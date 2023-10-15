Breakfast

Cold Cereal

$2.00

Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Honey Nut Cheerios or Cornflakes with Milk

Breakfast Burrito

$4.00

Sausage, egg, green and red peppers, onions, potatoes and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with salsa.

Oatmeal

$2.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$2.99

Fresh baked biscuit cut in half and topped with sausage country gravy

Belgian Waffle

$3.99

A Belgian waffle served with whipped butter and your choice of fruit topping or syrup.

French Toast

$3.99

Thick Texas toast dipped in a cinnamon egg batter and grilled with butter and syrup.

Pancakes (2)

$2.99

Two fluffy homemade pancakes served with butter and syrup

Omelet

$3.99

A two-egg omelet made with your choice of mushrooms, onions, peppers, sausage, bacon, ham, and cheese.

Breakfast Sandwich

$2.99

Sausage patty or bacon, cheese and a fried egg on your choice of english muffin or toast.

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

A large fresh baked Cinnamon roll with Cream cheese Frosting!

Soft Drinks

$1.25

Coffee (Reg & Decaf)

$1.00

Tea ( Hot and Iced)

$1.00

Milk (whole or 1%)

$1.00

Grape Juice

$1.00

V8 Juice

$1.00

Apple Juice

$1.00

Orange Juice

$1.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Danish

$1.00

Blueberry Cobbler Muffin

$2.00

Toast

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$1.00

Bacon or Sausage Patties

$1.00

Grill and Deli

Deli Sandwich

$4.00

Your choice of deli - meat on Wheat, White or Sourdough Bread, toasted, grilled or cold with your choice of mayo, dijon mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with a side of your choice.

Veggie

$4.00

Cucumber, tomato, avocado, spinach and cheese on your choice of bread.

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Cheddar, Swiss and Provolone melted on grilled Wheat, White or Sourdough Bread, and served with your choice of a side.

Tuna or Chicken Salad

$4.00

Albacore Tuna or Diced Chicken tossed with celery, red onion, and mayonnaise and served with your choice of side dish.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

A grilled Chicken Breast served on a toasted Brioche bun, with mayo, avocado, lettuce and tomato slices. Your choice of side dish.

Quesadilla

$4.00

Choice of Chicken and Cheese or Cheese, chiles, grilled on a large flour tortilla and served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole. Shrimp when available.

House Angus Burger

$4.00

a six ounce angus beef patty grilled to perfection and topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.

Impossible Burger

$5.00

A 4-ounce impossible (plant based) patty, grilled and served with garlic aioli, letuce, tomatoes, and red onion on a brioche bun.

Baskets

All Beef Hot Dog

$3.00

An all-beef Nathans hot dog served on a toasted bun and your choice of toppings.

Shrimp Basket

$4.50

Battered shrimp deep fried and served with lemon, cocktail sauce and French fries.

Fish & Chips

$3.99

Three 2 ounce battered cod fillets deep fried and served with French fries, tarter sauce and lemon.

Chicken Tenders

$4.00

Three Chicken tenders served with dipping sauce and French fries.

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$1.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper & Lemonade 21 oz. cup with several flavored syrups. FREE REFILLS

Snacks

Chips

$1.00

Oatmeal Cup

$1.00

Oreos

$1.00Out of stock

Rice Crisps

$2.00

Beef Jerky

$1.25

Cottage Cheese

$1.25

Avocado Toast

$2.25

Breakfast Sandwich

$2.00

Sandwich Box

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$1.00

Hummus Cup

$2.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$1.00

Breakfast Burrito

$4.00

Red Vines

$1.00

Nuts

$1.50

Nutella Cup

$1.50

Twinkies

$1.50

Cup of noodles

$1.00

Popcorn

$1.00

Greek Yogurt

$1.00

Sushi

$4.25

Energy & Other Drinks

Red Bull

$1.75

Protein Shakes

$2.00

Caffeine Ice

$1.50

Sparkling Ice

$1.00

Iced Tea

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Milk

$1.00

Kombucha

$2.25

Desserts

Ice Cream

$1.00

Cookies

$1.00

Dessert of the Day

$1.00

Todays Special

Lunch Special

$4.00

Breakfast Special

$3.99

Soup and Salad

Bowl of Soup

$1.50

Cup of Soup

$1.00

Soup and Salad

$4.00

Special Salad of the Day

$4.00

Monday: COBB Tuesday: SOUTHWEST WEDNESDAY: ASIAN SESAME THURSDAY: CAPRESE AVOCADO FRIDAY: SOUP AND SALAD BAR

Soup and 1/2 Sandwich

Soup and 1/2 Deli

$4.00

Personal Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$4.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$4.00

Sausage Pizza

$4.00

Veggie Pizza

$4.00

Salads

Romaine and salad greens with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and croutons. Your choice of dressing.

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$4.00

Chopped Romaine, grilled chicken breast, strawberries & orange slices, candied walnuts and served with Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing. Other dressings available also.

Garden Side Salad

$2.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce and greens with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and croutons. Choice of Dressing

Chef Salad

$4.00

Chopped Romaine, tomatoes, Ham, turkey, cheddar cheese cubes, boiled egg, cucumber, radish, croutons and choice of dressing.

Sides

Fruit Cup

$1.00

French Fries

$1.00

Onion Rings

$1.50

Potato Weges

$1.00

Chips

$1.00