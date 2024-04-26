Kategna 2857 Buford Highway Northeast
Food Menu
Appetizers
Entree
- Tenderloin, Tibs$22.00
Tenderloin sauteed with onion tomatoes and served with rice or injeria
- Awaza Tenderloin Tibs$22.00
- Tibs Fir Fir$20.00
- Short Rib$23.00
short ribs sauteed with onion tomatoes and served with rice or injeria
- Lamb Tibs$23.00
- Awaza Lamb Tibs$23.00
- Kitfo$22.00
- Doro Wat$21.00
Chicken stewed in Barbara, Spice and onions served with boiled eggs
- Chicken Tibs$20.00
- Salmon Tibs$22.00
Vegetarian
Pasta
Pasta tossed homemade Tomato Sauces infused with Ethiopian Spices Served with choice of protein