken
Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese
SHEET Low Cal Veggie
Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta
SHEET Margherita
The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
SHEET Old Italian White
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies
SHEET Sicilian White
Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.
SHEET Spinach Popeye
Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger
SHEET Stinger
Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Jumbo Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirloin Steak, Jumbo Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese
SHEET Stuffed HP
Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage
SHEET Zinger
Med Sauce, Med Chicken Fingers, Sub Cheese, & Mozzarella
White Speciality Gluten Free
GF 3 Cheese
A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers
GF Bacon Egg & Cheese
GF BBQ Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)
GF Breakfast Ched & Brocc
GF Breakfast Western
GF Buffalo Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot
GF Chicken Ched & Brocc
Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
GF Chicken Club
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato
GF Chicken Pesto
Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese
GF Deluxe Greek
Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts
GF Eggplant White
Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese
GF Greek
Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives
GF In The Grass
Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak
GF Italian Veggie
Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella
GF Jamaican Jerk
Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers
GF Low Cal Chicken
Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese
GF Low Cal Veggie
Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta
GF Margherita
The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
GF Old Italian White
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies
GF Sicilian White
Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.
GF Spinach Popeye
Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger
GF Stinger
Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese
GF Stuffed HP
Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage
Main Menu
Wings & Fingers
Cold Subs
Turkey Sub (whole)
Ham Sub (whole)
Assorted Sub (whole)
Ham, Capocollo & Salami
B.L.T. Sub (whole)
Capocollo Sub (whole)
Cheese Sub (whole)
Ham & Salami Sub (whole)
Roast Beef Sub (whole)
USDA Top Round
Salami Sub (whole)
Tuna Sub (whole)
Turkey & Ham Sub (whole)
Turkey & Bacon Sub (whole)
Turkey & Roast Beef Sub (whole)
Turkey Club Sub (whole)
Turkey, Ham & Bacon
Veggie Sub (whole)
Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms & artichoke hearts
Turkey Sub (mini)
Ham Sub (mini)
Assorted Sub (mini)
Ham, Capocollo & Salami
B.L.T. Sub (mini)
Capocollo Sub (mini)
Cheese Sub (mini)
Ham & Salami Sub (mini)
Roast Beef Sub (mini)
USDA Top Round
Salami Sub (mini)
Tuna Sub (mini)
Turkey & Ham Sub (mini)
Turkey & Bacon Sub (mini)
Turkey & Roast Beef Sub (mini)
Turkey Club Sub (mini)
Turkey, Ham & Bacon
Veggie Sub (mini)
Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms & artichoke hearts
Hot Subs
Big Cheese Hoagy Sub (whole)
Thin chopped sirloin steak, fried onions, loads of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and out secret sauce on a hogie roll
Chick Finger Sub (whole)
Steak & Cheese sub (whole)
Sausage Royal Sub (whole)
Italian Sausage, Capocola & Salami
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (whole)
Baked Roast Beef Sub (whole)
USDA Top Round baked with mozzarella
Fish Sub (whole)
3 Cheese Steak Sub (whole)
Mozzarella, Swiss & American cheese
Sausage & Cheese Sub (whole)
Mineo & Sapio Italian Sausage
Cheeseburger Sub (whole)
Super Steak Sub (whole)
Fried peppers & onions, spinach and melted mozzarella cheese
Big Cheese Hoagy Sub (mini)
Thin chopped sirloin steak, fried onions, loads of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and out secret sauce on a hogie roll
Chick Finger Sub (mini)
Steak & Cheese Sub (mini)
Sausage Royal Sub (mini)
Italian Sausage, Capocola & Salami
Cheeseburger Sub (mini)
3 Cheese Steak Sub (mini)
Mozzarella, Swiss & American cheese
Baked Roast Beef Sub (mini)
USDA Top Round baked with mozzarella
Super Steak Sub (mini)
Fried peppers & onions, spinach and melted mozzarella cheese
Sausage & Cheese Sub (mini)
Mineo & Sapio Italian Sausage
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (mini)
Specialty Subs
Just Pizza Sub (whole)
Baked with mozzarella & 1 topping
Chicken in Grass Sub (whole)
Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.
Sausage in the Grass Sub (whole)
Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.
Steak in the Grass Sub (whole)
Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.
Chicken Parmigiana Sub (whole)
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub (whole)
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
Meatball Parmigiana Sub (whole)
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
Sausage Parmigiana Sub (whole)
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
Pepperoni, Eggs & Cheese Sub (whole)
Margherita pepperoni, fried, folded with eggs and melted cheese
Peppers, Eggs & Cheese Sub (whole)
Eggs, folded with fresh sweet or hot pepers and melted cheese
Steak, Egg & Cheese Sub (whole)
Sicilian Sub (whole)
Sausage, romano cheese, tomato, onion, olive oil, sweet peppers, Mozzarella & Italian seasoning with a hint of Fontinelle
Just Pizza Sub (mini)
Baked with mozzarella & 1 topping
Chicken in Grass Sub (mini)
Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.
Sausage in the Grass Sub (mini)
Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.
Steak in the Grass Sub (mini)
Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.
Chicken Parmigiana Sub (mini)
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub (mini)
Meatball Parmigiana Sub (mini)
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
Sausage Parmigiana Sub (mini)
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
Pepperoni, Eggs & Cheese Sub (mini)
Margherita pepperoni, fried, folded with eggs and melted cheese
Peppers, Eggs & Cheese Sub (mini)
Eggs, folded with fresh sweet or hot peppers and melted cheese
Steak, Egg & Cheese Sub (mini)
Sicilian Sub (mini)
Sausage, romano cheese, tomato, onion, olive oil, sweet peppers, Mozzarella & Italian seasoning with a hint of Fontinelle
Tacos
Beef Taco
Cheese, lettuce & tomato
Chicken Taco
Fried sweet pepeprs and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato
Steak Taco
Fried sweet pepeprs and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato
Veggie Taco
Lettuce, tomato, fried sweet peppers, onions & cheese
Tuna Taco
Lettuce, tomato and cheese, seasoned with hot sauce or italian dressing
Dinners
Salads
Chef Salad (small)
Mixed Greens, cherry tomaotes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers
Greek Salad (small)
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
Caesar Salad (small)
Romaine mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing and fresh baked croutons.
Justipasto (small)
romaine lettuce, onion, tomatoes, sub cheese, cheddar, ham, salami, cappocola, pepperoni, pepperoncini, chi-chi beans, black and green olives and artichoke hearts
Chef Salad (medium)
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers
Greek Salad (medium)
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
Caesar Salad (medium)
Romaine mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing and fresh baked croutons.
Justipasto (medium)
romaine lettuce, onion, tomatoes, sub cheese , cheddar, ham, salami, cappocola, pepperoni, pepperoncini, chi-chi beans, black and green olives and artichoke hearts
Chef Salad (Large)
Mixed Greens, cherry tomaotes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers
Greek Salad (Large)
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives
Caesar Salad (Large)
Romaine mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing and fresh baked croutons.
Justipasto (Large)
romaine lettuce, onion, tomatoes, sub cheese , cheddar, ham, salami, cappocola, pepperoni, pepperoncini, chi-chi beans, black and green olives and artichoke hearts
Appetizers
French Fries
Cajun Fries
Loaded Fries
Fries topped with cheddar cheese and crumbly bacon with a side of sour cream
Taco Fries
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, sour cream
Onion Rings
Fried Mushrooms (15)
With a side of Bleu cheese or ranch
Fried Ravioli (8)
Ricotta cheese filled, served with a side of sauce
Jalapeno Poppers (6)
With a side of french fries
Mac & Cheese Bites (12)
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
With a side of sauce
Garlic Bread w/ Mozz
Garlic Bread with Mozz & Spinach
Garlic Bread w/ Mozz & Tomato
Mediterranean Bread
Melted mozzarella, tomato and anchovy
Garlic Cheese Knot Rolls (4)
Side of pizza sauce for dipping .60
Pizza Logs (4)
Taco Logs (4)
Potato Skins
3 Cheese Steak Potato Skins (5)
filled with 3 kinds of cheese, tender thin sliced sirloin steak ( and hot peppers ir desired) with sour cream on the side
Deluxe Potato Skins (5)
filled with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, Virgina ham, hot peppers and chives with sour cream on the side
Regular Potato Skins (5)
filled with melted cheddar cheese, bacon and chives with sour cream on the side
Taco Potato Skins (5)
filled with melted cheddar cheese, spicy seasoned ground beef and black olives (hot peppers if desired) with sour cream on the side
Veggie Potato Skins (5)
filled with melted cheddar cheese,chopped broccoli, mushrroms, spinach and chives with sour cream on the side