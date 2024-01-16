Kapu
Pupus
Small plates to snack on
- Boiled Peanuts$6.00
Served warm, local Chinese style
- Chicharron$6.00
- Lumpia$8.00
Roasted pork belly with tomatoes and onion salad and lechon sauce
- Teri Sliders$8.50
- Garlic Chicken$12.00
Fried chicken thigh bites, tossed in a sweet soy sauce, topped with crispy garlic, furikake and green onions. Served with an Asian remoulade for dipping
- Poke Bowl$24.00
Shoyu poke served on crispy wontons, topped with avocado, jalapeno, radish and spicy mayo
- Queen Bee Fries$14.00
- musubi special$2.00Out of stock
Ohana Plates
Plates to be shared
- Fried Rice$22.00
Fried rice with soft adobo pork, crispy garlic, lomi tomato and 2 fried eggs
- Noodles$20.00
Wok fried yakisoba noodles, char sui, fishcake and a soft boiled egg
- Cheese Burger$18.00
Local rockfish topped with sausage stuffing and kabayaki hollandaise
- Kapiolani Dog$14.00
- Thursday Family Meal$45.00
A scoop of vanilla ice cream surrounded by banana lumpia, rum cream and topped with rice krispies, caramel and cocoa powder
Kapu Location and Ordering Hours
(707) 559-3665
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 4PM