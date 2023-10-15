Kane County Hospital - Scrubs Cafe 355 N Main St
Breakfast
Cold Cereal
Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Honey Nut Cheerios or Cornflakes with Milk
Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, egg, green and red peppers, onions, potatoes and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with salsa.
Oatmeal
Biscuits and Gravy
Fresh baked biscuit cut in half and topped with sausage country gravy
Belgian Waffle
A Belgian waffle served with whipped butter and your choice of fruit topping or syrup.
French Toast
Thick Texas toast dipped in a cinnamon egg batter and grilled with butter and syrup.
Pancakes (2)
Two fluffy homemade pancakes served with butter and syrup
Omelet
A two-egg omelet made with your choice of mushrooms, onions, peppers, sausage, bacon, ham, and cheese.
Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage patty or bacon, cheese and a fried egg on your choice of english muffin or toast.
Cinnamon Roll
A large fresh baked Cinnamon roll with Cream cheese Frosting!
Soft Drinks
Coffee (Reg & Decaf)
Tea ( Hot and Iced)
Milk (whole or 1%)
Grape Juice
V8 Juice
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cinnamon Roll
Danish
Blueberry Cobbler Muffin
Toast
Fruit Cup
Bacon or Sausage Patties
Grill and Deli
Deli Sandwich
Your choice of deli - meat on Wheat, White or Sourdough Bread, toasted, grilled or cold with your choice of mayo, dijon mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with a side of your choice.
Veggie
Cucumber, tomato, avocado, spinach and cheese on your choice of bread.
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Swiss and Provolone melted on grilled Wheat, White or Sourdough Bread, and served with your choice of a side.
Tuna or Chicken Salad
Albacore Tuna or Diced Chicken tossed with celery, red onion, and mayonnaise and served with your choice of side dish.
Grilled Chicken Breast
A grilled Chicken Breast served on a toasted Brioche bun, with mayo, avocado, lettuce and tomato slices. Your choice of side dish.
Quesadilla
Choice of Chicken and Cheese or Cheese, chiles, grilled on a large flour tortilla and served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole. Shrimp when available.
House Angus Burger
a six ounce angus beef patty grilled to perfection and topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.
Impossible Burger
A 4-ounce impossible (plant based) patty, grilled and served with garlic aioli, letuce, tomatoes, and red onion on a brioche bun.
Baskets
All Beef Hot Dog
An all-beef Nathans hot dog served on a toasted bun and your choice of toppings.
Shrimp Basket
Battered shrimp deep fried and served with lemon, cocktail sauce and French fries.
Fish & Chips
Three 2 ounce battered cod fillets deep fried and served with French fries, tarter sauce and lemon.
Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken tenders served with dipping sauce and French fries.
Drinks
Snacks
Chips
Oatmeal Cup
Oreos
Rice Crisps
Beef Jerky
Cottage Cheese
Avocado Toast
Breakfast Sandwich
Sandwich Box
Fresh Fruit
Hummus Cup
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Breakfast Burrito
Red Vines
Nuts
Nutella Cup
Twinkies
Cup of noodles
Popcorn
Greek Yogurt
Sushi
Energy & Other Drinks
Todays Special
Soup and Salad
Soup and 1/2 Sandwich
Salads
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Chopped Romaine, grilled chicken breast, strawberries & orange slices, candied walnuts and served with Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing. Other dressings available also.
Garden Side Salad
Chopped Romaine lettuce and greens with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and croutons. Choice of Dressing
Chef Salad
Chopped Romaine, tomatoes, Ham, turkey, cheddar cheese cubes, boiled egg, cucumber, radish, croutons and choice of dressing.