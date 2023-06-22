Kabayan Kusina 5238 De Zavala Rd. Suite 124
FOOD MENU
BREAKFAST
LONG-SILOG (SWEET SAUSAGE)
Sweet sausage with garlic fried rice and fried egg
TUYO-SILOG (Sun Dried Fish)
Fried dried fish with fried rice and fried egg.
HOT-SILOG
Hotdog with fried rice and fried egg
BANG-SILOG
Marinated baby milkfish with garlic fried rice and fried egg
TO-SILOG
Cured pork with garlic fried rice and fried egg
COMBO-SILOG ( Choice of Two Dish)
Appetizers
ADD ONS
NOODLES
PANCIT PALABOK
Rice noodles with shrimp gravy sauce ,crispy chicharron,boiled egg , green onions and fried garlic on top.
PANCIT BIHON
Stir fried noodles with carrots , cabbage , green beans and meat.
PANCIT CANTON
Wheat flour egg noodles , stir fried with vegetables with soy sauce seasoning and meat
DESSERTS
CHEF'S SPECIALS
CRISPY PATA (requires 20 minutes to prepare)
Knuckle pork that crackled to the perfect crunchiness.
GINATAANG HIPON
Jumbo shrimp cooked in coconut milk ,squash,long beans, and ginger.
SISIG
Pork belly seasoned with calamansi juice ,onions ,chili peppers , served in sizzling plate with egg and mayonnaise on top.
LECHON BELLY ROLL
Pork belly stuffed with lemon grass , mince garlic , onion and scallions.
SINUGLAW (INIHAW KINILAW)
Grilled pork belly and fish ceviche
KARE-KARE
Oxtail in a thick savory peanut sauce , with long bean , egg plant and bok choy.
MAIN DISH
ADOBO
Savory sauce stewed in soy sauce , vinegar , garlic , onion, pepper and bay leaf.
AMPALAYA CON CARNE
Bitter melon saute in onion , garlic , tomato and egg.
SINIGANG
Sour soup of tamarin , onion , tomato , okra , bok choy and long beans.
PINAKBET
Squash , long beans, egg plant , bitter melon , okra, sauteed in shrimp paste and soy sauce.
TORTANG TALONG
Eggplant omellette with ground meat.
GINISANG MONGGO
Mung beans stew flavored with lechon kawali or shrimp.Malunngay leaves.
PAMPANO FISH
Deep fried marinated milkfish , pampano fish . seasoned with salt and pepper.
FRIED DAING NA BANGUS
