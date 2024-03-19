Kanela Breakfast Club Streeterville
FOOD
Starters
- Kanela Churro Waffle$10.99
Brussels waffle covered in cinnamon and sugar with crème fraiche.
- Kanela Roll$10.99
Glazed cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese frosting, cinnamon and powdered sugar.
- Monkey Bread$10.99
Kanela (cinnamon), honey butter, caramel, toasted walnuts topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
- Greek Yogurt$10.99
Greek yogurt with Granola, berries and honey
- Caramel Apple Oatmeal$9.99
old fashioned oats, almond milk, walnuts, farro, brown sugar stewed apples, caramel drizzle
Savory
- Fried Chicken & Waffles$17.99
Buttermilk fried chicken on top of a crispy Brussels waffle, garnished with scallions and served with honey sriracha sauce & syrup. + add egg | $1.99
- California Benedict$15.99
Poached eggs, sautéed spinach, tomato & avocado slices served on an English muffin, topped with sriracha hollandaise sauce & chives. + Add peppered bacon or veggie bacon | $3.49
- Burrito$14.99
Scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, avocado, queso fresco & salsa verde wrapped up in a flour tortilla. + House made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $2.99
- Chorizo & Eggs$16.99Out of stock
House made chorizo topped with queso fresco, salsa verde, avocado slices & over easy eggs. Served with toast.
- Lorraine Scramble$15.99
Chopped Hardwood smoked peppered bacon, sautéed caramelized onions & scallions, with Swiss cheese. Served with toast.
- Three Eggs w/ Meat$13.49
Three eggs cooked to your preferred style, with a choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat. Served with toast.
- Egg White Omelette$16.49
Sautéed mushrooms, avocado, tomatoes, onions, broccoli, green peppers & house made salsa verde. Served with toast.
- Goat Cheese Omelette$15.99
whipped sun dried tomato pesto goat cheese, arugula, toast
- Spicy Feta Omelette$15.49
Our signature Tyrokafteri cheese (spicy whipped feta), with sautéed red onions & tomatoes. Served with toast.
- Crab Cake Benedict$17.99
Poached eggs & crab cakes on top of avocado slices, served on an English muffin, topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce & chives.
- Chilaquiles$17.99Out of stock
Corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream.
- Biscuits & Gravy$17.49
2 Southern style biscuits, with a pork sausage patty on top, covered in our house made sausage sage gravy & sunny side up eggs on top.
Sweet
- Brux Waffle$12.99
Classic Kanela waffles topped with fresh seasonal fruit, cinnamon and powdered sugar. add Nutella spread +2
- Kanela French Toast$14.49
Challah bread, sweet lemon crème fraîche, apricot jam, topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar
- Red Velvet French Toast$14.99
Dipped in our French toast batter & filled with crème cheese frosting. Topped with fresh strawberries, crème anglaise, cinnamon & powdered sugar.
- Banana Nut Pancakes$14.99
caramelized bananas, toasted walnuts, maple syrup, topped with caramel drizzle, cinnamon and powdered sugar
- Lemon Blueberry Pancakes$14.99
Fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, creme fraiche, topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar
- Short Stack$6.99
3 Fluffy small Pancakes
- Plain French Toast$11.99
French Toast topped with powdered sugar and side of syrup
- Plain Pancakes$11.99
2 Big fluffy Pancakes topped with powdered sugar
- Plain Waffles$8.99
Kanela waffle topped with powdered sugar
Build Your Own
Salad
- Grilled Chicken Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado, bacon, feta, hard boiled egg, salad dressing of your choice. + Add pastrami smoked salmon $8.99
- Mediterranean Salad$15.99
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives 15.99 ++ Add pastrami smoked salmon | $8.99
Sandwiches
- Cheesy Breakfast Sandwich$14.99
Soft cheddar scrambled eggs with red pepper flakes, hardwood smoked peppered bacon, served on a toasted brioche bun.
- Avocado Toast$13.99
avocado spread, avocado slices, pickled red onion, black & white sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, red pepper flakes, arugula salad, vegan tartine bread + add egg | $1
- Fried Egg Sandwich$14.49
Egg covered in cheddar cheese, topped with hardwood smoked peppered bacon. Served on a sesame bagel with tomatoes & fresh spinach, with a kick from our signature chili aioli sauce.
- Brunch Burger$14.99
angus beef patty, peppered bacon, sunny side egg, cheddar cheese, pickle, dijonaisse, brioche bun
- Chicken Avocado Sandwich$16.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
- Lox & Bagel$18.99
Open faced sesame bagel topped with pastrami smoked salmon, chives cream cheese, pickled red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes & capers.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Buttermilk fried chicken, arugula salad, cheddar, pickle, chili aioli, served on a brioche bun