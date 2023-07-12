Shinka Ramen x Bowery Beer Garden
Food Menu
Shinka - Ramen
Beef Bone Marrow Gyukotsu
Beef bone marrow broth, braised beef brisket, daikon radish, scallion, garlic chives, bean sprout, crisped garlic chips
Shinka Tonkotsu
14 hour pork bone and chicken broth, pork chashu, chopped onion, scallion, takana, bean sprout
Spicy Tonkotsu
Rich Berkshire pork bone and chicken broth, house special chili sauce, berkshire pork belly chashu, chopped kimchi, kikurage, garlic chives, bean sprout, charred green chili pepper, and black garlic oil
Birria Ramen
Shinka's newest ramen, inspired by birria style tacos made popular in the streets of Queens and SoCal. Bone marrow birria broth, Mexican spice braised Australian lamb shoulder, bean sprout, red onion, cilantro, chopped radish, sweet corn
Miso Soy Milk (Vegan)
Thick creamy miso soy milk broth, braised tofu chashu, spicy tantan bean curd, bean sprout, scallion, soy braised bamboo spear, kikurage (wood ear mushroom)
Shinka - Donburi (Rice Bowls)
Katsu Don
Fried panko breaded pork chop, onion, scrambled egg tsuyu sauce
Kaki Fry Don
Fried panko breaded oysters, onion, scrambled egg tsuyu sauce
Curry Katsu
Fried panko breaded pork chop, chef special curry, carrot, and potato
Curry Kaki
Fried panko breaded oysters, chef special curry, carrot, and potato
Cha Su Don
Braised pork belly, bok choy, ajitama egg
Oyako Don
Sliced chicken thigh, onion, scrambled egg tsuyu sauce
Gyu Don
Thinly sliced beef, onion, beni shoga (pickled red ginger)
Shinka - Small Plates
Edamame
With Sea Salt
Smashed Cucumber
Cucumber marinated in chili garlic sauce
Shinka Pork Gyoza
House-made pan seared pork dumpling with soy garlic vinaigrette, scallion, yuzu salsa
Kaki Fry
Fried panko breaded oysters, katsu sauce
Spicy Tuna Taco
Crisped wonton skin, chopped tuna, masago roe, spicy mayo, lettuce, scallion, yuzu pico de gallo
Lobster Taco
Crisped wonton skin, crawfish salad, tobiko roe, yuzu cabbage slaw, cilantro
Soy Garlic Wings
6 pieces of crisped wings, soy garlic, gochuchang ketchup
Shinka Pork Ribs
4 hr braised Berkshire pork shoulder ribs, crisped, glazed with honey sriracha sauce
Kakuni Pork Bao (1 pc)
Braised pork belly, mayo, lettuce, takana perserved mustard green, chashu sauce
BBG - For the Table
Butcher Bill's Ribs
4 hr braised Berkshire pork shoulder ribs, BBQ glaze, pepperoncini
Garlic Shrimp Loaded Fries
Sauteed garlic shrimp, cheddar sauce, mayo, scallions, cajun seasoning
Garlic Shrimp Loaded Tots
Sauteed garlic shrimp, cheddar sauce, mayo, scallions, cajun seasoning
Cauliflower Bites
Tempura fried cauliflower, nori, shichimi, charred scallion crema
6 pc. BBG Wings
6 pcs. served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese dressing
10 pc. BBG Wings
10 pcs. served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese dressing
Wagyu Beef Brisket Sliders
Soy-Braised Wagyu Brisket, Mixed Greens, Dijon-Horseradish Mustard, Brioche Bun
BBG - Greens
BBG - Handhelds
Beyond Burger
Beyond plant-based patty, mixed greens, tomato, pickles,, vegan cheese, vegan aioli, brioche bun
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken, spicy smashed cucumbers, lettuce, yuzu cabbage slaw, spicy mayo, brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap
Gyu French Dip
Braised Beef Flank, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese on Toasted Baguette Served with House Made Mushroom Au Jus
Thicc_Burger XL
1/2 lb. angus patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, american cheese, thicc sauce, brioche bun
Niku - Aperitivos
Elote
Grilled sweet yellow corn on the cob with cotija chees, mayo, tajin, cilantro, and lime
Elote Wings (6pcs)
Crispy Fried Wings, Mexican Spice Sour Cream, Cilantro, Cotija
Elote Wings (10pcs)
Crispy Fried Wings, Mexican Spice Sour Cream, Cilantro, Cotija
Niku Nachos
Loaded tortilla served with cotija cheese, sweet onion braised pinto beans, sour cream, salsa verde
Guac N' Chips
Fresh avocado, garlic, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, salsa roja, tri-color tortilla chips
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken thighs, 3-cheese blend, cilantro crema, pico de gallo
Salsa Trio
Yuzu Pico De Gallo, Creamy Jalapeno Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Tri-Color Corn Tortillas
Niku - Mains
Steak Tacos
Grilled skirt steak, shredded lettuce, salsa roja, onions, chimichurri, cilantro
Burritos
12" tortillas wrapped with Mexican rice, sweet onion braised pinto beans, pico de gallo, chopped romaine, mexican sour cream, mexican blend cheese, salsa verde and salsa roja on side
Birria Tacos (3 tacos per order)
birria dipped corn tortillas, choice of protein in smoked Mexican peppers and spices, cilantro, onion. Served with side of pickled red onion, lime and birria consommÃ©
Cauliflower Tacos
Tempura fried cauliflower, cabbage roasted corn, yuzu mayo, nori, shichimi, charred scallion crema
Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken breast, yuzu cabbage and grilled corn slaw, cilantro crema, cotija cheese
Burrito Bowls
Choice of Mexican Saffron Rice or chopped romaine lettuce, sweet onion braised pinto beans, pico de gallo, mexican blend cheese and cilantro crema, salsa verde and salsa roja on side