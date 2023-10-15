Popular Items

LUNCH MENU

Starters

Calamari

$12.00

Coconut Panko Crusted!

Coconut Crusted Shrimp

$10.00

house favorite!

Hummus

$10.00

warm pita bread, hamakua tomato, feta cheese

Kalua Pork Wontons

$8.00

house favorite!

Mediterranean Platter

$18.00

pesto tomatoes, grilled veggies, hummus, artichoke hearts, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, warm flatbread

Poke

$18.00

fresh ahi, sweet onion, sesame soy dressing and won ton chips MP

Sauteed Mushrooms

$12.00

garlic butter and white wine

Soup of the Day

$6.00Out of stock

Spinach Spring Rolls

$8.00

feta, parmesan & lemon garlic dressing

Tempura Ahi Roll

$14.00

house favorite served with spicy lilikoi sauce

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, anchovies upon request

Cobb Salad

$18.00

grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, hamakua tomato, olives, egg, organic greens

Haiku Salad

$14.00

organic greens, assorted veggies, blue cheese, raisins, walnuts, mandarin oranges, citrus dressing

House Salad

$12.00

organic greens, carrots, tomato, cucumber, citrus dressing

Steak Salad

$22.00

Pastas

Chicken Pad Thai

$18.00

Garlic Shrimp Pasta

$22.00

tomatoes, white wine, lemon, garlic butter. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread

Mushroom Chicken Pasta

$18.00

in parmesan garlic cream. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread

Pesto Pasta

$18.00

fresh basil pesto cream, olives, garlic, and parmesan. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread

Primavera Pasta

$18.00

fresh veggies, homemade marinara, herbs, parmesan. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread

Shrimp Pad Thai

$22.00

Thai Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Thai Shrimp Pasta

$22.00

Island Favorites

BBQ Ribs

$24.00

guava glazed and served with cole slaw and crispy fries

Chicken Katsu

$16.00

crispy boneless chicken breast, Japanese bbq sauce

Coconut Chicken Curry

$18.00

choice of Chicken or Veggie $14 or Shrimp $16

Coconut Crusted Mahi

$24.00

with sweet spicy lilikoi sauce

Coconut Crusted Shrimp

$20.00

with sweet spicy lilikoi sauce

Fish & Chips

$18.00

tempura battered, crispy fries, tartar sauce & lemon

Hibachi Chicken

$18.00

marinated, chargrilled and served with pineapple

Kal Bi Ribs

$20.00

korean boneless short ribs, marinated and char grilled

Kalua Pork & Cabbage

$16.00

tender smoked pork and sautéed cabbage

Lunch Fresh Fish

$26.00

Tempura Fresh Catch

$20.00

served with rice and organic green salad

Turkey Special

$22.00

Coconut Shrimp Curry

$22.00

Burgers

Da Burger

$15.00

½ pound of local grass fed beef, plain or teriyaki. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

CheeseBurger

$15.00

choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

volcano spiced with bacon & blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.00

crispy bacon, melted cheddar, bbq sauce $1. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

Da Kine CheeseBurger

$18.00

crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms & onions, fresh avocado, choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

Upgrade Truffle Fries

$5.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

shredded pork, crispy onion ring, homemade bbq smother, choice of crispy fries or salad

Blackened Fresh Catch BLT

$18.00

avocado, sprouts, mango mayo, choice of crispy fries or salad

Blackened Mahi Wrap

$16.00

volcano spiced mahi, avocado, salad greens, brown rice, fresh pineapple salsa, spicy lilikoi sauce, choice of crispy fries or salad

Chicken & Avocado Melt

$14.00

chicken breast, swiss cheese, avocado, choice of crispy fries or salad

Fresh Island Fish Sandwich

$16.00

served with homemade tartar sauce, choice of crispy fries or salad

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

choice of American, Swiss, or Cheddar, choice of crispy fries or salad

Mozzarella & Tomato

$14.00

garlic grilled baguette, fresh basil pesto, choice of crispy fries or salad

Prime Rib Dip

$20.00

with swiss cheese, mushrooms & onions, au jus, choice of crispy fries or salad

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

grilled veggies, tomato, feta, greens, rice, hummus, choice of crispy fries or salad

Roast Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Sides

Side of Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Veggies

$6.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Flatbread

$4.00

Side of Brown Rice

$2.00

Side of Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side of Barbacue Sauce

$1.00

Side of Mango Remoulade

$1.00

Side of Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Side of Citrus Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Keiki Menu

Kids Butter Pasta

$8.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Katsu

$10.00

Kids KPC

$10.00

Kids Mahi Tempura

$10.00

Kids Marinara Pasta

$8.00

Kids Mushroom Chicken Pasta

$12.00

Kids Pesto Pasta

$10.00

Kids Scampi

$15.00

Desserts

Banana Spring Rolls

$8.00

with vanilla ice cream and honey swirls

Bowl Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Decadence Cake

$10.00

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Served warm with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce

Kahlua Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

A must for chocoholics!

Kona Coffee Mudd Pie

$9.00

Kona Coffee Ice Cream, Oreo Cookie Crust, Almonds, Chocolate Shavings and Whipped Cream

Lava Cake

$10.00

Served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate &amp; strawberry drizzles

Lilikoi Cheesecake

$10.00

made with fresh passionfruit on an oreo cookie crust

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

DINNER MENU

Starters

Blackened Ahi Sashimi

$22.00

Calamari

$12.00

Coconut Panko Crusted!

Coconut Crusted Shrimp

$10.00

house favorite!

Edamame

$8.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Hummus

$12.00

warm pita bread, hamakua tomato, feta cheese

Kalua Pork Wontons

$8.00

house favorite!

Mediterranean Platter

$18.00

pesto tomatoes, grilled veggies, hummus, artichoke hearts, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, warm flatbread

Poke

$18.00

fresh ahi, sweet onion, sesame soy dressing and won ton chips MP

Primerib Poke

$22.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$12.00

garlic butter and white wine

Soup of the Day

$6.00Out of stock

Spinach Spring Rolls

$10.00

feta, parmesan & lemon garlic dressing

Tempura Ahi Roll

$14.00

house favorite served with spicy lilikoi sauce

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Mozzarella with Marinara

$12.00

Salads

Pastas

Seafood Pasta Alfredo

$36.00

Medley of fresh fish, shrimp and scallops

Thai Pasta Chicken

$20.00

Thai Pasta Shrmp

$22.00

Island Favorites

Pork Skewer Plate

$18.00

Thai Coco Curry Shrimp

$22.00

Thai Coco Curry Tofu

$18.00

Thai Coconut Curry Beef Ribs

$26.00

Veggie Curry

$16.00

Coconut Shrimp Dinner

$22.00

Entrees

Coconut Seafood Curry

$32.00

Fresh Fish, Shrimp, and Scallops in mild Thai Coconut Curry

Dynamite

$28.00

Fresh Fish, Shrimp, Scallop, Mushroom and Veffies in Spicy Mayo

Fresh Fish

$32.00

Guava Glazed BBQ Pork Ribs

$26.00

Smothered in Guava BBQ Sauce and served with cole slaw and crispy fries

New York Steak

$38.00

Chargrilled 12 oz served with sauateed mushrooms

Prime Rib

$45.00

Herb Crusted, slow roasted 16 oz, au jus and horseradish cream

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.00

crispy bacon, melted cheddar, bbq sauce $1. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

volcano spiced with bacon & blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

Blackened Fresh Catch BLT

$18.00

avocado, sprouts, mango mayo, choice of crispy fries or salad

Blackened Mahi Wrap

$16.00

CheeseBurger

$15.00

choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

Da Burger

$15.00

½ pound of local grass fed beef, plain or teriyaki. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

Da Kine CheeseBurger

$18.00

crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms & onions, fresh avocado, choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

Fresh Island Fish Sandwich

$16.00

served with homemade tartar sauce, choice of crispy fries or salad

Mozzarella Tomato

$14.00Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Burger Special

$16.00

Diner Specials

Gnocchi Bolognese

$30.00

New York Special

$40.00

SURF and TURF

$42.00

Turkey Special

$25.00

Soup of the Day

$10.00

RIBEYE Special

$38.00

Desserts

Apple Pie Ala mode

$10.00

Ice Cream (Bowl)

$5.00

Ice Cream (Scoop)

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

NY Cheesecake

$10.00

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Side of Barbacue Sauce

$1.00

Side of Brown Rice

$2.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side of Citrus Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Side of Flatbread

$4.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side of Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of Mango Remoulade

$1.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Side of Veggies

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Keiki Menu

RETAIL

T-Shirts

Sm T-Shirt

$22.00

Md T-Shirt

$22.00

Lg T-Shirt

$22.00

XL T-Shirt

$22.00

2XL T-Shirt

$22.00

SPECIALS

Easter Special

Dessert Special

$12.00Out of stock

St. Patrick's Specials

CornBeef and Cabbage

$20.00

DESSERT SPECIAL

Dark Chocolate Entremet

$14.00

White Chocolate Entremet

$14.00