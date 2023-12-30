K Bop | San Marcos 301 North Guadalupe Street
K-BOWL
- Bibimbop$12.00
Rice topped with carrots, cucumbers, bean sprouts, spring mix, zucchini, mushroom, pan fried egg and house spicy red sauce, with a choice of Beef, Chicken, or Tofu
- Beef Bulgogi Bowl$13.00
Rice topped with barbecued marinated tender beef, mixed veggies, glass noodles, pan fried egg, mayo and eel sauce
- Habanero Beef Bulgogi Bowl$13.00
Rice topped with barbecued marinated tender beef, mixed veggies, glass noodles, pan fried egg, serano pepper, mayo, eel sauce, and habanero hot sauce
- Spicy Chicken Bulgogi Bowl$12.00
Rice topped with Korean marinated spicy chicken, mixed veggies, pan fried egg, and eel sauce
- Chicken Katsu Bowl$12.00
Rice topped with house made-panko crusted chicken, mixed veggies, pan fried egg and teriyaki sauce
- Ton(Pork) Katsu Bowl$12.00
Rice topped with house made-panko crusted pork, mixed veggies, pan fried egg and teriyaki sauce
- Tofu Bowl$12.00
Fried tofu , mixed veggies on top of rice glazed with teriyaki sauce
- Dduk Boki$12.00
Rice cakes, fish cakes, noodles, boiled egg, Fried Dumplings, cabbage, and cheese in house spicy sauce
- Teriyaki Bowl$12.00
K-PLATE
- Chicken Dumplings$8.00
Chicken Dumplings with sweet chillie sauce
- Premium Veggie Dumplings$8.50
Premium Veggie Dumplings with sweet chillie sauce
- LUNCH BOX$13.00
Rice topped with pan fried egg and sides of fried dumplings, fruits and kimchi, with a choice of Beef, Spicy chicken, Pork Katsu, Chincken Katsu, or Tofu.
- Chicken Katsu Plate$14.00
Rice, panko crusted chicken, mushrooms, onions, cabbages, served with house brown sauce
- Ton(Pork) Katsu Plate$14.00
Rice, panko crusted pork, mushrooms, onions, cabbages, served with house brown sauce
- Japchae Plate$12.00
K-ROLL
- House Kimbop$9.50
Rice, seaweed, egg, kani Kama, fish cake, carrot, pickled radish, cucumber, mayo
- Beef Bulgogi Kimbop$10.50
Rice, beef, seaweed, egg, kani Kama, fish cake, carrot, pickled radish, cucumber, mayo
- Tuna Kimbop$10.00
Rice, Canned tuna, seaweed, egg, kani Kama, fish cake, carrot, pickled radish, cucumber, mayo
- Kimchi Kimbop$10.00
Rice, Kimchi, seaweed, egg, kani Kama, fish cake, carrot, pickled radish, cucumber, mayo
- Cheese Kimbop$10.00
Rice, Cheese, seaweed, egg, kani Kama, fish cake, carrot, pickled radish, cucumber, mayo
- Jalapeno Kimbop$10.00
Rice, Japaleno, seaweed, egg, kani Kama, fish cake, carrot, pickled radish, cucumber, mayo
- Tofu Kimbop$10.00
Rice, Tofu, seaweed, egg, carrot, pickled radish, cucumber, Spring mix
- Shrimp Tempura Kimbop$12.00
Shrimp tempura, rice, seaweed, egg, pickled radish, cucumber, carrot, topped with mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes
- Ton (Pork) Katsu Kimbop$12.00
Panko crusted pork, rice , seaweed, egg , pickled radish, carrot topped with mayo, eel sauce, cabbage
MILK TEA
- Oolong Milk Tea$4.49
Non-dairy
- Black Milk Tea$4.49
Non-dairy
- Jasmine Milk Tea$4.49
Non-dairy
- Honey Milk Tea$4.49
Non-dairy
- Caramel Milk Tea$4.49
Non-dairy
- Taro Milk Tea$4.49
Non-dairy
- Coconut Milk Tea$4.49
Non-dairy
- Green Tea Milk Tea$4.49
Non-dairy
- Coffee Milk Tea$4.49
Non-dairy
- Hot Milk Tea (Large Only)$5.49
Non-dairy
- Watermelon milk tea$4.49
GREEN TEA
FROZEN TEA
- Green Tea Fronzen Tea (Large Only)$6.49
Non-dairy option available
- Coffee Frozen Tea (Large Only)$6.49
Non-dairy option available
- Honeydew Frozen Tea (Large Only)$6.49
Non-dairy option available
- Strawberry Fronzen Tea (Large Only)$6.49
Non-dairy option available
- Coconut Fronzen Tea (Large Only)$6.49
Non-dairy option available
- Taro Frozen Tea (Large Only)$6.49
Non-dairy option available
- Mango Frozen Tea (Large Only)$6.49
Non-dairy option available
- Yogurt Frozen Tea (Large Only)$6.49
Non-dairy option available
- Lavender Frozen Tea (Large Only)$6.49
Non-dairy option available
- Choco Pepermint Frozen Tea (Large Only)$6.49
Non-dairy option available
- Strawberry Banana Frozen Tea (Large Only)$6.49
Non-dairy option available
- Watermelon Frozen Tea$6.49