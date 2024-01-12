You are placing an order for our COLLEGE HILL location
Just Q'in BBQ College Hill
Restaurant Menu
Meat
Sandwiches
Sides & Dessert
- Mac & Cheese$4.00+
House made creamy mac & cheese
- Baked Beans$4.00+
- Cole Slaw$4.00+
Vinegar based house made slaw
- Greens$4.00+
- Potato Salad$4.00+
House-made southern mustard potato salad
- Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread$1.50
- Peach Cobbler$6.00
- Brisket Mac$8.00
Our homemade Mac & Cheese with chopped up brisket on top.
- Mild Sauce$0.50
- Hot Sauce$0.50
- Bun$0.50
Drinks
Catering
Feed The Crew (Large Group Packages)
Pan Pricing for 25 Guests - Meat
- Pulled Pork - 8 lbs of pulled and chopped pork that has been smoked fresh for a minimum of 12 hours$176.00
- Beef Brisket - 8 lbs of sliced Texas-style brisket with a mixture of fatty and lean cut that has been smoked fresh for a minimum of 12 hours.$256.00
- St Louis Style Ribs - 5 slabs (10lbs) of ribs smoked fresh daily for a minimum of 4 hours.$175.00
- Smoked Chicken - 32 quartered pieces of chicken smoked fresh daily.$240.00
- Rib Tips - 20 lbs of freshly smoked Rib Tips cut up and seasoned with our rub.$320.00
Pan Pricing for 25 Guests - Sides
- Mac & Cheese - 3.5 Qts of homemade mac and cheese (Veg)$75.00
- Baked Beans - 3.5 Qts of homemade baked beans (Veg)$75.00
- Greens - 3.5 Qts of homemade collard/turnip greens (Veg)$75.00
- Cole Slaw - 3.5 Qts of homemade vinegar-based slaw (Veg)$75.00
- Potato Salad - 3.5 Qts of homemade southern mustard potato salad (Veg)$75.00
- Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread - Homemade and sold as individual muffins (Veg)$1.50
- Buns - Brioche buns sold individually$0.50
Pan Pricing for 50 Guests - Meat
- Pulled Pork -15 lbs of pulled and chopped pork that has been smoked fresh for a minimum of 12 hours$330.00
- Beef Brisket -15 lbs of sliced Texas-style brisket with a mixture of fatty and lean cut that has been smoked fresh for a minimum of 12 hours.$480.00
- St Louis Style Ribs - 10 slabs (20lbs) of ribs smoked fresh daily for a minimum of 4 hours.$350.00
- Smoked Chicken - 64 quartered pieces of chicken smoked fresh daily.$480.00
- Rib Tips - 40 lbs of freshly smoked Rib Tips cut up and seasoned with our rub$640.00
Pan Pricing for 50 Guests - Sides
- Mac & Cheese - 7 Qts of homemade mac and cheese (Veg)$150.00
- Baked Beans - 7 Qts of homemade baked beans (Veg)$150.00
- Greens - 7 Qts of homemade collard/turnip greens (Veg)$150.00
- Cole Slaw - 7 Qts of homemade vinegar-based slaw (Veg)$150.00
- Potato Salad - 7 Qts of homemade southern mustard potato salad (Veg)$150.00
- Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread - Homemade and sold as individual muffins (Veg)$1.50
- Buns - Brioche buns sold individually$0.50
Bread & Dessert
Friday Brisket Burger
Cheese Burger
