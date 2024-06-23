Kaju Korean Cuisine 56 Harvard Avenue
☀️ SUMMER SPECIALS 「여름 스페셜」
- Korean Cold Noodle〣Bibim Guksu | 비빔국수$14.79
- Kaju Galbi + Bibim Guksu | 비빔국수 + 가주 갈비$28.45
- Grilled Eel + Bibim Guksu | 비빔국수 + 장어$27.45
- Pork Belly + Bibim Guksu | 비빔국수 + 삼겹살$26.45
- Spicy Pork + Bibim Guksu | 비빔국수 + 제육$25.45
- BBQ Chicken + Bibim Guksu | 비빔국수 + 닭갈비$23.45
- Bulgogi + Bibim Guksu | 비빔국수 + 불고기$23.45
- Spicy Chicken + Bibim Guksu | 비빔국수 + 매운 닭갈비$23.45
- (Cold) Bibimbap + Bibim Guksu | 비빔국수 + 비빔밥$22.25
Fun to Share
- Seafood Pancake | 해물 파전
Seafood 「pajeon」 stuffed with chewy squid, minced mussels, shredded scallops, & baby shrimp.$14.99
- Tteokbokki | 떡뽁이
Stir-fried 「dduk」 mixed with 「odeng」 (fish cakes), & fresh cabbage—topped with a hard-boiled egg (ADD cheese or ramen: 1.99 each)!$14.99
- Kimchi Pancake | 김치 파전
A traditional 「pajeon」 (Korean pancake), filled with Kaju 「kimchi」 & fresh scallions.$13.99
- Kaju Edamame | 가주 애다마매이
Our take on edamame! Lightly salted with toasted sesame seeds 「참깨」 & sesame oil 「참기름」$7.79
- Korean Dumpling (Mandu) | 만두
「만두」 filled with your choices of beef or vegetables!$7.99
- Shrimp Shumai | 새우 슈마이
Dumpling balls bursting with shrimp!$7.99
Tofu Soups 「순두부 찌개」
- JEANG WANG'S BEEF & CALAMARI TOFU SOUP | 왕진의 소고기 오징어 순두부씨개
Named after our frequent customer Jean Wang (@jeanwang on Instagram)! Succulent calamari legs & flavorful beef.$14.99
- Vegetable Tofu Soup | 야채 순두부찌개
Hearty assortment of vegetables to include minced potatoes & boiled mushrooms!$14.99
- Mushroom Tofu Soup | 버섯 순두부찌개
Earthy shiitake mushrooms.$14.99
- Seafood Tofu Soup | 해물 순두부찌개
Succulent shrimp, fresh oysters, & slow-cooked clams!$14.99
- Seafood & Beef Tofu Soup | 섞어 순두부찌개
Slow-cooked ground beef mixed with fresh shrimp, oysters, & clams.$14.99
- Kimchi & Beef Tofu Soup | 김치 소고기 순두부찌개
Kaju kimchi & juicy ground beef!$14.99
- Kimchi & Pork Tofu Soup | 김치 돼지고기 순두부찌개
Kaju kimchi & fattily flavorful shredded pork.$14.99
- Kimchi & Oyster Tofu Soup | 치 굴 순두부찌개
Kaju kimchi & fresh oysters!$14.99
- Ham & Sausage Tofu Soup | 햄 & 소시지 순두부찌개
Juicy cuts of sausage & minced ham.$14.99
- Clam Tofu Soup | 조개 순두부찌개
Slow-boiled meaty clams!$14.99
- Beef Tofu Soup | 소고기 순두부찌개$14.99
- Pork Tofu Soup | 돼지고기 순두부찌개$14.99
- Intestine Tofu Soup | 곱창 순두부찌개
Chewily flavor beef intestines chock-full of B-vitamins!$14.99
- Curry Tofu Soup | 카레 순두부찌개
Korean curry soup boiled with a hearty mix of house vegetables!$14.99
- Dumpling Tofu Soup | 만두 순두부찌게
Whole mandu bursting with your choice of beef or vegetables.$14.99
- Chicken Tofu Soup | 닭고기 순두부찌게
Tenderly juicy lean cuts of chicken.$14.99
Combinations 「컴보」
BBQ 「바베큐」
- Kaju Galbi
Smokily grilled bone-in LA galbi!$29.99
- Grilled Eel
Eel served over a bed of onions, topped with our house special 「unagi」 sauce, & grilled to a succulent brown!$26.99
- Bulgogi
Thinly cut, soy-marinated slices of boneless beef.$25.99
- Sweet & Spicy Pork
「Gochujang」-based marinade! Thinly shaved pork slices.$25.99
- Pork Belly
Flavorfully fatty boneless pork strips; comes with a traditional 「changkeelum」(traditional sesame oil-based dipping sauce) or house 「ssamjang」(traditional fermented soybean paste).$25.99
- BBQ Chicken
BBQ chicken pan-fried after being soaked in house-special BBQ marinade (ADD CHEESE: 1.99)!$23.99
- Sweet & Spicy Chicken
Chicken pan-fried after soaking in spicily-sweet 「gochujang」 marinade (ADD CHEESE: 1.99)!$23.99
Dominique's Combinations 「돔인잌의 컴보」
- Galbi + LARGE CHOICE OF TOFU SOUP
Your choice of a large tofu soup served with a medium-sized portion (~70% of regular size) of 「galbi」$32.49
- Grilled Eel + LG CHOICE OF TOFU SOUP$32.49
- Bulgogi + LG CHOICE OF TOFU SOUP$25.49
- Spicy Pork + LG CHOICE OF TOFU SOUP$25.49
- Pork Belly + LG CHOICE OF TOFU SOUP$25.49
- BBQ Chicken + LG CHOICE OF TOFU SOUP$25.49
- Spicy Chicken + LG CHOICE OF TOFU SOUP$25.49
- (Cold) Bibimbap + LG CHOICE OF TOFU SOUP$25.49
- LG GALBI + Choice of Tofu Soup
A full-sized 「galbi」 served with your choice of a medium-sized tofu soup (~70% of regular size)!$37.79
- LG GRILLED EEL + Choice of Tofu Soup$37.79
- LG BBQ CHICKEN + Choice of Tofu Soup$28.79
- LG PORK BELLY + Choice of Tofu Soup$28.79
- LG SPICY CHICKEN + Choice of Tofu Soup$28.79
- LG SPICY PORK + Choice of Tofu Soup$28.79
- LG BULGOGI + Choice of Tofu Soup$28.79
Clay Pots 「돌솥 비빔밤」
- Kaju Galbi Clay Pot$23.99
- Pork Clay Pot$20.99
- Bulgogi Clay Pot
「Bulgogi」, onions, red peppers, spinach, & carrots—topped with a sizzling fried egg!$19.99
- Seafood Clay Pot
Mildly spicy. Baby shrimp, meaty mussels, & succulent squid topped with a fresh spring mix!$19.99
- Chicken Clay Pot$19.99
- Veggie & Tofu Clay Pot
PLEASE NOTE that clay pots 「돌솥비빔밥」 are traditionally served to be mixed! Not to be eaten like poké bowls. Fresh tofu, onions, red peppers, spinach, & carrots—topped with an optional fried egg!$17.99
- Veggie & Beef Clay Pot
PLEASE NOTE that clay pots 「돌솥비빔밥」 are traditionally served to be mixed! Not to be eaten like poké bowls. Grilled 「bulgogi」, onions, red peppers, spinach, & carrots—topped with an optional fried egg!$17.99
Kaju Specials 「가주 스페셜」
Pan-Fried Noodles 「볶음 에그누들」
Side Dishes 「반찬」
- Kimchi (Large)
A full 32 oz container. Made in-store with love & from absolute scratch!$14.79
- Bean Sprouts (Large)
A full 32 oz container. Arguably just as popular as our house 「kimchi」!$14.79
- Cucumbers (Large)
A full 32 oz container. Made in-store with love & from absolute scratch! A stepping stone to 「kimchi」 for our American customers!$14.79
- Kimchi (Medium)
16 oz.$8.79
- Kimchi (Small)
8 oz.$4.79
- Bean Sprouts (Medium)
16 oz.$8.79
- Bean Sprouts (Small)
8 oz.$4.79
- Cucumbers (Medium)
16 oz.$8.79
- Cucumbers (Small)
8 oz.$4.79
Extras 「추가」
Drinks 「음료수」
- Calpico$3.79
- Moshi Yuzu$3.79
- Ito En — Bottled Unsweetened Green Tea
17 fl oz. ~60 mgs of caffeine per bottle.$3.79
- Ito En — Bottled Jamine Green Tea
17 fl oz. ~60 mgs of caffeine per bottle.$3.79
- Ito En — Chilled Barley Tea
17 fl oz. No caffeine!$3.79
- Ito En — Golden Oolong Tea
17 fl oz. ~60 mgs of caffeine per bottle.$3.79
- Milkis 「밀키스」$2.49
- Coke$2.79
- Diet Coke$2.79
- Sprite$2.79
- Ginger Ale$2.79
- Fanta$2.79
- Coke Zero$2.79
- Sunny D$2.79