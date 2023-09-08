Beverages

Drip Coffee

Kuppa Joe

$3.29+

Traditionally brewed house coffee

Café Au Lait

$4.29+

Freshly brewed hot coffee topped with steamed milk

French Press

$5.49+

Dine-in Only. The Coffee Connoisseur’s Choice!

Northern Italian Espresso

Classic Cappuccino

$4.95

Classic double-shot espresso under a smooth and thick layer of steamed milk

Espresso

$3.95

Signature double shot of rich espresso. Our espresso blend has a mixed origin from brazil, Ethiopia, and Florence

Espresso Con Panna

$4.29

Double shot of espresso topped with whipped cream

Espresso Cortado

$4.49

Espresso Macchiato

$4.49

Double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of steamed milk and foam

Espresso Creations

Caffe Americano

$3.95+

Freshly brewed espresso shots topped with hot water give it a similar strength to traditionally brewed coffee, but with a distinctly different flavor

Caffe Latte

$5.49+

Rich espresso shots mixed with steamed milk and topped with a layer of form the perfect combination of coffee and milk

Flat White

$5.49+

Rich espresso shots mixed with steamed milk and topped with a layer of form the perfect combination of coffee and milk

Flavored Caffe Latte

$5.95+

Customize your latte with a classic flavor of your choosing!

Caffe Mocha

$5.95+

Classic combination of espresso, mocha sauce, and steamed milk

Caffe White Mocha

$5.95+

Classic combination of espresso, white mocha sauce, and steamed milk

Vietnamese Hot Coffee

$6.49+

Breve latte with a combination of condensed milk and flavor syrup

Cold Infusions

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.95+

Try our delicious unsweetened or flavored tropical iced tea!

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.75+

Orange Juice

$3.49+

Iced Americano

$4.49+

Freshly brewed espresso shots topped with cold water and served over ice

Iced Chai Latte

$5.49+

Refreshing infusion that consists of spiced chai tea and milk served over ice

Iced Coffee

$4.49+

House iced coffee made with a special cold brew method!

Iced Latte

$5.49+

Rich espresso shots topped with milk and served over ice. A truly classic iced coffee drink

Iced Flavored Latte

$5.95+

Customize your iced latte with a classic flavor of your choosing!

Iced Mocha

$5.95+

Espresso shots combined with mocha sauce and milk served over ice

Iced White Mocha

$5.95+

Espresso shots combined with white mocha sauce and milk served over ice

Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.95+

Matcha tea mixed with milk and served over ice

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95+

An extremely creamy and flavorful combination of tea, milk, and sugar served over ice

Thai Iced Green Tea

$4.95+

An extremely creamy and flavorful combination of Thai green tea, milk, and sugar served over ice

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.99+

Infusion of rich espresso, condensed milk, and milk served over ice. A classic Vietnamese coffee drink

Blended Drinks

Blended Flavored Latte

$6.49+

Create a blended coffee drink with a classic flavor of your choosing!

Blended Mocha

$6.49+

Perfect blend of espresso, mocha sauce, milk, and ice form a smooth creation topped with whipped cream

Blended Mocha Espresso Blitz

$6.49+

We add chocolate beans into a mixture of mocha sace, espresso, milk and ice that gives the blended drink an added texture, as well as an extra kick of chocolate

Blended Banana Mocha

$6.49+

Mocha smace, espresso, milk and ice are complimented by the introduction of frozen bananas to form a satisfying drink with incredible flavors

Blended Oreo Mocha

$6.49+

An extra kick of chocolate comes in an Oreo blended infusion with mocha sauce, espresso, milk, and ice topped with whipped cream

Blended Mint Oreo Mocha

$6.49+

A sweet and minty infusion of Oreos, mocha sauce, and peppermint syrup blended with espresso, milk, and ice topped with whipped cream

Blended White Mocha

$7.15+

Espresso, white mocha sauce, milk, and ice are blended together to create a delicious drink that's topped with whipped cream

Blended Chai Latte

$5.95+

Speed chai tea milk and ice meet in a blender to create a cinnamon flavored infusion topped with whipped cream

Blended Green Tea

$6.49+

Blended infission of matcha tea milk, and ice topped with whipped cream

Coffee Alternatives

Hot Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.49+

This combination of matcha tea and steamed milk results in a creamy drink with a sweet flavor

Hot Chai Latte

$5.49+

Sweetness meets spice with a perfect balance of steamed milk and spiced black tea to create a delicious and creamy infusion

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Mocha sauce and steamed milk team up to create a rich and creamy drink suitable for all ages

Hot Tea

$4.29+

Brewed with premium quality loose-leaf teas

Kaffa! Steamer

$4.49+

Steamed milk with your favorite flavored syrup

Bottle Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.85

Apple Juice

$2.49

Arizona

$3.29

Calypso

$3.95

ITO EN

$3.49

Pelligrino

$3.49

Perrier

$3.49

Smart Water

$3.95

Snapple

$3.49

Soda Drinks

Coke

$1.19

Coke Zero

$1.19

Diet Coke

$1.19

Dr. Pepper

$1.19

Sprite

$1.19

7 Up

$1.19

Food

Breakfast Paninis

Bacon Egg & Cheddar

Eggs, bacon, Cheddar cheese, and mayo spread

Denver Scramble

Eggs, black forest ham, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and mayo spread

Egg, Tomato, & Cheese

Eggs, tomato, Jack cheese, and mayo spread

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Mozzarella, provolone, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, or Monterey Jack

Ham & Cheese

Han, mozzarella & Jack cheese, and mayo spread

Pesto Eggs & Ham

Eggs, black forest ham, tomato, provolone cheese, and pesto spread

Pesto Eggs & Turkey

Eggs, black forest ham tomato, provolone cheese, and pesto spread

Smoked Salmon

Smoked salmon, tomato, basil, red onion, and a cream cheese spread

Tomato Cream Cheese Bagel

$4.39

Tomato and cream cheese on a toasted bagel

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey breast, mozzarella & Jack cheese, and mayo spread

Western Bacon Scramble

Eggs, bacon, grilled mushrooms, Cheddar cheese, and mayo spread

Lunch Paninis

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ pulled pork, red onions, provolone cheese, and mayo spread

Bulgogi Sandwich

Marinated sliced rib rye, grilled onions, provolone cheese, and mayo spread

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Herb-roasted chicken breast, crispy bacon, vine-ripe tomato, avocado, provolone cheese, and ranch spread

Chicken Caesar

Herb-roasted chicken breast, vine-ripe tomato, basil, provolone cheese, and Caesar dressing spread

Chicken Pesto

Herb-roasted chicken breast, prosciutto, vire ripe tomato, mozzarella cheese, and basil pesto spread

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Ranch

Herb-roasted chicken breast, crispy bacon, vine-ripe tomato, avocado, and Pepper Jack cheese with a chipotle & ranch spread

French Dip

Roast beef, grilled onions, provolone cheese, and dijon-mayo. Served with an au jus dip

Italian Stallion

Imported prosciutto, salami, mozzarella cheese, vine pipe tomato, fresh basil, olive tapenade, and balsamic vinaigrette

Italian Turkey

Oven-roasted turkey, grilled onions, provolone cheese, and dijon-mayo

Lemon Zest Albacore Tuna

Lemon zest albacore tuna salad mix (contains tuna onions, celery, and mayo inside the mix) vine ripe tomato, and provolone cheese

Rostie Chicken

Shredded roasted chicken, vine ripe tomato, cucumbers, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, and a Mid-Eastern labneh (Kafir) cheese spread

Smokehouse Turkey

Oven-roasted turkey, vine-ripe tomato, crispy bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, and BBQ sauce

Southwest Turkey Club

Oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon, vine-ripe tomato, avocado, Pepper Jack cheese, and roasted garlic chipotle aioli

Turkey Pesto

Oven-roasted turkey, vine-ripe tomato, crispy bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, and pesto spread

Mediterranean Hummus

Vine ripe tomato, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, and hummus spread

Pomodoro E Formaggio

Vine ripe tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, olive tapenade, and balsamic vinaigrette

Spinacci Con Lebni

Grilled spinach grilled mushrooms, vina ripe tomato, and a Mid-Eastern labneh (kefir) cheese

Fresh Salads

Ultimate Chinese Chicken Salad

$5.95+

A Colorful Blend of Napa & Red Cabbage, Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Cilantro, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges, Herb-Roasted Chicken Breast, Crispy Wontons & Cashew Nuts. Tossed with Our Savory Chinese Sesame Dressing

Ultimate Chinese Salad (No Chicken)

$5.49+

A colorful blend of Napa & red cabbage, crisp romaine lettuce, cilantro, carrots, mandarin oranges, crispy wonton, & cashew nuts. Tossed with our savory Chinese sesame dressing

Candied Walnut Mixed Greens

$5.49+

Spring Mixed Greens, Tomatoes & Cucumbers, Candied Walnuts, and Feta Cheese. Tossed with Our Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing. (Add Herb-Roasted Chicken or Tuna Salad for an Extra $3.00)

Classic Sicilian Caesar Salad

$4.95+

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Herbed Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese. Tossed with Our Creamy Caesar Dressing. (Add Herb-Roasted Chicken or Tuna Salad for an Extra $3.00)

Cobb Salad

$5.95+

Crisp romaine, diced boiled eggs, bacon, herb-roasted chicken Breast, tomato, red onions, & blue cheese crumbles. Tossed with either balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing

Mediterranean Spinach Salad

$5.49+

Spinach, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers. Tossed with our Sherry Vinaigrette Dressing and Served with a side of Toasted Wheat Pita Bread & Hummus Dip. (Add Herb-Roasted Chicken or Tuna Salad for an Extra $3.00)

Signature Special Combo

1/2 Panini & 1/2 Salad & Drink

$12.95

1/2 Panini & 1/2 Soup & Drink

$12.95
1/2 Soup & 1/2 Salad & Drink

$12.95
Full Size Combo

Kaffa Specials

Hot Cereal

$7.15+

Oats & honey, bananas, strawberries, candied walnuts, and cinnamon powder

Chicken Soup

$4.95+

Potatoes, carrots, chayote, celery, cilantro, mushroom, cabbage, and herb-roasted chicken breast

Vegetable Soup

$4.35+

Potatoes, carrots, chayote, celery, cilantro, mushroom, cabbage, and herb-roasted chicken breast

Fried Rice

$11.95

Jasmine rice, herb-roasted chicken breast, shredded roasted chicken, scrambled eggs, carrots, green bean, and peas

Egg Rolls (4 Rolls)

$10.95

Carrots, vermicelli, and taro with a choice of either chicken, pork, or shrimp egg rolls

Breads and Pastries

Cookies

$1.05+

Muffins

$2.49

Chips

$1.95

Bagels

$2.49
Croissant

$2.49

Plain Focaccia Bread

$2.49

Herb Focaccia Bread

$2.49

Italian Roll

$2.49

Multi-Grain Bread

$2.49

Pita Bread with Hummus

$2.99

Sourdough Bread

$2.49

Add-Ons

Add Wontons

$1.00

Add Small Dressing

$0.50

Add Large Dressing

$1.00

Add 8oz Dressing

$5.00

Add 16oz Dressing

$10.00