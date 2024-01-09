Kagen Coffee & Crepes 270 Williams Blvd
Savory Crepes
- The Egg$9.50+
Egg, Ham, Provolone, and Spinach. Your choice of sauce served on the side.
- The Monte Cristo$9.50+
Egg, Ham, Turkey, Provolone, and Cheddar, topped with powdered sugar. Raspberry Jam served on the side. (May request a different sauce)
- The All American$9.50+
Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, and Country Style Sausage Gravy. (May choose sauce on the side)
- The Breakfast in Bed$9.50+
Egg, Bacon, Maple Sausage, and Cheddar, served with a side of maple syrup. (May request a different sauce)
- The Chicken$9.50+
Chicken, Provolone, and Spinach. Your choice of sauce served on the side.
- The Chipotle Chicken$9.50+
Chicken, Provolone, Cole Slaw, and Tomatoes, served with a side with homemade Chipotle Ranch.(May request a different sauce)
- The Black Bean$9.50+
Black Beans, Spinach, Tomatoes, and Guacamole, served with a side of Pico de Gallo. (May request a different sauce)
- The Turkey Bacon$9.50+
Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Tomatoes, and Spinach, served with a side of Ranch. (May request a different sauce)
- One Topping Crepe$6.25+
A plain crepe served with your choice of ONE ingredient (Sauce served on the side)
- Plain Crepe$3.25
One plain crepe shell.
Sweet Crepes
- The Nutella$9.00+
Nutella, with the choice of Stawberries, Banana or Both! Served with a side of whip cream!
- The Peanut Butter$9.00+
Peanut Butter and Banana. Served with a side of Whip Cream
- The Mixed Berry$9.00+
Homemade Sweet Cream Cheese, Strawberries and Blueberries. Served with a side of Whip Cream
- Cinnamon Banana Cheesecake$9.00+
Homemade Sweet Cream Cheese, Banana, and Cinnamon powder. Served with a side of Whip Cream.
- The Lemon$7.00+
Granulated Sugar, Lemon Juice, topped with Powdered Sugar. Served with Whip Cream.
- The Lemon & Strawberry$9.00+
- The Pumpkin Cheesecake$9.00+
Dark Chocolate Chips and Raspberry jam. Served with a side of Whip Cream.
- The Chocolate Raspberry$9.00+
- One Topping Crepe$6.25+
A plain crepe served with your choice of ONE sweet ingredient. (Whip Cream served on the side)