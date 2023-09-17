KAN ZAMAN RESTAURANT
DINNER
APPETIZERS
HUMMUS W/PITA BRD
chickpeas, mashed and blended with tahini & lemon juice
GREEN HUMMUS W/PITA BRD
chickpeas beans, mashed and blended with tahini, lemon juice & parsley
RED HUMMUS W/PITA BRD
chickpeas beans, mashed and blended with tahini, lemon juice & red hot chili
BROWN HUMMUS w/Beef
hummus topped with meat, onions & pine nuts
GREEN CHILI HUMMUS W/PITA BRD
chickpeas beans, mashed and blended with tahini, lemon juice & green hot chili
BABA GHANOUSH W/PITA BRD
roasted eggplant, mashed and blended with tahini sauce, garlic & lemon juice
FALAFEL W/PITA BRD
blend of ground chickpeas, parsley, onions & spices, served with cucumbers, garlic, mint & olive oil
TZATZIKI W/PITA BRD
a unique blend of strained yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, mint & olive oil
MUSHROOM DELICACY W/PITA BRD
sauteed mushrooms with onions, garlic with house spices topped with fresh parsley
PITA BITES
toasted pita bread topped with Mediterranean white cheese, parsley, tomatoes & garlic
TABBOULEH
chopped parsley, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, mint, green onions & cracked wheat mixed together with lemon juice & olive oil
BROWN HUMMUS w/Lamb
hummus topped with meat, onions & pine nuts
SOUPS
SALADS
GREEK SALAD
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions, topped with feta cheese, & black olives, tossed in our house dressing
FATTOUSH
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, parsley, mint & toasted pita bread all tossed in our lemon olive oil dressing
TAHINI SALAD
diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & parsley mixed with tahini sauce
VILLAGERS SALAD
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, parsley & green mint topped with olive oil sumac dressing
SHAWERMA PLATTERS
LAMB SHANK DELICACY
LAMB GUVEC STEW
sauteed greens peas, lamb shank, carrots & potatoes in homemade tomato sauce
LAMB SALONA GREEN BEAN STEW
green beans sauteed with lamb shank & garlic in homemade tomato sauce
LAMB MARAG PEA STEW
peas sauteed with lamb shank & garlic in homemade tomato sauce
LAMB MUSSAKA
cubes of eggplant sauteed with lamb shank & garlic in homemade tomato sauce
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
“SRP” SHAWERMA RICE PLATTER
SRP CHICKEN
Basmati rice mixed with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and parsley topped with shredded chicken
SRP BEEF
Basmati rice mixed with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and parsley topped with shredded beef
SRP LAMB
Basmati rice mixed with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and parsley topped with you choice of protein