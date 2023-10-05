Skip to Main content
Kalamata's
FOOD
DRINKS
Soups
Starters
Sandwiches
Salads
Entrees
Sides
Desserts
Kids
Popular Items
Kids Plate
$9.00
Kalamata’s Sampler
$18.00
Falafel Pocket
$10.00
FOOD
Soups
Gazpacho
$6.50
Out of stock
Tomato Basil Florentine
$6.50
Traditional Lentil
$6.50
Side Hot Salsa
$0.50
Kafta Burger
$15.00
Starters
Falafel
$5.50
Grape Leaves
$6.50
Hummus & Pita
$6.50
Kalamata’s Sampler
$18.00
Organic Red Quinoa Tabouleh
$7.50
Spinach Pie
$7.50
Sandwiches
Gyro Pocket
$12.00
Falafel Pocket
$10.00
Grilled Chicken Pita
$12.00
Tuna Pita
$12.00
Salads
Greek
$13.00
Special Sea Bass Over A Greek Salad + Tahini Sauce
$25.00
Fattoush
$12.00
Falafel Salad
$18.00
Tuna Nicoise
$19.00
Entrees
Beef Kabob Plate
$20.00
Chicken Gyro Plate
$15.00
Chicken Kabob Plate
$16.00
Combination Kabob Plate
$20.00
Falafel Plate
$15.00
Lamb Kabob Plate
$19.00
Spinach Pie Plate
$16.00
Traditional Gyro Plate
$16.00
Combo Gyro Plate
$20.00
Grilled Salmon Plate
$21.00
Bronzino
$25.00
Out of stock
Sides
Potatoes
$6.00
Rice
$6.00
Small Greek Salad
$5.00
Pita by the Pack
$8.00
Side Of Bread
$1.00
A La Carte
Pints
Zaatar Fries
$6.00
Side Olivs
$1.00
Side Cucumber
$1.00
Side Feta Cheese
$1.00
Pita Chips
$1.00
Desserts
Baklava
$2.50
Brownie
$3.50
Cookie
$4.00
Tiramisu
$7.00
Fingers
$2.50
Out of stock
Chocolate Mousse
$7.00
Out of stock
Chesse Cake
$8.00
Kids
Kids Plate
$9.00
DRINKS
Bottle Water
$1.95
Out of stock
Topo Chico Water
$5.00
Perrier
$2.75
Diet Coke
$1.95
Tea
$1.95
Coca Cola
$1.95
Acqua Panna
$3.50
S.Pellegrino
$3.50
S.pellegrino Aranciata
$3.00
S.pellegrino Limonata
$3.00
Kalamata's Location and Ordering Hours
(615) 383-8700
3764 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215
Open now
• Closes at 7:30PM
All hours
