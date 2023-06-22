K-Town Snack Bar


Main

Bulgogi Rice

$12.00

Marinated for hours in our signature Bulgogi sauce, then grilled Rice, Salad, Japchae noodles and a Vegetable dumpling in a bowl

Pork Rice

$12.00

Korean Spicy Pork on White Rice Salad and Japchae noodles as well as a fried vegetable mandoo(dumpling) on the bowl Spicy level 3 out of 10 (mild spicy)

Tofu Rice

$11.00

[VEGETARIAN OPTION]Fried and marinated Tofu on white rice Salad and Japchae noodles as well as one fried vegetable dumpling on the bowl

Tteokbokki

$7.00

Tteokbokki is a Korean street food snack made primarily of chewy rice cakes and fiery, funky gochujang chili paste. The cakes are tossed with slices of cabbage and scallions [Vegatarian and Vegan option]

Ramyun - Self service

$6.00+

[Specially and perfectly cooked with dedicated machine] Shin in Korean means "spicy" and "ramyun" means noodles. Widely used in Korea, these very spicy noodles and their broth are known to be incredibly tasty. Although they are rather spicy, these noodles are very easy to prepare and can be eaten throughout the day, making them a great choice for any time-poor foodie.

Corn Dog

Cheese Corn Dog

$6.00

Mozzarella Cheese Corn Dog

Beef Sausage Corn dog

$6.00

100% Beef Sausage Corn Dog

Potato covered Cheese Corn dog

$7.50

Potato covered Mozzarella Cheese Corn Dog

Potato covered Sausage Corn dog

$7.50

Potato covered 100% Beef Sausage Corn Dog

Ramen Sausage Corn dog

$7.50

[Extra Crunchy Warning] Crunchy Ramen Noodles covered 100% Beef Sausage Corn Dog

Ramen Noodles covered Cheese Corn dog

$7.50

[Extra Crunchy Warning] Crunchy Ramen Noodles covered Mozzarella Cheese Corn Dog

Side

Kimchi (5oz)

$3.00

Kimchi is a traditional Korean banchan consisting of salted and fermented napa cabbages and radish [5.5oz individual container]

Mandoo (Vegetarian) 3 pcs

$5.50
Kimmari (Fried Seaweed Roll) 2pcs

$2.00

Fried Seaweed roll - vegetarian menu glass noodles inside of roll

Dessert

Chocolate(Nutella) Gold Fish

$3.00

A popular Korean Street Dessert Fish Shaped Pastry -Nutella/Chocolate flavor [Hazelnut Allergy Warning!]

Custard Gold Fish

$3.00

A popular Korean Street Dessert Fish Shaped Pastry -House made Custard filling

Red Bean Gold Fish

$3.00

A popular Korean Street Dessert Fish Shaped Pastry -Sweet Red Bean Paste filling

Beverage

Milkis

$2.50

Korean favorite drink combining milk and yogurt

Banana Milk

$2.50

Korean favorite banana flavored milk

Strawberry Milk

$2.50

Korean favorite strawberry flavored milk

Sacsac Grape

$2.50

Korean favorite real grape bubble juice

Pepsi

$2.00

Water

$2.00