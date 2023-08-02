Starters

Dip Trio

$10.50

hummus, tzatziki and feta spread served w/ pita wedges and cucumbers

Greek Sampler Platter

$9.75

spanakopita, dolmades, hummus, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta, and tzatziki

Spanakopita

$6.95

baked phyllo filled w/ spinach and feta served w/tzatziki

Dolmades

$5.95

stuffed vegetarian grape leaves w/lemon dressing

Pile of Greek Potatoes

$7.50

potato wedges, lemon dressing, feta, and tzatziki

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

chicken tenders served w/fries and honey mustard

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

two chicken tenders w/ fries and honey mustard just the right size for kids

Salads

Greek Salad

$8.25

romaine, feta, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, and pepperoncini

Village Salad

$7.95

tomato wedges, cucumber, bell peppers, red onion, feta, Greek lemon dressing

Greek Caesar

$7.25

romaine, feta, pita croutons, caesar dressing

Greek Grain Bowl

$9.50

sauteed quinoa, rice, green chickpeas, squash spinach, red onion, bell pepper, and fresh tomato

Wraps

Gyro Wrap

$10.50

sliced gyro meat, feta spread, tzatziki, w/ lettuce, tomato, and red onion in pita

Chicken Wrap

$10.50

souvlaki spiced chicken, feta spread, tzatziki, w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, in pita

Falafel Wrap

$10.50

fried to order falafel, choice of tahini or tzatziki w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, in pita

Kafenio Lamb Burger

$12.50

house made lamb and beef burger, feta spread, tzatziki, w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion

Vegetarian Wrap

$10.25

house made hummus, feta spread, tzatziki, w/ cucumber, bell pepper, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75

fried chicken tenders, caesar, dressing, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion

Platter

Gyro Platter

$13.50

sliced gyro meat served over pita and rice pilaf, topped with tzatziki and feta w/ jr. Greek salad

Chicken Platter

$13.50

souvlaki spiced chicken, served over pita and rice pilaf, topped with tzatziki and feta w/ jr. Greek salad

Falafel Platter

$13.50

fried to order falafel served over pita and rice pilaf, topped with tzatziki and feta w/ jr. Greek salad

Lamb Burger Platter

$15.25

Kafenio lamb burger served w/ rice pilaf and a jr. Greek salad

Caesar Wrap Platter

$13.50

Vegetarian Wrap Platter

$13.50

Sides

Fries

$2.95

Rice Pilaf

$2.95

Jr. Greek Salad

$3.75

romain, feta, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini

Jr. Village Salad

$3.75

tomato wedge, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, feta, lemon dressing

Jr. Caesar

$3.75

Romain, feta, pita croutons

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$3.50

fresh cucumbers and tomatoes tossed in lemon dressing

Side Greek Potato

$4.00

Pita and Dip

$3.75

choice of our house made hummus, tzatziki, or feta spread w/ pita wedges

Side of Gyro

$4.25

Side of Chicken

$4.25

Side of Falafel w/ Tahini

$4.25

Side of Pita

$1.00

Breakfast Plates

Breakfast Plate

$9.95

Two scrambled eggs w/ bacon or sausage, hash browns, grits, or cucumber tomato salad, and a biscuit or pita

French Toast

$9.50

three thick slices of sourdough dipped in cinnamon vanilla batter topped w/ powdered sugar and seasonal fruit

The Bowl

$9.95

grits or hash browns topped w/ bacon or sausage, fried egg, cheddar, sauteed onions, peppers, and fresh tomato

Vegan Bowl

$9.75

hash browns topped w/ tofu scramble, sauteed spinach, onions, and peppers, fresh tomato

Breakfast Grain Bowl

$11.75

Sauteed quinoa, rice, green chickpeas, squash, spinach, onions, peppers, fresh tomato, topped with your choice of Bacon or sausage, and fried egg

Breakfast Sandwiches

Zeus

$7.25

fried egg, crispy bacon, cream cheese, lettuce and diced tomato, choice of bread.

Hera

$6.75

fried egg, sausage and feta spread, choice of bread.

Ares

$6.50

crispy bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, choice of bread

Athena

$6.25

scrambled egg, sauteed spinach, sliced tomato, bell pepper and crumbled feta, choice of bread.

Apollo

$5.50

scrambled egg, cheddar and sliced tomato, choice of bread.

Demeter (V)

$6.25

pita wrap with our tofu scramble, sauteed spinach, onions, peppers, diced tomatoes

Omelettes

The Greek Omelette

$11.50

three egg omelet w/ gyro meat, crumbled feta and sliced tomato. Served with grits, hash browns or cucumber tomato salad and a biscuit or pita

Chicken, Spinach & Feta Omelette

$11.50

three egg omelet w/ souvlaki spiced chicken, spinach and feta. Served w/ grits, hash browns or cucumber tomato salad and a biscuit or pita.

Meat Eater Omelette

$12.25

Three egg omelet w/ sliced gyro, bacon, sausage and cheddar. Served w/ grits, hash browns, or cucumber tomato salad and a biscuit or pita.

Vegetarian Omelette

$10.95

Three egg omelet w/ spinach, diced tomato, red onion, bell pepper and cheddar. w/ grits, hash browns or cucumber tomato salad and a biscuit or pita.

BYO Omelette

$8.50

Three egg omelet with your choice of ingredients. Served w/ grits or hash browns and a biscuit or pita.

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.75

Sausage

$3.75

Chicken Sausage

$3.75

Two Eggs

$2.95

Hash browns

$3.25

Grits

$3.25

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Toasted everything bagel with choice of spread

Biscuit

$1.50

Pita

$1.00

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$3.50

fresh cucumbers and tomatoes tossed in lemon dressing

Sweets

Baklava

$5.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Cannoli

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Baklava Cheese Cake

$5.50

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$5.50

Vegan Baklava

$5.25Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.75+

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.00

Cappucino

$3.75

Cortadito

$4.00

Latte

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75+

Greek Coffee

$4.00

Frappe

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Soda/Tea/Juice

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.95

Pomegranate Green Tea

$2.95

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Stubborn Soda

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Montane Sparkling Water Grapefruit

$2.50

Montane Sparkling Water Cucumber Lime

$2.50

Montane Sparkling Water

$2.50

Ardens Garden

$4.75

Witchy Kombucha Elderberry Lemon

$5.25

Witchy Kombucha Heirloom Cherry

$5.25

Witchy Kombucha Honey Jalapeno Lemondade

$5.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

Add on's

Xtra Tzatziki

$0.75

Xtra Feta Spread

$0.75

Xtra Hummus

$0.75

Xtra Tahini

$0.75

Xtra Pita

$1.00

Gluten Free Pita

$1.50

Add Bell Pepper

$0.50

Add Cucumber

$0.50

Add Cheddar

$0.75

Xtra Feta

$0.75

Add Olives

$0.75

Add Onion

$0.50

Add Pepperoncini

$0.50

Add Spinach

$0.50

Add Tomato

$0.50