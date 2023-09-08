Kaffa
Beverages
Drip Coffee
Northern Italian Espresso
Classic Cappuccino
Classic double-shot espresso under a smooth and thick layer of steamed milk
Espresso
Signature double shot of rich espresso. Our espresso blend has a mixed origin from brazil, Ethiopia, and Florence
Espresso Con Panna
Double shot of espresso topped with whipped cream
Espresso Cortado
Espresso Macchiato
Double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of steamed milk and foam
Espresso Creations
Caffe Americano
Freshly brewed espresso shots topped with hot water give it a similar strength to traditionally brewed coffee, but with a distinctly different flavor
Caffe Latte
Rich espresso shots mixed with steamed milk and topped with a layer of form the perfect combination of coffee and milk
Flat White
Rich espresso shots mixed with steamed milk and topped with a layer of form the perfect combination of coffee and milk
Flavored Caffe Latte
Customize your latte with a classic flavor of your choosing!
Caffe Mocha
Classic combination of espresso, mocha sauce, and steamed milk
Caffe White Mocha
Classic combination of espresso, white mocha sauce, and steamed milk
Vietnamese Hot Coffee
Breve latte with a combination of condensed milk and flavor syrup
Cold Infusions
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Try our delicious unsweetened or flavored tropical iced tea!
Flavored Iced Tea
Orange Juice
Iced Americano
Freshly brewed espresso shots topped with cold water and served over ice
Iced Chai Latte
Refreshing infusion that consists of spiced chai tea and milk served over ice
Iced Coffee
House iced coffee made with a special cold brew method!
Iced Latte
Rich espresso shots topped with milk and served over ice. A truly classic iced coffee drink
Iced Flavored Latte
Customize your iced latte with a classic flavor of your choosing!
Iced Mocha
Espresso shots combined with mocha sauce and milk served over ice
Iced White Mocha
Espresso shots combined with white mocha sauce and milk served over ice
Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte
Matcha tea mixed with milk and served over ice
Thai Iced Tea
An extremely creamy and flavorful combination of tea, milk, and sugar served over ice
Thai Iced Green Tea
An extremely creamy and flavorful combination of Thai green tea, milk, and sugar served over ice
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Infusion of rich espresso, condensed milk, and milk served over ice. A classic Vietnamese coffee drink
Blended Drinks
Blended Flavored Latte
Create a blended coffee drink with a classic flavor of your choosing!
Blended Mocha
Perfect blend of espresso, mocha sauce, milk, and ice form a smooth creation topped with whipped cream
Blended Mocha Espresso Blitz
We add chocolate beans into a mixture of mocha sace, espresso, milk and ice that gives the blended drink an added texture, as well as an extra kick of chocolate
Blended Banana Mocha
Mocha smace, espresso, milk and ice are complimented by the introduction of frozen bananas to form a satisfying drink with incredible flavors
Blended Oreo Mocha
An extra kick of chocolate comes in an Oreo blended infusion with mocha sauce, espresso, milk, and ice topped with whipped cream
Blended Mint Oreo Mocha
A sweet and minty infusion of Oreos, mocha sauce, and peppermint syrup blended with espresso, milk, and ice topped with whipped cream
Blended White Mocha
Espresso, white mocha sauce, milk, and ice are blended together to create a delicious drink that's topped with whipped cream
Blended Chai Latte
Speed chai tea milk and ice meet in a blender to create a cinnamon flavored infusion topped with whipped cream
Blended Green Tea
Blended infission of matcha tea milk, and ice topped with whipped cream
Coffee Alternatives
Hot Matcha Green Tea Latte
This combination of matcha tea and steamed milk results in a creamy drink with a sweet flavor
Hot Chai Latte
Sweetness meets spice with a perfect balance of steamed milk and spiced black tea to create a delicious and creamy infusion
Hot Chocolate
Mocha sauce and steamed milk team up to create a rich and creamy drink suitable for all ages
Hot Tea
Brewed with premium quality loose-leaf teas
Kaffa! Steamer
Steamed milk with your favorite flavored syrup
Bottle Beverages
Food
Breakfast Paninis
Bacon Egg & Cheddar
Eggs, bacon, Cheddar cheese, and mayo spread
Denver Scramble
Eggs, black forest ham, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and mayo spread
Egg, Tomato, & Cheese
Eggs, tomato, Jack cheese, and mayo spread
Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, or Monterey Jack
Ham & Cheese
Han, mozzarella & Jack cheese, and mayo spread
Pesto Eggs & Ham
Eggs, black forest ham, tomato, provolone cheese, and pesto spread
Pesto Eggs & Turkey
Eggs, black forest ham tomato, provolone cheese, and pesto spread
Smoked Salmon
Smoked salmon, tomato, basil, red onion, and a cream cheese spread
Tomato Cream Cheese Bagel
Tomato and cream cheese on a toasted bagel
Turkey & Cheese
Turkey breast, mozzarella & Jack cheese, and mayo spread
Western Bacon Scramble
Eggs, bacon, grilled mushrooms, Cheddar cheese, and mayo spread
Lunch Paninis
BBQ Pulled Pork
BBQ pulled pork, red onions, provolone cheese, and mayo spread
Bulgogi Sandwich
Marinated sliced rib rye, grilled onions, provolone cheese, and mayo spread
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Herb-roasted chicken breast, crispy bacon, vine-ripe tomato, avocado, provolone cheese, and ranch spread
Chicken Caesar
Herb-roasted chicken breast, vine-ripe tomato, basil, provolone cheese, and Caesar dressing spread
Chicken Pesto
Herb-roasted chicken breast, prosciutto, vire ripe tomato, mozzarella cheese, and basil pesto spread
Chipotle Chicken Bacon Ranch
Herb-roasted chicken breast, crispy bacon, vine-ripe tomato, avocado, and Pepper Jack cheese with a chipotle & ranch spread
French Dip
Roast beef, grilled onions, provolone cheese, and dijon-mayo. Served with an au jus dip
Italian Stallion
Imported prosciutto, salami, mozzarella cheese, vine pipe tomato, fresh basil, olive tapenade, and balsamic vinaigrette
Italian Turkey
Oven-roasted turkey, grilled onions, provolone cheese, and dijon-mayo
Lemon Zest Albacore Tuna
Lemon zest albacore tuna salad mix (contains tuna onions, celery, and mayo inside the mix) vine ripe tomato, and provolone cheese
Rostie Chicken
Shredded roasted chicken, vine ripe tomato, cucumbers, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, and a Mid-Eastern labneh (Kafir) cheese spread
Smokehouse Turkey
Oven-roasted turkey, vine-ripe tomato, crispy bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, and BBQ sauce
Southwest Turkey Club
Oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon, vine-ripe tomato, avocado, Pepper Jack cheese, and roasted garlic chipotle aioli
Turkey Pesto
Oven-roasted turkey, vine-ripe tomato, crispy bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, and pesto spread
Mediterranean Hummus
Vine ripe tomato, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, and hummus spread
Pomodoro E Formaggio
Vine ripe tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, olive tapenade, and balsamic vinaigrette
Spinacci Con Lebni
Grilled spinach grilled mushrooms, vina ripe tomato, and a Mid-Eastern labneh (kefir) cheese
Fresh Salads
Ultimate Chinese Chicken Salad
A Colorful Blend of Napa & Red Cabbage, Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Cilantro, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges, Herb-Roasted Chicken Breast, Crispy Wontons & Cashew Nuts. Tossed with Our Savory Chinese Sesame Dressing
Ultimate Chinese Salad (No Chicken)
A colorful blend of Napa & red cabbage, crisp romaine lettuce, cilantro, carrots, mandarin oranges, crispy wonton, & cashew nuts. Tossed with our savory Chinese sesame dressing
Candied Walnut Mixed Greens
Spring Mixed Greens, Tomatoes & Cucumbers, Candied Walnuts, and Feta Cheese. Tossed with Our Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing. (Add Herb-Roasted Chicken or Tuna Salad for an Extra $3.00)
Classic Sicilian Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Herbed Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese. Tossed with Our Creamy Caesar Dressing. (Add Herb-Roasted Chicken or Tuna Salad for an Extra $3.00)
Cobb Salad
Crisp romaine, diced boiled eggs, bacon, herb-roasted chicken Breast, tomato, red onions, & blue cheese crumbles. Tossed with either balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing
Mediterranean Spinach Salad
Spinach, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers. Tossed with our Sherry Vinaigrette Dressing and Served with a side of Toasted Wheat Pita Bread & Hummus Dip. (Add Herb-Roasted Chicken or Tuna Salad for an Extra $3.00)
Signature Special Combo
Kaffa Specials
Hot Cereal
Oats & honey, bananas, strawberries, candied walnuts, and cinnamon powder
Chicken Soup
Potatoes, carrots, chayote, celery, cilantro, mushroom, cabbage, and herb-roasted chicken breast
Vegetable Soup
Potatoes, carrots, chayote, celery, cilantro, mushroom, cabbage, and herb-roasted chicken breast
Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, herb-roasted chicken breast, shredded roasted chicken, scrambled eggs, carrots, green bean, and peas
Egg Rolls (4 Rolls)
Carrots, vermicelli, and taro with a choice of either chicken, pork, or shrimp egg rolls