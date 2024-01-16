Katie O’Donald’s 1008 Fording Island Rd ste B
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Served with our homemade marinara sauce$10.00
- Steak Tidbits
Char-grilled sirloin steak on toasted garlic bread and topped with melted provolone cheese, cut into bite size pieces. A-1 sauce or au jus on the side for dipping$15.00
- Katie's Quesadilla
Three cheese blend, Grilled chicken with flour tortilla, served with lettuce, tomato, and onions. Sour cream and Salsa on the side.$13.00
- Potato Skins
Fried Potato skins topped with Mozzarella, Monterey Jack Cheese and chopped bacon. Served with sour cream.$13.00
- Jumbo Chicken Wings
9 pieces. Mild, hot, honey mustard, BBQ or sweet & spicy Asian Thai$14.00
- Sampler Platter
Fried mozzarella sticks, wings, fried artichokes and jalapeño poppers$14.00
- Chicken Tenders App
Three jumbo hand breaded tenders, deep-fried and served with honey mustard sauce for dipping or tossed in any of our wing sauces$11.00
- St. Patrick's Supreme Nachos
Crispy chips smothered with chili, cheese, onions, jalapeños & black olives topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa$11.00
- Fried Oysters App
Plump, juicy oysters, lightly breaded and deep-fried, served with tartar sauce or cocktail sauce$14.00
- Fried Artichoke Hearts
Hand stuffed with cream cheese, breaded and deep-fried 'til golden. Served with ranch dressing$10.00
- Jalapeño Poppers
Deep-fried just right, definitely worth popping!$10.00
- Cheese Fries$7.00
- Burger Sliders
3 mini burgers with grilled onions and your choice of cheese$13.00
Soup & Salad
- Side Salad$4.00
- House Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, green peppers and onions with your choice of dressing$8.00
- Cup Soup of the Day
A different homemade soup each day$5.00
- Bowl Soup of the Day
A different homemade soup each day$7.00
- French Onion Soup
Homemade and oven baked topped with garlic toast and melted provolone cheese$6.00
- Cup of Texas Chili
Topped with cheese, sour cream and onions$5.00
- Bowl of Texas Chili
Topped with cheese, sour cream and onions$7.00
- Cup of Soup & Half Sandwich
Choose turkey, ham, chicken salad or tuna salad sandwich plus a cup of our homemade soup du jour$13.00
- 3 Scoop Salad
One scoop each of our homemade chicken salad, egg salad and tuna salad, served on a bed of lettuce$15.00
- O'Donald's Black & Bleu Salad
Blackened sirloin steak grilled to your liking, sliced thin and fanned over a bed of mixed greens and topped with crumbled Maytag bleu cheese$15.00
- Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, American and Swiss cheese with an array of fresh garden vegetables. Served on a bed of salad greens and dressing on the side$15.00
- Authentic Greek Salad
Fresh salad greens with tomato wedges, cucumbers, green peppers & onions, topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives & Salonika peppers tossed with Aegean dressing and served with hot garlic pita bread$5.50
- Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons and Parmesan cheese, with creamy Caesar dressing$7.00
- Quart of Soup/Chili
Take Home a quart of our Home Made Soup or Chili.$14.00
House Specialties
- Katie's Fish and Chips
Our signature dish lightly battered, deep-fried cod, golden and crispy, served with french fries and homemade coleslaw$16.00
- Homemade Meatloaf
In house ground round meatloaf topped with brown gravy, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables$13.00
- Cottage Pie
Ground sirloin, sautéed with Guinness, mixed vegetables and rich brown gravy, topped with homemade mashed potatoes and melted cheese$13.00
- Chicken Tenders*
Lightly hand breaded chicken tenders, served with honey mustard, french fries and coleslaw$15.00
- Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich
Shaved turkey breast, served open-faced on white toast with mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce$13.00
- Open-Faced Roast Beef Sandwich
Shaved roast beef, served open-faced on white toast with mashed potatoes and gravy$14.00
Entrees
- Chicken Cajun Pasta
All-natural chicken breast grilled and diced. Sauteed with onions, tomatoes in a Cajun white wine garlic cream sauce. Tossed with pasta and served with garlic bread.$17.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Tossed in a light creamy Alfredo sauce, served with garlic bread$15.00
- Chicken Parmesan
Italian breaded chicken breast, fried and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella. Served over pasta with garlic bread$19.00
- Liver and Onions
Two slices of liver topped with sautéed onions, crisp bacon and smothered in gravy. Served with Sauteed vegetables and mashed potatoes & gravy.$15.00
- Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed in white wine, garlic butter and fresh herbs, tossed with pasta, served with garlic bread$20.00
- Fried Oysters*
Juicy oysters, lightly dusted and deep-fried 'til golden, served with fries, coleslaw and tarter sauce or cocktail sauce$20.00
- Fried Shrimp
Shrimp, lightly dusted and deep-fried 'til golden, served with fries, coleslaw and tarter sauce or cocktail sauce$19.00
Burgers
- Traditional Pub Burger
Half pound burger, served on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle wedge$12.00
- Paddy's Irish Melt
Half pound burger, Rye bread, sautéed onions and Swiss cheese.$14.00
- Black & Blue Burger
Half pound burger, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon strips and sautéed onions on a kaiser roll$14.00
- Chili Burger
Half pound burger, topped with our house made chili and American cheese on a kaiser roll$14.00
- "Hang-Over" Burger
Half pound burger, topped with one egg, over easy, American cheese, bacon and sautéed onions on a toasted kaiser roll$15.00
Sandwiches/Wraps
- Southern Chicken Sandwich
All-Natural chicken breast grilled or fried. Topped with pimento cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce & tomato, finished with BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll, with one side of your choice.$14.00
- The Irish Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef, heated in it's own au jus, served on a freshly baked sub roll$14.00
- Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved sirloin and sautéed onions, oozing with provolone cheese$14.00
- Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast with choice of cheese, tomatoes and lettuce$12.00
- Chicken Club Pita
Grilled chicken breast with melted Swiss cheese and crisp bacon, lettuce and tomato wrapped in hot pita bread$14.00
- Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast, on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with one side of your choice.$14.00
- Reuben on Rye
Thinly sliced corned beef on grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing$13.00
- Teuben on Rye
Thinly sliced turkey breast on grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing$13.00
- Kuhlmann's Klub
Slices of turkey and ham layered with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and crisp bacon built on toasted white bread$14.00
- BLT Sandwich
Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato and mayo on white, wheat or rye bread or in a wrap$13.00
- Traditional Deli Sandwich
Your choice of Boar's Head turkey, ham or roast beef on choice of bread with cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo$12.00
- Classic Salad Sandwich
Your choice of our homemade chicken salad, tuna salad or egg salad on choice of bread or as a wrap. Lettuce, tomato and mayo$12.00
- Sirloin Steak Sandwich
Char-grilled sirloin steak topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions, served on a freshly baked sub roll$15.00
- Fish Tacos (3 Pieces)
Lightly breaded fried cod, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and citrus remoulade on warm flour tortillas. No Side$14.00
- Cod Melt
White flakey filet, grilled, fried or blackened, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato and citrus aioli, open-faced on garlic toast$14.00
- Oyster Po'Boy
Lightly breaded and deep-fried, served on a freshly baked sub roll$16.00
- Shrimp Po'Boy
Lightly breaded and deep-fried, served on a freshly baked sub roll$16.00
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
Kids Menu
A La Cart Sides
- French Fries$4.00
- Onions Rings$4.00
- Potato Salad$3.00
- Pasta Salad$3.00
- Cole Slaw$3.00
- Sauteed Vegetables$5.00
- Mashed Potatoes$3.00
- Rice$3.00
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$6.00
- Scoop of Chicken Salad$5.00
- Scoop of Tuna Salad$5.50
- Scoop of Egg Sald$3.00
- Side of Beef Gravy$3.00
- Side of Turkey Gravy$3.00
- Dinner Roll$1.50
- Fresh Fruit$3.00
- Toast$1.50
- One Egg$1.50
- Extra Dressing$0.50
- Extra Sauce$0.50
- Garlic Bread$2.00
- Garlic Pita Bread$2.00
Weekly Specials
Desserts
- Crème Brûlée Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake, baked in an individual soufflé cup$8.00
- Warm Brownie Delight
Warm chocolate brownie topped with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce$8.00
- Bailey's Milk Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
Ciabatta bread with Bailey's Irish cream and milk chocolate chips served warm$8.00
- Peach Cobbler
Warm Georgia peach cobbler with streusel crumble topping$8.00
Drinks
N/A Beverage
- Coke-a-Cola$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Gingerale$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
- Water
- Soda Water$3.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Red Bull$4.50
- Sugar Free Red Bull$4.50
- Milk$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.75