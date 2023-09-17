DINNER

APPETIZERS

HUMMUS W/PITA BRD

HUMMUS W/PITA BRD

$8.00

chickpeas, mashed and blended with tahini & lemon juice

GREEN HUMMUS W/PITA BRD

$9.00

chickpeas beans, mashed and blended with tahini, lemon juice & parsley

RED HUMMUS W/PITA BRD

RED HUMMUS W/PITA BRD

$9.00

chickpeas beans, mashed and blended with tahini, lemon juice & red hot chili

BROWN HUMMUS w/Beef

BROWN HUMMUS w/Beef

$13.00

hummus topped with meat, onions & pine nuts

GREEN CHILI HUMMUS W/PITA BRD

$9.00

chickpeas beans, mashed and blended with tahini, lemon juice & green hot chili

BABA GHANOUSH W/PITA BRD

BABA GHANOUSH W/PITA BRD

$9.00

roasted eggplant, mashed and blended with tahini sauce, garlic & lemon juice

FALAFEL W/PITA BRD

FALAFEL W/PITA BRD

$9.00

blend of ground chickpeas, parsley, onions & spices, served with cucumbers, garlic, mint & olive oil

TZATZIKI W/PITA BRD

TZATZIKI W/PITA BRD

$8.00

a unique blend of strained yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, mint & olive oil

MUSHROOM DELICACY W/PITA BRD

$10.00

sauteed mushrooms with onions, garlic with house spices topped with fresh parsley

PITA BITES

$9.00

toasted pita bread topped with Mediterranean white cheese, parsley, tomatoes & garlic

TABBOULEH

TABBOULEH

$10.00

chopped parsley, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, mint, green onions & cracked wheat mixed together with lemon juice & olive oil

BROWN HUMMUS w/Lamb

BROWN HUMMUS w/Lamb

$14.00

hummus topped with meat, onions & pine nuts

SOUPS

LENTIL SOUP

LENTIL SOUP

$7.00

red lentils cooked with onions, garlic with house spices topped with fresh parsley.

TOMATO SOUP

TOMATO SOUP

$7.00

fresh ripe tomatoes cooked with rice & spices, topped with mint & garlic

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$12.00

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions, topped with feta cheese, & black olives, tossed in our house dressing

FATTOUSH

$12.00

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, parsley, mint & toasted pita bread all tossed in our lemon olive oil dressing

TAHINI SALAD

$9.00

diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & parsley mixed with tahini sauce

VILLAGERS SALAD

VILLAGERS SALAD

$11.00

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, parsley & green mint topped with olive oil sumac dressing

SHAWERMA PLATTERS

CHICKEN SHAWERMA

CHICKEN SHAWERMA

$19.00

thinly sliced chicken marinated with house spices & grilled over open fire, topped with tahini sauce & our signature parsley sumac onion blend

DONNER KABOB 'GYROS'

DONNER KABOB 'GYROS'

$19.00

thin slices of ground beef kabob topped with tzatziki

LAMB SHANK DELICACY

LAMB GUVEC STEW

LAMB GUVEC STEW

$22.00

sauteed greens peas, lamb shank, carrots & potatoes in homemade tomato sauce

LAMB SALONA GREEN BEAN STEW

$22.00

green beans sauteed with lamb shank & garlic in homemade tomato sauce

LAMB MARAG PEA STEW

$22.00

peas sauteed with lamb shank & garlic in homemade tomato sauce

LAMB MUSSAKA

LAMB MUSSAKA

$22.00

cubes of eggplant sauteed with lamb shank & garlic in homemade tomato sauce

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

KAN ZAMAN LAMB SPAGHETTI

$20.00

spaghetti cooked with diced lamb, onions, garlic, house spices & homemade tomato sauce

MEDITERRANEAN VEGETABLE SPAGHETTI

MEDITERRANEAN VEGETABLE SPAGHETTI

$17.00

spaghetti cooked with, onions, garlic, mushrooms, black & green olives, house spices & homemade tomato sauce

“SRP” SHAWERMA RICE PLATTER

SRP CHICKEN

$18.00

Basmati rice mixed with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and parsley topped with shredded chicken

SRP BEEF

$20.00

Basmati rice mixed with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and parsley topped with shredded beef

SRP LAMB

$22.00

Basmati rice mixed with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and parsley topped with you choice of protein

SIDES

Extra(1) pita -NOT gluten free

$1.00

Side-Rice

$3.00

Side-Veggies

$2.00