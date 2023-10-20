Popular Items

Yogurt Parfait
$4.99

Your choice of two fruits + Yogurt & Granola

16 oz. John Lemon
$8.99

Strawberry, Green Apple, Lemon

PB Bowlinger
$10.99

Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana

Juices

16 oz. Juices

Freshly Pressed Everyday!
16 oz. Citrus Psych
$8.99

Orange, Carrot, Green Apple, Kale

16 oz. John Lemon
$8.99

Strawberry, Green Apple, Lemon

16 oz. Reboot
$8.99

Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger, Lemon

16 oz. Red Zeppelin
$8.99Out of stock

Red Bell Pepper, Carrot, Orange, Lemon Special Order Only - Order will be made the next day!

16 oz. Underground
$8.99

Beet, Carrot, Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger

Watermelon Juice
$8.99Out of stock

Special Order Only for May-September

Flaminglo Juice
$8.99Out of stock

Special Order Only - Order will be made the next day!

Farmers Market
$8.99Out of stock

Special Order Only - Order will be made the next day!

2 oz. Juices

Fresh pressed every Sunday & Wednesday!
Ginger Shot
$3.50

We dare you to try our ginger shots. It is strictly pure ginger!

12 oz. Juices

Prescription is fresh pressed every Monday & Thursday!
Prescription
$7.99

Feeling sick? This healthy blend of Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper, Zinc, Echinacea, and Raw Agave will have you feeling better than ever :)

Gallon Juices

Choose your favorite juice and we'll have it ready on our juice days, Monday & Thursday!
Gallon Juices
$60.00

Choose your favorite juice and we'll fresh press it for you on one our juice days Monday/Thursday!

Smoothies & More

Build Your Own

20 oz. Build Your Own
$5.50
32 oz. Build Your Own
$7.75

All Fruit

20 oz. Berry Bungalow
$5.50

A delicious blend of Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Berry Bungalow
$7.75

A delicious blend of Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Nelly
$5.50

A delicious tropical blend of Strawberries, Mango, Passion Fruit, Banana, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Nelly
$7.75

A delicious tropical blend of Strawberries, Mango, Passion Fruit, Banana, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Peace of Pom
$5.50

A tasty blend of Pomegranate, Blueberries, Banana, Apple, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Peace of Pom
$7.75

A tasty blend of Pomegranate, Blueberries, Banana, Apple, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Resort
$5.50

A simple, yet delicious blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, and Turbinado

32 oz. Resort
$7.75

A simple, yet delicious blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, and Turbinado

20 oz. Strawberry Shazam
$5.50

Shazam! One of most popular All Fruit smoothies with a blend of Strawberries, Pineapples, Lemon, and Turbinado!

32 oz. Strawberry Shazam
$7.75

Shazam! One of most popular All Fruit smoothies with a blend of Strawberries, Pineapples, Lemon, and Turbinado!

20 oz. Trophy Life
$5.50

Our Trophy Life is smooth, yet tart and sweet containing Oranges, Strawberries, Bananas, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Trophy Life
$7.75

Our Trophy Life is smooth, yet tart and sweet containing Oranges, Strawberries, Bananas, and Turbinado.

Fruit + Protein

20 oz. Belize It
$6.25

You best "Belize It" tastes tropical with Passion Fruit, Banana, Papaya, Mango, Whey Protein, and Turbinado!

32 oz. Belize It
$8.00

You best "Belize It" tastes tropical with Passion Fruit, Banana, Papaya, Mango, Whey Protein, and Turbinado!

20 oz. Blueberry Bananza
$6.25

A smooth blend of Blueberries, Bananas, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Blueberry Bananza
$8.00

A smooth blend of Blueberries, Bananas, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Bohemian Raspberry
$6.25

Raspberry not Rhapsody silly! Our Bohemian Raspberry is one of our top selling Fruit & Protein smoothies. With a blend of Strawberries, Raspberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Bohemian Raspberry
$8.00

Raspberry not Rhapsody silly! Our Bohemian Raspberry is one of our top selling Fruit & Protein smoothies. With a blend of Strawberries, Raspberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Cabana Banana
$6.25

Who doesn't like Pineapples? Our Cabana Banana is sweet and savory with a blend of Pineapples, Bananas, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Cabana Banana
$8.00

Who doesn't like Pineapples? Our Cabana Banana is sweet and savory with a blend of Pineapples, Bananas, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Mango Bango
$6.25

A sweet and fruity blend of Mango, Pineapples, Orange, and Whey Protein.

32 oz. Mango Bango
$8.00

A sweet and fruity blend of Mango, Pineapples, Orange, and Whey Protein.

20 oz. Go Green
$6.25

Pick any fruit of your choice! Our Go Green contains Green Tea, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Go Green
$8.00

Pick any fruit of your choice! Our Go Green contains Green Tea, Yogurt, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Juva Java
$6.25

Need a boost in the morning? Try this delicious coffee based smoothie! It contains Cold Brew Coffee, Non-Fat Milk, Creamer, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Juva Java
$8.00

Need a boost in the morning? Try this delicious coffee based smoothie! It contains Cold Brew Coffee, Non-Fat Milk, Creamer, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Kiwilicious
$6.25

Our Kiwilicious is so delicious with a blend of Strawberries, Kiwi, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32. oz Kiwilicious
$8.00

Our Kiwilicious is so delicious with a blend of Strawberries, Kiwi, Papaya, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Pineapple Special
$6.25

This is our number one Fruit & Protein smoothie! Our Pineapple Special is smooth & creamy with just the right amount of sweetness. It contains Strawberries, Pineapples, Kiwi, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado!

32 oz. Pineapple Special
$8.00

This is our number one Fruit & Protein smoothie! Our Pineapple Special is smooth & creamy with just the right amount of sweetness. It contains Strawberries, Pineapples, Kiwi, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado!

20 oz. Chai Felicia
$6.25

If you get this reference, you're pretty cool. Our Chai Felicia is a smooth and sweet blend of Coconut Cream, Chai Tea, Banana, Whey Protein, and Honey.

32 oz. Chai Felicia
$8.00

If you get this reference, you're pretty cool. Our Chai Felicia is a smooth and sweet blend of Coconut Cream, Chai Tea, Banana, Whey Protein, and Honey.

20 oz. Remodel
$6.25

If you love Strawberries and Bananas then this one is for you. The Remodel is smooth and creamy with a blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Remodel
$8.00

If you love Strawberries and Bananas then this one is for you. The Remodel is smooth and creamy with a blend of Strawberries, Bananas, Whey Protein, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Cookie Cutter
$6.25

Missing the most wonderful time of the year? Try our Cookie Cutter! It contains Banana, Peanut Butter, Turbinado, Vanilla Whey Protein, Cinnamon and Nutmeg.

32 oz. Cookie Cutter
$8.00

Missing the most wonderful time of the year? Try our Cookie Cutter! It contains Banana, Peanut Butter, Turbinado, Vanilla Whey Protein, Cinnamon and Nutmeg.

20 oz. Peach Bum
$6.25

Stay Peachy friends and try our Peach Bum. It's a creamy blend of Peaches, Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, Not-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Peach Bum
$8.00

Stay Peachy friends and try our Peach Bum. It's a creamy blend of Peaches, Strawberries, Bananas, Papaya, Not-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Thrill of Brazil
$6.25

A popular drink amongst our Staff (especially if you add Peanut Butter). Our Thrill of Brazil is a smooth blend of Acai, Apple, Banana, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Thrill of Brazil
$8.00

A popular drink amongst our Staff (especially if you add Peanut Butter). Our Thrill of Brazil is a smooth blend of Acai, Apple, Banana, Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Razzle Dazzle
$6.25

A crazy blend of Raspberries, Orange, Banana, and Whey Protein!

32 oz. Razzle Dazzle
$8.00

A crazy blend of Raspberries, Orange, Banana, and Whey Protein!

20 oz. Pina Collada Collider
$6.25

If you like Pina Colada's...haha get it. If so, we highly recommend trying our Pina Collada Collider. It contains Coconut, Pineapples, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Pina Collada Collider
$8.00

If you like Pina Colada's...haha get it. If so, we highly recommend trying our Pina Collada Collider. It contains Coconut, Pineapples, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Rejoice
$6.25

We sometimes refer to this one as the Rally Banana! This perfect blend of Bananas, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whey Protein, and Turbinado tastes similar to a banana split!

32 oz. Rejoice
$8.00

We sometimes refer to this one as the Rally Banana! This perfect blend of Bananas, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whey Protein, and Turbinado tastes similar to a banana split!

20 oz. Peanut Pleasure Chocolate
$6.25

Want something sweet? Try our Chocolate Peanut Pleasure. Its blend of Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado will end that craving!

32 oz. Peanut Pleasure Chocolate
$8.00

Want something sweet? Try our Chocolate Peanut Pleasure. Its blend of Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Whey Protein, and Turbinado will end that craving!

20 oz. Peanut Pleasure Strawberry
$6.25

Want something fruity & sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Strawberry Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!

32 oz. Peanut Pleasure Strawberry
$8.00

Want something fruity & sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Strawberry Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!

20 oz. Peanut Pleasure Vanilla
$6.25

Want something sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Vanilla Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!

32 oz. Peanut Pleasure Vanilla
$8.00

Want something sweet, but not chocolaty? Try our Vanilla Peanut Pleasure. Its contains Peanut Butter, Banana, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado!

Fruit + High Protein

20 oz. Gym Dandy Vanilla
$6.50

Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Vanilla Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.

32 oz. Gym Dandy Vanilla
$9.00

Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Vanilla Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.

20 oz. Gym Dandy Chocolate
$6.50

Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Chocolate Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.

32 oz. Gym Dandy Chocolate
$9.00

Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Chocolate Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.

20 oz. Gym Dandy Strawberry
$6.50

Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Strawberry Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.

32 oz. Gym Dandy Strawberry
$9.00

Want a smoothie after hitting the gym? Try our Strawberry Gym Dandy! It contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Non-Fat Milk.

20 oz. PCB
$6.50

Our most popular in the Fruit & High Protein category with a blend of Bananas, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Peanut Butter.

32 oz. PCB
$9.00

Our most popular in the Fruit & High Protein category with a blend of Bananas, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Peanut Butter.

20 oz. Rebuild
$6.50

Our Rebuild is a great choice for a low-carb meal replacement and it contains Vanilla Whey Protein and your choice of two fruits.

32 oz. Rebuild
$9.00

Our Rebuild is a great choice for a low-carb meal replacement and it contains Vanilla Whey Protein and your choice of two fruits.

20 oz. Wright Whey
$6.50

Our Wright Whey is best for a meal replacement and those needing an energy boost. It contains Banana, Coffee, Mocha Creamer, and Chocolate Whey Protein.

32 oz. Wright Whey
$9.00

Our Wright Whey is best for a meal replacement and those needing an energy boost. It contains Banana, Coffee, Mocha Creamer, and Chocolate Whey Protein.

20 oz. Flex on the Beach Vanilla
$6.50

Our Vanilla Flex on the Beach contains Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.

32 oz. Flex on the Beach Vanilla
$9.00

Our Vanilla Flex on the Beach contains Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.

20 oz. Flex on the Beach Chocolate
$6.50

Our Chocolate Flex on the Beach contains Chocolate Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.

32 oz. Flex on the Beach Chocolate
$9.00

Our Chocolate Flex on the Beach contains Chocolate Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.

20 oz. Flex on the Beach Strawberry
$6.50

Our Strawberry Flex on the Beach contains Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.

32 oz. Flex on the Beach Strawberry
$9.00

Our Strawberry Flex on the Beach contains Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Extract, Banana and Fat Burner.

20 oz. Eiffel Power Vanilla
$6.50

Our Vanilla Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.

32 oz. Eiffel Power Vanilla
$9.00

Our Vanilla Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.

20 oz. Eiffel Power Chocolate
$6.50

Our Chocolate Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Chocolate Whey Protein.

32 oz. Eiffel Power Chocolate
$9.00

Our Chocolate Eiffel Power contains Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Chocolate Whey Protein.

20 oz. Eiffel Power Strawberry
$6.50

Our Strawberry Eiffel Power contains Strawberries, Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.

32 oz. Eiffel Power Strawberry
$9.00

Our Strawberry Eiffel Power contains Strawberries, Banana, Vanilla Extract, Non-Fat Milk, and Vanilla Whey Protein.

Fruits + Greens

20 oz. Kale Yeah
$6.50

Need more greens? Try our Kale Yeah! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, and Banana.

32 oz. Kale Yeah
$9.00

Need more greens? Try our Kale Yeah! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, and Banana.

20 oz. King Kale
$6.50

Need more greens and protein? Try our King Kale! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, Banana, and your choice of protein.

32 oz. King Kale
$9.00

Need more greens and protein? Try our King Kale! It contains Almond Milk, Kale, Sunflower Butter, Banana, and your choice of protein.

Shakes

20 oz. Chocolate Shake
$6.25

Looking for a chocolaty treat? Try our Chocolate Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Chocolate Shake
$8.00

Looking for a chocolaty treat? Try our Chocolate Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Strawberry Shake
$6.25

Looking for a fruity, but delicious treat? Try our Strawberry Shake. It contains Strawberries, Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Strawberry Shake
$8.00

Looking for a fruity, but delicious treat? Try our Strawberry Shake. It contains Strawberries, Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

20 oz. Vanilla Shake
$6.25

Looking for a sweet, creamy and delicious treat? Try our Vanilla Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

32 oz. Vanilla Shake
$8.00

Looking for a sweet, creamy and delicious a treat? Try our Vanilla Shake. It contains Vanilla Ice Cream, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Turbinado.

Loaded Teas

B.B. Zing
$6.99

Clout Tea, Blue Raspberry, Blueberry

Grateful Red
$6.99

Clout Tea, Watermelon, Watermelon

Lemon Park
$6.99

Clout Tea, Lemon, Strawberry

Mind Melon
$6.99

Clout Tea, Melon, Strawberry

Pink Freud
$6.99

Clout Tea, Strawberry, Watermelon

Baha Marley
$6.99

Clout Tea, Blue Raz, Lemonade

Lunch Box Special

Butterscotch Bars
$1.00
Peanut Butter Bars
$1.00
Almond Butter Bites
$1.00
Peanut Butter Bites
$1.00

All Treats

The Crunch

Yogurt Parfait
$4.99

Your choice of two fruits + Yogurt & Granola

Spoon-It
$2.49

Pick a Smoothie, Tell us to "Spoon It" & We will frame your masterpiece with granola!

Juva Snacks

Butterscotch Bars
$2.50

Butterscotch Chips, Oats, Dried Cranberries, Whole Almonds, Sliced Almonds, Peanut Butter, Honey, Dark Chocolate

Peanut Butter Bars
$2.50

Oats, Peanut Butter, Honey, Mini Chocolate Chips, Coconut, Dark Chocolate

Peanut Butter Bites
$1.50

Oats, Peanut Butter, Honey, Mini Chocolate Chips, Flaxseed

Almond Butter Bites
$1.50

Almond Butter, Oats, Honey, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries

Peanut Butter Bites 3/3
$2.75
Almond Butter Bites 3/3
$2.75

Our Signature Fruit Bowls

We make our bowls by hand! We use fresh fruit for our bowl preparation instead of sugary sorbet!
PB Bowlinger
$10.99

Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana

Buried Berry
$10.99

Water, Acai, Apple, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana

Tropi-Kale
$10.99

Almond Milk, Pineapple, Kale, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana

In-Kale-A-Bowl
$10.99

Almond Milk, Sunflower Butter, Kale, Blueberry, Banana