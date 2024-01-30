Karina’s Ceviches & More
Appetizers
- Spicy Crispy Shrimp$12.00
Fried shrimp tossed in a spicy mango sauce.
- Mango Jalapeño Sashimi$12.00
Sliced mango and Ahi Tuna drizzled with a sweet mango sauce and served with spicy jalapeño soy sauce.
- Shrimp Taquitos$12.00
Shrimp, cheese, bell peppers, onions and red roasted peppers rolled and deep fried in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Seafood Cocktails
Ceviche Tostada
- Camarón Cocido Tostada$6.50
Shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & Serrano peppers marinated in lime juice.
- Marina Mixto Tostada$6.50
Cooked shrimp, octopus, bay scallops, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumber and serrano peppers all marinated in lime juice.
- Ahi Tuna Tostada$7.00
Fresh ahi tuna marinated in lime juice with red onion, serrano pepper, cilantro, cucumber & ginger with sesame oil.
- Costeño Tostada$6.50
Lime marinated shrimp ceviche with red onion, cilantro, cucumber, red asado pepper & topped off with a spicy clam sauce.
- Ahi Poke Tostada$7.50
Sushi-grade ahi tuna, sesame oil, sesame seeds and red chili flakes served on a tostada shell with crispy onions, pickled red onions, cilantro and spicy mayo.
- Ceviche Karina's Tostada$6.50
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina's spicy chile serrano sauce.
- Pescado Tostada$6.00
Chopped white fish, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & serrano pepper marinated in lime juice.
Ceviche Plate
- Camarón Cocido Plate$14.50
Shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber& Serano peppers marinated in lime juice.
- Marina Mixto Plate$14.50
Cooked shrimp, octopus, bay scallops, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumber & Serrano peppers in lime juice.
- Ahi Tuna Plate$15.00
Fresh Ahi tuna in lime juice with red onions, Serrano peppers, cilantro, cucumber & ginger tossed with sesame oil.
- Costeño Plate$14.50
Lime marinated shrimp ceviche with red onions, cilantro cucumbers and red asado peppers in a spicy clam sauce.
- Ceviche Karina's Plate$14.50
Shrimp, cucumber & avocado in Karina's signature green chile sauce.
- Pescado Plate$14.00
Fish, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & Serrano peppers marinated in lime juice.
- Aguachile De Camaron Plate$15.50
Shrimp cooked in lime juice, chilies and salt. Topped with cilantro & cucumbers.
- Aguachile de Pulpo Plate$15.50
Octopus cooked in lime juice, chilies and salt. Topped with cilantro & cucumbers.
Fajitas
Tacos
- Fish Taco$4.50
With spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
- Carnitas Taco$4.50
With guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
- Rotisserie Chicken Taco$4.50
With spicy mayo, pico de gallo, cabbage served in a corn tortilla.
- Al Pastor Taco$4.50
with pineapple, guacamole, onion in a corn tortilla.
- Shrimp Taco$5.50
With spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
- Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco$8.00
with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo, mango sauce served on a flour tortilla.
- Seared Ahi Tuna Taco$5.50
Seared Ahi Tuna, Cabbage, Cucumber, Spicy Mayonnaise, Crispy Onions in a flour tortilla
- Del Mar Taco$5.50
Octopus, scallops, shrimp with cabbage cilantro and grilled onion.
- Rib Eye Taco$5.50
With guacamole, cilantro, onion in a flour tortilla.
- Marlín Taco$5.50
with cheese, corn in a grilled tortilla.
- Camarón Enchilado Taco$5.50
Shrimp with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
- Gobernador Taco$5.50
Shrimp with bell peppers, onion, melted cheese in a corn tortilla.
- Lobster Taco$6.50
Lobster with bell peppers, onion, cheese served in a corn tortilla.
- Surf & Turf Taco$6.50
Shrimp and ribeye steak with pico de gallo, avocado, spicy mayo served in a flour tortilla.
Burritos
- Shrimp Burrito$14.00
with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo
- Lobster Burrito$16.00
with bell pepper, cabbage, onion, cheese
- Surf & Turf Burrito$15.50
Shrimp and rib eye steak with pico de gallo, avocado, spicy mayo.
- Rib Eye Burrito$14.00
rib eye steak, guacamole, cilantro, onion
- Rotisserie Chicken Burrito$12.75
spicy mayo, pico de gallo, cabbage
- California Burrito Burrito$14.00
Steak, cheese, pico, guacamole, cheese and french fries
- Carnitas Burrito$12.75
with guacamole, pico de gallo
- Al Pastor Burrito$12.75
pineapple, guacamole, onion
- Fish Burrito$12.75
With spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo
- Veggie Burrito$12.50
Grilled vegetables, avocado, cheese, rice and beans.
- Burrito del Mar Burrito$15.50
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$8.00