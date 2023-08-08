Kacha Thai Market
Appetizer
A1 Meatball Lover (2)
Beef meatball on skewer. Served with our special tamarind sauce.
A1 Meatball Lover (4)
Beef meatball on skewer. Served with our special tamarind sauce.
A2 Moo Ping (3)
Grill pork in skewer marinated with our special sauce containing garlic, cilantro, soy sauce and palm sugar.
A2 Moo Ping (6)
Grill pork in skewer marinated with our special sauce containing garlic, cilantro, soy sauce and palm sugar.
A3 Satay (3)
Grill chicken in skewer marinated with our house special sauce containing turmeric power, coconut milk, and soy sauce.
A3 Satay (6)
Grill chicken in skewer marinated with our house special sauce containing turmeric power, coconut milk, and soy sauce.
A4 Wonton Cracker (6)
Wonton, chicken, soy sauce. Deep Fried.
A5 Crab Rangoon
Deep fried wonton stuffed with imitation crab meat, cream cheese, and white onion.
A6 Hat Yai Chicken
Chicken, garlic, pepper, soy sauce, sugar. Deep Fried.
A7 Fried Tofu (6)
A8 Pork Rind
A9 Moo Krob
Deep fried pork crackling.
A10 Spring Roll (3)
Spring roll stuffed with vermicelli, cabbage, carrot, mushroom.
A11 Kacha Wings (5)
BBQ chicken wings coated with house special sauce.
Yum Yum (Salad)
Y1 Som-Tum
Papaya, tomatoes, carrots, garlic, chilli, dried prawn
YS1 Som-Tum Platter
Papaya salad, boiled eggs, pork rinds, shrimp, meatball, lettuce.
Y2 Yum Meatball
Meatball, tomatoes, carrot, Kacha salad dressing.
Y3 Yum Moo Ping
Pork BBQ, tomatoes, carrot, Kacha salad dressing.
Y4 Yum Woonsen
Vermicelli (mung bean noodle) mixed with chicken, shrimp, onion, green onion and lime juice.
Y5 Yum Talay
Combination of shrimp, squid, and mussels mixed with onion, green onion, and lime juice.
Y6 Apple Salad
Shredded Granny Smith apple with cashew, roasted coconut and onion.
Soup
A12 Tom Yum (S)
Thai tom yum flavor soup with chicken, lemongrass, mushroom, tomatoes, cilantro.
A12 Tom Yum (L)
Thai tom yum flavor soup with chicken, lemongrass, mushroom, tomatoes, cilantro.
A12 Tom Yum (COMBO)
Thai tom yum flavor soup with shrimp, squid, mussels, lemongrass, mushroom, tomatoes, cilantro.
Noodle Soup
S1 Tom Yum Doo Dee
Noodle in Thai Tom Yum flavored soup, pork meatball, marinated pork, beansprout, crushed peanut.
S2 Chicken Noodle Soup
Noodle soup, Braised chicken, beansprout, onion, and fried garlic.
S3 Beef Stew Noodle Soup
Noodle in stew beef soup, beef slices, meatball, beansprout
S4 Tiewn Nam Tok (Boat Noodle Soup)
Noodle in a thick beef soup, braised beef, meatball, beansprout.
Stir Fried Noodle
N1 Kacha Pad Thai (Dinner)
Noodle, eggs, tofu, beansprout, crushed peanut.
NS1 Pad Thai Shrimp (Dinner)
Noodle, shrimp, tofu, beansprout and crushed peanut wrapped in Thai Style omelet.
N2 Pad See Ew (Dinner)
Rice noodle, eggs, Chinese broccoli.
N3 Drunken Noodle (Dinner)
Noodle, bell pepper, basil.
N4 Rad Na (Dinner)
Rice noodle, Chinese broccoli.
Fried Rice
F1 Fried Rice (Dinner)
Rice stir-fried, carrot, sweet peas, green onion.
F2 Thai Basil Fried Rice (Dinner)
Rice stir-fried with pepper, garlic, basil, carrot, sweet peas, green onion. (Egg not included, extra charge $2)
F3 Pineapple Fried Rice (Dinner)
Rice Stir-fried, curry powder, pineapple, onion, carrot.
F4 Garlic Fried Rice (Dinner)
Fried rice with garlic and eggs.
F5 Moo Krob Basil Fried Rice (Dinner)
Rice menu
Curry
C1 Red Curry
Red curry in coconut milk, carrot served with rice.
C2 Kang Kiew Wan
Green curry win coconut milk, carrot, serve with rice.
C3 Massaman
Thick famous Thai curry with potatoes, carrots, coconut milk and peanut.
C4 Panang Curry
Balance the salty and sweet flavor of thick red curry with a choice of chicken or beef.
Vegan
Fried Tofu
Som-Tum (Vegan)
Yum Woonsen (Vegan)
Apple Salad (Vegan)
Shredded Granny Smith apple with cashew, roasted coconut, onion, and vegan salad dressing