Kanji Sushi & Ramen 910 Providence Road
Full Menu
Kitchen Starters
- Edamame$7.00
Sea salt
- Haru Maki (Spring roll)$8.00
Japanese spring rolls
- Mentaiko Fries$8.00
Tobiko aioli & nori flakes
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$12.00
Lightly battered shrimp with vegetables
- Ika Tempura (Fried Calamari)$12.00
Lightly battered calamari
- Fried Oysters$10.00
Japanese panko-fried oysters
- Crispy Soft Shell Crab$14.00
Crispy soft-shell crab
- Takoyaki$10.00
Savory octopus balls with bonito & nori flakes
- Ikayaki (Grilled Squid)$13.00
Whole grilled squid with Japanese glaze
- Gyoza$9.00
Pan-seared pork dumplings
Sushi Bar Starters
- Seafood Dynamite$18.00
Variety of seafood baked with spicy mayo
- Spicy Mussels$13.00
Green mussels with spicy mayo, tobiko & eel sauce
- Yellowtail Jalapeño$16.00
Yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, sriracha & ponzu
- Nigiri Appetizer$15.00
6 pcs. Omakase nigiri
- Sashimi Appetizer$17.00
6 pcs. Omakase sashimi
- Sunomono$16.00
Omakase sashimi in spicy ponzu
- Black Pepper Tuna$17.00
Black pepper & furikake seasoned tuna, seared & thinly sliced
- Tuna Tataki$17.00
Seared tuna served with ponzu sauce
- Hamachi Kama$17.00
Grilled yellowtail collar with Japanese glaze
Soup & Salad
- Miso Soup$4.00
- Seafood Soup$11.00
Assorted seafood
- House Salad (L)$6.00
Roasted sesame dressing
- Avocado Salad$9.00
Roasted sesame dressing
- Seaweed Salad$8.00
Seaweed salad
- Kani Salad$9.00
Crab salad with tobiko & spicy mayo
- Salmon Skin Salad$12.00
Crispy salmon skin salad with roasted sesame dressing
- Tuna Avocado Salad$13.00
Tuna avocado salad with roasted sesame dressing
- Ika (Squid) Salad$9.00
Yakitori
- Chicken Breast Yakitori$5.00
Chicken breast
- Chicken Gizzarrd Yakitori$4.00
Chicken gizzard
- Chicken Wing Yakitori$5.00
Chicken wing
- Eel Yakitori$7.00
Eel
- NY Strip Yakitori$6.00
- Pork Belly Yakitori$5.00
Pork belly
- Lamb Yakitori$8.00
Lamb
- Shrimp Yakitori$5.00
Shrimp
- Fish Tofu Yakitori$5.00
Fish tofu
- Shishito Peppers Yakitori$4.00
Pepper
- Corn Yakitori$5.00
Corn (2 Skewers)
- Mushroom Yakitori$4.00
Shiitake mushroom
- Brussel Sprouts Yakitori$4.00
Ramen
- Tonkotsu Ramen$18.00
Egg noodles, pork chasu, bamboo shoot, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, soy egg, fish cake, seaweed, pickled ginger, woodear mushrooms
- Shoyu Ramen$18.00
Wheat noodles, savory notes of soy sauce, pork chashu, bean sprouts, scallions, soy egg, fish cake, seaweed
- Kanji Ramen$20.00
Egg noodles, pork chasu, chicken chasu, corn, bean sprouts, woodear mushrooms, scallions, soy egg, fish cake, seaweed
- Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen$18.00
Egg noodles, spicy broth, pork chasu, bamboo shoot, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, soy egg, fish cake, seaweed, woodear mushrooms
- Gyokai Seafood ramen$20.00
Wheat noodles, shrimp, scallop, green mussels, bean sprouts, woodear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, corn, scallion, soy egg, fish cake, seaweed, pickled ginger
- Miso Ramen$18.00
Wheat noodles, miso soybean infused broth, pork chasu, corn, bean sprouts, soy egg, scallions, sesame, seaweed, fish cake
- Vegetarian Ramen$18.00
Vegetarian ramen - Buckwheat noodles, clear broth served with scallions, shiitake mushroom, bamboo shoot, seaweed, corn, woodear mushroom, bean sprouts, green vegetables
- Shrimp Tempura Udon$18.00
Udon noodles, 2 Shrimp tempura, soy egg, woodear mushroom, fish cake, scallion, seaweed, tempura flakes
Don (Rice Bowl)
Specialty Rolls
- Kanji Roll$18.00
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, cream cheese & avocado. Topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, krab meat, tobiko & tempura flakes. Drizzled with chef special sauce
- Fuji Roll$15.00
Tuna, Krab, & cream cheese, tempura fried. Spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, & eel sauce drizzle. Topped with tobiko, scallion & tempura flakes
- Cape Coral Roll$15.00
Salmon, tuna, cream cheese & avocado wrapped in cucumber. Topped with scallion & tobiko, served in ponzu
- Santa Barbara Roll$16.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & white fish, tempura fried. Spicy mayo. Wasabi mayo, & eel sauce drizzle. Topped with scallion & tobiko
- Christmas Roll$16.00
Shrimp tempura, krab & cucumber. Topped with avocado & festive tobiko, eel sauce
- Lover Roll$16.00
Salmon tempura, shrimp tempura, krab, tobiko & cucumber, wrapped in pink soy paper. Topped with tobiko & eel sauce drizzle
- Godzilla Roll$16.00
Spicy tuna, cream cheese & avocado, tempura fried. Topped with krab salad & eel sauce drizzle
- Fireworks Roll$16.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & white fish, baked with spicy mayo. Topped with eel sauce & sriracha
- Angel Roll$16.00
Black pepper & furikake tuna, avocado & tempura flakes. Topped with salmon, avocado, roasted eel, crunch, scallion, tobiko. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Spider Web Roll$16.00
Crispy soft-shell crab, avocado & mango. Topped with spicy tuna & tobiko. Topped with eel sauce, wasabi mayo, and sweet thai chili sauce.
- Sweetheart Roll$17.00
Spicy tuna, avocado & tobiko wrapped in soy paper. Topped with tuna & avocado
- Sea Dragon Roll$17.00
White fish tempura, krab, avocado & asparagus. Topped with eel & avocado. Eel sauce & sriracha drizzle, with a touch of furikake
- Fire Dragon Roll$17.00
Salmon, escolar, avocado & krab. Topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo & a touch of furikake, flame kissed
- Sexy Roll$17.00
Spicy salmon, shrimp, avocado & tempura flakes. Topped with seared tuna, salmon, yellowtail, escolar, tobiko, mayo & a sweet chili sauce drizzle
- Crunch Tiger Roll$18.00
Krab meat, crawfish, volcano, and cream cheese inside, deep fried, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Sushi Entrees
- Kantan Maki$19.00
California, salmon & tuna maki
- Kihon Maki$22.00
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon & spicy yellowtail maki
- Nigiri Entree$32.00
Assortment of 9 pcs nigiri with california roll
- Sashimi Entree$35.00
Assortment of 18 pcs sashimi with sushi rice
- Chirashi Entree$30.00
Sashimi over a bed of sushi rice
- Unagi Don$30.00
Roasted BBQ eel over a bed of sushi rice
- Nigiri & Sashimi for 2$65.00
For 2. Assortment of 8 pcs nigiri & 18 pcs sashimi with tuna & spider maki
- Sashimi for 2$75.00
For 2. Assortment of 32 pcs sashimi with sushi rice
Nigiri & Sashimi
- Tuna$7.00
Tuna
- Salmon$7.00
Salmon
- Smoked Salmon$7.00
Smoked salmon
- Yellowtail$7.00
Yellowtail
- Escolar$7.00
Escolar
- White Fish$7.00
White fish
- Mackerel$7.00
Mackerel
- Eel$7.00
Eel
- Shrimp$7.00
Shrimp
- Squid$7.00
Squid
- Octopus$7.00
Octopus
- Sweet Egg$6.00
Sweet egg
- Tofu skin$6.00
Sweet tofu skin
- Imitation Crab$6.00
Imitation crab
- Scallop$8.00
Scallop
- Spicy Scallop$9.00
Spicy scallop
- Surf Clam$7.00
Surf clam
- Tobiko$7.00
Flying fish roe
- Salmon Roe (Ikura)$7.00
Salmon roe
- Quail Egg$3.00
Quail egg
- Sweet Shrimp$16.00
Sweet shrimp
- Uni$20.00Out of stock
Sea urchin
- Conch$7.00
- Toro (2pcs)$24.00
Maki (Sushi Rolls)
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- Cucumber Roll$6.00
- Oshinko Roll$6.00
Pickled radish
- Sweet Potato Roll$6.00
- Tuna Roll$7.00
- Salmon Roll$7.00
- Yellowtail Roll$7.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
- Eel Avocado Roll$8.00
- California Roll$7.00
Krab, avocado, cucumber
- Alaskan Roll$8.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber
- Philadelphia Roll$8.00
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese
- Crunchy Crab Roll$8.00
Krab, tempura flakes & spicy mayo
- Futo Maki Roll$8.00
Mixed vegetables
- Dynamite Roll$9.00
Salmon, krab, asparagus, tempura fried. Spicy mayo, sriracha & eel sauce drizzle
- Jacaranda Roll$9.00
Escolar tempura, krab, cucumber & cream cheese. Spicy mayo & eel sauce drizzle
- Tampa Bay Roll$9.00
White fish tempura, krab & cucumber. Spicy mayo & eel sauce drizzle
- Summer Roll$10.00
Spicy tuna & avocado, tempura fried. Topped with scallion & tobiko. Eel sauce drizzle
- Mexican Roll$10.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, & avocado, topped with tobiko Spicy mayo & eel sauce drizzle
- Rock N Roll$10.00
Shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber & cream cheese, topped with tobiko. Eel sauce drizzle
- Dancing Eel Roll$10.00
Eel, avocado, cucumber & cream cheese, with topped with tobiko. Eel sauce drizzle
- Spider Roll$12.00
Crispy soft-shell crab, cucumber & tobiko. Spicy mayo & eel sauce drizzle
- Dragon Roll$12.00
Eel & cucumber. Topped with avocado & tobiko. Eel sauce drizzle
- Rainbow Roll$14.00
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail & white fish
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and mayo inside, topped with eel sauce
- Chicken Tempura Roll$9.00
Chicken tempura, cucumber and mayo inside, topped with eel sauce
- Volcano Roll$13.00
Krab meat, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with baked krab, shrimp, mayo
- Hawaii Roll$9.00
Salmon, cream cheese, double seaweed, deep fried, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Buns
Dessert
- Strawberries & Cream$10.00
Strawberry mousse, whipped cream cheese, graham cracker
- Chocolate Mousse$10.00
Pink Himalayan sea salt, roasted walnut, whipped cream cheese, cocoa powder
- Mango Mango$10.00
Light & sweet mango purée, fresh cream, mascarpone
- NY Cheesecake$9.00
Rich & smooth, fresh cream, strawberries
- Tiramisu$9.00
Coffee infused lady fingers, mascarpone, cocoa powder
- Perfect Pair$10.00
Japanese matcha, sweet red bean, matcha powder
- Ice Cream$7.00
Vanilla or Green Tea
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks
Today's Special
- Omakase Platter (NO SAKE)$98.00
9 special dishes carefully curated by our sushi chefs
- Wagyu Roll$30.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, topped with A5 wagyu, black truffle, caviar, and gold flakes.
- Wakkaido Nigiri$18.00
A5 Wagyu over sushi rice, topped with uni and caviar (1pc)
- A5 Wagyu Nigiri$12.00
A5 Wagyu nigiri topped with caviar (1pc)
- Motoyaki Oysters$19.00
Oven bake Gulf Oyster with mayo base sauce toppped with tobiko and little jalapeno sauce not spicy
- King Salmon (1 piece)$7.00
1 piece per order
- Otoro ( 1piece)$12.00
1 piece per order
- Madai (Sea Bream)$7.00
1 piece per order
- White Peach Soda$5.00
- Mango Soda$5.00
- Shrimp Tempura Udon$18.00
Udon noodles, 2 Shrimp tempura, soy egg, woodear mushroom, fish cake, scallion, seaweed, tempura flakes
- Fresh Sunrise Roll$16.00
Avocado, asparagus, sweet egg, krab meat, spring mix, shrimp wrapped in rice paper, topped with sweet thai chili
- Kinmedai$7.00Out of stock
- Chutoro$8.00
- Pork Sausage Skewer$5.00