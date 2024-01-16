Kaffeology - Cranston 50 Hillside Road
Food Menu
Brunch Handhelds
- Avocado Toast
Citrus avo smash, goat cheese, over easy egg, pickled red onion, chili flakes, and balsomic glaze$12.00
- Breakfast Burrito
Roasted golden potato, egg, chourico, cheddar, salsa verde, fresh pico,avocado$14.00
- Roasted Corn and Cilantro Toast
Citrus avo smash, roasted fresh corn, cotija cheese, cilantro crema, and pickled red onion$14.00
- Kaffe Breakfast Sandwich
Fried Egg, Gruyere Cheese, Tomato Jam, Arugula, Challah Bun$9.00
- Bagel & Schmear$4.00
Sweets
- Acai Bowl
acai sorbet base, seasonal fresh fruit, house granola, honey drizzle, coconut flakes$12.00
- Citrus Granola Bowl
Greek Yogurt, blueberries, lemon curd, pepitas, house granola, pistachio, and honey drizzle$10.00
- Creme Brulee French Toast
Thick vanilla brioche, gran mariner creme brulee custard center, torched sugar crust, fresh fruit, pure maple syrup$16.00
- Fluffy Lemon Pancakes
Lemon zest pancakes, blueberry compote, powdered sugar, fresh whipped cream, pure maple syrup$15.00
Plates & Bowls
- Whipped Feta Egg Plate
whipped naragansett creamery feta, roasted heirloom tomatoes, buttered scrambled eggs, grilled sourdough$13.50
- Chourico Hash Bowl
Portugese chourico and pepper hash, roasted golden potatoes, over easy eggs, fresh cilantro$16.00
- Smoked Salmon Platter
Smoked salmon, cucumber ribbon, capers, pickled onions, dill, everything bagel, house chive cream$15.00
- Chimichurri Steak & Eggs
grilled hanger steak, chimichurri sauce, caramilized onions, breakfast potato, 2 eggs$21.00
- Shakshuka
Slow Roasted red pepper and tomato stew, 2 over easy eggs, feta, parsley, grilled baquette$14.00
- Classic Egg Plate
Eggs your way, Bacon or Chourico, Breakfast Potatoes, Sourdough. Side of Greens$13.50
Brunch Plates
- Fried Chicken Egg Benedict
Hot Honey Fried Chicken, Sliced Brioche, Micro Greens, Chipotle Hollandaise, Radish, Over Easy Egg$17.00
- Sweet Corn Fritters
Sweet Corn and Cheddar Fritters, Shishito Salsa Verde, Crisp Bacon, Avocado, Dressed Greens$15.50
- Whipped Feta Egg Plate
Whipped Feta, Garlic Chili Butter, Tomato Jam, 2 Sunny Side Up Eggs, Grilled Sourdough, Fresh Herbs$13.50
- Chimichurri Steak & Eggs
Grilled Steak, Chimichurri Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Golden Breakfast, Potatoes, Two (2) eggs$21.00
- Shakshuka
Slow Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Stew, Two (2) Over Easy Eggs, Feta, Parsley, Grilled Baguette$14.00
- Chourico Hash Bowl
Portuguese Chourico and Pepper Hash, Roasted Golden Potatoes, Over Easy Egg, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Hollandaise, Grilled Baguette$16.00
Lunch Bowls
- Spicy Chipotle Honey Salmon Bowl
Roasted Chipotle Honey Glazed Salmon, Rice, Avocado, Feta, Cilantro, Shishito Peppers, Chipotle Mayo
- Harissa Chicken Bowl
Harissa Chicken, Rice, Tuscan Kale, Avocado, Corn, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Whipped Feta, White Bean Hummus, Lemon Vinaigrette
- Chickpea White Bean Plate
Garlic White Bean Hummus, Chickpeas, Roasted Tomato, Feta, Olives, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Parsley, Herbed EVOO, Baguette
Salads
- Spicy Kale Caesar
Tuscan Kale, Shaved Parmesan, Spicy Garlic, Confit Dressing, Herbed Breadcrumbs (Add Chicken, Salmon, or Steak)$13.00
- Chicken Medi Milanese
Crispy Chicken Schnitzel layered with Marinated Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, and Fresh Herbs, topped with Feta Crumbles, and baguette Croutons.$16.00
Sandwiches
- BLAT
Crisp Bacon, Gruyere Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Avocado, Arugula, Sriracha Aioli$13.00
- Truffle Steak Melt
Grilled Steak, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Gruyere Cheese, Truffle & Porcini Cream, Arugula$20.00
- Crispy Chicken Sammie
Crispy Chicken Tossed in 'Dumpling Daughter' sweet soy glaze, Bibb Lettuce, Pickled Veggies, Garlic Aioli$16.00
- Brunch Smash Burger
2 Smash Patty, Gruyere Cheese, Tomato Jam, Bacon, Arugula, Sunny side up egg, Sriracha Aioli$18.00
Sides
Pastries
Drinks Menu
Coffee
- Double Shot Espresso
Double shot of freshly pulled espresso$3.00
- Americano
Double shot of espresso and water$3.00+
- Cappuccino
Espresso and frothed milk with macrofoam$4.50+
- Cortado
Equal parts espresso and frothed milk$4.00
- House Brew
Guatemalan single origin medium roast brewed coffee$3.00+
- Latte
Espresso and frothed milk with microfoam$4.50+
Not Coffee
Cold Brew Drinks
Signature Lattes
- Mocha
Whisked cocoa powder and sugar with espresso and milk$5.00+
- Crème Brûlée Latte
Creme brulee latte with vanilla bean whipped foam and torched sugar crust$6.00+
- Lavender Honey Latte
Lavender syrup with honey, espresso, and milk of choice$5.50+
- Orange Cardamom Latte
Orange simple with espresso, cardamom, and milk$5.00+
- Brown Sugar Rosemary
Brown sugar and rosemary simple with espresso and milk$5.50+
- Caramel Latte
Caramel syrup, espresso, and milk$5.00+
- Vanilla Latte
Vanilla syrup, espresso, and milk$5.00+
- Milky Way Latte
Whisked cocoa powder with caramel syrup, espresso, and milk$5.00+
- Maple Bourbon Latte
Pure bourbon barrel maple syrup, espresso, and milk$5.00+
- Honey Cinnamon Latte
Honey and cinnamon whisked with espresso and milk$5.00+
Retail Drinks
- OUT OF STOCKCold Pressed Orange JuiceOUT OF STOCK$4.50
- OUT OF STOCKCold Pressed Pineapple Green JuiceOUT OF STOCK$6.50
- Cold Pressed Beet Apple Juice$6.50
- Luluna Kombucha- Elderflower Grapefruit$5.00
- Luluna Kombucha- Blue Ginger$5.00
- TreTap CBD Blueberry Basil$6.50
- TreTap CBD Hibiscus Cranberry$6.50
- TreTap CBD Lemon Lavender$6.50
- TreTap CBD Tangerine Turmeric$6.50
Refreshers
Signature Drinks
- Bodega In Bronx
Tequila, Lemon, Strawberry, Hibiscus, Chili
- Tiramisu-tini
Vodka, Espresso, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Marscarpone Foam, Cocoa Powder
- Citrus Cloud
Empress Indigo Gin, Coconut water Simple, Grapefruit juice, Grapefruit Bitters, Fresh Lime Juice, Aquafaba, Edible flower
- Mezcalera
Mezcal, Blood Orange Juice, Agave, Cointreau, Lime Juice, Honey, Smoked Salt, Lime Zest
- "Cold" Fashioned
Bourbon, Orange,Brown Sugar, Luxardo Cherry, Angostura Bitters, Cold Brew Whiskey Cube, Cardamom
- Pink Pineapple
Siced Rum, Pineapple, Guava, Fresh Lime Juice, Hibiscus Syrup
- "Humming" Bird Spritzer
White Wine, Yuzu Citrus Marmalade, Honey, Soda Water, Lemon
- When The Smoke Clears
Smoke Rye, Maple, All Spice, Walnut Bitters
Classic Cockails
- Cranston Cosmo
House Infused Citrus Vodka, Lime, Orange, Lemon, Cranberry
- Blackberry Mule
Muddled Blackberries, Mint, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, Vodka, Champagne Float
- Blood Orange Margarita
Tequila, Blood Orange Puree, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave
- Kaffe Carajillo
Bourbon, Fresh Pulled Espresso, Liqour 43, Orange Zest
- Calpirinha
Leblon Cachac, Fresh Muddled Limes, Cane Sugar
- Sunny Mary
Vodka, Lemon Juice,Worcestershire Sauce, Olive Brine, Sriracha, Yellow Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Bacon, Lemon, Shishito Pepper, Olive Garnish
- Aperol Spritz Rose
Aperol, Passion Fruit Juice, Sparkling Lemon Water, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Rose