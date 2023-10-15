Kaleo's Bar and Grill
LUNCH MENU
Starters
Buffalo Wings
served with hot sauce and ranch
Calamari
Coconut Panko Crusted!
Coconut Crusted Shrimp
house favorite!
Hummus
warm pita bread, hamakua tomato, feta cheese
Kalua Pork Wontons
house favorite!
Mediterranean Platter
pesto tomatoes, grilled veggies, hummus, artichoke hearts, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, warm flatbread
Poke
fresh ahi, sweet onion, sesame soy dressing and won ton chips MP
Sauteed Mushrooms
garlic butter and white wine
Soup of the Day
Spinach Spring Rolls
feta, parmesan & lemon garlic dressing
Tempura Ahi Roll
house favorite served with spicy lilikoi sauce
Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, anchovies upon request
Cobb Salad
grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, hamakua tomato, olives, egg, organic greens
Haiku Salad
organic greens, assorted veggies, blue cheese, raisins, walnuts, mandarin oranges, citrus dressing
House Salad
organic greens, carrots, tomato, cucumber, citrus dressing
Orzo Pasta Salad
spinach, feta, tomato, olive, capers, parmesan, lemon
Steak Salad
Pastas
Chicken Pad Thai
Garlic Shrimp Pasta
tomatoes, white wine, lemon, garlic butter. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread
Mushroom Chicken Pasta
in parmesan garlic cream. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread
Pesto Pasta
fresh basil pesto cream, olives, garlic, and parmesan. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread
Primavera Pasta
fresh veggies, homemade marinara, herbs, parmesan. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread
Shrimp Pad Thai
Thai Chicken Pasta
Thai Shrimp Pasta
Island Favorites
BBQ Ribs
guava glazed and served with cole slaw and crispy fries
Chicken Katsu
crispy boneless chicken breast, Japanese bbq sauce
Coconut Chicken Curry
choice of Chicken or Veggie $14 or Shrimp $16
Coconut Crusted Mahi
with sweet spicy lilikoi sauce
Coconut Crusted Shrimp
with sweet spicy lilikoi sauce
Fish & Chips
tempura battered, crispy fries, tartar sauce & lemon
Hibachi Chicken
marinated, chargrilled and served with pineapple
Kal Bi Ribs
korean boneless short ribs, marinated and char grilled
Kalua Pork & Cabbage
tender smoked pork and sautéed cabbage
Lunch Fresh Fish
Tempura Fresh Catch
served with rice and organic green salad
Turkey Special
Coconut Shrimp Curry
Burgers
Da Burger
½ pound of local grass fed beef, plain or teriyaki. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad
CheeseBurger
choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad
Black & Blue Burger
volcano spiced with bacon & blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad
Bacon Cheddar Burger
crispy bacon, melted cheddar, bbq sauce $1. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad
Da Kine CheeseBurger
crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms & onions, fresh avocado, choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad
Upgrade Truffle Fries
Sandwiches & Wraps
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
shredded pork, crispy onion ring, homemade bbq smother, choice of crispy fries or salad
Blackened Fresh Catch BLT
avocado, sprouts, mango mayo, choice of crispy fries or salad
Blackened Mahi Wrap
volcano spiced mahi, avocado, salad greens, brown rice, fresh pineapple salsa, spicy lilikoi sauce, choice of crispy fries or salad
Chicken & Avocado Melt
chicken breast, swiss cheese, avocado, choice of crispy fries or salad
Fresh Island Fish Sandwich
served with homemade tartar sauce, choice of crispy fries or salad
Grilled Cheese
choice of American, Swiss, or Cheddar, choice of crispy fries or salad
Mozzarella & Tomato
garlic grilled baguette, fresh basil pesto, choice of crispy fries or salad
Prime Rib Dip
with swiss cheese, mushrooms & onions, au jus, choice of crispy fries or salad
Veggie Wrap
grilled veggies, tomato, feta, greens, rice, hummus, choice of crispy fries or salad
Roast Beef Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Sides
Side of Garlic Bread
Side of Rice
Side Caesar Salad
Side Salad
Side of Fries
Side of Veggies
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Side of Flatbread
Side of Brown Rice
Side of Tartar Sauce
Side of Ranch
Side Caesar Dressing
Side of Barbacue Sauce
Side of Mango Remoulade
Side of Cocktail Sauce
Side of Citrus Vinaigrette
Side of Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette
Keiki Menu
Desserts
Banana Spring Rolls
with vanilla ice cream and honey swirls
Bowl Ice Cream
Chocolate Decadence Cake
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
Served warm with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce
Kahlua Chocolate Mousse Cake
A must for chocoholics!
Kona Coffee Mudd Pie
Kona Coffee Ice Cream, Oreo Cookie Crust, Almonds, Chocolate Shavings and Whipped Cream
Lava Cake
Served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate & strawberry drizzles
Lilikoi Cheesecake
made with fresh passionfruit on an oreo cookie crust
Scoop Ice Cream
DINNER MENU
Starters
Blackened Ahi Sashimi
Buffalo Wings
served with hot sauce and ranch
Calamari
Coconut Panko Crusted!
Coconut Crusted Shrimp
house favorite!
Edamame
Fish & Chips
Hummus
warm pita bread, hamakua tomato, feta cheese
Kalua Pork Wontons
house favorite!
Mediterranean Platter
pesto tomatoes, grilled veggies, hummus, artichoke hearts, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, warm flatbread
Poke
fresh ahi, sweet onion, sesame soy dressing and won ton chips MP
Primerib Poke
Sauteed Mushrooms
garlic butter and white wine
Soup of the Day
Spinach Spring Rolls
feta, parmesan & lemon garlic dressing
Tempura Ahi Roll
house favorite served with spicy lilikoi sauce
Truffle Fries
Mozzarella with Marinara
Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, anchovies upon request
Cobb Salad
grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, hamakua tomato, olives, egg, organic greens
Haiku Salad
organic greens, assorted veggies, blue cheese, raisins, walnuts, mandarin oranges, citrus dressing
House Salad
organic greens, carrots, tomato, cucumber, citrus dressing
Orzo Pasta Salad
spinach, feta, tomato, olive, capers, parmesan, lemon
Steak Salad
served with tomato, onion, bleu cheese, and balsamic dressing
Pastas
Garlic Shrimp Pasta
tomatoes, white wine, lemon, garlic butter. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread
Mushroom Chicken Pasta
in parmesan garlic cream. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread
Pesto Pasta
fresh basil pesto cream, olives, garlic, and parmesan. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread
Primavera Pasta
fresh veggies, homemade marinara, herbs, parmesan. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread
Seafood Pasta Alfredo
Medley of fresh fish, shrimp and scallops
Thai Pasta Chicken
Thai Pasta Shrmp
Island Favorites
Chicken Katsu
crispy boneless chicken breast, Japanese bbq sauce
Coconut Chicken Curry
choice of Chicken or Veggie $14 or Shrimp $16
Fish & Chips
Hibachi Chicken
marinated, chargrilled and served with pineapple
Kal Bi Ribs
korean boneless short ribs, marinated and char grilled
Kalua Pork & Cabbage
tender smoked pork and sautéed cabbage
Pork Skewer Plate
Tempura Fresh Catch
served with rice and organic green salad
Thai Coco Curry Shrimp
Thai Coco Curry Tofu
Thai Coconut Curry Beef Ribs
Veggie Curry
Coconut Shrimp Dinner
Entrees
Coconut Seafood Curry
Fresh Fish, Shrimp, and Scallops in mild Thai Coconut Curry
Dynamite
Fresh Fish, Shrimp, Scallop, Mushroom and Veffies in Spicy Mayo
Fresh Fish
Guava Glazed BBQ Pork Ribs
Smothered in Guava BBQ Sauce and served with cole slaw and crispy fries
New York Steak
Chargrilled 12 oz served with sauateed mushrooms
Prime Rib
Herb Crusted, slow roasted 16 oz, au jus and horseradish cream
Burgers & Sandwiches
Bacon Cheddar Burger
crispy bacon, melted cheddar, bbq sauce $1. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Black & Blue Burger
volcano spiced with bacon & blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad
Blackened Fresh Catch BLT
avocado, sprouts, mango mayo, choice of crispy fries or salad
Blackened Mahi Wrap
CheeseBurger
choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad
Da Burger
½ pound of local grass fed beef, plain or teriyaki. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad
Da Kine CheeseBurger
crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms & onions, fresh avocado, choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad
Fresh Island Fish Sandwich
served with homemade tartar sauce, choice of crispy fries or salad
Mozzarella Tomato
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Burger Special
Diner Specials
Desserts
Apple Pie Ala mode
Banana Spring Rolls
with vanilla ice cream and honey swirls
Chocolate Decadence Cake
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
Served warm with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce
Ice Cream (Bowl)
Ice Cream (Scoop)
Kahlua Chocolate Mousse Cake
A must for chocoholics!
Key Lime Pie
Lava Cake
Served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate & strawberry drizzles
Lilikoi Cheesecake
made with fresh passionfruit on an oreo cookie crust