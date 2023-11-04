Visitanos Hoy -:- Visit Us Today
Kasiun 1473 South Mason Road
MENU
Sides
- Fattoush Salad$7.50
Lettuce, radish, cucumber, red cabbage, onion, tomato, toasted pita bread on the top and pomegranate vinaigrette.
- Tabbouleh Salad$7.50
Parsley, green onion, mint, tomato, bulgar wheat, spices mixed with olive oil.
- Fries$5.00
French fries served with sauce.
- Grapes Leaves$7.50
Grapes leaves stuffed with rice with ground beef. (5 pcs)
- Kibbeh$3.50
Diamond-shaped balls stuffed with ground beef and spices. Served with hummus (1 piece).
- Falafel$7.50
Chickpea croquettes served with hummus. (5 pcs)
- Chicken Rolls$7.50
Chicken and parsley. Served with tartar sauce. (3 pcs)
- Cheese Rolls$6.50
Cheese, toasted sesame, and parsley. (3 pcs)
- Tequeños$7.50
Cheese stick. Served with tartar sauce. (5 pcs)
- Yuquitas$6.50
Cassava balls stuffed with cheese. Served with tartar sauce. (5 pcs)
- Labneh$6.50
Yogurt, parsley, za'atar, sumac, olive with olive oil. Served with pita bread
- Dip Sample$12.50
Trio dips set: Hummus/ Muhamara/ Babba Ghanoush. Served with pita bread
- Muhammara$6.50
Roasted red bell pepper, toasted almonds, and olive oil. Served with pita bread
- Baba Ghanoush$6.50
Roasted eggplant, parsley, red pepper and olive oil. Served with pita bread
- Hummus with Beef$12.50
Hummus base with ground beef topping and a touch of toasted almonds. Served with pita bread.
- Hummus$6.50
Chickpeas, parsley, olive oil and red pepper. Served with pita bread
- Side Beef with$10.50
Plates
- Chicken Plate$17.90
Grilled chicken in chunks served with rice, salad and garlic sauce. Pd. All dishes are served with pita bread.
- Beef Plate$22.90
Grilled sirloin steak in chunks served with rice, salad and garlic sauce. Pd. All dishes are served with pita bread.
- Kabab Plate$17.90
Grilled marinated ground beef served with rice, salad and garlic sauce. Pd. All dishes are served with pita bread.
- Falafel Plate$15.90
Five falafel croquettes served with hummus and fattoush salad. Pd. All dishes are served with pita bread.
- Shawarma Fries$15.90
Fried potatoes, mixed beef, and chicken (shawarma cut) with sauce as topping. (Mayo/ Mustard/ Tartar/ Ketchup)
- Salmon Plate$17.90
Grilled salmon served with Mashed potatoes and Salad. (Salmon 8 oz) Pd. All dishes are served with pita bread.
- Grilled Ribeye Plate$22.90
Grilled Ribeye served with fries and Salad. Pd. All dishes are served with pita bread.
- Full Plate$11.50
Beans (Habas) with tahini sauce and spices. Served with vegetables.
- Lamb Chops$22.90
Shawarmas
- Chicken$11.50
Garlic sauce, chicken, parsley, green onion, lettuce and tomato.
- Chicken Special$12.50
Garlic sauce and hummus, falafel, chicken, parsley, green onion, lettuce and tomato.
- Chicken with Fries$11.50
Garlic sauce, chicken and fries inside the wrap.
- Beef$15.90
Garlic sauce, Beef, parsley, green onion, lettuce and tomato.
- Beef Special$16.90
Garlic sauce and hummus, falafel, Beef, parsley, green onion, lettuce and tomato.
- Beef with Fries$15.90
Garlic sauce, beef and fries inside the wrap.
- Mix$13.50
Garlic sauce, Chicken and Beef, parsley, green onion, lettuce and tomato.
- Mix Special$15.90
Garlic sauce and hummus, falafel, Chicken and Beef, parsley, green onion, lettuce and tomato.
- Mix with Fries$13.50
Garlic sauce, Chicken and Beef and fries inside the wrap.
- Kasiun$17.90
Garlic sauce and hummus, Falafel, Chicken, Beef and Kibbeh, parsley, green onion, lettuce and tomato.
- Falafel Wrap$11.50
Hummus, Falafel, parsley, green onion, lettuce, tomato, mint, cucumber, pickles and tahini sauce.