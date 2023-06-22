K-Town Snack Bar

Ramyun - Self service

$6.00 +

[Specially and perfectly cooked with dedicated machine] Shin in Korean means "spicy" and "ramyun" means noodles. Widely used in Korea, these very spicy noodles and their broth are known to be incredibly tasty. Although they are rather spicy, these noodles are very easy to prepare and can be eaten throughout the day, making them a great choice for any time-poor foodie.