K-Town Snack Bar
Bulgogi Rice
Marinated for hours in our signature Bulgogi sauce, then grilled Rice, Salad, Japchae noodles and a Vegetable dumpling in a bowl
Pork Rice
Korean Spicy Pork on White Rice Salad and Japchae noodles as well as a fried vegetable mandoo(dumpling) on the bowl Spicy level 3 out of 10 (mild spicy)
Tofu Rice
[VEGETARIAN OPTION]Fried and marinated Tofu on white rice Salad and Japchae noodles as well as one fried vegetable dumpling on the bowl
Tteokbokki
Tteokbokki is a Korean street food snack made primarily of chewy rice cakes and fiery, funky gochujang chili paste. The cakes are tossed with slices of cabbage and scallions [Vegatarian and Vegan option]
Ramyun - Self service
[Specially and perfectly cooked with dedicated machine] Shin in Korean means "spicy" and "ramyun" means noodles. Widely used in Korea, these very spicy noodles and their broth are known to be incredibly tasty. Although they are rather spicy, these noodles are very easy to prepare and can be eaten throughout the day, making them a great choice for any time-poor foodie.
Corn Dog
Cheese Corn Dog
Mozzarella Cheese Corn Dog
Beef Sausage Corn dog
100% Beef Sausage Corn Dog
Potato covered Cheese Corn dog
Potato covered Mozzarella Cheese Corn Dog
Potato covered Sausage Corn dog
Potato covered 100% Beef Sausage Corn Dog
Ramen Sausage Corn dog
[Extra Crunchy Warning] Crunchy Ramen Noodles covered 100% Beef Sausage Corn Dog
Ramen Noodles covered Cheese Corn dog
[Extra Crunchy Warning] Crunchy Ramen Noodles covered Mozzarella Cheese Corn Dog
Side
Dessert
Chocolate(Nutella) Gold Fish
A popular Korean Street Dessert Fish Shaped Pastry -Nutella/Chocolate flavor [Hazelnut Allergy Warning!]
Custard Gold Fish
A popular Korean Street Dessert Fish Shaped Pastry -House made Custard filling
Red Bean Gold Fish
A popular Korean Street Dessert Fish Shaped Pastry -Sweet Red Bean Paste filling