Kabayan Kusina 5238 De Zavala Rd. Suite 124

FOOD MENU

BREAKFAST

LONG-SILOG (SWEET SAUSAGE)

$12.99

Sweet sausage with garlic fried rice and fried egg

TUYO-SILOG (Sun Dried Fish)

$12.99

Fried dried fish with fried rice and fried egg.

HOT-SILOG

$12.99

Hotdog with fried rice and fried egg

BANG-SILOG

$12.99

Marinated baby milkfish with garlic fried rice and fried egg

TO-SILOG

$12.99

Cured pork with garlic fried rice and fried egg

COMBO-SILOG ( Choice of Two Dish)

$16.99

Appetizers

LUMPIA SHANGHAI

$12.99

Deep fried rolls with ground pork , garlic , onion,carrots.

PORK BARBEQUE STICK (3PCS)

$12.99

Marinated Pork meat in house barbeque sauce and grilled to perfection.

CHICHARON BULAKLAK

$12.99

Deep fried ruffle fat , seasoned with salt and pepper.

RICE

WHITE JASMIN RICE

$3.99

GARLIC FRIED RICE

$5.99

BAGOONG FRIED RICE

$5.99

ADD ONS

ADD PORK

$2.99

ADD CHICKEN

$2.99

ADD SHRIMP

$4.99

ADD EGG

$1.99

ADD VEGETABLES

$2.99

ADD EXTRA SOUP

$1.99

NOODLES

PANCIT PALABOK

$13.99

Rice noodles with shrimp gravy sauce ,crispy chicharron,boiled egg , green onions and fried garlic on top.

PANCIT BIHON

$12.99

Stir fried noodles with carrots , cabbage , green beans and meat.

PANCIT CANTON

$12.99

Wheat flour egg noodles , stir fried with vegetables with soy sauce seasoning and meat

DESSERTS

UBE CHIFFON CAKE

$8.99

Ube flavor cake

UBE HALAYA

$6.99

Purple yam , slowly cooked in coconut and cream milk.

FRUIT SALAD

$12.99

Fresh fruits in heavy cream milk , coconut gel and young coconut strips.

CHEF'S SPECIALS

CRISPY PATA (requires 20 minutes to prepare)

$29.99

Knuckle pork that crackled to the perfect crunchiness.

GINATAANG HIPON

$20.99

Jumbo shrimp cooked in coconut milk ,squash,long beans, and ginger.

SISIG

$19.99

Pork belly seasoned with calamansi juice ,onions ,chili peppers , served in sizzling plate with egg and mayonnaise on top.

LECHON BELLY ROLL

$20.99

Pork belly stuffed with lemon grass , mince garlic , onion and scallions.

SINUGLAW (INIHAW KINILAW)

$20.99

Grilled pork belly and fish ceviche

KARE-KARE

$22.99

Oxtail in a thick savory peanut sauce , with long bean , egg plant and bok choy.

MAIN DISH

ADOBO

$12.99

Savory sauce stewed in soy sauce , vinegar , garlic , onion, pepper and bay leaf.

AMPALAYA CON CARNE

$12.99

Bitter melon saute in onion , garlic , tomato and egg.

SINIGANG

$15.99

Sour soup of tamarin , onion , tomato , okra , bok choy and long beans.

PINAKBET

$15.99

Squash , long beans, egg plant , bitter melon , okra, sauteed in shrimp paste and soy sauce.

TORTANG TALONG

$12.99

Eggplant omellette with ground meat.

GINISANG MONGGO

$12.99

Mung beans stew flavored with lechon kawali or shrimp.Malunngay leaves.

PAMPANO FISH

$15.99

Deep fried marinated milkfish , pampano fish . seasoned with salt and pepper.

FRIED DAING NA BANGUS

$15.99

Deep fried marinated milkfish , pampano fish . seasoned with salt and pepper.

DRINK MENU

DRINKS

ICE TEA

$3.99

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.99

SAGO GULAMAN

$3.99

COKE

$1.99

DIET COKE

$1.99

SPRITE

$1.99

DR.PEPPER

$1.99

BOTTLED WATER

$1.09

LUNCH MENU

LUNCH SPECIALS

LUNCH ADOBO

$12.99

Savory sauce stewed in soy sauce , vinegar , garlic , onion, pepper and bay leaf.

CHICKEN AFRITADA

$12.99

Chicken braised in tomato sauce , carrots and potato.