Soups & Salads

Indian Salad

$1.95

Garden Salad

$7.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, green peppers, carrots & onions.

Indian Chef Salad

$8.95

Garden fresh salad topped with pan-roasted chicken.

Coconut Soup

$4.95

Chicken Soup

$4.95

Mulligatawny Soup

$4.95

Condiments

Raita

$2.95

Yogurt with shredded cucumbers & mint.

Mixed Pickle

$3.95

Mango, lemon, green chilli & more.

Mango Chutney

$2.95

Sweet and tangy chutney made with mangoes.

Mint Chutney

$2.95

Refreshing chutney made with fresh mint.

Onion Chutney

$2.95

Spicy onion chutey

Tamarind Chutney

$2.95

Tangy and slightly sweet chutney made with tamarind.

Condiment Tray

$8.95

A combination of mango chutney, raita, and mixed pickle.

Appetizers

Papad

$1.95

Fried lentil wafer.

Vegetable Samosa

$4.95

Crispy turnovers stuffed with spiced potatoes & peas.

Meat Samosa

$5.95

Crispy turnovers stuffed with ground lamb, spiced potatoes & peas.

Vegetable Pakora

$5.95

Mixed vegetables binded with chickpea flour & crushed spices then deep fried.

Cheese Pakora

$7.95

Stuffed homemade paneer slices dipped in chickpea batter & crisp fried.

Chicken Pakora

$8.95

Tender boneless chicken breast marinated in lightly spiced chickpea batter & crisp fried.

Fish Pakora

$9.95

Boneless haddock marinated in lightly spiced chickpea batter & crisp fried.

Shrimp Pakora

$9.95

Shrimp marinated in lightly spiced chickpea batter & crisp fried.

Aloo Tikki

$4.95

Mashed potatoes nicely seasoned with aromatic spices, shaped in circular patties & shallow fried until crisp.

Vegetable Mix Appetizer

$8.95

Vegetable pakora, vegetable samosa, aloo tikki & cheese pakora.

Mix Appetizer

$12.95

Vegetable pakora, vegetable samosa, aloo tikki, cheese pakora, chicken pakora & meat samosa.

Kashmir Mix Appetizer

$14.95

Vegetable pakora, vegetable samosa, aloo tikki, cheese pakora, chicken pakora, meat samosa, chicken kebab & fish pakora.

Chicken Kebab

$10.95

Boneless pieces of chicken marinated in special homemade marinade & grilled in tandoor.

Curried Mussels

$12.95

Prince Edward Island cultured jumbo mussels in curry sauce.

Veg Manchurian

$12.95

Indo-Chinese fusion dish, vegetables balls deep fried & served in a savory sauce.

Chicken Manchurian

$15.95

Indo-Chinese fusion dish, fried chicken served in a savory sauce.

Aloo Chaat Papri

$8.95

Samosa Chaat

$10.95

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$10.95

Breads

Naan

$3.95

Leavened white flour bread baked in tandoor.

Garlic Naan

$5.95

Leavened white bread topped with garlic and cilantro.

Onion Naan

$5.95

Leavened white bread stuffed with onions.

Aloo Naan

$5.95

Leavened white bread stuffed with seasoned potatoes.

Cheese Naan

$6.95

Leavened white bread stuffed with minced Indian cottage cheese & onions.

Kashmiri Naan

$6.95

Leavened white bread stuffed with raisins, cashews & coconut.

Chicken Naan

$6.95

Leavened white bread stuffed with tandoori chicken.

Poori

$4.95

Deep fried puffy whole wheat bread.

Bhatura

$4.95

Deep fried puffy leavened white bread.

Basil Garlic Naan

$6.95

Leavened white bread stuffed with fresh basil & garlic.

Mughlai Naan

$6.95

Leavened white bread stuffed with garlic, onions, fresh mint & hot green chillies.

Tandoori Roti

$3.95

Whole wheat bread baked in tandoor.

Basil Garlic Tandoori Roti

$6.95

Whole wheat bread stuffed with fresh basil & garlic baked in tandoor.

Chapati

$4.95

Traditional flat Indian wheat bread made on griddle, also known as Roti.

Paratha

$4.95

Layered whole wheat bread shallow fried on griddle.

Aloo Paratha

$5.95

Whole-wheat bread stuffed with seasoned potatoes & peas then shallow fried on griddle.

Keema Paratha

$6.95

Whole-wheat bread stuffed with seasoned ground lamb & green peas then shallow fried on griddle.

Small Bread Basket

$10.95

Naan, garlic naan & poori.

Large Bread Basket

$18.95

Naan, garlic naan, poori, onion naan & tandoori roti.

Garlic Chilli Naan

$5.95

Cheese Chili Garlic Naan

$6.95

Tandoori Specialties

Chicken Tandoori

$17.95

Bone in chicken, yogurt-based marination

Chicken Tikka

$17.95

Boneless chicken breast, yogurt-based marination

Paneer Tikka

$16.95

Indian cottage cheese, yogurt-based marination

Chicken Malai Tikka

$17.95

Boneless chicken, cremier marination

Lamb Kebab

$19.95

Juicy chunks of lamb, yogurt-based marination

Seekh Kebab

$17.95

Minced lamb pieces, seasoned with herbs & spices

Fish Tandoori

$19.95

Salmon, cremier marination

Shrimp Tandoori

$19.95

Jumbo shrimp, cremier marination

Mixed Tandoori Grill

$19.95

Chicken, lamb, fish & shrimp tandoori

Chicken Hariyali

$17.95

Boneless chicken breast, mint-cilantro green marination

Rack of Lamb

$24.95

Rack of lamb, yogurt-based marination

Vegetarian Delights

Aloo Ghobi

$15.95

Fresh Califlower & Potatoes Gently Cooked with Herbs & Spices.

Aloo Palak

$15.95

Potatoes Cooked with a Flavorful Blend of Fresh Spinach, Ginger, Garlic & Onions in Light Spices.

Malai Kofta

$15.95

Deep Fried Vegetable Balls Dipped in Rich & Creamy Gravy Made with Cashews, Sweet Onions & Tomatoes.

Aloo Matter

$15.95

Fresh Green Peas Cooked with Potatoes in Flavorful Curry Sauce.

Dal Maharani

$15.95

A Royal Black Lentil Dish Cooked with Fresh Ginger, Garlic, Tomatoes & Onions.

Dal Tadka

$15.95

Split Yellow Mung Lentil Cooked with Fresh Ginger, Garlic, Tomatoes & Onions with a Special Tempering, Topped with Ghee.

Palak Paneer

$15.95

A Flavorful Blend of Fresh Spinach, Ginger, Garlic, Onions & Cubes of Homemade Cottage Cheese Cooked in Light Spices.

Kabuli Channa

$15.95

A North Indian Specialty, Subtle Flavored Chickpeas Tempered with Ginger, Garlic, Onions, Tomatoes, Indian Spices & Dry Mango Powder.

Matter Paneer

$15.95

A Classic Northern Indian Dish Made with Fresh Homemade Cottage Cheese Gently Cooked with Tender Green Peas in Flavorful Gravy with Light Cream.

Baingan Bharta

$15.95

A Classic Dish, Whole Eggplant Roasted over Charcoal, Gently Blended and Tempered with Aromatic Herbs & Spices.

Vegetable Curry

$15.95

Garden Fresh Vegetables Cooked with Fresh Ginger, Garlic, Onions & Tomatoes, Seasoned with a Special Blend of Spices.

Vegetables Masala

$15.95

Garden Fresh Vegetables-Infused with Spices & Herbs, Finished with Creamy Tomato-Based Masala Sauce.

Eggplant Masala

$16.95

Round Cut Eggplant Slices Seasoned & Coated with Breadcrumbs Deep Fried & Served in Creamy Tomato-Based Masala Sauce.

Vegetable Korma

$15.95

Garden Fresh Vegetables Infused with Spices & Herbs, Finished with a Creamy Cashew-Based Korma Gravy.

Shahi Bhindi Bhuna

$15.95

Lightly Fried Okra, Pan Roasted with Onions, Ginger, Garlic, Tomatoes & Seasoned with Tangy Dry Mango Powder & Pomegranate Seed Powder.

Shahi Paneer Korma

$15.95

Homemade Indian Cottage Cheese Cooked in Creamy Cashew-Based Korma Gravy

Paneer Chilli

$16.95

A Popular Indo-Chinese Dish, Crispy Fried Paneer Cubes, Onion, Green & Red Peppers Tossed in a Spicy Sauce Made with Soy Sauce, Vinegar & Chili Sauce.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.95

Homemade Indian Cottage Cheese Cooked in Creamy Tomato-Based Masala Sauce.

Paneer Bhurji Masala

$16.95

Shredded Indian Cottage Cheese Cooked in Creamy Tomato-Based Masala Sauce.

Chana Tikka Masala

$15.95

Kadahi Paneer

$15.95

Chicken Specialties

Chicken Curry

$16.95

A typical curry from the Northern India consists of chicken stewed in an onion & tomato-based sauce, flavoured with ginger, garlic & a variety of spices.

Chicken Saag

$16.95

A flavorful blend of fresh spinach cooked with ginger, garlic, onions & chunks of chicken infused with herbs & spices.

Chicken Korma

$16.95

Chicken infused with herbs & spices, finished with a creamy cashew-based korma gravy.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.95

Marinated boneless chicken pieces baked in tandoor & served in creamy tomato-based masala sauce.

Chicken Tikka Saag

$16.95

Marinated boneless chicken pieces baked in tandoor & cooked in a flavorful blend of fresh spinach, ginger, garlic, onions & light spices.

Chicken Makhni (Butter Chicken)

$16.95

Chicken infused with herbs & spices, finished in blend of creamy tomato & cashew-based gravy in butter.

Chicken Chilli

$16.95

A popular Indo-Chinese dish, crispy fried chicken pieces, onions, green & red peppers tossed in a spicy sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, chili sauce.

Chicken Kadahi

$16.95

Boneless chicken breast pieces cooked with fresh ginger, garlic, onions, green peppers & unique blend of spices.

Chicken Jalfrazi

$16.95

Boneless chicken slowly simmered, with garden fresh vegetables, herbs and spices.

Chicken Mushroom

$16.95

Boneless chicken curry cooked with mushrooms.

Chicken Vindaloo (Hot)

$16.95

Boneless chicken & potatoes cooked in a unique paste of dry red chilies soaked in vinegar & spices.

Basil Coconut Chicken

$18.95

Marinated boneless chicken pieces baked in tandoor, cooked with fresh basil, coconut milk & cream, garnished with grated sweetened coconut.

Chicken Mango

$16.95

Boneless chicken infused with herbs & spices, cooked with sweet & sour mango sauce.

Chicken Do Piaza

$16.95

Boneless chicken pan-roasted with spices, onions, tomatoes & peppers.

Ginger Honey Chicken

$18.95

Chicken marinated with herbs & spices then grilled in tandoori oven & cooked with fresh ginger & honey sauce.

Lamb Specialties

Keema Curry

$17.95

Ground lamb cooked with green peas, tomatoes and onions.

Lamb Rogan Josh

$17.95

Boneless tender pieces of lamb cooked with onions, garlic, fresh tomatoes and fresh spices.

Lamb Saag

$17.95

Boneless pieces of lamb cooked with fresh spinach and flavored with green herbs.

Lamb Mushroom

$17.95

Lamb curry cooked with mushrooms.

Lamb Curry

$17.95

Boneless tender pieces of lamb cooked with onions, garlic, ginger and a unique blend of spices.

Lamb Do Piaza

$17.95

Tender piece of lamb roasted in Tandoor then cooked with onions, green pepper and fresh tomato and spices.

Lamb Vindaloo (Hot)

$17.95

Very tender pieces of lamb marinated in fresh tomatoes and lemon, then cooked with potatoes, ginger, hot spices and fresh green herbs.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.95

Boneless lamb tandoori cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.

Lamb Korma

$17.95

Lamb curry cooked in a creamy sauce enriched with cashews.

Lamb Chops (Rack of Lamb)

$24.95

Rack of lamb, marinated in sour cream and spices, grilled in a charcoal clay oven. Comes with Basmati rice.

Lamb Kadahi

$17.95

Lamb Makhni

$17.95

Seafood Specialties

Fish Curry

$17.95

Haddock cooked with fresh ginger, garlic, onions & tomatoes, seasoned with a special blend of spices

Fish Masala

$17.95

Haddock cooked in a creamy tomato based masala sauce

Fish Vindaloo (Hot)

$17.95

Haddock & potatoes cooked in a unique paste of dry red chillies soaked in vinegar and spices

Shrimp Saag

$17.95

Shrimp cooked in flavorful blend of fresh spinach, ginger, garlic, onions & light spices

Shrimp Korma

$17.95

Shrimp cooked in creamy cashew-based korma gravy

Shrimp Do Piaza

$17.95

Shrimp pan-roasted with spices, onions, tomatoes & peppers

Goa Shrimp Curry

$17.95

The famous Shrimp Curry of Goa prepared with ground coconut & an array of masterfully blended spices

Shrimp Vindaloo (Hot)

$17.95

Shrimp & potatoes cooked in a unique paste of dry red chillies soaked in vinegar & spices

Shrimp Tandoori Masala

$17.95

Marinated shrimp baked in tandoor & served in creamy tomato-based masala sauce

Basil Coconut Shrimp

$20.95

Marinated shrimp baked in tandoor, cooked with fresh basil, coconut milk & cream, garnished with grated sweetened coconut

Rice Specialties

Peas Pullao

$14.95

Basmati rice, green peas, peppers & onions.

Vegetable Biryani

$15.95

Basmati rice, seasoned vegetables, toasted cashews & raisins.

Chicken Biryani

$16.95

Basmati rice, marinated chicken, toasted cashews & raisins.

Lamb Biryani

$17.95

Basmati rice, marinated lamb, toasted cashews & raisins.

Shrimp Biryani

$17.95

Basmati rice, marinated chicken, toasted cashews & raisins.

Kashmir Special Biryani

$17.95

Basmati rice, seasoned vegetables, marinated chicken, lamb, shrimp, toasted cashews & raisins.

Goat Specialties

Goat Saag

$17.95

Boneless pieces of goat cooked with fresh spinach and flavored with green herbs.

Goat Mushroom

$17.95

Goat curry cooked with mushrooms.

Goat Curry

$17.95

Boneless tender pieces of goat cooked with onions, garlic, ginger and a unique blend of spices.

Goat Do Piaza

$17.95

Tender piece of goat roasted in Tandoor then cooked with onions, green pepper and fresh tomato and spices.

Goat Vindaloo (Hot)

$17.95

Very tender pieces of goat marinated in fresh tomatoes and lemon, then cooked with potatoes, ginger, hot spices and fresh green herbs.

Goat Tikka Masala

$17.95

Boneless goat tandoori cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.

Goat Korma

$17.95

Goat curry cooked in a creamy sauce enriched with cashews.

Goat Roganjosh

$17.95

Dinner Sampler

Vegetarian Thali

$21.95

A complete vegetarian meal consisting of Kabuli Chana (chickpeas curry), Baingan Bartha (smoky eggplant mash) & Palak Paneer (spinach and cottage cheese curry).

Non Vegetarian Thali

$23.95

A complete non-vegetarian meal consisting of Chicken Curry, Lamb Curry & Chicken Tikka Masala (boneless chicken baked in tandoor and served in creamy tomato-based masala sauce).

Desserts

Rasmalai

$4.95

Soft Indian cottage cheese pieces infused with green cardamom & then soaked in sweetened & saffron flavored creamy chilled milk.

Gulab Jamun

$4.95

A North Indian sweet dessert, delicious pancake balls, fried & soaked in sweet cardamom-infused syrup.

Kheer

$4.95

Homemade rice pudding flavored with cardamom & blended with almonds.

Mango Ice Cream

$4.95

Pistachios Ice Cream

$4.95

Take Out Beverages

Mango Lassi

$4.95

Homemade yogurt mixed with mango pulp.

Strawberry Lassi

$4.95

Homemade yogurt drink with blended fresh strawberries.

Sweet Lassi

$4.95

Sweet yogurt drink.

Salty Lassi

$4.95

Homemade yogurt drink blended with roasted cumin seed powder, black salt & mint.

Chai

$4.95

Original Indian style tea-infused with spices & herbs like cloves, fennel seeds, green cardamom fresh ginger & made with milk.

Black Tea

$3.95

Ginger Lemon Tea

$3.95

Coffee

$4.95

Soft Drinks

$2.00

Sides

Small Rice

$2.50

Large Rice

$5.00

Small Masala Sauce

$5.95

Large Masala Sauce

$9.95