STARTERS

Samosas

$10.00

2 pieces of hand folded savory pastries filled with spiced potatoes and peas Contains Gluten | Vegan

Chips & Chutney

$7.00

Lentil wafers, tamarind & mint chutneys Organic fruit chutney +$1 ea Blueberry | Cherry Gluten Sensitive | Vegan

Crispy Chili Potatoes

$12.00

Crispy potato wedges, chili garlic KAMA ketchup Gluten Sensitive | Vegan

Sweet Yama Potato Chaat

$13.00

Caramelized sweet Yama potatoes, tamarind, jaggery & lemon glaze Gluten Sensitive | Vegan

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

KAMA pickled beets, cumin-tempered goat cheese, candied pecans, Frisée mixed greens, blueberry lemon Vegan Option | Contains Nuts

Tandoori Lamb Chops

$32.00

4 pieces, tandoori, yellow pepper & garam masala dry rub Dairy Free

Chicken Lemon Tadka

$14.00

Chicken tikka malai in creamy lemon sauce

Chicken Tikka Harissa

$15.00

Tandoori boneless thigh, Arbol & Carolina Reaper Harissa Dairy Free

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Tarragon, ginger, fenugreek Contains Shellfish

Goan Mussels

$19.00

Fresh PEI mussels in tamarind, coconut milk, leeks, ginger, cilantro broth Contains Shellfish

MAINS

Malai Kofta

$21.00

Potato and paneer dumplings, creamy cashew tomato sauce Gluten Sensitive | Contains Nuts

Paneer Ravioli

$25.00

From scratch ravioli, paneer, mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese, fenugreek, spinach, vodka makhani sauce Vegetarian

Roasted Cauliflower & Channa Saag

$19.00

Roasted cauliflower & chickpeas cooked in a coarsley pureee spinach, mustard greens, fenugreek, dill sauce

Lamb Shank Vindaloo

$32.00

Slow braised shank, coconut Arbol & Carolina Reaper Harissa demi-glace

Lamb Chop Masala

$40.00

4 grilled tandoori, creamy cashew tomato au jus Contains Nuts

Prawns Molly

$33.00

U- 8 tiger black prawns, coconut milk sauce, mustard seeds, turmeric and lemon juice

Kerela Fish Curry

coconut milk, yama potatoes, tamarind, mustard seed curry DF GF includes 16oz rice

Goan Fish Curry

Tikka Masala

creamy fresh roma tomato reduction sauce, flavored with fenugreek and Kama garam masala. GF includes 16oz rice

Vindaloo

spicy caramelized onion sauce, enriched with coconut milk, ground pickled Japone red chili.

Saag/ Spinach Masala

coarse pureed slow simmered spinach sauce, flavored with garlic and green chilis

ACCOMPANIMENTS

Okra do Piazza

$16.00

Amchur dusted crispy okra Gluten Sensitive | Vegan

Dal Makhani

$15.00

24 hour slow cooked black lentils Dairy Free Option

Eggplant Bharta

$16.00

Charcoal roasted mashed eggplant Vegan

Pindi Channa

$13.00

Amchur, ajwain spiced chickpeas Dairy Free Option

Garlic Naan

$5.00

tandoori leavened bread Contains Gluten

Plain Steamed Rice

$4.00

long grain basmati rice Vegan

Butter Naan

$5.00

tandoori leavened bread Contains Gluten | Contains eggs

Kama Pickles

$8.00

Seasonal selection of the pickled vegetable's. beets, papaya, green beans, red onion, carrot, cucumber selection changes based on the availability

Cucumber Raita

$5.00

cucumber, cumin, black pepper spiced yogurt