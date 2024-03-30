Katana Sushi 218 Columbia st
Hot Appetizer
- Samurai Bites$12.00
Crispy rice, topped with spicy tuna and jalapenos
- Steamed Buns$12.00
Chashu pork, radish, cucumbers, winter salad, avocado
- Beef Negimaki$15.00
Beef rolled around scallions, japanese BBQ sauce
- Rock Shrimp$14.00
Shrimp tempura with creamy spicy sauce
- Gyoza$8.00
Pan-seared dumplings
- Shumai$8.00
Steamed shrimp dumplings
- Tuna Tataki$16.00
Seared tuna with scallions, sesame seeds
- Salmon Tataki$15.00
Seared Salmon sashimi, ponzu sauce, sweet miso sauce
- Lava Drops$12.00
Battered kani with spicy sauce
- Edamame (Steamed)$6.00
Boiled soybeans with salt
Cold Appetizers
- Carpaccio$16.00
Thinly sliced sashimi, chef sauce, sesame seeds
- Treasure Island$16.00
Diced tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, ikura
- Chu-toro Jalapeno$18.00
Chu-toro sashimi, jalapenos, tobilko, ponzu sauce, white truffle oil
- Yellowtail Jalapeno$16.00
Yellowtail sashimi, jalapenos, tobiko, ponzu saue, white truffle oil
- Tuna Tartare$14.00
Diced tuna, mango, avocado, ikura, ponzu sauce
Soups and Salads
- Miso Soup$3.50
Tofu, seaweed, scallions
- Garden Salad$8.00
Greens, avocado, ginger dressing
- Seaweed Salad$9.00
Marinated seaweed, tomatoes, radish, ginger dressing
- Samurai Salad$12.00
Kani, seaweed, avocado, topped with ikura
- Poke Salad$16.00
Rice, bluefin tuna or salmon, cucumber, avocado
- Kani Salad$12.00
Spicy kani, avocado, rice paper, tobiko
Sushi/Sashimi Combo
Special Rolls Raw
- Samurai Roll$15.00
In: Spicy tuna, avocado, tempura flakes, Out: tuna sashimi, chipotle aoli
- Chef Roll$14.00
In: shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, Out: salmon sashimi, spicy aoli, eel sauce, tobiko
- Loka Roll$13.00
In: spicy tuna, cream cheese, tempura flakes, Out: avocado, eel glaze, rice crisps
- Tropical Roll$15.00
In: Spicy salmon, avocado, crispy onions, Out: peppered tuna, mango, wasabi aoli, pineapple
- Red Bull Roll$15.00
In: Tuna, avocado, spicy kani, Out: salmon sashimii, spicy aoli, masago, eel glaze
- Salmon Lovers Roll$15.00
In: spicy salmon, crispy onions, Out: torched salmon sashimi, avocado, mango, chili sauce
- Rainbow Roll$16.00
In: kani, asparagus, cucumber, Out: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, mango
- Angry Shrimp Roll$15.00
In: Shrimp tempura, avocado, Out: Spicy tuna, eel glaze, spicy aioli
- Green Roll (Rice Paper)$11.00
In: Avocado, mango, pineapple, asparagus, cucumber, romain lettuce, seaweed salad, Out: Mango, chili sauce
- Kamikaze Roll (5pc)$12.00
In: Tuna, spicy aioli, scallions, avocado, Out: Tempura wrap, eel glaze, masago
- Naruto Roll$16.00
In: Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, Out: Cucumber, ponzu sauce
- Trio Roll (Soy Paper)$15.00
In: Avocado, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, Out: Tobiko, masago, eel glaze, spicy aioli
- Mt. Fuji Roll$14.00
In: Spicy tuna, avocado, crispy onions, Out: Eel, eel glaze, spicy aioli
- Nemo Roll (Soy Paper)$13.00
In: Spicy tuna, avocado, Out: Chipotle aioli, tobiko
- Volcano Roll$14.00
In: Kani, cucumber, avocado, Out: Spicy tuna, eel glaze, tempura flakes
- Winter Roll$16.00
In: Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, avocado, Out: Torched yellowtail, rice crisp, ponzu sauce
Special Rolls Cooked
- Lava Roll$14.00
In: Shrimp tempura, avocado, Out: Spicy Kani, masago, eel glaze
- Dragon Roll$13.00
In: Grilled eel, cucumber, Out: Avocado, eel glaze, tobiko
- Dancing Eel Roll$14.00
In: Kani, asparagus, avocado, Out: Grilled eel sashimi, eel glaze, sesame seeds
- KFC Roll$12.00
In: Chicken, crispy quinoa, cucumber, avocado, romain lettuce, Out: Chipotle aioli
- Spider Roll$15.00
In: Crispy soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, Out: Eel glaze, sesame seeds
- Lobster Roll$22.00
In: Crispy lobster, avocado, cucumber, scallions, Out: Chipotle ailoi, tobiko
- Osaka Roll$14.00
In: Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, Out: Seaweed, chipotle aioli, masago, eel glaze
- New York Roll$14.00
In: Shrimp tempura, crunch cilantro, cucmber, avocado, jalapeno, carrots, Out: Mango chili sauce, chipotle aioli
Classic Rolls
- Salmon Roll$7.00
Salmon, nori, rice roll
- Tuna Roll$8.00
Tuna, nori, rice
- Salmon Avocado Roll$7.50
Salmon, avocado, nori, rice roll
- Tuna Avocado Roll$8.50
Tuna, avocado, nori, rice
- Eel Avocado Roll$8.00
Eel, avocado, nori, rice, eel sauce
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.50
Spicy salmon, nori, rice
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
Spicy tuna, nori, rice
- California Roll$6.50
Kani, cucumber, avocado
- Philadelphia Roll$8.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber
- Alaskan Roll$7.50
Salmon, cucumber, avocado
- Boston Roll$8.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, cucumber, boiled shrimp, masago
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$8.00
Yellowtail, scallions, ponzu sauce
- Negitoro Roll$12.00
Fatty tuna, scallions
Veggie Rolls
Sushi
- 2 Pc Tuna Sushi$9.00
2pc Tuna sushi
- 2 Pc Chu-Toro Sushi$12.00
2pc Chu-toro sushi
- 2 Pc O-Toro Sushi$15.00
2pc O-toro sushi
- 2 Pc Salmon Sushi$7.00
2pc Salmon sushi
- 2 Pc King Salmon Sushi$9.00
2pc King salmon sushi
- 2 Pc Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sushi$8.00
2pc Hamachi (yellowtail) sushi
- 2 Pc Kanpachi (Amberjack) Sushi$9.00
2pc Kanpashi (amberjack) sushi
- 2 Pc Eel Sushi$7.00
2pc Eel sushi
- 2 Pc Uni Sushi$20.00
1pc Uni sushi
- 2 Pc Madai (Red Snapper) Sushi$10.00
2pc Madai (red snapper) sushi
- 2 Pc Tako (Octopus) Sushi$7.00
2pc Tako (octopus) sushi
- 2 Pc Ebi (Shrimp) Sushi$7.00
2pc Ebi (shrimp) sushi
- 2 Pc Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sushi$10.00
2pc Ikura (salmon roe) sushi
- 2 Pc Scallop Sushi$9.00
2pc Scallp sushi
- 2 Pc Tamago (Egg Omelette) Sushi$6.00
2pc Tamago (egg omelette) sushi
- 2 Pc Kani (Crab) Sushi$6.00
2pc Kani (crab) sushi
- 2 Pc Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg)$8.00
2pc Tobiko (flying fish egg) Sushi
- 2 Pc Botan Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sushi$15.00
2pc Botan Ebi (sweet shrimp) with head sushi
Sashimi
- 2 Pc Tuna Sashimi$9.00
2pc Tuna sashimi
- 2 Pc Chu-Toro Sashimi$12.00
2pc Chu-toro sashimi
- 2 Pc O-toro Sashimi$15.00
2pc O-toro sashimi
- 2 Pc Salmon Sashimi$7.00
2pc Salmon sashimi
- 2 Pc King Salmon Sashimi$9.00
2pc King salmon sashimi
- 2 Pc Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi$8.00
2pc Hamachi (yellowtail) sashimi
- 2 Pc Kanpachi (Amberjack) Sashimi$9.00
2pc Kanpashi (amberjack) sashimi
- 2 Pc Eel Sashimi$7.00
2pc Eel sashimi
- 2 Pc Uni Sashimi$20.00
1pc Uni sashimi
- 2 Pc Madai (Red Snapper) Sashimi$10.00
2pc Madai (red snapper) sashimi
- 2 Pc Tako (Octopus) Sashimi$7.00
2pc Tako (octopus) sashimi
- 2 Pc Ebi (Shrimp) Sashimi$7.00
2pc Ebi (shrimp) sashimi
- 2 Pc Scallop Sashimi$9.00
2pc Scallop sashimi
- 2 Pc Tamago (Egg Omelette) Sashimi$6.00
2pc Tamago (egg omelette) sashimi
- 2 Pc Kani (Crab) Sashimi$6.00
2pc Kani (crab) Sashimi
- 2 Pc Botan Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sashimi$15.00
2pc Botan Ebi (sweet shrimp) with head sashimi
Ramen
Hot Dishes
- Tofu Teriaki$18.00
Fried tofu, rice, miso soup, broccoli, carrots, teriaki sauce
- Unagi Don$19.00
BBQ eel, rice, sesame seeds, oshinko
- Chicken Teriaki$19.00
Chicken, rice, miso soup, broccoli, carrots, teriaki sauce
- Salmon Teriaki$25.00
Salmon, rice, miso soup, broccoli, carrots, teriaki sauce
- Steak Teriaki$30.00
Steak, rice, miso soup, broccoli, carrots, teriaki sauce