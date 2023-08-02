Kafenio Avondale
Starters
Dip Trio
hummus, tzatziki and feta spread served w/ pita wedges and cucumbers
Greek Sampler Platter
spanakopita, dolmades, hummus, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta, and tzatziki
Spanakopita
baked phyllo filled w/ spinach and feta served w/tzatziki
Dolmades
stuffed vegetarian grape leaves w/lemon dressing
Pile of Greek Potatoes
potato wedges, lemon dressing, feta, and tzatziki
Chicken Tenders
chicken tenders served w/fries and honey mustard
Kids Chicken Tenders
two chicken tenders w/ fries and honey mustard just the right size for kids
Salads
Greek Salad
romaine, feta, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, and pepperoncini
Village Salad
tomato wedges, cucumber, bell peppers, red onion, feta, Greek lemon dressing
Greek Caesar
romaine, feta, pita croutons, caesar dressing
Greek Grain Bowl
sauteed quinoa, rice, green chickpeas, squash spinach, red onion, bell pepper, and fresh tomato
Wraps
Gyro Wrap
sliced gyro meat, feta spread, tzatziki, w/ lettuce, tomato, and red onion in pita
Chicken Wrap
souvlaki spiced chicken, feta spread, tzatziki, w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, in pita
Falafel Wrap
fried to order falafel, choice of tahini or tzatziki w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, in pita
Kafenio Lamb Burger
house made lamb and beef burger, feta spread, tzatziki, w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion
Vegetarian Wrap
house made hummus, feta spread, tzatziki, w/ cucumber, bell pepper, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Chicken Caesar Wrap
fried chicken tenders, caesar, dressing, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion
Platter
Gyro Platter
sliced gyro meat served over pita and rice pilaf, topped with tzatziki and feta w/ jr. Greek salad
Chicken Platter
souvlaki spiced chicken, served over pita and rice pilaf, topped with tzatziki and feta w/ jr. Greek salad
Falafel Platter
fried to order falafel served over pita and rice pilaf, topped with tzatziki and feta w/ jr. Greek salad
Lamb Burger Platter
Kafenio lamb burger served w/ rice pilaf and a jr. Greek salad
Caesar Wrap Platter
Vegetarian Wrap Platter
Sides
Fries
Rice Pilaf
Jr. Greek Salad
romain, feta, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini
Jr. Village Salad
tomato wedge, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, feta, lemon dressing
Jr. Caesar
Romain, feta, pita croutons
Cucumber Tomato Salad
fresh cucumbers and tomatoes tossed in lemon dressing
Side Greek Potato
Pita and Dip
choice of our house made hummus, tzatziki, or feta spread w/ pita wedges
Side of Gyro
Side of Chicken
Side of Falafel w/ Tahini
Side of Pita
Breakfast Plates
Breakfast Plate
Two scrambled eggs w/ bacon or sausage, hash browns, grits, or cucumber tomato salad, and a biscuit or pita
French Toast
three thick slices of sourdough dipped in cinnamon vanilla batter topped w/ powdered sugar and seasonal fruit
The Bowl
grits or hash browns topped w/ bacon or sausage, fried egg, cheddar, sauteed onions, peppers, and fresh tomato
Vegan Bowl
hash browns topped w/ tofu scramble, sauteed spinach, onions, and peppers, fresh tomato
Breakfast Grain Bowl
Sauteed quinoa, rice, green chickpeas, squash, spinach, onions, peppers, fresh tomato, topped with your choice of Bacon or sausage, and fried egg
Breakfast Sandwiches
Zeus
fried egg, crispy bacon, cream cheese, lettuce and diced tomato, choice of bread.
Hera
fried egg, sausage and feta spread, choice of bread.
Ares
crispy bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, choice of bread
Athena
scrambled egg, sauteed spinach, sliced tomato, bell pepper and crumbled feta, choice of bread.
Apollo
scrambled egg, cheddar and sliced tomato, choice of bread.
Demeter (V)
pita wrap with our tofu scramble, sauteed spinach, onions, peppers, diced tomatoes
Omelettes
The Greek Omelette
three egg omelet w/ gyro meat, crumbled feta and sliced tomato. Served with grits, hash browns or cucumber tomato salad and a biscuit or pita
Chicken, Spinach & Feta Omelette
three egg omelet w/ souvlaki spiced chicken, spinach and feta. Served w/ grits, hash browns or cucumber tomato salad and a biscuit or pita.
Meat Eater Omelette
Three egg omelet w/ sliced gyro, bacon, sausage and cheddar. Served w/ grits, hash browns, or cucumber tomato salad and a biscuit or pita.
Vegetarian Omelette
Three egg omelet w/ spinach, diced tomato, red onion, bell pepper and cheddar. w/ grits, hash browns or cucumber tomato salad and a biscuit or pita.
BYO Omelette
Three egg omelet with your choice of ingredients. Served w/ grits or hash browns and a biscuit or pita.