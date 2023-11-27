Karma's Express Behind CityScape Family Entertainment
Coffee Bar
Espresso, Cappuccino & More
Americano
- Hot 12oz Americano$3.50
Espresso diluted to the strength of coffee
- Hot 16oz Americano$3.75
Espresso diluted to the strength of coffee
- Hot 20oz Americano$4.00
Espresso diluted to the strength of coffee
- Iced 16oz Americano$3.75
Espresso diluted to the strength of coffee
- Iced 20oz Americano$4.00
Espresso diluted to the strength of coffee
Shot in the Dark
Latte
Flavored Latte
Yin Mocha
Yang Mocha
Chai
Dirty Chai
Barista Crafted
Golden Yang
- Hot 12oz Golden Yang$5.50
white chocolate and caramel
- Hot 16oz Golden Yang$6.00
white chocolate and caramel
- Hot 20oz Golden Yang$6.50
white chocolate and caramel
- Iced 16oz Golden Yang$6.00
white chocolate and caramel
- Iced 20oz Golden Yang$6.50
white chocolate and caramel
- Frappe$6.50
white chocolate and caramel
Kurt Kobean
- Hot 12oz Kurt Kobean$5.50
white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso
- Hot 16oz Kurt Kobean$6.00
white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso
- Hot 20oz Kurt Kobean$6.50
white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso
- Iced 16oz Kurt Kobean$6.00
white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso
- Iced 20oz Kurt Kobean$6.50
white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso
- Frappe Kurt Kobean$8.25
white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso
Nutty Irishman
- Hot 12oz Nutty Irishman$5.00
irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla
- Hot 16oz Nutty Irishman$5.50
irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla
- Hot 20oz Nutty Irishman$6.00
irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla
- Iced 16oz Nutty Irishman$5.50
irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla
- Iced 20oz Nutty Irishman$6.00
irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla
- Frappe Nutty Irishman$6.50
irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla
Turtle Mocha
- Hot 12oz Turtle Mocha$5.50
chocolate, caramel and pralines
- Hot 16oz Turtle Mocha$6.00
chocolate, caramel and pralines
- Hot 20oz Turtle Mocha$6.50
chocolate, caramel and pralines
- Iced 16oz Turtle Mocha$6.00
chocolate, caramel and pralines
- Iced 20oz Turtle Mocha$6.50
chocolate, caramel and pralines
- Frappe Turtle Mocha$6.50
chocolate, caramel and pralines