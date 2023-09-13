Kalalou Signature llc 4904 S Kirkman Rd
FOOD
APPS
Fire Rosted Okra
$12.00
Crispy Shallots, ScotchBonnet powder, Lime Zest, Candied Cashews
Island Pan Roasted Scallops with grilled corn and chorizo
$21.00
Scotch bonnet oil, Creole Chimichurri, Epice butter
Signature Fries Deviled Eggs
$19.00Out of stock
Bacon-Tomato jam, Blackened Shrimp, Caviar
" Djondjon ", Black Rice boudin balls
$14.00
Goat, Whipped Goat cheese Aoili, Epices Gramolata
griyo
$16.00
8 wing w fries
$18.00
ENTREES
Main
Coffee and Chili Rubbed Hangar Steak
$38.00
Yucca Puree and sauted Vegetables, coffee demi-glace
Show Roasted Half chicken with Cashews
$28.00
Creole Butter sauce, Caribean Vegetable, White Rice.
Coconut Butter Halibut
$32.00
Southern Style Succotash w/Okra, Corn, Tomatoes, Carrots
12 wings with fries entree
$28.00
Kids tenders ff
$12.00
SIDES
SPECIALS
2 Lamb with potatis an
VIP PACKAGES
DRINKS
LIQUOR
Titos
$10.00+
Grey Goose
$14.00+
Belvedeer
$15.00+
Bombay
$10.00+
Hendriks
$12.00+
Impress Gin
$15.00+
segrams
$6.00
Barcadi Superior
$12.00+
Barcadi Gold
$12.00+
Papas Pilar Dark
$12.00+
Barbancourt Silver
$10.00+
Barbancourt 3 Yr
$12.00+
Barbancourt 8 Yr
$15.00+
Pango Rum
$10.00+
Wray & Nephew
$10.00+
Appleton Estate 8 Yr
$15.00+
Appleton Estate
$12.00+
Malibu
$10.00+
Myers
$10.00+
Goslings
$10.00+
Don Q 7 Yr
$10.00+
Don Q Coco
$10.00+
Don Q Passion Fuit
$10.00+
Don Q 151
$10.00+
Don Q Silver
$10.00+
Sauza
$10.00+
Casamigos
$12.00+
Patron Silver
$15.00+
Patron Reposado
$15.00+
Glenlevit Caribbean
$15.00+
Johnny Walker Black
$15.00+
Jack Daniels
$10.00+
Makers Mark
$10.00+
Woodfort Reserve
$15.00+
Angels Envy
$20.00+
Basil Hayden
$20.00+
Hennesy
$15.00+
Remy Martin
$15.00+
1738
$15.00
remy xo
$20.00
WINE
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
Coquito Bueno
$14.00
Sorrel Rum Punch
$14.00
Malanga Martini
$16.00Out of stock
Uptown Kingston
$16.00
Island Nights
$14.00
Paradise Mojito
$14.00Out of stock
Pango Sangria (Red)
$15.00
Tropical Sangria (White)
$15.00
The Signature
$16.00
Sweet Heat
$15.00
Florida Hurricane
$14.00Out of stock
Escape to Paradise
$16.00
Caribeno
$14.00
zombie
$14.00
N/A BEVERAGES
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
BOTTLE SERVICE
DRINK OF THE DAY FRESH FRUIT
