The Kabob Spot
Appetizers
Entrees
- Koobideh Kabob w/ Rice$14.00
Seasoned and charbroiled ground beef. Served with saffron basmati rice and a grilled tomato.
- Chicken Kabob w/ Rice$14.00
Marinated and charbroiled cubes of chicken tender. Served with saffron basmati rice and a grilled tomato.
- Barg Kabob w/ Rice$28.00
Strips of thin cut and marinated Beef Tenderloin. Served with saffron basmati rice and a grilled tomato.
- Beef Sultani w/ Rice$33.00
Combination of Beef Koobideh and Beef Barg. Served with saffron basmati rice and a grilled tomato.
- Salmon Kabob w/ Rice$23.00
- Falafel$10.00
Chickpeas, herbs and spices formed into a balll and deep fried and served over a bed of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, persian pickles, pickled cabbage and house made sauce.
Wraps
Sides
The Kabob Spot Location and Ordering Hours
(706) 450-9705
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 12PM