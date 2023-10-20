Juva Juice Highland Village Juva Juice- Jackson
Juices
16 oz. Juices
Orange, Carrot, Green Apple, Kale
Strawberry, Green Apple, Lemon
Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger, Lemon
Red Bell Pepper, Carrot, Orange, Lemon Special Order Only - Order will be made the next day!
Beet, Carrot, Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger
Special Order Only for May-September
Special Order Only - Order will be made the next day!
Special Order Only - Order will be made the next day!
2 oz. Juices
12 oz. Juices
Gallon Juices
Smoothies & More
Build Your Own
All Fruit
A delicious blend of Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, and Turbinado.
A delicious tropical blend of Strawberries, Mango, Passion Fruit, Banana, and Turbinado.
A tasty blend of Pomegranate, Blueberries, Banana, Apple, and Turbinado.
A simple, yet delicious blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, and Turbinado
Shazam! One of most popular All Fruit smoothies with a blend of Strawberries, Pineapples, Lemon, and Turbinado!
Our Trophy Life is smooth, yet tart and sweet containing Oranges, Strawberries, Bananas, and Turbinado.
Fruit + Protein
You best "Belize It" tastes tropical with Passion Fruit, Banana, Papaya, Mango, Whey Protein, and Turbinado!
A smooth blend of Blueberries, Bananas, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
Raspberry not Rhapsody silly! Our Bohemian Raspberry is one of our top selling Fruit & Protein smoothies. With a blend of Strawberries, Raspberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
Who doesn't like Pineapples? Our Cabana Banana is sweet and savory with a blend of Pineapples, Bananas, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
A sweet and fruity blend of Mango, Pineapples, Orange, and Whey Protein.
Pick any fruit of your choice! Our Go Green contains Green Tea, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
Need a boost in the morning? Try this delicious coffee based smoothie! It contains Cold Brew Coffee, Non-Fat Milk, Creamer, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
Our Kiwilicious is so delicious with a blend of Strawberries, Kiwi, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
This is our number one Fruit & Protein smoothie! Our Pineapple Special is smooth & creamy with just the right amount of sweetness. It contains Strawberries, Pineapples, Kiwi, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado!
If you get this reference, you're pretty cool. Our Chai Felicia is a smooth and sweet blend of Coconut Cream, Chai Tea, Banana, Whey Protein, and Honey.
If you love Strawberries and Bananas then this one is for you. The Remodel is smooth and creamy with a blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.
Missing the most wonderful time of the year? Try our Cookie Cutter! It contains Banana, Peanut Butter, Turbinado, Vanilla Whey Protein, Cinnamon and Nutmeg.
Stay Peachy friends and try our Peach Bum. It's a creamy blend of Peaches, Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, Not-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
A popular drink amongst our Staff (especially if you add Peanut Butter). Our Thrill of Brazil is a smooth blend of Acai, Apple, Banana, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
A crazy blend of Raspberries, Orange, Banana, and Whey Protein!
If you like Pina Colada's...haha get it. If so, we highly recommend trying our Pina Collada Collider. It contains Coconut, Pineapples, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.
We sometimes refer to this one as the Rally Banana! This perfect blend of Bananas, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whey Protein, and Turbinado tastes similar to a banana split!
Want something sweet? Try our Chocolate Peanut Pleasure. Its blend of Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado will end that craving!
Want something fruity & sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Strawberry Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!
Want something sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Vanilla Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!
Fruit + High Protein
Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Vanilla Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.
Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Chocolate Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.
Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Strawberry Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.
Our most popular in the Fruit & High Protein category with a blend of Bananas, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Peanut Butter.
Our Rebuild is a great choice for a low-carb meal replacement and it contains Vanilla Whey Protein and your choice of two fruits.
Our Wright Whey is best for a meal replacement and those needing an energy boost. It contains Banana, Coffee, Mocha Creamer, and Chocolate Whey Protein.
Our Vanilla Flex on the Beach contains Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.
Our Chocolate Flex on the Beach contains Chocolate Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.
Our Strawberry Flex on the Beach contains Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.
Our Vanilla Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.
Our Chocolate Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Chocolate Whey Protein.
Our Strawberry Eiffel Power contains Strawberries, Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.
Fruits + Greens
Need more greens? Try our Kale Yeah! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, and Banana.
Need more greens and protein? Try our King Kale! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, Banana, and your choice of protein.
Shakes
Looking for a chocolaty treat? Try our Chocolate Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
Looking for a fruity, but delicious treat? Try our Strawberry Shake. It contains Strawberries, Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
Looking for a sweet, creamy and delicious treat? Try our Vanilla Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.
Loaded Teas
Lunch Box Special
All Treats
The Crunch
Juva Snacks
Butterscotch Chips, Oats, Dried Cranberries, Whole Almonds, Sliced Almonds, Peanut Butter, Honey, Dark Chocolate
Oats, Peanut Butter, Honey, Mini Chocolate Chips, Coconut, Dark Chocolate
Oats, Peanut Butter, Honey, Mini Chocolate Chips, Flaxseed
Almond Butter, Oats, Honey, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries