Mediterranean Spinach Salad

$5.49 +

Spinach, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers. Tossed with our Sherry Vinaigrette Dressing and Served with a side of Toasted Wheat Pita Bread & Hummus Dip. (Add Herb-Roasted Chicken or Tuna Salad for an Extra $3.00)