Kalaheo Cafe & Coffee Co.
COFFEE
Coffee & Espresso
- Coffee To Go$2.95+
- Espresso$3.95
- Machiatto$4.25
traditional, double shot of espresso with a dollop of foam
- Au Lait$3.25+
- Cappuccino$4.60
- Cappuccino Breve$5.95
with steamed 1/2 & 1/2
- Hot Chocolate$3.35+
with fresh whipped cream
- Morning Madness$6.75
4 shots of espresso with steamed 1/2 & 1/2
- Latte$4.45+
- Mocha$4.75+
- Americano$3.50+
- Red Eye$3.50+
coffee with a single shot of espresso
- Black Eye$4.50+
coffee with a double shot of espresso
- Egg Nog Latte$4.95+Out of stock
- Turmeric Latte$4.95+
- Golden Milk$4.25+
- Matcha Latte$4.95+
- Iced Coffee 16oz$4.25
- Iced Cold Brew 16oz$4.95
- Iced Tea$3.95
- Plantation Tea$4.75
fresh brewed black ice tea with mango juice
- London Fog$4.25+
- Chai$4.60+
- Hot Tea$3.75
- Steamers$3.10+
- Whip Cream$1.50
- Add Flavor$1.00
- Add Shot$1.50
N/A DRINKS
N/A Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$4.75
- Milk$2.50+
- Chocolate Milk$2.95+
- Pepsi$3.75
- Diet Pepsi$3.75
- Root Beer$3.75
- Sierra Mist$3.75
- Fruit punch$3.75
- Pink Lemonade$3.75
- Coconut H2O$4.85
- Bottle Water$3.95
- Kids Drink$2.50
- Arizona Tea$2.25
- ICE Drinks$3.50
- Kombucha$6.95
- Kauai Super Shots$4.25
- Sparkling Water$4.25
- Bottle Juice$3.95
- CUP$1.10
- Fever Tree Ginger$7.00
- Mocktail$5.25
Juice
Smoothies & Freezes
- Fresh Fruit Smoothie$8.95
- Acai Smoothie$8.95
- Green Smoothie$8.95
- Mochalotto$8.95
- Liquid Magic$8.95
- Lychee Freeze$7.95
- Strawberry Freeze$7.95
- Mango Freeze$7.95
- Strawberry Mango Freeze$7.95
- Banana Freeze$7.95
- Banana Strawberry Freeze$7.95
- Banana Mango Freeze$7.95
- Virgin Bloody Mary$7.95
- Virgin Pina Colada$8.50
- Virgin Lava Flow$9.00
BREAKFAST BRUNCH
Sandwiches & Wraps
- The Longboard$9.25
fried egg with bacon or spam, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and melted provolone cheese
- Scrambled Egg Sandwich$7.95
just scrambled egg on your choice of bread or tortilla wrap
- Scrambled Egg, Meat and Cheese$8.95
scrambled egg with your choice of meat and cheese
- Scrambled Egg and Veggie Sandwich$9.95
house roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, with sautéed mushrooms, onions, olives, bean sprouts and bell peppers
BYO Omelette
From the Griddle
- Cinnamon Bread French Toast$10.95
- Belgian Style Waffle$10.95
- Pancake Stack$14.95
2 buttermilk pancakes topped with 2 eggs cooked your way, and 2 slices of meat
- Full Stack (3) Buttermilk Pancakes$10.95
- Short Stack (2) Buttermilk Pancakes$9.95
- Single Buttermilk Pancake$5.75
- Single Slice French Toast$6.50
- Toasted Croissant$4.95
- Toasted Bagel$2.95
- Gluten Free French Toast$11.95
- Single Slice Gluten Free French Toast$7.25
Traditionals
- Paniolo Style Breakfast$14.25
classic breakfast. 2 eggs cooked your way, pick your meat, starch, served with a grilled corn muffin
- South Shore Breakfast$14.75
2 eggs cooked your way, pick your starch, served with a grilled corn muffin and comes with fresh fruit!
- North Shore Breakfast$14.25
2 eggs cooked your way, served with fresh sliced tomatoes, pick your meat, served with a grilled corn muffin
- Smoked Salmon, Bagel & Cream Cheese$18.25
served with sliced tomatoes, onion, and capers
- Benny$11.95+
poached egg on choice of english muffin or bagel, with your choice of meat or roasted veggies, and choice of hollandaise sauce or tomato salsa. with choice of potatoes or rice
- Salmon Benny$15.25+
poached egg on choice of english muffin or bagel, with smoked salmon, sautéed spinach and onions, with choice of hollandaise sauce or tomato salsa, and choice of potatoes or rice
- Kalua Pork Benny$14.25+
poached egg on choice of english muffin or bagel, with house made kalua pork, sautéed spinach and onions, with choice of hollandaise sauce or tomato salsa, and choice of potatoes or rice
Breakfast Favorites
- Breakfast Special$17.95
3 eggs scrambled filled with sauteed Andouille, links, and Portuguese sausage. Sauteed onion, mushroom, and spinach. Topped with melted Gouda cheese, topped with salsa & avocado creama. Served with your choice of Rice or Potatoes and toast or grilled corn muffin.
- Banana's Foster French Toast$16.95
Our Holiday Cinnamon Bread French toast topped with banana's foster, and whipped cream. Served with two eggs your way and choice of breakfast meat.
- Loco Moco Special$16.95
House made beef patty set on White or Brown Rice. Topped with two eggs your way, brown gravy, sautéed onion & mushrooms. Served with toast or a grilled corn muffin.
- Kahili Breakfast$14.75
our breakfast scramble with portugese sausage, ham, green onions, tomatoes, and jack cheese. served with your choice of hash browns or rice and a grilled corn muffin
- Bonzo Burrito Tortilla Wrap$15.75
sautéed ham, peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, and black beans scrambled with eggs, cheddar and jack cheese, topped with salsa and sour cream. served with your choice of hash browns or rice and a grilled corn muffin
- Lawai Farmers Omelette$15.95
sautéed bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, spinach, and melted feta cheese. served with your choice of hash browns or rice and a grilled corn muffin
- Very Veggie Omelette$15.95
roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, mushrooms, onions, olives, bell peppers, bean sprouts, sun dried tomatoes, and muenster cheese. served with your choice of hash browns or rice and a grilled corn muffin
- Roasted Veggie Bowl$15.95
roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, portobello mushrooms, spinach, onions, bell peppers, all atop of brown rice, topped with 2 eggs cooked your way, served with a grilled corn muffin
Extras
- Anahola Granola$6.25
add fresh fruit, or yogurt
- Half Papaya$4.95
add fresh fruit, granola, or yogurt
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$6.95
add granola, or yogurt
- Side Avocado$2.95
- Toast 1 Slice$1.50
- Toast 2 Slice$2.75
- Grilled Corn Muffin$1.50
- English Muffin$2.75
- White Rice$2.95
- Brown Rice$2.95
- Hash Browns$4.25
- Crispy Hash Browns$4.25
- Cafe Fried Potatoes$4.25
- Crispy Cafe Fries$4.25
- Single Egg$2.25
- Two Eggs$3.95
- Three Eggs$4.95
- Side Bacon$4.95
- Side Crispy Bacon$4.95
- Side Ham Steak$4.95
- Side Hot Turkey$4.95
- Side Portuguese$4.95
- Side Chicken Sausage$6.50
- Side Link Sausage$4.95
- Side Spam$4.95
- Grilled Veggies$4.95
- Sour Cream$0.95
- Side of Cream Cheese$1.95
- Peanut Butter$1.00
- Banana$1.50
- Chipotle Aioli$1.00
- Hollandaise$1.25
- Side of Salsa$1.25
- Misc
Deli Sandwiches
- Honey Cured Ham$8.95
With lettuce, sliced tomato, clover sprouts, mayo & dijon mustard. Your choice of bread.
- Smoked Turkey Breast$8.95
With lettuce, sliced tomato, clover sprouts, mayo & dijon mustard. Your choice of bread.
- B.L.T.S.$8.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, clover sprouts, and mayo. Your choice of bread.
- Cafe Club$11.50
Turkey, ham & bacon, with lettuce, sliced tomato, clover sprouts, mayo & dijon mustard. Your choice of bread.
- Veggie Sandwich$9.75
Piled high with smashed avocado, carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, onion, cucumber, lettuce, sliced tomato, clover sprouts, mayo & dijon mustard. Your choice of bread.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
House made tuna salad with lite mayo, olive oil, green onions, grated carrots, and snow peas, with lettuce, sliced tomato, clover sprouts, mayo & dijon mustard. Your choice of bread.
- Roast Beef$9.50
House roasted beef with lettuce, sliced tomato, clover sprouts, mayo & dijon mustard. Your choice of bread.