Kame 250 Cabot Street
Kitchen Appetizers
- Age Dashi
Deep-fried tofu served a special sauce.$7.95
- Assorted Oshinko
Japanese Pickle$7.95
- Beef Kushi Yaki
B.B.Q. cubes of sirloin beef on skewer with teriyaki sauce.$9.95
- Beef Negima
Sliced sirloin beef and scallions, rolled, and grilled with teriyaki sauce.$10.95
- Crispy Chicken Wings
Korean style chicken wings fried to crispy perfection, served with a sweet chili sauce.$13.95
- Cold Bean sprout Salad$7.50
- Edamame
Boiled green soybean lightly salted.$7.95
- Egg Rolls$8.95
- Garlic noodle
Lomein noodle stir-fried with garlic and scallion.$7.95
- Grilled Eggplant
Grilled Japanese eggplant served with a ginger sauce.$8.95
- Gyoza
Meat and vegetable dumpling.$8.50
- Hamachi-Kama
Broiled yellowtail collar, served lightly salted with teriyaki sauce.$16.95
- House Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, carrot, radish, purple cabbage and ginger dressing.$4.50
- Kushi Katsu
Cube fillet of pork deep fried in breadcrumb batter, served with sweet & sour fruit sauce for dipping.$8.50
- Natto WR$7.50
- Ohitashi
Boiled fresh spinach, served with seasoned sauce, sprinkled with bonito shavings.$8.95
- Seaweed Salad
Seaweed seasoned in sesame.$8.50
- Shumai
Japanese shrimp dumplings served steamed or fried .$8.50
- Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce for dipping.$13.95
- Takoyaki
Ball-shaped wheat cakes filled with octopus, deep fried and topped with mayonnaise, sweet sauce, and bonito flakes.$7.95
- Tatsuta-Age
Ginger battered fried chicken tenderloins, Japanese style.$8.95
- Tempura App
Shrimp and vegetables deep fried in light batter.$9.50
- Vegetable Croquette
Mashed potato patties fried in breadcrumb batter.$8.50
- Yaki Tori
B.B.Q. chicken tenderloin on skewer.$7.95
- Yaki-Ika
Broiled whole squid served with ginger sauce.$10.95
- Salted and Pepper$16.95
- Fresh Soft Shell Crab$17.95OUT OF STOCK
- Crab Rangoon (5 pcs)$9.95
Sushi Bar Appetizers
- Albacore Tataki
Thin slices of seared albacore tuna with seaweed salad, cucumbers, scallions & chili paste with ponzu sauce.$16.95
- Avocado Salad$9.50
- Calamari Salad$8.95
- Chef Flower$9.50
- Chutoro Su$8.00
- Ebi Su
Shrimp seasoned in vinegar.$8.50
- Fish Cocktail
Thin slices of white fish served in a cocktail glass with a special ponzu sauce.$23.95
- Kame Cucumber Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado rolls in thinly sliced cucumber.$12.95
- Kani Su
Crab stick seasoned in vinegar.$7.50
- Naruto
Crab stick, flying fish roe & avocado rolled in thinly sliced cucumber, seasoned in vinegar.$9.50
- Sashimi
Assorted thin sliced fresh raw fish.$12.50
- Tako Su
Octopus seasoned in vinegar.$9.50
- Tuna Tataki
Thin slices of seared tuna with ponzu sauce.$23.95
- Una Su
Eel, crab stick , avocado, and flying fish roe rolled in thinly slice cucumber seasoned in vinegar.$9.95
Soup
Sushi
- Albacore Sushi (White Tuna)$6.50
- Ebi Sushi (Shrimp)$6.00
- Fluke Sushi$8.00
- Greek Seabass Sushi$6.50
- Hamachi Sushi (Yellowtail)$7.00
- Hokki Gai Sushi (Surf Clam)$6.00
- Ika Sushi (Squid)$6.00
- Ikura (Salmon Roe)$10.00
- Inari Sushi (Marinated Tofu)$5.00
- Kani Sushi (Crab Stick)$5.00
- Kinmedai$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Maguro Sushi (Tuna)$7.00
- Saba Sushi (Mackerel)$5.00
- Sake Sushi (Salmon)$7.00
- Tako Sushi (Octopus)$6.50
- Tamago Sushi (Egg)$5.50
- Uni (Sea Urchin)$18.00
- Scallop$8.00
- Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg)$8.00
- Toro (Fatty Tuna)$16.00
- Unagi (Eel)$7.00
- Wasabi Tobiko$8.00
- ShimaAji$10.00
Sashimi
- Albacore Sashimi$16.95
- Ama Ebi Sashimi$16.50
- Aji Sashimi$20.00
- Ebi Sashimi$15.50
- Fluke Sashimi$15.50
- Greek Seabass Sashimi$16.95
- Hamachi Sashimi$19.95
- Hokki Gai Sashimi$16.95
- Ika Sashimi$16.95
- Ikura Sashimi$25.00
- Kinmedai Sashimi$40.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kani Sashimi$13.00
- Maguro Sashimi$19.95
- Scallop Sashimi$20.00
- Saba Sashimi$15.50
- Sake Sashimi$19.95
- Tako Sashimi$16.95
- Tamago Sashimi$16.00
- Uni Sashimi$40.00
- Tobiko Sashimi (Flying Fish Egg)
- Toro Sashimi (Fatty Tuna)$40.00
- Unagi Sashimi (Eel)$20.00
- ShimaAji Sashimi$25.00
- Madai Sashimi$30.00
Maki Mono
- Alaska Maki
Salmon & Avocado.$7.50
- Avo Maki
Avocado$5.50
- Avo and Cucumber Maki
Avocado & Cucumber$6.50
- Bomb Maki
Tempura style white fish, Tobiko, Avocado, Crab stick.$11.00
- Boston Maki
Shrimp, Crab stick, Lettuce, cucumber, and Mayo.$9.00
- Broiled Salmon Skin Maki$7.50
- California Maki$7.50
- Caterpillar Maki
Eel, Cucumber, & Tobiko with Avocado on the outside.$13.50
- Christmas Maki
California maki with Tuna on the outside.$14.95
- Futo Maki
Crab stick , spinach, cucumber, egg, pickle & burdock root.$8.00
- Irish Roll Maki
Tuna, Avocado, Tobiko with Wasabi Tobiko on the outside.$11.00
- Kappa Maki (Cucumber)
Cucumber$5.50
- Kani Maki
Crab stick$6.00
- Lauren Maki
Crispy Chicken$7.50
- Mexican Maki
Shrimp Tempura & Avocado$7.50
- Mushroom Maki
Fried Mushroom$7.00
- Negihama Maki
Yellowtail & Scallion$7.00
- Negitoro
Fatty Tuna & Scallions$11.00
- Oshinko Maki
Pickled radish$6.00
- Philly Maki
Salmon, cream cheese & scallions$7.50
- Plum Maki
Plum$6.00
- Rainbow Maki
California maki with Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, White fish & Avocado on the outside.$14.50
- Scorpion Maki
Eel, Cucumber, Crab Stick & Shrimp on the outside.$14.50
- Spicy Tuna Maki
Shredded Tuna, sprout, spicy mayo$8.50
- Spicy Salmon Maki
Salmon, sprout, spicy mayo$8.50
- Spicy Scallop Maki
Scallop, spicy mayo$12.50
- Spicy Hamachi$10.00
- Spider Maki
Soft shell crab, tobiko, cucumber and sprout$12.50
- Vegetable Maki
assorted vegetable$7.00
- Sweet Potato Maki
fried sweet potatoes$7.00
- Tekka Maki
Tuna$7.00
- Sake Maki
Salmon$7.00
- Tempura Maki
Shrimp Tempura, sprouts, tobiko$8.00
- Tootsie Roll Maki
Tempura style salmon, scallion & tobiko on the outside.$9.50
- Triangle Maki
Shrimp Tempura & Tobiko with Eel and avocado on the outside.$15.50
- Una Avo Maki
Eel & Avocado$9.00
- Una Kyu Maki
Eel & Cucumber$9.00
- Tuna Avo Maki
Tuna & Avocado$9.00
- Tuna Cucumber
Tuna & Cucumber$7.50
- Salmon Cucumber
Salmon & Cucumber$7.50
Chef's Specialties Rolls
- Beverly maki
Shrimp Tempura & cucumber. topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.$7.95
- Black Dragon
Shrimp Tempura & Tamago inside, tempura eel & tobiko with eel sauce and spicy mayo outside.$16.50
- Bo Special
Mexican maki with baked scallop, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top.$16.95
- Boston + Snow Crab$16.00
- Cabot Roll
Bread battered shrimp cats on the inside & Tuna on the outside. Topped with real crabmeat, wasabi tobiko, and a sweet house sauce.$19.95
- Crispy Tuna
Cooked Tuna in Egg roll skin and wrapped with rice and soy paper, then topped with a special house sauce.$12.50
- Crunchy Roll
Raw Tuna, White Fish, Salmon, Avocado & Scallions inside and outside is fried in tempura batter.$11.00
- Futo +Snow Crab$16.00
- Hand Roll Combo (3)
Spicy Tuna, Una Avo, Tempura$21.95
- Hot White Mountain
Spicy Tuna, cream cheese & cucumber inside, Super white escolar, Jalapeño, sriracha ,and tempura flake on the outside.$16.95
- Kame Pizza
Rice cracker topped with a mix of salmon, Tobiko, Mayo, Onions & Cream Cheese$12.50
- Lobster Maki
Lobster, Mayo, Wasabi Tobiko, & Onion with Tobiko on the outside.$16.95
- Monk Fish Liver$9.00
- Naruto + Snow Crab$16.00
- New England Maki
Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber & Scallion on the inside, with Salmon, Kani, Tempura Flakes & Tobiko mixed with mayo on the outside.$16.50
- Rainbow W/ Spicy Tuna$16.95
- Red Sox Maki
Salmon, Tobiko & Avocado on the inside, with Tuna on the outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and Tempura flake.$16.50
- Red Dragon
Shrimp tempura & cream cheese, with tuna and salmon on the outside with spicy mayo.$16.50
- Spicy Crab Maki
Real crabmeat with tobiko, cucumber, & spicy mayo on the inside, with wasabi tobiko on the outside.$15.50
- Tampa Roll
Yellowtail, Tobiko, Mayo, Scallions & Cucumber with Tempura flakes on the outside.$9.50
- Tee Special
Mexican maki with avocado on the outside with cucumbers & cooked seafood (crab stick & squid) on top.$16.95
- Under the Sea Maki
Mixed of fish combination, chili sauce, eel sauce & scallions inside, Super white escolar, fried eel and tobiko outside. topped with sweet and spicy sauce.$16.95
Sushi Bar Entree’s
- Nigiri Regular
( 7 pcs nigiri & a California maki) Chef's choice of assorted filets of sliced raw fish, each served on seasoned sushi rice.$21.95
- Nigiri Deluxe
( 10 pcs nigiri & a Tekka maki) Chef's choice of assorted filets of sliced raw fish, each served on seasoned sushi rice.$25.95
- Maki Moriawase
California maki, Tekka maki, and Negihama maki$20.95
- Sashimi Regular
( 15 Slices) Chef's choice of assorted filets of raw fish, served with a side of white rice.$25.95
- Sashimi Deluxe
(20 Slices) Chef's choice of assorted filets of raw fish, served with a side of white rice.$30.95
- Tekka Don
Sliced raw tuna over a bed of seasoned sushi rice.$22.95
- Salmon Don
Sliced raw salmon over a bed of seasoned sushi rice.$22.95
- Chirashi Regular
A variety of fresh seafood on seasoned sushi rice.$22.95
- Chirashi Deluxe
A variety of fresh raw seafood on seasoned sushi rice.$27.95
- Poke Bowl
Chunks of raw tuna and salmon over sushi rice, served with mixed veggies and poke sauce.$20.95
Teriyaki
- Chicken Teriyaki
Tender chicken broiled to perfection in our own special teriyaki sauce.$21.95
- Beef Teriyaki
Tender beef broiled to perfection in our own special teriyaki sauce.$29.95
- Salmon Teriyaki
Salmon broiled to perfection in our own special teriyaki sauce.$25.95
- Scallop Teriyaki$26.95
- Shrimp Teriyaki
Shrimp broiled to perfection in our own special teriyaki sauce.$25.95
- Beef Negima Teriyaki
Beef Negima broiled to perfection in our own special teriyaki sauce.$29.95
- Beef Asparagus Teriyaki
Beef and Asparagus broiled to perfection in our own special teriyaki sauce.$29.95
- Chicken & Shrimp Combo Teriyaki
Chicken & Shrimp broiled to perfection in our own special teriyaki sauce.$29.95
- Shrimp & Scallop Combo Teriyaki
Shrimp & Scallop broiled to perfection in our own special teriyaki sauce.$31.95
- Steak & Shrimp Combo Teriyaki
Steak & Shrimp broiled to perfection in our own special teriyaki sauce.$31.95
- Una Ju
Broiled fresh water eel glazed with a special sweetened soy sauce over a bed of rice.$25.95
Agemono
- Chicken Katsu
Tender chicken dipped in a light breadcrumb batter & fried to perfection$20.95
- Pork Katsu
Tender pork dipped in a light breadcrumb batter & fried to perfection$20.95
- Salmon Katsu$26.95
- Shrimp Katsu
Shrimp dipped in a light breadcrumb batter & fried to perfection$26.95
- Seafood katsu
Scallop, Shrimp, salmon, & squid dipped in a light breadcrumb batter & fried to perfection$27.95
- Katsu Don$18.95
Noodles
- Ramen Noodle Soup$14.95
- Yaki Soba
Pan fried soba noodles with assorted vegetables, flavored in a Japanese style.$16.95
- Yaki Udon
Pan fried udon noodles with assorted vegetables, flavored in a Japanese style.$16.95
- Nabeyaki Udon
Thick rice noodles soup served in a light fish broth with shrimp tempura, chicken, and assorted vegetables.$18.95
- Tempura Udon
Japanese noodle soup (fish broth) served with shrimp & vegetable tempura on the side.$17.95
- Tempura Soba
Japanese noodle soup (fish broth) served with shrimp & vegetable tempura on the side.$17.95
- Vegetable Soba
Stir fried vegetables & buckwheat noodle soup (fish broth)$16.95
- Su Udon$8.95
Tempura Entree's
- Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp lightly battered and deep fried. Served with miso soup, house salad and rice$23.95
- Tempura Deluxe
Assorted seafood lightly battered & deep fried. Served with miso soup, house salad, and rice.$25.95
- Tempura Moriawase
Shrimp & Vegetables lightly battered & deep fried. Served with miso soup, house salad, and rice.$20.95
- Vegetable Tempura
Assorted vegetables lightly battered & deep fried. Served with miso soup, house salad, and rice.$18.95
Beverages
- Coke$2.00
- Diet$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Ginger Ale$2.00
- Ice Tea$2.00
- San Pellegrino$4.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Soda$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Hot Green Tea$2.00
- Ice Green Tea$2.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Pop Soda (Strawberry/Grape)
Premium carbonated soft drink (Strawberry or Grape)$3.50
- Calpico (Mango)
Mango flavored non-carbonated beverage.$4.50
- Soda Water$2.00