Karens Bakery Cafe
Breakfast
Breakfast Plates
- Avocado Toast$10.00
- Benedict$20.00Out of stock
- Bread Pudding$11.00
(contains nuts) Served with an Orange Custard Sauce And Fresh Berries
- Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$16.50
With scrambled eggs and bacon
- Carnitas Tacos$17.00
Shredded carnitas, tomatoes, cilantro, and a creamy cilantro sauce topped with a sunny-side up egg
- Chicken Apple Sausage$17.50
Served with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes and toast
- Chile Relleno Omelet$19.00
Pascilla peppers, Bell Peppers, Yellow onion, Lime crema, avocado and Oaxaca cheese. Served with Breakfast Potatoes
- Chorizo Burrito$19.50
With seasoned potatoes, sautéed red peppers and onions, Oaxaca cheese, scrambled eggs, avocado and a lime crema served with fresh fruit
- Denver Omelet$19.00
Applewood smoked ham, sautéed red and yellow bell peppers and onions with white Cheddar cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes
- Eggs$6.00
- Eggs & Avocado Toast$16.00
- Eggs & Bacon$12.00
- Eggs & Fruit$11.00
- Eggs & Potatoes$10.00
- Eggs & Toast$9.00
- Eggs Bacon & Fruit$17.00
- Eggs Bacon Pots$16.50
- Eggs Bacon Toast$16.00
- Eggs Florentine$17.50
Scrambled eggs with spinach broccoli, green onions, jalapeños, white Cheddar, avocado and lime crema served with a slice of sourdough toast
- Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes, and Toast$17.50
- Everything Bagel Sandwich$19.00
Chive and jalapeño cream cheese spread, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, and a sunny side up egg with your choice of breakfast potatoes or fresh fruit
- Granola$11.50
With sliced almonds, vanilla yogurt and fresh fruit
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.00
With Dijon mustard
- Kids Breakfast$9.50
- Oatmeal$12.00
Quinoa, steel cut oats cooked in almond milk topped with sautéed apples, candied pecans & butter
- Petite Bacon$9.50
One scrambled egg, one slice of bacon and fruit
- Petite CAS$11.00
Grilled Chicken Apples Sausage, one egg, and fruit.
- Qu Broccoli$18.50Out of stock
Topped with sour cream. With your choice of breakfast potatoes or fresh fruit
- Qu Lorriane$18.50
Topped with sour cream. With your choice of breakfast potatoes or fresh fruit
- Salmon Scramble$18.50
Scrambled eggs with house-smoked salmon, crispy bacon, green onions, cherry tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese served with toast
- Shrimp Omelet$19.00Out of stock
- Sunny Tart$17.50
A puff pastry tart with Gruyere cheese and crème fraiche, bacon, a sunny-side up egg, and fresh chives. Served with fresh fruit
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Drinks
Bakery
Muffins
Scones
Pastries
Refrigerated Desserts
Half Size
- Half Chocolate Chip$2.00
- Half Snickerdoodle$2.00
- Half Peanut Butter$2.00
- Half Oatmeal$2.00
- Half Cowboy$2.00
- Half Gingersnap$2.00
- Half Sprinkle$2.00
- Half Salted Toffee$2.00
- Half Salted Brownie$2.00
- Half White Chocolate Macadamia Nut$2.00
- Half Peanut Butter$2.00
- Half Smore$2.00
- Half Snowdrop$2.00
- Half Turtle$2.00
- Half Almond Bar$2.00
Coffee Cakes
- Slice Almond Polenta$3.75
10" (8-10 servings). Topped with a double crust
- Slice Banana Walnut$3.00
10" (8-10 servings). Topped with a double crust
- Slice Lemon Pecan$3.00
10" (8-10 servings). Topped with a double crust
- Slice LF Coffee Cake$3.75
10" (8-10 servings). Topped with a double crust
- Slice Sour Cream Coffee Cake$3.75
10" (8-10 servings). Blackberries, blueberries and raspberries with a lattice topping
- Whole Almond Polenta$30.00
10" (8-10 servings). Topped with a double crust
- Whole Banana Walnut Loaf$14.00
10" (8-10 servings). Topped with a double crust
- Whole Lemon Pecan Loaf$14.00
10" (8-10 servings). Topped with a double crust
- Whole LF Coffee Cake$30.00
10" (8-10 servings). Topped with a double crust
- Whole Sour Cream Coffee Cake$30.00
10" (8-10 servings). Blackberries, blueberries and raspberries with a lattice topping
Cake Slices
Lunch
Lunch Salads & Soups
- Works Salad$13.50
Tossed with fresh carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, pumpkin & sesame seeds and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Spinach Salad$16.00
Spinach tossed with bacon bits, croutons, toasted sunflower seeds, goat cheese and stoneground mustard vinaigrette and topped with a poached egg
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with herbed croutons, shaved Parmesan and house-made Caesar dressing
- Fall Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, sliced pears, dried cranberries, spiced pecans, Pt. Reyes blue cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
- Soup of the Day$11.50
- Side Mixed Greens$6.00
- ~Sub Caesar$3.00
- ~Sub Fall$3.00
- ~Sub Spinach$3.00
- Side Fries$6.00
- Side Bread$3.00
- Add Egg$3.00
- Side Chicken Breast$8.00
Lunch Plates
- Apple, Brie and Chicken Sandwich$19.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with caramelized onion apple jam, brie cheese, and mixed greens with Dijon aioli on a ciabatta. Served with a mixed green side salad
- Avocado Toast$10.00
- Avocado Toast & Mixed Green Salad$15.00
- Bacon Burger$21.00
Half lb burger with bacon, white Cheddar, tomatoes, mixed greens, sriracha mayo and a sunny-side up egg on a whole wheat bun served with a mixed green side salad or oven-roasted steak fries
- Qu Broccoli$18.50Out of stock
Topped with sour cream. With your choice of breakfast potatoes or fresh fruit
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$19.50
Made with a grilled chicken breast, aioli, roasted pascilla peppers, and fiscalini Cheddar cheese on a ciabatta. Served with a mixed green side salad
- Kimchi Beef Sliders (2)$19.00
- Lunch Salmon$21.50
Served with our fall quinoa salad (quinoa tossed with butternut squash, Fuji apples, grilled red onions, toasted pecans, golden raisins, and Italian parsley with an apple parsley vinaigrette)
- Puff Pastry Tomato Tart$18.00
A crispy puff pastry shell filled with a crème fraiche and Gruyere cheese cream, fresh tomato and bacon, topped with a poached egg served with a mixed green side salad
- Shrimp Tacos (2)$18.00
- The Cuban$19.50
Black forest ham and carnitas pressed with Gruyere cheese and a Dijon tartar spread on a ciabatta bun. Served with a mixed green side salad
- Tri Tip French Dip$19.00
Marinated tri tip on a grilled ciabatta served with au jus, horseradish and oven-roasted steak fries
- Tuna Melt$18.50
Topped with white Cheddar on a slice of grilled sourdough, served with a mixed green side salad
Salad Sandwich Case
Sandwiches
- 70's Sandwich$12.50
Avocado, tomato, sprouts, red onion, sliced cucumber, aged provolone and hummus on sourdough wheat and walnut bread
- Apricot Chicken Salad$12.50Out of stock
With apricot chutney, celery, scallions, and lemon aioli served over mixed greens on our house made croissants
- Bahn Mi Chicken$13.00Out of stock
Ginger, lemongrass, and cilantro seasoned grilled chicken breast, with pickled shredded carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapeños, and sriracha mayo on a baguette
- Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich$13.00Out of stock
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, avocado, mixed greens, lemon aioli and pesto aioli on a ciabatta
- Curried Tuna Salad$12.50Out of stock
With apples, celery, red onions, mayo, currants and basil. Served over mixed greens on sourdough bread
- Egg Salad$12.00
Aioli, basil, green onion and roasted garlic infused egg salad, with romaine on toasted focaccia
- Green Goddess$12.50Out of stock
Fresh mozzarella, avocado, cucumbers, shallots and sprouts with red bell peppers, and a green goddess spread on whole grain
- Italian Antipasto$12.50Out of stock
Salami, mortadella, provolone, artichoke hearts, olives, carrots, red peppers, red onion, tomatoes, romaine on toasted focaccia with a red wine spread
- Napa Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50Out of stock
Chicken breast with celery, green apples, red grapes, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, parsley and thyme with aioli on a house-made croissant
- Paris Ham$12.00Out of stock
Applewood smoked ham, brie cheese, cornichons and Dijon aioli on a baguette
- Tri Tip Sandwich$13.00Out of stock
Thinly sliced beef, cream cheese, kalamata olive tapenade, roasted red peppers, mixed greens and cream cheese on a baguette
- Tuna on Wheat$12.50Out of stock
- Shrimp Sand$15.50
- Scoop Chic Salad$9.00
- Chic Salad Container$10.50
Salads
- Fruit Salad$5.00+
- Broccoli & Snap Pea$5.00+Out of stock
With roasted garlic, black sesame seeds, and a soy sesame dressing
- Mediterranean$5.00+Out of stock
Orecchiette pasta, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, red onion, toasted pine nuts, and an orange curry vinaigrette
- Lemon Chicken$5.00+
Lemon marinated chicken breasts, with red and yellow sweet peppers, snap peas, and cilantro with a lemon vinaigrette
- Greek Salad$5.00+Out of stock
Tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, red peppers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, feta, parsley, and oregano vinaigrette
- Thai Chicken$5.00+Out of stock
With romaine and napa cabbage, red bell peppers, pickled carrots, green onions, cilantro, peanuts, sesame seeds with a Thai peanut dressing
- Roasted Beet$5.00+
With oranges, feta cheese, tarragon and a honey dressing
- Kale & Quinoa$5.00+Out of stock
With avocado, cucumbers, pickled shallots, toasted pistachio and a poppyseed dressing
- Loaded Potato$5.00+Out of stock
Red potatoes, bacon, white Cheddar, sour cream, mayo, Dijon and green onions
- Sriracha Chicken$5.00+Out of stock