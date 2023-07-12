Shinka Ramen x Bowery Beer Garden

Food Menu

Shinka - Ramen

Beef Bone Marrow Gyukotsu

$21.00

Beef bone marrow broth, braised beef brisket, daikon radish, scallion, garlic chives, bean sprout, crisped garlic chips

Shinka Tonkotsu

$17.00

14 hour pork bone and chicken broth, pork chashu, chopped onion, scallion, takana, bean sprout

Spicy Tonkotsu

$18.00

Rich Berkshire pork bone and chicken broth, house special chili sauce, berkshire pork belly chashu, chopped kimchi, kikurage, garlic chives, bean sprout, charred green chili pepper, and black garlic oil

Birria Ramen

$19.00

Shinka's newest ramen, inspired by birria style tacos made popular in the streets of Queens and SoCal. Bone marrow birria broth, Mexican spice braised Australian lamb shoulder, bean sprout, red onion, cilantro, chopped radish, sweet corn

Miso Soy Milk (Vegan)

$17.00

Thick creamy miso soy milk broth, braised tofu chashu, spicy tantan bean curd, bean sprout, scallion, soy braised bamboo spear, kikurage (wood ear mushroom)

Shinka - Donburi (Rice Bowls)

Katsu Don

$14.00

Fried panko breaded pork chop, onion, scrambled egg tsuyu sauce

Kaki Fry Don

$15.00

Fried panko breaded oysters, onion, scrambled egg tsuyu sauce

Curry Katsu

$15.00

Fried panko breaded pork chop, chef special curry, carrot, and potato

Curry Kaki

$15.00

Fried panko breaded oysters, chef special curry, carrot, and potato

Cha Su Don

$14.00

Braised pork belly, bok choy, ajitama egg

Oyako Don

$14.00

Sliced chicken thigh, onion, scrambled egg tsuyu sauce

Gyu Don

$14.00

Thinly sliced beef, onion, beni shoga (pickled red ginger)

Shinka - Small Plates

Edamame

$6.00

With Sea Salt

Smashed Cucumber

$8.00

Cucumber marinated in chili garlic sauce

Shinka Pork Gyoza

$9.00

House-made pan seared pork dumpling with soy garlic vinaigrette, scallion, yuzu salsa

Kaki Fry

$10.00

Fried panko breaded oysters, katsu sauce

Spicy Tuna Taco

$5.00

Crisped wonton skin, chopped tuna, masago roe, spicy mayo, lettuce, scallion, yuzu pico de gallo

Lobster Taco

$5.00

Crisped wonton skin, crawfish salad, tobiko roe, yuzu cabbage slaw, cilantro

Soy Garlic Wings

$15.00

6 pieces of crisped wings, soy garlic, gochuchang ketchup

Shinka Pork Ribs

$18.00

4 hr braised Berkshire pork shoulder ribs, crisped, glazed with honey sriracha sauce

Kakuni Pork Bao (1 pc)

$5.00

Braised pork belly, mayo, lettuce, takana perserved mustard green, chashu sauce

BBG - For the Table

Butcher Bill's Ribs

$18.00

4 hr braised Berkshire pork shoulder ribs, BBQ glaze, pepperoncini

Garlic Shrimp Loaded Fries

$15.00

Sauteed garlic shrimp, cheddar sauce, mayo, scallions, cajun seasoning

Garlic Shrimp Loaded Tots

$16.00

Sauteed garlic shrimp, cheddar sauce, mayo, scallions, cajun seasoning

Cauliflower Bites

$11.00

Tempura fried cauliflower, nori, shichimi, charred scallion crema

6 pc. BBG Wings

$15.00

6 pcs. served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese dressing

10 pc. BBG Wings

$22.00

10 pcs. served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese dressing

Wagyu Beef Brisket Sliders

$14.00

Soy-Braised Wagyu Brisket, Mixed Greens, Dijon-Horseradish Mustard, Brioche Bun

BBG - Greens

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan shavings, house-made croutons, creamy caesar dressing

House Salad

$12.00

Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, mixed greens house seasonal dressing

BBG - Sides

Tater Tots

$9.00
Crispy Fries

$8.00
Truffle Fries

$11.00
Housemade Adobo Chips

$5.00

BBG - Handhelds

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Beyond plant-based patty, mixed greens, tomato, pickles,, vegan cheese, vegan aioli, brioche bun

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy buttermilk fried chicken, spicy smashed cucumbers, lettuce, yuzu cabbage slaw, spicy mayo, brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap

Gyu French Dip

$17.00

Braised Beef Flank, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese on Toasted Baguette Served with House Made Mushroom Au Jus

Thicc_Burger XL

$16.00

1/2 lb. angus patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, american cheese, thicc sauce, brioche bun

Niku - Aperitivos

Elote

$8.00

Grilled sweet yellow corn on the cob with cotija chees, mayo, tajin, cilantro, and lime

Elote Wings (6pcs)

$15.00

Crispy Fried Wings, Mexican Spice Sour Cream, Cilantro, Cotija

Elote Wings (10pcs)

$22.00

Crispy Fried Wings, Mexican Spice Sour Cream, Cilantro, Cotija

Niku Nachos

$15.00

Loaded tortilla served with cotija cheese, sweet onion braised pinto beans, sour cream, salsa verde

Guac N' Chips

$12.00

Fresh avocado, garlic, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, salsa roja, tri-color tortilla chips

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled chicken thighs, 3-cheese blend, cilantro crema, pico de gallo

Salsa Trio

$14.00

Yuzu Pico De Gallo, Creamy Jalapeno Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Tri-Color Corn Tortillas

Niku - Mains

Steak Tacos

$18.00

Grilled skirt steak, shredded lettuce, salsa roja, onions, chimichurri, cilantro

Burritos

$15.00

12" tortillas wrapped with Mexican rice, sweet onion braised pinto beans, pico de gallo, chopped romaine, mexican sour cream, mexican blend cheese, salsa verde and salsa roja on side

Birria Tacos (3 tacos per order)

$16.00

birria dipped corn tortillas, choice of protein in smoked Mexican peppers and spices, cilantro, onion. Served with side of pickled red onion, lime and birria consommÃ©

Cauliflower Tacos

$13.00

Tempura fried cauliflower, cabbage roasted corn, yuzu mayo, nori, shichimi, charred scallion crema

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, yuzu cabbage and grilled corn slaw, cilantro crema, cotija cheese

Burrito Bowls

$16.00

Choice of Mexican Saffron Rice or chopped romaine lettuce, sweet onion braised pinto beans, pico de gallo, mexican blend cheese and cilantro crema, salsa verde and salsa roja on side

Niku - Postres

Tres Leches

$9.00

rich sponge cake soaked in a creamy sweet milk sauce

Churros

$9.00

creme filled with chocolate dip

Drink Menu

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Can - Coke

$2.00

Can - Diet Coke

$2.00

Can - Ginger Ale

$2.00

Can - Iced Tea

$2.00