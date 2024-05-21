Joe Van Gogh SouthCourt
- MTS Glass Can$7.00Out of stock
Sturdy glass can with our new Mountains-to-Sea design! Perfect for iced coffee!
- MTS Tote$15.00Out of stock
High-quality tote with a colorful Mountains-to-Sea design! It'll hold all of your outdoor needs on your adventures!
- MTS Fellow Mug$35.00
The cutest light pink Fellow mug decorated with our colorful Mountains-to-Sea design! It'll keep your drink hot or cold all day long!
- Latte$4.25+
A latte is espresso and lightly textured steamed milk.
- Mocha$4.75+
Like a latte, mochas are based on espresso and steamed milk but with added chocolate powder. Allergens: soy.
- Cappuccino$3.75+
The classic cafe beverage. A cappuccino is distinctly layered, while in a latte the espresso and steamed milk are mixed together. Served in 6oz or 12oz.
- Cortado$3.75
A cortado is a beverage consisting of two shots of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of latte-texture steamed milk. This drink originated in Spain, most likely Madrid. Served in a 4oz glass. The word cortado is the past participle of the Spanish verb cortar (to cut), in the sense of "dilute."
- Macchiato$3.50
Macchiato is an espresso coffee drink with a small amount of milk, usually foamed. In Italian, macchiato means "stained" or "spotted."
- Espresso$3.25
Made using high water pressure that “expresses” the flavor from finely ground coffee, our espresso is prepared to specific standards to create a sweet, balanced drink. Our recipe calls for a double shot of espresso. If you're looking for a drink with milk or added flavors, try one of our latte options!
- Americano$3.25+
Prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
- The Dersy$6.00+
NEW Barista Special! The Dersy is a refreshing matcha lemonade topped with macadamia milk for a creamy finish! This drink was created by our Chapel Hill Timberlyne Assistant Manager, Anders (nickname Dersy)!
- Year of the Dragon Latte$5.00+
It's back! Due to popular demand, we're bringing back this special to celebrate AAPI Month! It's a honey gochujang syrup with your choice of milk and our award-winning espresso! Local honey adds a bit of sweetness while the gochujang, a Korean fermented chili paste, brings a little bit spice. Don't worry - you won't be breathing fire! The spice is not overwhelming and adds a bit of spicy warmth toward the end of your sipping experience.
- Rosemary Brown Sugar Latte$4.75+
- Toasted Coconut Latte$4.75+
- Chai$4.25+
We have a *NEW* chai recipe for y'all! We combine your choice of milk with our new David Rio chai concentrate! In this drink, you'll find the perfect blend of black tea and chai flavors with fiery notes of cinnamon, cloves, ginger, cardamom, and black pepper. Although this chai is sweetened, we recommend adding vanilla syrup if you like your chai on the sweeter side. David Rio is a company that uses certified organic spices and black tea leaves. They are deeply committed to animal welfare and regularly donate to funds like the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). We're excited to feature them in our cafes!
- Matcha$5.50+
Our matcha lattes are made by mixing a green tea powder with an ounce of water and pouring the choice of milk over it.
- Tea Latte$4.50
Tea lattes made by combining your choice of tea with some steamed milk and a syrup of your choosing.
- Hot Tea$3.00
Two Leaves and a Bud tea served hot.
- Iced Tea$3.00+
Two Leaves and a Bud Tea served iced!
- Nitro Cold Brew Can$4.50Out of stock
Our ready to drink Nitro Cold Brew Coffee is naturally refreshing. It is 100% natural with no added sugars, no added preservatives and nothing artificial.
- Mountains to Sea Nitro Cold Brew Can$4.50Out of stock
We're using our Mountains to Sea Blend in our ready-to-drink Nitro Cold Brew can! You'll find notes of butterscotch, milk chocolate, and strawberry all in a refreshing sip. It's 100% natural with no added sugars, no added preservatives and nothing artificial.
- Nitro Cold Brew 4-Pack$16.00Out of stock
- Mountains to Sea Nitro Cold Brew 4-Pack$16.00Out of stock
We're using our Mountains to Sea Blend in our ready-to-drink Nitro Cold Brew can! You'll find notes of butterscotch, milk chocolate, and strawberry all in a refreshing sip. It's 100% natural with no added sugars, no added preservatives and nothing artificial.
- Lenny Boy Good Ol' Ginger Kombucha$5.00
Refreshing fresh-pressed ginger! Lenny Boy started in 2011 with an interest in a healthy lifestyle, a passion for fermentation, and an obsession with brewing kombucha. In 2012, they had their first brick and mortar location in the historic South End district in Charlotte, NC. In January of 2013 Lenny Boy became the only Certified Organic kombucha producer in the Southeast.
- Lenny Boy Lavenderade Kombucha$5.00Out of stock
Lavenderade Crisp tartness from fresh squeezed lemons complements the floral calming effects of lavender flowers. Lenny Boy started in 2011 with an interest in a healthy lifestyle, a passion for fermentation, and an obsession with brewing kombucha. In 2012, they had their first brick and mortar location in the historic South End district in Charlotte, NC. In January of 2013 Lenny Boy became the only Certified Organic kombucha producer in the Southeast.
- Lenny Boy Wake-Up Call Kombucha$5.00Out of stock
Wake-Up Call contains 40mg of organic caffeine. Their high-energy blend of raw yerba mate and blueberries will pick you up and not let you down. Lenny Boy started in 2011 with an interest in a healthy lifestyle, a passion for fermentation, and an obsession with brewing kombucha. In 2012, they had their first brick and mortar location in the historic South End district in Charlotte, NC. In January of 2013 Lenny Boy became the only Certified Organic kombucha producer in the Southeast.
- Sparkling Water$2.50
16oz Sparkling Water
- Minute Maid Orange Juice$1.75Out of stock
100% Orange Juice, 12oz.
- Boxed Water is Better$1.50
Boxed Water Is Better® is a sustainable alternative to plastic bottles and aluminum cans. Their cartons are 92% plant-based and 100% recyclable.
- Strawberry Ginger Muffin$3.00Out of stock
This muffin is filled with local organic strawberries from our friends at Happy Dirt! Allergens: wheat, eggs, dairy.
- Lemon Blueberry Muffin$3.00
Allergens: Wheat, dairy, egg, soy. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
- Vegan Energy Muffin$3.00
Allergens: Wheat, tree nuts. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
- Lemon Poppyseed Scone$3.50Out of stock
This tender scone is filled with bright, fresh lemon and nutty, crackly poppyseeds! Topped with a lemon glaze! Allergens: wheat, dairy.
- Spinach Gouda Scone$3.50
Allergens: Wheat, dairy. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
- London Fog Scone$3.50Out of stock
Allergens: Wheat, dairy. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
- Apple Butter Crumb Cake$3.50
Spiced apple butter and a cinnamon crumble on top of a moist and tender cake. Vegan! Allergens: wheat.
- Banana Bread$3.50
Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs, nuts, soy. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
- Coconut Cake$3.50
This moist cake is for the coconut fans out there! Made with coconut milk and topped with coconut flakes. Allergens: wheat, eggs, dairy.
- Tres Leches Cake$4.00Out of stock
Cinco de Mayo Special! A vanilla chiffon cake soaked in three milks and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon! Allergens: wheat, dairy.
- Savory Tart$3.00Out of stock
House-made savory tart made with spinach, artichoke, garlic, egg, and cream cheese. (Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs.)
- Ham and Cheddar Biscuit$3.50
Allergens: Wheat, dairy. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
- Buttermilk Biscuit$3.00
Allergens: Wheat, dairy. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location! Add jam and butter for $1.
- Almond Macaroon$2.50
This almond cookie has the most satisfying chewy texture! Allergens: eggs, tree nuts.
- Chocolate Pistachio Cookie$2.50
*NEW* A salted chocolate chip cookie with pistachios and a hint of lemon! Vegan! Allergens: tree nuts, wheat, soy. Made fresh at our SouthCourt Bakery!
- Funfetti Sugar Cookie$2.50
Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
- PB&J Overnight Oats$6.00
Coconut milk oats with chia seeds, hemp seeds, maple syrup, peanut butter, & seasonal jam. Allergens: tree nuts. Made at our SouthCourt Bakery!
- Seasonal Overnight Oats$6.00
Coconut milk oats with chia seeds, hemp seeds, maple syrup, vanilla, and coconut flakes. Allergens: tree nuts. Made at our SouthCourt Bakery!
- Fruit & Cheese Box$8.00
Fresh fruit, house everything crackers, dill havarti, and Ashe County Gouda. Allergens: dairy, sesame. Made at our SouthCourt Bakery!
- Cashew Quinoa Salad$8.00
Quinoa, roasted cauliflower, red bell pepper, and cashews covered in a zhoug sauce (cilantro, jalapeno, olive oil, lime, and spices). Allergens: tree nuts.
- Marinated Chickpea Salad$6.50
Chickpeas, olive oil, red wine vinegar, red onion, bell peppers, olives, herbs, spices. No major allergens. Made at our SouthCourt Bakery!
- Gochujang Tofu Wrap$9.50Out of stock
Vegan! Gochujang & maple syrup marinated tofu, quick pickled carrots & cabbage, roasted sweet potato, and vegan sesame mayo in a wheat tortilla. Allergens: wheat, soy, sesame, tree nuts. Made at our SouthCourt Bakery!
- Van Gogh Wich$9.00
Ingredients: Focaccia, pesto, sun-dried tomato spread, fresh mozzarella, tomato. Vegetarian. (Allergens: Wheat, dairy, tree nuts.)
- Pound of Granola$10.00
Pound of house-made granola.
- Tuna Sandwich$9.00Out of stock
Sustainable, line-caught tuna, cornichon relish, greens, tomato, and roasted jalapeno aioli on house multigrain. Allergens: wheat, dairy, egg, sesame. Ingredients: tuna, cornichons, red onion, dill, jalapeno, greens, tomato, multigrain bread.
- Breakfast Burrito$8.00Out of stock
Burrito Ingredients: flour tortilla, egg, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, red onion, pimento peppers, garlic, spices, lime. Salsa Ingredients: tomato, onion, garlic, jalepeno, lime, cilantro, spices. Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs. Made in our new SouthCourt Bakery!
- Egg & Cheese Biscuit$9.00
Ingredients: flour, butter, baking soda/powder, buttermilk, salt, black pepper, egg, cheddar cheese. Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs. Made in our new SouthCourt Bakery!
- Veggie Sausage & Egg Biscuit$10.00
*NEW* Ingredients: flour, butter, baking powder/soda, salt, black pepper, buttermilk, egg, cheddar cheese, veggie sausage. Allergens: wheat, dairy, egg, soy. Made in our new SouthCourt Bakery!
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit$10.00Out of stock
Ingredients: flour, butter, baking powder/soda, salt, black pepper, buttermilk, egg, cheddar cheese, bacon. Allergens: wheat, dairy, egg, soy. Made in our new SouthCourt Bakery!
- Avocado Toast$8.00
Smashed avocado with diced radish on Union multigrain bread.
- Almond Butter Toast$8.00
Big Spoon Roaster's Ginger Almond Butter with fresh berries on Union sour. *Vegan
- Granola & Fruit$8.00
House granola, seasonal fruit, and your choice of non-fat yogurt, whole milk, 2%, skim, oat, or macadamia milk.
- Ricotta & Confit Tomato Toast$8.00
Rustic white toast, salted ricotta, garlic confit tomatoes, olivada, fresh basil. Vegetarian. Vegan without cheese. Allergens: wheat, dairy.
- Soup Of The Day$8.00Out of stock
Rotating soup with your choice of house focaccia or roll!
- Add An Egg$2.00
- Mountains to Sea Blend$19.00
Notes: Milk Chocolate, Butterscotch, Strawberry Origin: Americas, Africa Process: Washed and Natural Roast Level: Medium A portion of the proceeds go toward maintaining and restoring the NC Mountains-to-Sea Trail!
- Auteur (House) Blend$16.00
Notes: Caramel, Vanilla, Citrus, BalancedOrigin: Central America, AfricaProcess: WashedCertifications: NoneRoast Level: Medium
- Maestro (Espresso) Blend$16.00
Notes: Bright, Complex, Sweet, Creamy. Origin: Americas, African, Indonesian. Process: Washed. Roast Level: Medium
- New Wave (French Roast) Blend$16.00
Notes: Dark chocolate, Smokey, Sweet. Roast Level: Dark Certifications: Organic
- Red River Blend$16.00Out of stock
Notes: Chocolate, Caramel, Clove, Creamy. Origin: Americas, Indonesian. Process: Washed. Certifications: USDA Organic & Fair Trade. Roast Level: Medium-Dark
- Sea Turtle Blend$16.00
Notes: Berries, Chocolate, Vibrant. Origin: Americas, Africa. Process: Natural. Certifications: USDA Organic. Roast Level: Medium-Light. For every bag of Organic Sea Turtle Blend sold, we will donate 50 cents to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.
- Cafe Femenino Peru$15.50Out of stock
Notes: Tamarind, Creamy, Brown Sugar Roast Level: Medium Certifications: Organic & Fair Trade
- Papau New Guinea Kuta Mill$16.50
Notes: Cocoa Nibs, Pineapple, Macadamia nut Origin: Kuta Ridge, Waghi Valley, PNG Altitude: 1600 MASL Varietals: Arusha, Blue, Mountain, Bourbon, Typica Process: Washed Roast: Medium
- Ethiopia Sidama$16.50
Notes: Sweet, Floral, Strawberry Origin: Sidama Coffee Farmers Cooperative Union, Ethiopia Altitude: 1800-2200 MASL Varietals: Ethiopian Heirloom Process: Natural Certifications: USDA Organic & Fair Trade Roast Level: Medium - Light
- Guatemala Juan Escobar Gaspar$16.50Out of stock
Notes: Milk Chocolate, Apricot, Vanilla Bean Origin: Huehuetenango, Guatemala Altitude: 1650 - 1850 MASL Varietals: Caturra, Pache Verde, Bourbon Process: Washed Certifications: Organic Roast Level: Light
- 6 Cup Chemex$45.50
6 Cup Chemex pour over.
- Aeropress$40.00
- Aeropress Go$49.95
AeroPress Go provides all the delicious brewing capabilities of the original AeroPress plus a drinking mug that doubles as a carrying case.Designed for use on the go: traveling, camping, or just at work.
- Kalita Wave$37.00
- 3 Cup Chemex$44.15Out of stock
3 Cup Chemex pour over
- JVG Tote$10.00
Our new JVG tote bags allow you do two things at once: 1) carry everything you need to as you go about your day and 2) communicate to the world your fantastic taste in local coffee companies. ;)
- JVG Ceramic Mug$21.00Out of stock
What makes these 10oz NotNeutral mugs especially cool (besides the new JVG look) is their handle design. The handle is flush with the rim of the cup, offering balance for drinking as well as a place for your thumb to rest. Dishwasher and microwave safe.
- JVG Fellow Carter Mug$35.00
Drink Joe Van Gogh on the go—wherever you go! Features two designs: our new secondary “sunflower” logo (front) as well as our triangular initials (back). Keeps your hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. The uniquely angled lid slides open and shut with ease, securing your drink and locking in heat and flavor.
- JVG Fellow Carter Bundle$49.00Out of stock
Give the gift of drinking in style and comfort no matter the weather or type of drink! With this Fellow Carter Move Bundle you get 3 different lids with a 16oz travel mug. Enjoy your hot beverages in either the classic screw on move lid with a splash guard, or the convenient slide lid, and for your favorite cold drinks there is the spill resistant lid with a straw. Check off your gift list easily this year!