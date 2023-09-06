Popular Items

Food

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Salted edamame with house chili sauce on the side.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.25

Deep fried octopus with ginger cream & eel sauce. x8 to an order.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.25

x6 dumplings per order.

Spicy Ahi Poke Nachos

Spicy Ahi Poke Nachos

$9.50

Layers of spicy tuna, crab, avocado, fried onions, and masago on wanton chips topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce.

Pacific Poke Nachos

Pacific Poke Nachos

$9.50

Fresh salmon, pickled jalapeño, pineapple, cucumber & cilantro on fried wonton chips.

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$9.50

Garlic buttered onions and stir-fried kimchi over crinkle cut fries, topped with cheese, spicy mayo, sriracha, fried onions & fried garlic.

Karaage Chicken & Fries

Karaage Chicken & Fries

$9.50

Japanese popcorn chicken “Karaage” served with french fries, spicy mayo and ketchup.

Musubi

Musubi

$2.95

Smoked & Grilled Spam with white rice, eel sauce and Ahi sauce wrapped in seaweed. A classic Hawaiian favorite.

Side of Karaage Chicken

$5.50

Side of French Fries

$4.50
Pulled Pork Slider

Pulled Pork Slider

$2.95

Our version of Kalua pork, brined for 3 days and smoked for 24 hours. Served on a King’s Hawaiian roll with pickles and homemade Jack Daniels bbq sauce on the side.

The Hawaiian

$3.89Out of stock

Seared Ahi

$4.89Out of stock

The Vegan

$3.89Out of stock

The Butcher

$3.89Out of stock

5 Sliders for $15

$15.00Out of stock

Poke

Build-a-Bowl

Build-a-Bowl

$15.25

You build it, we make it.

Spicy Ahi Bowl

Spicy Ahi Bowl

$15.25

Spicy tuna, crab, avocado, seaweed salad, furikaki, red tobiko, scallion, nori, fried onion with spicy mayo & eel sauce.

Big Kahuna Bowl

Big Kahuna Bowl

$15.25

Salmon, tuna, pickled onion, masago, mango, edamame pods, pickled jalapeño, eel sauce, ponzu sauce and white sesame seeds.

Pacific Bowl

Pacific Bowl

$15.25

Spicy salmon mix, mango, jalapeño, cilantro, tomato, cucumber, white sesame seeds and tempura flakes with house chili, sesame oil, ponzu sauce and Hawaiian black sea salt.

Claw Bowl

Claw Bowl

$15.25

Crab, Octopus, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo & sriracha on your choice of base.

Asian Garden Bowl

Asian Garden Bowl

$15.25

Cucumber, tomato, seaweed salad, edamame pods, kimchi, avocado, onion, bell peppers, cilantro, ginger, jalapeño, and white sesame seeds with ponzu sauce and sesame oil.

Ramen

Vegetable broth, corn, bamboo shoots, woodear mushrooms, scallions, kimchi, and marinated tofu.
Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.95

Chashu, woodear mushrooms, corn, soft boiled egg, mayo oil and scallion.

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$13.95

Chashu, bamboo shoots, corn, soft boiled egg, scallion and white sesame seeds.

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$13.95

Chashu, bamboo shoots, scallion, soft boiled egg and chili oil.

Dry Garlic Ramen

Dry Garlic Ramen

$13.95

Chashu, fresh garlic, dashi butter, poached egg, nori, fried garlic, fried onion and scallion. NO BROTH

Veggie Ramen

Veggie Ramen

$13.95

Little Kahunas

Japanese popcorn chicken served with crinkle cut french fries and ketchup.

Kids Chicken & Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Bowl of Broth

$4.00

Bowl of Rice

$4.00

Dessert

Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream

Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream

$3.50
Mango Mochi Ice Cream

Mango Mochi Ice Cream

$3.50

Matcha Mochi Ice Cream

$3.50
Black Sesame Mochi Ice Cream

Black Sesame Mochi Ice Cream

$3.50

Drinks

Boba

Mango Black Tea

Mango Black Tea

$4.90
Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$4.90
Pineapple Black Tea

Pineapple Black Tea

$4.90
Pineapple Green Tea

Pineapple Green Tea

$4.90
Strawberry Black Tea

Strawberry Black Tea

$4.90
Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$4.90
Watermelon Black Tea

Watermelon Black Tea

$4.90
Watermelon Green Tea

Watermelon Green Tea

$4.90
Matcha Smoothie

Matcha Smoothie

$4.90
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$4.90
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.90
Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$4.90
Pineapple Smoothie

Pineapple Smoothie

$4.90
Watermelon Smoothie

Watermelon Smoothie

$4.90
Kiwi Smoothie

Kiwi Smoothie

$4.90
Thai Tea Smoothie

Thai Tea Smoothie

$4.90
Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$4.90
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.90
Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$4.90
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.90
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.90

Bottled Drinks

Hawaiian Sun

$2.00

Ramune Soda

$2.00

Fountain Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Barq's Root Beer

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coca Cola

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75