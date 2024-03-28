Karlton Cafe 310 W Broad St
Spring Brunch
Seasonal Specials
- Cannoli Pancakes$13.00
A decadent stack of fluffy pancake infused with the irresistible flavors of traditional italian cannoli. Topped with a dollop of sweetened ricotta and garnished with crushed cannoli shells.
- Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$13.00
A stack of light, lemon-infused pancakes folded with creamy ricotta. Topped with a dusting of powdered sugar and served with a drizzle of sweet cream, a refreshing twist on a classic breakfast favorite.
- Meyer Lemon Stuffed French Toast$13.00
A sweet taste of sunshine. Challah bread French toast stuffed with a Meyer Lemon filling, and topped with a sweet cream drizzle.
- Short Rib Benedict$17.00
Slow roasted short ribs atop toasted English muffins, and topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of home fries or fruit.
- Ricotta Benedict Delight$15.00
Poached eggs nestled on a bed of creamy pesto ricotta cheese and sauteed spinach on a toasted English muffin and topped with a chive hollandaise.
- Ricotta Spinach Omelet$12.00
Fluffy omelet filled with pesto ricotta, spinach and bacon. Served with your choice of toast.
- Spicy Pepper Jack Omelet$14.00
Fluffy omelet filled with peppers & onions, and topped with sliced avocado & fresh salsa. Served with your choice of toast.
- Short Rib Grilled Cheese$17.00
Slow roasted short rib with cheddar cheese, on a grilled French baguette, and served with a side of au jus.
- Guacamole Fiesta Burger$15.00
6 oz burger patty cooked to your liking, topped with a generous serving of fresh, creamy guacamole, tangy salsa, bacon, and zesty pepper jack cheese, all nestled between a toasted brioche bun. It's a fiesta on a plate that'll have you coming back for more.
- Smashed Avocado Toast$14.00
With two sunny side up eggs on multigrain toast, and served with your choice of fruit or side salad.
- Southern Comfort Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, pimento cheese, pickles on a buttery biscuit, drizzled with honey.
- Pat's Specialty Salad$13.00
Beets, candied walnuts, goat cheese crumble, and a poppyseed dressing, atop a bed of fresh spring mix.
- Breakfast Pizza$16.00
Breakfast Menu
French-Style Omelets
Eggs Your Way
Benedicts
Signatures
- Rancho Eggs$14.00
Black beans, sliced tomatoes, sliced avocado, cheddar cheese, two sunny side up eggs, & grilled pita
- Corn Fritters & Eggs$13.00
Chipotle & avocado ranch drizzle, cheesy scrambled eggs, & sliced tomatoes
- Shrimp Scrambler$15.00
Potatoes, onions, mushrooms, Cooper American, & toast
- Old School Stuffed Potato Pancake$10.00
Potato pancake stuffed with sautéed apples & topped with sour cream
- Cream Chipped Beef Over Toasted Baguette$11.00
Pancakes
French Toast
Sides
Lunch Menu
Signature Sandwiches
- Steak Sandwich$13.00
With Cooper American on a fresh baguette
- All American Burger$12.00
6 oz patty with lettuce, tomato, & Cooper American
- Veggie-Wich$11.00
Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapeño, & Cooper American
- Chicago-Style Steak Sandwich$17.00
New York strip, wild mushroom ragu, and house-made béarnaise
- The Karlton Burger$17.00
Double-decker burger served with cheese braised onions, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish sauce on the side
- Panko Chicken Cutlet$14.00
Pesto aioli, sharp provolone, and roasted peppers
- Bacon Panini$12.00
Avocado, tomato, cheddar, sweet onions, and chipotle sauce on sourdough
- BBQ Shrimp Po'Boy$14.00
Cooper American, bacon, peppers, onions, & tomatoes
- Smoked Salmon Panini$12.00
Onions, tomatoes, and cream cheese
- Blackened Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Cheddar cheese, peppers, onions, avocado, and jalapeño served with sour cream & a side salad
Signature Salads & Soup
- Creamy Tomato and Spinach Soup$5.00+
- French Onion Soup$5.00+
- Soup of the Day$5.00+
- Caesar Salad$8.00
- Greek Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers, black olives, balsamic vinaigrette, & feta
- Taco Salad$14.00
Ground beef, sweet corn, chopped romaine, Cheddar, onions, tomatoes, and avocado ranch dressing
- Pesto Shrimp Caesar$15.00
Chopped romaine, crouton, Romano, tomato, and Caesar dressing