Kabylo's Pizza by the Slice 153 N Washington St
Food Menu
Appetizers
Salads
12" Calzones
- Cheese Calzone$11.50
marinera sauce on the side
- Pepperoni Calzone$11.95
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, with marinara sauce on the side
- BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone$13.50
BBQ grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, with ranch dressing on the side
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$13.50
Spicy boneless chicken, shaved blue cheese, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese dressing on the side
- Spicy Chicken Ranch Calzone$13.50
Spicy boneless chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, with ranch dressing on the side
- Honey Mustard Chicken Calzone$13.50
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, honey mustard dressing on the side
- Chicken Parmigiana Calzone$13.50
Breaded chicken, ricotta cheese. With marinara sauce on the side
- Meat Lovers Calzone$13.25
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs and ham, with marinara sauce on the side
- Veggie Calzone$12.95
Spinach, mushroom, onions, fresh mozzarella with marinara on the side
- White Calzone$12.95
Mozzarella cheese, sliced provolone, ricotta cheese, parmesan, ranch dressing on the side
Our Famous Wings
Grinders
- Meatball Sub$8.75+
Toasted with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
- Eggplant Sub$8.75+
Fried eggplant with mozzarella and marinara sauce
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$8.75+
Toasted with mozzarella and marinara sauce
- Steak & Cheese Sub$8.75+
- BLT Sub$8.75+
Sliced crispy Bacon, lettuce, Sliced tomato, Mayo
- Meatball/Sausage combo$8.75+
Meatball, Sausage, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Cold Cut Sub$8.75+
Salami, Genoa salami, sliced provolone, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing
- Philly Cheese Steak Combo Sub$8.75+
Grilled pepper, mushroom, and onion
Desserts
Side Sauces
Pizza Menu
Standard Pizzas & BYO Pizzas
- 12" Cheese Pizza$11.95
- 16" Cheese Pizza$14.95
- 12" BYO Pizza$11.95
- 16" BYO Pizza$14.95
- 12'' Sausage$13.65
- 12'' Bacon$13.65
- 12'' Meatball$13.65
- 12'' Hamburger$13.65
- 12'' Eggplant$13.65
- 16'' Pepperoni$17.20
- 16'' Mushroom$17.20
- 16'' Sausage$17.75
- 16'' Bacon$17.75
- 16'' Meatball$17.75
- 16'' Hamburger$17.75
- 16'' Eggplant$17.75
Kabylo's Veggie Pizzas
- Pesto tortellini$15.50+
Mozzarella cheese, basil pesto sauce, cheese filled tortellini
- 12" Greek Pizza$14.95
Spinach, Mushroom, Feta cheese, black olives, sliced tomato, olive oil, red sauce base
- 12" Spinach Ricotta Pizza$14.95
Spinach mushroom, ricotta cheese, olive oil (no sauce)
- 12" Eggplant Roasted Red Peppers Pizza$14.95
Eggplant slices, roasted red peppers, red sauce base
- 12" Onion Pepper Pizza$14.95
Sliced red pepper, sliced green pepper, sliced red onion, oregano, red sauce base
- 12" White Pizza$14.94
Parmesan, ricotta, provolone, olive oil and oregano (no sauce)
- 12" Mac & Cheese Pizza$14.95
Macaroni pasta, sliced provolone, cheddar cheese with Kabylo’s Alfredo sauce
- 12" Tomato Fresh Basil Pizza$14.95
Extra red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil, parmesan with seasoning
- 12" Kabylo's House Veggie Pizza$14.94
Mushroom, onion, red & green pepper, black olives, red sauce base
- 12" Pesto Spinach Blue Cheese Pizza$14.95
Pesto sauce, spinach, portabella mushroom, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
- 12'' Dill Pickle pizza$14.95
- 16" Greek Pizza Pizza$20.99
Spinach, Mushroom, Feta cheese, black olives, sliced tomato, olive oil, red sauce base
- 16" Spinach Ricotta Pizza$20.99
Spinach mushroom, ricotta cheese, olive oil (no sauce)
- 16" Eggplant Roasted Red Peppers Pizza$20.99
Eggplant slices, roasted red peppers, red sauce base
- 16" Onion Pepper Pizza$20.25
Sliced red pepper, sliced green pepper, sliced red onion, oregano, red sauce base
- 16" White Pizza$20.99
Parmesan, ricotta, provolone, olive oil and oregano (no sauce)
- 16" Mac & Cheese Pizza$20.99
Macaroni pasta, sliced provolone, cheddar cheese with Kabylo’s Alfredo sauce
- 16" Tomato Fresh Basil Pizza$20.99
Extra red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil, parmesan with seasoning
- 16" Kabylo's House Veggie Pizza$20.99
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, chopped tomato, red sauce base
- 16" Pesto Spinach Blue Cheese Pizza$20.99
Pesto sauce, spinach, portabella mushroom, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
- 16'' Dill Pickle Pizza$20.99
Kabylo's Chicken Pizzas
- 12" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$15.95
BBQ grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, with ranch dressing (no red sauce)
- 12" Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.95
Honey BBQ grilled chicken, bacon cheddar cheese (no sauce)
- 12" Crazy Chicken Pizza$15.95
Spicy grilled chicken, BBQ grilled chicken, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.50
Spicy boneless chicken, Buffalo sauce, shaved blue cheese (no sauce)
- 12" Spicy Chicken Ranch Pizza$15.95
Spicy boneless chicken, pepperoni, cheddar cheese and ranch (no sauce)
- 12" Chicken Parmigiana Pizza$15.95
Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese
- 12" Chicken Pesto Pizza$15.95
Breaded chicken, pesto sauce base, extra pesto
- 12" Chicken Florentine Pizza$15.95
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, tomato, feta cheese, olive oil, seasoning
- 12'' Buffalo Ranchero$15.95
- 16" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$21.95
BBQ grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, with ranch dressing (no red sauce)
- 16" Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.95
Honey BBQ grilled chicken, bacon cheddar cheese (no sauce)
- 16" Crazy Chicken Pizza$21.95
Spicy grilled chicken, BBQ grilled chicken, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.95
Spicy boneless chicken, Buffalo sauce, shaved blue cheese (no sauce)
- 16" Spicy Chicken Ranch Pizza$21.95
Spicy boneless chicken, pepperoni, cheddar cheese and ranch (no sauce)
- 16" Chicken Parmigiana Pizza$21.95
Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese
- 16" Chicken Pesto Pizza$21.95
Breaded chicken, pesto sauce base, extra pesto
- 16" Chicken Florentine Pizza$21.95
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, tomato, feta cheese, olive oil, seasoning.
- 16'' Buffalo Ranchero$21.95
Kabylo's Classic Pizzas
- 12" Meat Lovers Pizza$15.95
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon and ham
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza$14.95
Ham and pineapple
- 12" House Special Pizza$15.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green pepper, black olives
- 12" Spicy Beef Pizza$15.95
Spicy beef, pico de gallo with cilantro, cheddar cheese, red sauce base
- 12" Chourico Pizza$15.95
Crispy chouriço, bacon, red sauce base
- 12" Pepperoni & One Item Pizza$14.95
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and your choice on the following: bacon, hamburger, mushroom, jalapenos, BBQ chicken
- 12'' Dill Pickle Bacon Ranch pizza$15.95
- 12'' Bacon Cheeseburger$15.95
Hamburger, Bacon, Sliced Pickle, Cheddar
- 12'' Philly Steak$15.95
Provolone Slices, Steak, Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar
- 12'' The Funway$15.95
Sliced Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper
- 16" Meat Lovers Pizza$21.95
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon and ham
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza$21.95
Ham and pineapple
- 16" House Special Pizza$21.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green pepper and black olives
- 16" Spicy Beef Pizza$20.95
Spicy beef, pico de gallo with cilantro, cheddar cheese, red sauce base
- 16" Chourico Pizza$21.95
Crispy chouriço, bacon, red sauce base
- 16" Pepperoni & One Item Pizza$20.95
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and your choice on the following: bacon, hamburger, mushroom, jalapenos, BBQ chicken
- 16'' Dill Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza$21.95
- 16'' Bacon Cheeseburger$21.95
Hamburger, Bacon, Sliced Pickle, Cheddar
- 16'' Philly Steak$21.95
Provolone Slices, Philly Steak, Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar
- 16'' The Funway$21.95