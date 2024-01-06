Kairu Sushi and Noodle Bar 9709 Sam Furr Road STE A
Appetizers
- Pork Gyoza$8.00
Pan-fried dumplings with pork and veggies
- Veggie Gyoza$8.00
Pan-fried dumplings with veggies
- Edamame$5.00
Steam soy bean season with sea salt
- Crispy Calamari$12.00
Deep-fried squid served with Thai chili sauce
- Fried Vegetable Spring Rolls$7.00
2 Vegetable spring rolls served with lettuce
- Pork Belly Bao Buns$8.00
Torched marinated pork belly, served with scallion, cucumber
- Fried Chicken Bao Buns$8.00
Fried chicken served with scallion, cucumber, topped with aioli
- Shrimp Tempura$7.00
3 shrimp dipped into tempura batter, served with Thai sweet chili sauce
- Takoyaki$10.00
5 pieces fried octopus balls, topped with mayo, bonito flakes, served with sweet soy sauce
- Age Dashi Tofu$5.00
Fried tofu served with tsuyu sauce
Soup and Salads
- House Salad$8.00
House salad with ranch dressing
- Seaweed Salad$8.00
Wakame seaweed, served spicy
- Squid Salad$8.00
Alight refreshing calamari salad made with squid, lemon, celery, red onion, roasted peppers, garlic
- Miso Soup$4.00
Miso soup served with green onions and tofu
- Clear Soup$4.00
Dashi-based broth seasoned with soy sauce, topped with mushrooms
Nigiri / Sashimi
Maki Rolls
- California Roll$10.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
- Tuna Roll$10.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$10.00
- Crab Roll$10.00
- Avocado Roll$10.00
- Philly Roll$10.00
- Eel Roll$10.00
Hand Rolls
Specialty Sushi Rolls
- Rainbow Roll$15.00
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and escolar
- Crunchy Roll$15.00
California roll topped with crunchy onion
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$15.00
Tempura shrimp topped with crunchy onion
- Dragon Roll$15.00
Tempura shrimp and eel on top
- Volcano Roll$15.00
Tempura shrimp topped with salmon
- Spider Roll$15.00
Soft shell crab, masago, avocado and cucumber
- Tuna Lover Roll$15.00
Spicy tuna topped with tuna
- House Special$15.00
Chef select
Deep Fried Rolls
Omakase
Poke / Donburi Bowl
Stir-Fry Dish
- Hibachi Chicken$15.00
Served with rice or noodle, broccoli, carrot, onions, zucchini
- Hibachi Shrimp$20.00
Served with rice or noodle, broccoli, carrot, onions, zucchini
- Hibachi NY Strip Steak$22.00
Served with rice or noodle, broccoli, carrot, onions, zucchini
- Hibachi Salmon$22.00
Served with rice or noodle, broccoli, carrot, onions, zucchini
- Hibachi Veggie and Tofu$15.00
Served with rice or noodle, broccoli, carrot, onions, zucchini
- Teriyaki Chicken$15.00
Served with rice or noodle, broccoli, carrot, onions, zucchini
- Teriyaki Shrimp$20.00
Served with rice or noodle, broccoli, carrot, onions, zucchini
- Teriyaki NY Strip Steak$22.00
Served with rice or noodle, broccoli, carrot, onions, zucchini
- Teriyaki Salmon$22.00
Served with rice or noodle, broccoli, carrot, onions, zucchini
- Teriyaki Veggie and Tofu$15.00
Served with rice or noodle, broccoli, carrot, onions, zucchini
- Yaki Udon Steak$15.00
Served with udon noodle, broccoli, carrot, onions, zucchini
- Yaki Udon Seafood$19.00
Served with udon noodle, scallop, shrimp, crab, broccoli, carrot, onions, zucchini
Pho
- Pho Combination$17.00
Brisket, beef eye round, beef meatballs
- Pho Eyeround and Meatballs$16.00
Choose (chicken, shrimp, beef)
- Pho Chicken$15.00
Chicken pho over beef broth
- Pho Eyeround$15.00
Choose (chicken, shrimp, beef)
- Pho Brisket$15.00
Choose (chicken, shrimp, beef)
- Pho Vegan$15.00
Fried tofu, broccoli, carrots over vegan broth
Ramen
- Tonkotsu$15.00
Egg noodles, pork broth, chasu, shoyu egg, bamboo shoots, seaweed, green onions
- Shoyu Ramen$15.00
Egg noodles, chicken broth, chasu, shoyu egg, bamboo shoots, seaweed, green onions
- Plain Udon$12.00
Udon noodles in dashi broth
- Tempura Udon$15.00
Udon noodles in dashi broth, topped with tempura shrimp, naruto fish cake, green onions