Food Menu

Appetizers

Baba Ganoush

$6.00

Grilled eggplant puree with tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. Served with pocket bread.

Hummus

$6.00

Pureed chickpeas with tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. Served with pocket bread.

Cucumber Yogurt

$7.00

House made yogurt with garlic, cucumber, olive oil, and chopped mint. Served with toasted pocket bread.

Falafel

$5.00

Five fried patties of ground chickpeas, onion, cumin, and parsley.

Empanadas

$5.00

Two corn meal crusted empanadas filled with Mediterranean marinated chicken and deep fried.

Mediterranean Wings

$9.00

Nine chicken wings marinated with citrus and spices. Served with garlic sauce on the side.

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$5.00

Six grape leaves stuffed with rice, olive oil, and fresh mint.

Walleye Fingers

$12.00

Eight walleye fingers coated with saffron panko and deep fried. Served with tarator sauce.

Combination Platter

$13.00

A combination of grape leaves, falafel, hummus, and baba ganoush. Served with pocket bread.

Salads

Fattoush

$10.00

Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, radish, onion, green pepper, sumac, and toasted za’atar seasoned pocket bread in a lemon garlic vinaigrette with pomegranate molasses.

Tabbouleh

$10.00

Wheat bulgur with fresh chopped parsley, tomato, onion, fresh chopped mint, lemon juice, and olive oil. Served with pocket bread.

Walleye Salad

$12.00

Walleye fingers coated with saffron panko and fried, served over mixed greens with seasonal fresh fruit, pecans, dried cranberries, and raspberry vinaigrette. Served with pocket bread.

Create Your Own Salad

$9.00

Create your own salad. Choose from an assortment of vegetables, toppings, proteins, and dressings.

Bowls

Create your own bowl. Choose from Lebanese rice, white rice, or bulgur and add your choice of protein and toppings.

Create Your Own Bowl

$11.00

Sandwiches

Falafel Sandwich

$12.00

Fried falafel patties, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, tarator sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, garlic sauce.

Steak Shawarma Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated sirloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, tarator sauce.

Kafta Sandwich

$13.00

Ground sirloin mixed with chopped fresh parsley, onions, and tomato with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, tarator sauce.

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken with French fries inside, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, garlic sauce.

Mediterranean Beef Brisket Panini

$14.00

Beef brisket roasted with Mediterranean herbs, sautéed onions, and garlic sauce on grilled za’atar focaccia.

House Specialty

Pork Tenderloin

$14.00

Roasted herb crusted pork tenderloin with mojito melba glaze, served with smashed potatoes and cinnamon apple.

Mussels Provencal

$15.00

Mussels steamed in a white wine and olive oil broth with diced tomato, onion, green pepper, garlic, and parsley.

Kabobs

Chicken Kabob

$15.00

Grilled cubed chicken marinated in citrus juice and fresh herbs.

Beef Kabob

$16.00

Grilled cubed steak marinated in shiraz consommé and spices.

Kafta Kabob

$15.00

Grilled ground sirloin mixed with minced onion, diced tomato, fresh parsley, and spices.

Shrimp Kabob

$17.00

Grilled shrimp marinated in citrus juice and fresh herbs.

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$19.00

Rotisserie chicken marinated with garlic sauce and roasted.

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$12.00

Rotisserie chicken marinated with garlic sauce and roasted.

Sides

Lebanese Rice

$5.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

French Fries

$3.00

Smashed Potatoes

$4.00

Falafel

$1.00

Pocket Bread

$1.00

Popovers

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$0.79

Desserts

Baklava

$6.00

Breakfast

Croissant Sandwich

$9.00

Choice of ham, sausage, or bacon with eggs and cheese on a croissant. Served with house-made smashed potatoes.

Classic Breakfast

$9.00

Choice of ham, sausage, or bacon and two eggs cooked to order. Served with house-made smashed potatoes and white toast.

Mediterranean Breakfast Pizza

$9.00

Choice of Mediterranean seasoned ground beef, ham, or Italian sausage with sautéed onions and tomatoes on freshly made pizza dough. Topped with two eggs cooked to order and classic hollandaise.

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Chicken nuggets served with waffle fries and juice.

Kid's Corn Dogs

$8.00

Corn dogs served with waffle fries and juice.

Beverages (non-alchoholic)

Fountain Drink

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Juice

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Drink Menu

Cocktails

Kabob Margarita

$7.00

Watermelon Mojito

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Beer

Domestic Beer

$4.00

Craft Beer

$4.00

Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Wine

House Chardonnay

$5.00

House Cabernet

$5.00

Bread and Butter Chardonnay

$7.00

Wente Chardonnay

$7.00

Bogle Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Castle Rock Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Battle Creek Pinot Noir

$7.00

Juggernaut Cabernet

$7.00

Freakshow Red Blend

$7.00

Liquor

Vodka

$5.00

Gin

$5.00

Rum

$5.00

Tequila

$5.00

Whiskey

$5.00

Scotch

$5.00

Brandy

$5.00