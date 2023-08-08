Appetizer

A1 Meatball Lover (2)

A1 Meatball Lover (2)

$4.95

Beef meatball on skewer. Served with our special tamarind sauce.

A1 Meatball Lover (4)

A1 Meatball Lover (4)

$8.95

Beef meatball on skewer. Served with our special tamarind sauce.

A2 Moo Ping (3)

A2 Moo Ping (3)

$6.50

Grill pork in skewer marinated with our special sauce containing garlic, cilantro, soy sauce and palm sugar.

A2 Moo Ping (6)

A2 Moo Ping (6)

$11.25

Grill pork in skewer marinated with our special sauce containing garlic, cilantro, soy sauce and palm sugar.

A3 Satay (3)

A3 Satay (3)

$6.50Out of stock

Grill chicken in skewer marinated with our house special sauce containing turmeric power, coconut milk, and soy sauce.

A3 Satay (6)

A3 Satay (6)

$11.25

Grill chicken in skewer marinated with our house special sauce containing turmeric power, coconut milk, and soy sauce.

A4 Wonton Cracker (6)

A4 Wonton Cracker (6)

$6.95

Wonton, chicken, soy sauce. Deep Fried.

A5 Crab Rangoon

A5 Crab Rangoon

$7.95

Deep fried wonton stuffed with imitation crab meat, cream cheese, and white onion.

A6 Hat Yai Chicken

A6 Hat Yai Chicken

$8.95

Chicken, garlic, pepper, soy sauce, sugar. Deep Fried.

A7 Fried Tofu (6)

A7 Fried Tofu (6)

$6.00
A8 Pork Rind

A8 Pork Rind

$2.00
A9 Moo Krob

A9 Moo Krob

$12.00

Deep fried pork crackling.

A10 Spring Roll (3)

A10 Spring Roll (3)

$4.50

Spring roll stuffed with vermicelli, cabbage, carrot, mushroom.

A11 Kacha Wings (5)

A11 Kacha Wings (5)

$10.00

BBQ chicken wings coated with house special sauce.

Yum Yum (Salad)

Y1 Som-Tum

Y1 Som-Tum

$8.95

Papaya, tomatoes, carrots, garlic, chilli, dried prawn

YS1 Som-Tum Platter

YS1 Som-Tum Platter

$21.95

Papaya salad, boiled eggs, pork rinds, shrimp, meatball, lettuce.

Y2 Yum Meatball

Y2 Yum Meatball

$13.95

Meatball, tomatoes, carrot, Kacha salad dressing.

Y3 Yum Moo Ping

Y3 Yum Moo Ping

$12.95

Pork BBQ, tomatoes, carrot, Kacha salad dressing.

Y4 Yum Woonsen

Y4 Yum Woonsen

$14.95

Vermicelli (mung bean noodle) mixed with chicken, shrimp, onion, green onion and lime juice.

Y5 Yum Talay

Y5 Yum Talay

$15.95

Combination of shrimp, squid, and mussels mixed with onion, green onion, and lime juice.

Y6 Apple Salad

Y6 Apple Salad

$8.95

Shredded Granny Smith apple with cashew, roasted coconut and onion.

Soup

A12 Tom Yum (S)

A12 Tom Yum (S)

$5.00

Thai tom yum flavor soup with chicken, lemongrass, mushroom, tomatoes, cilantro.

A12 Tom Yum (L)

A12 Tom Yum (L)

$14.00

Thai tom yum flavor soup with chicken, lemongrass, mushroom, tomatoes, cilantro.

A12 Tom Yum (COMBO)

A12 Tom Yum (COMBO)

$21.95

Thai tom yum flavor soup with shrimp, squid, mussels, lemongrass, mushroom, tomatoes, cilantro.

Noodle Soup

S1 Tom Yum Doo Dee

S1 Tom Yum Doo Dee

$14.95

Noodle in Thai Tom Yum flavored soup, pork meatball, marinated pork, beansprout, crushed peanut.

S2 Chicken Noodle Soup

S2 Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.95

Noodle soup, Braised chicken, beansprout, onion, and fried garlic.

S3 Beef Stew Noodle Soup

S3 Beef Stew Noodle Soup

$14.95

Noodle in stew beef soup, beef slices, meatball, beansprout

S4 Tiewn Nam Tok (Boat Noodle Soup)

S4 Tiewn Nam Tok (Boat Noodle Soup)

$14.95

Noodle in a thick beef soup, braised beef, meatball, beansprout.

Stir Fried Noodle

N1 Kacha Pad Thai (Dinner)

N1 Kacha Pad Thai (Dinner)

$14.95

Noodle, eggs, tofu, beansprout, crushed peanut.

NS1 Pad Thai Shrimp (Dinner)

NS1 Pad Thai Shrimp (Dinner)

$21.95

Noodle, shrimp, tofu, beansprout and crushed peanut wrapped in Thai Style omelet.

N2 Pad See Ew (Dinner)

N2 Pad See Ew (Dinner)

$14.95

Rice noodle, eggs, Chinese broccoli.

N3 Drunken Noodle (Dinner)

N3 Drunken Noodle (Dinner)

$14.95

Noodle, bell pepper, basil.

N4 Rad Na (Dinner)

N4 Rad Na (Dinner)

$14.95

Rice noodle, Chinese broccoli.

Fried Rice

F1 Fried Rice (Dinner)

F1 Fried Rice (Dinner)

$14.95

Rice stir-fried, carrot, sweet peas, green onion.

F2 Thai Basil Fried Rice (Dinner)

F2 Thai Basil Fried Rice (Dinner)

$14.95

Rice stir-fried with pepper, garlic, basil, carrot, sweet peas, green onion. (Egg not included, extra charge $2)

F3 Pineapple Fried Rice (Dinner)

F3 Pineapple Fried Rice (Dinner)

$14.95

Rice Stir-fried, curry powder, pineapple, onion, carrot.

F4 Garlic Fried Rice (Dinner)

F4 Garlic Fried Rice (Dinner)

$14.95

Fried rice with garlic and eggs.

F5 Moo Krob Basil Fried Rice (Dinner)

$18.95

Rice menu

K1 Kao Moo Yang

K1 Kao Moo Yang

$14.95

Thai Style BBQ pork served with rice and Kacha special sauce.

K2 Kao Moo Krob

K2 Kao Moo Krob

$14.95Out of stock

Roasted crispy pork served with rice and sauce.

K3 Kao Mun Gai (Chicken and Rice)

K3 Kao Mun Gai (Chicken and Rice)

$14.95

Steamed chicken served with flavorful rice and special sauce.

Curry

C1 Red Curry

C1 Red Curry

$14.95

Red curry in coconut milk, carrot served with rice.

C2 Kang Kiew Wan

C2 Kang Kiew Wan

$14.95

Green curry win coconut milk, carrot, serve with rice.

C3 Massaman

C3 Massaman

$14.95

Thick famous Thai curry with potatoes, carrots, coconut milk and peanut.

C4 Panang Curry

C4 Panang Curry

$14.95

Balance the salty and sweet flavor of thick red curry with a choice of chicken or beef.

Vegan

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Som-Tum (Vegan)

$8.95

Yum Woonsen (Vegan)

$14.95

Apple Salad (Vegan)

$8.95

Shredded Granny Smith apple with cashew, roasted coconut, onion, and vegan salad dressing

Tom Yum Vegan (small)

$5.00

Tom Yum Vegan (Large)

$14.00

Tom Yum Noodle Soup Vegan

$14.95

Pad Thai Vegan

$14.95

Drunken Noodle Vegan

$14.95

Pad See Ew Vegan

$14.95

Fried Rice Vegan

$14.95

Pineapple Fried Rice Vegan

$14.95

Thai Basil Fried Rice Vegan

$14.95

Red Curry

$14.95

Green Curry

$14.95

Massaman

$14.95

Side Order

R1 Steam Rice

$2.50

R2Brown Rice

$2.50

R3Sticky Rice

$3.00

R4Peanut Sauce

$2.00

R5 Meatball Sauce

$2.00

R6 Moo Ping Sauce

$2.00

R7 Sweet Sauce

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Drink

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.00
Thai Ice Coffee

Thai Ice Coffee

$4.00

Plum Soda

$4.00
Longan Soda

Longan Soda

$4.00
Butterfly Lemonade

Butterfly Lemonade

$4.00
Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$5.25

Soft Drink

$2.00

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Sweet Tea - Pure Leaf

$2.00

Arizona Green Tea

$1.50

Sparking Mineral water

$2.00

Starbucks frappuccino

$2.50

Dessert

Herbal Jelly with Longan

Herbal Jelly with Longan

$7.00
Thai Custard

Thai Custard

$7.00
Mango w/ sweet rice

Mango w/ sweet rice

$8.00
Coconut Ice Cream

Coconut Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock