Kaiyo Grill & Sushi 81701 Old Highway
Specialty Rolls
Spicy Tuna Roll
California Roll
Mermaid Roll
Crab Meat, Tuna, Salmon, Seaweed, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Green Onion, Wasabi Sauce, Spicy Mayo and Sriracha Sauce
Sakura Roll
Deep Fried Prawns, Spicy Tuna and Cucumber topped with Chopped Scallops and Spicy Mayo
Vegetarian Roll
Fresh Mango Cucumber,Avocado topped with Sweet Unagi and Sesame Seeds Wrapped in Soy Paper
Hot Girl Roll
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Cucumber topped with Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce and Tempura Chips
Pink Lady Roll
Soybean Paper Rolled with Tuna, Eel, Yellowtail, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Tobiko Crunch, Black Sesame Seeds and Fresh Wasabi Aioli
The Blue Marlin Lobster Roll
Tempura Fried Lobster Tail, Jumbo Lump Crab Meat Topped with Tuna, Spicy Maiyo and Eel Sauce
Best Crunchy Roll
Tuna, Crab, Avocado, Wrapped in Crispy Fried Panko with Spicy Mayo
Spider Roll
Dusted Soft Shell Crab , Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Coco Loco Roll
Coconut Shrimp,Cucumbers,Jalapeno topped with Thai Curry, Toasted Coconut and Avocado
Tiradito Roll
Hamachi,Goat Cheese, Green Apple, Cucumber, Cilantro Pesto, Jalapeno,Sriracha, Volcano Salt,Truffle Ponzu
Rock & Roll
Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Fresh Wahoo, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce,Wasabi Tobiko, Fried Leeks
Tuna Squared Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Topped with Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Sweet Sriracha, Wasabi Aoli
Sunrise Sunset Roll
Spicy Tuna,Cucumber,Topped with Tuna, Avocado,Jalapeno, Lemon Wheel, Black Tobiko, Sweet Sriracha
B-28 Roll
Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Topped with Salmon, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Wasabi Honey, Spicy Mayo
Over the Rainbow Roll
Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, topped with Chef selected Fish
Macadamia Hogfish Roll
Mango, Pineapple, Mango Sauce
Gump Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese and Cucumber topped with Ebi, Avocado, Kiwi Glaze, Eel Sauce
Islamorada Roll
Tuna, Avocado, Mango, Yuzu, Cilantro Pesto
Item Roll
Bubba Boat
6 PC Nigiri Platter
12 PC Nigiri Platter
6PC Sashimi Platter
12 PC Sashimi Platter
Appetizers
Beef Carpaccio
Exotic Pickled Mushroom, Shaved Asiago, and Black Truffle Oil. Server will present the truffle oil table side and shaved Asiago cheese
Black Grouper Cheeks
Crispy Fried with a Kimchi Dipping Sauce
Candied Brussels Sprouts
with Caribbean Jerk Sugar and Thai Chili Sauce
Charred Black Cod Lettuce Wrap
Butter Lettuce, Shiitake Escabeche, Bourbon Miso, Maple Bourbon Sauce, and Fried Leeks
Creole Shrimp
Lightly Dusted, Flash Fried, Creole Seasoned.Served with a Herbed Dip.
Edamame
Key Lime Juice, Sea Salt
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Served with Smoky Remoulade
Kaiyo Cracked Conch
Crispy Fried served with Fresh Wasabi Cocktail Sauce
Korean Crispy Chicken Bao Bun
Korean Glaze, Seasoned Cabbage, and Spicy Mayo
Panko Crusted Ribs
Served with Sesame Honey Mustard Coleslaw and Japanese BBQ Sauce
Pork Dumpling
Fried or Steamed served with Ponzu Dipping Sauce
Seared #1 Ahi Tuna
Cucumber Salad, Avocado Mousse, and Rice Crackers
Spicy Roasted Cauliflower
Oven Char served with a Cucumber Yogurt Dip
Tuna Tataki
Seared Tuna, Scallions, Sesame seeds, Cilantro Pesto, Garlic Ginger Dressing
Tuna Nachos
Stuffed Avocado
Yellowtail Tiradito
Wakame Salad
Kimchee
Salads
Blueberry Salad
Fresh Baby Spinach, Goat Cheese, Blueberries, Candied Walnuts, with a Blueberry Balsamic Reduction
Caesar Salad
Baby gem Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, White Anchovies, Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese
Kaiyo Grill Salad
Mixed Greens, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber and Carrot with Asian Ginger Dressing
Soups
Local Fresh Fish Selections
Alligator Lighthouse Stuffed Hogfish
Jumbo Lump Crab, Lime Creme Served with White Rice, and Vegetable Medley
Catch-n-Cook
Our Catch of the Day
Selection of Blackened, Fried, Grilled or Pan Seared served with White Rice and Vegetable Medley
Whole Fried Hogfish
Sweet Thai Chili Served with White Rice, and Vegetable Medley
Yellow Edge Grouper
Capers, Lemon Beurre Blanc Served with White Rice, and Vegetable Medley
Other Seafood Suggestions
Ginger Lime Alaskan Sable Fish
Oven Baked Served with with Quinoa Jasmine Rice and Fresh Vegetable
Patagonian Sea Bass
Pan Seared served with Herbed Compound Butter and Exotic Mushroom Risotto
Seared Ahi #1 Tuna Entree
Wasabi Crema Served Asparagus, and Quinoa Jasmine Rice
Teriyaki Marinated Charred Octopus
Grilled -Teriyaki Glaze Served with Bok Choy, and Jasmine Rice
Off the Wood Burning Grill
Chef's Butchers Table
Sides
Asparagus with Hollandaise
Exotic Mushroom Blend
Island Rice
Jasmine Rice
Mushroom Risotto
Quinoa Rice
Roasted Baby Yukon Potato
Sushi Rice
Truffle Steak Cut Fries
Vegetables of the Day
Will Always Include Bok Choy (cut in 4 pieces), Snow Pea, Red Bell Pepper, Broccoli, Pettit Carrot and a Button Mushroom
Kid's Menu
Crunchy Fried Fish Fingers
House Specialty served with Jean's Famous Mango Sauce
Fried Chicken Fingers
Batter Dipped and Golden Fried - 3 pieces!
Kids Mac & Cheese
Pasta with a White Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Sushi Shrimp
Three Pieces of Chilled Shrimp over Sushi Rice
Tempura Fried Shrimp
Batter Dipped and Golden Fried - 3 pieces!