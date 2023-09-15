KAMA
STARTERS
Samosas
2 pieces of hand folded savory pastries filled with spiced potatoes and peas Contains Gluten | Vegan
Chips & Chutney
Lentil wafers, tamarind & mint chutneys Organic fruit chutney +$1 ea Blueberry | Cherry Gluten Sensitive | Vegan
Crispy Chili Potatoes
Crispy potato wedges, chili garlic KAMA ketchup Gluten Sensitive | Vegan
Sweet Yama Potato Chaat
Caramelized sweet Yama potatoes, tamarind, jaggery & lemon glaze Gluten Sensitive | Vegan
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
KAMA pickled beets, cumin-tempered goat cheese, candied pecans, Frisée mixed greens, blueberry lemon Vegan Option | Contains Nuts
Tandoori Lamb Chops
4 pieces, tandoori, yellow pepper & garam masala dry rub Dairy Free
Chicken Lemon Tadka
Chicken tikka malai in creamy lemon sauce
Chicken Tikka Harissa
Tandoori boneless thigh, Arbol & Carolina Reaper Harissa Dairy Free
Lobster Bisque
Tarragon, ginger, fenugreek Contains Shellfish
Goan Mussels
Fresh PEI mussels in tamarind, coconut milk, leeks, ginger, cilantro broth Contains Shellfish
MAINS
Malai Kofta
Potato and paneer dumplings, creamy cashew tomato sauce Gluten Sensitive | Contains Nuts
Paneer Ravioli
From scratch ravioli, paneer, mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese, fenugreek, spinach, vodka makhani sauce Vegetarian
Roasted Cauliflower & Channa Saag
Roasted cauliflower & chickpeas cooked in a coarsley pureee spinach, mustard greens, fenugreek, dill sauce
Lamb Shank Vindaloo
Slow braised shank, coconut Arbol & Carolina Reaper Harissa demi-glace
Lamb Chop Masala
4 grilled tandoori, creamy cashew tomato au jus Contains Nuts
Prawns Molly
U- 8 tiger black prawns, coconut milk sauce, mustard seeds, turmeric and lemon juice
Kerela Fish Curry
coconut milk, yama potatoes, tamarind, mustard seed curry DF GF includes 16oz rice
Goan Fish Curry
Tikka Masala
creamy fresh roma tomato reduction sauce, flavored with fenugreek and Kama garam masala. GF includes 16oz rice
Vindaloo
spicy caramelized onion sauce, enriched with coconut milk, ground pickled Japone red chili.
Saag/ Spinach Masala
coarse pureed slow simmered spinach sauce, flavored with garlic and green chilis
ACCOMPANIMENTS
Okra do Piazza
Amchur dusted crispy okra Gluten Sensitive | Vegan
Dal Makhani
24 hour slow cooked black lentils Dairy Free Option
Eggplant Bharta
Charcoal roasted mashed eggplant Vegan
Pindi Channa
Amchur, ajwain spiced chickpeas Dairy Free Option
Garlic Naan
tandoori leavened bread Contains Gluten
Plain Steamed Rice
long grain basmati rice Vegan
Butter Naan
tandoori leavened bread Contains Gluten | Contains eggs
Kama Pickles
Seasonal selection of the pickled vegetable's. beets, papaya, green beans, red onion, carrot, cucumber selection changes based on the availability
Cucumber Raita
cucumber, cumin, black pepper spiced yogurt