Kabob by Dangerfield's
Food Menu
Appetizers
Baba Ganoush
Grilled eggplant puree with tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. Served with pocket bread.
Hummus
Pureed chickpeas with tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. Served with pocket bread.
Cucumber Yogurt
House made yogurt with garlic, cucumber, olive oil, and chopped mint. Served with toasted pocket bread.
Falafel
Five fried patties of ground chickpeas, onion, cumin, and parsley.
Empanadas
Two corn meal crusted empanadas filled with Mediterranean marinated chicken and deep fried.
Mediterranean Wings
Nine chicken wings marinated with citrus and spices. Served with garlic sauce on the side.
Stuffed Grape Leaves
Six grape leaves stuffed with rice, olive oil, and fresh mint.
Walleye Fingers
Eight walleye fingers coated with saffron panko and deep fried. Served with tarator sauce.
Combination Platter
A combination of grape leaves, falafel, hummus, and baba ganoush. Served with pocket bread.
Salads
Fattoush
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, radish, onion, green pepper, sumac, and toasted za’atar seasoned pocket bread in a lemon garlic vinaigrette with pomegranate molasses.
Tabbouleh
Wheat bulgur with fresh chopped parsley, tomato, onion, fresh chopped mint, lemon juice, and olive oil. Served with pocket bread.
Walleye Salad
Walleye fingers coated with saffron panko and fried, served over mixed greens with seasonal fresh fruit, pecans, dried cranberries, and raspberry vinaigrette. Served with pocket bread.
Create Your Own Salad
Create your own salad. Choose from an assortment of vegetables, toppings, proteins, and dressings.
Bowls
Sandwiches
Falafel Sandwich
Fried falafel patties, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, tarator sauce.
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, garlic sauce.
Steak Shawarma Sandwich
Marinated sirloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, tarator sauce.
Kafta Sandwich
Ground sirloin mixed with chopped fresh parsley, onions, and tomato with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, tarator sauce.
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich
Pulled rotisserie chicken with French fries inside, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, garlic sauce.
Mediterranean Beef Brisket Panini
Beef brisket roasted with Mediterranean herbs, sautéed onions, and garlic sauce on grilled za’atar focaccia.
House Specialty
Kabobs
Chicken Kabob
Grilled cubed chicken marinated in citrus juice and fresh herbs.
Beef Kabob
Grilled cubed steak marinated in shiraz consommé and spices.
Kafta Kabob
Grilled ground sirloin mixed with minced onion, diced tomato, fresh parsley, and spices.
Shrimp Kabob
Grilled shrimp marinated in citrus juice and fresh herbs.
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Rotisserie chicken marinated with garlic sauce and roasted.
Half Rotisserie Chicken
Rotisserie chicken marinated with garlic sauce and roasted.
Sides
Desserts
Breakfast
Croissant Sandwich
Choice of ham, sausage, or bacon with eggs and cheese on a croissant. Served with house-made smashed potatoes.
Classic Breakfast
Choice of ham, sausage, or bacon and two eggs cooked to order. Served with house-made smashed potatoes and white toast.
Mediterranean Breakfast Pizza
Choice of Mediterranean seasoned ground beef, ham, or Italian sausage with sautéed onions and tomatoes on freshly made pizza dough. Topped with two eggs cooked to order and classic hollandaise.