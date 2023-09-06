Kahunas
Food
Appetizers
Edamame
Salted edamame with house chili sauce on the side.
Takoyaki
Deep fried octopus with ginger cream & eel sauce. x8 to an order.
Gyoza
x6 dumplings per order.
Spicy Ahi Poke Nachos
Layers of spicy tuna, crab, avocado, fried onions, and masago on wanton chips topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce.
Pacific Poke Nachos
Fresh salmon, pickled jalapeño, pineapple, cucumber & cilantro on fried wonton chips.
Kimchi Fries
Garlic buttered onions and stir-fried kimchi over crinkle cut fries, topped with cheese, spicy mayo, sriracha, fried onions & fried garlic.
Karaage Chicken & Fries
Japanese popcorn chicken “Karaage” served with french fries, spicy mayo and ketchup.
Musubi
Smoked & Grilled Spam with white rice, eel sauce and Ahi sauce wrapped in seaweed. A classic Hawaiian favorite.
Side of Karaage Chicken
Side of French Fries
Pulled Pork Slider
Our version of Kalua pork, brined for 3 days and smoked for 24 hours. Served on a King’s Hawaiian roll with pickles and homemade Jack Daniels bbq sauce on the side.
The Hawaiian
Seared Ahi
The Vegan
The Butcher
5 Sliders for $15
Poke
Build-a-Bowl
You build it, we make it.
Spicy Ahi Bowl
Spicy tuna, crab, avocado, seaweed salad, furikaki, red tobiko, scallion, nori, fried onion with spicy mayo & eel sauce.
Big Kahuna Bowl
Salmon, tuna, pickled onion, masago, mango, edamame pods, pickled jalapeño, eel sauce, ponzu sauce and white sesame seeds.
Pacific Bowl
Spicy salmon mix, mango, jalapeño, cilantro, tomato, cucumber, white sesame seeds and tempura flakes with house chili, sesame oil, ponzu sauce and Hawaiian black sea salt.
Claw Bowl
Crab, Octopus, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo & sriracha on your choice of base.
Asian Garden Bowl
Cucumber, tomato, seaweed salad, edamame pods, kimchi, avocado, onion, bell peppers, cilantro, ginger, jalapeño, and white sesame seeds with ponzu sauce and sesame oil.
Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen
Chashu, woodear mushrooms, corn, soft boiled egg, mayo oil and scallion.
Shoyu Ramen
Chashu, bamboo shoots, corn, soft boiled egg, scallion and white sesame seeds.
Spicy Miso Ramen
Chashu, bamboo shoots, scallion, soft boiled egg and chili oil.
Dry Garlic Ramen
Chashu, fresh garlic, dashi butter, poached egg, nori, fried garlic, fried onion and scallion. NO BROTH