Katie's Kitchen
FOOD
Eggs And More
- Two Eggs$8.50
- Two Eggs w/ Bacon$11.50
- Two Eggs w/ Links$11.50
- Sausage Patty w/ Eggs$11.50
- Canadian Bacon w/ Eggs$12.00
- Ham w/ Eggs$12.00
- Turkey Sausage w/ Eggs$12.00
- Corned Beef Hash w/ Eggs$12.00
Corned beef hash topped with two eggs
- Marinated Skirt Steak$22.00
- Stuffed Portabella Mushroom$15.00
- Biscuits And Gravy$10.00
Oatmeals
All Scrambled Up
- Veggie Scrambler$10.50
Broccoli, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, asparagus, cheddar cheese.
- Bacon And Cheese Scrambler$11.50
Crispy bacon, cheddar cheese.
- Meat Lovers Scrambler$13.00
Pork sausage links, smoked ham, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese.
- Feta Scrambler$11.50
Tomatoes, green peppers, spinach, onions, black olives, feta cheese.
- Spinach Scrambler$11.50
Spinach, crispy bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese.
- Create Your Own Scrambler$12.00
Select 3 of the following ingredients: Bacon, hame, sausage, chorizo, canadian bacon , asparagus, zucchini, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, spinach, swiss, feta, monterey jack, cheddar, mozzarella, american cheese.
Nested Up
- Garden Nest$12.00
Spinach, red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese.
- Santa Fe Chicken Nest$13.50
Santa fe chicken sausage, jalapeños peppers, green onions, tomatoes, asparagus, cheddar jack cheese.
- Potato Nest$12.00
Crispy bacon, onions, cheddar jack cheese.
- Brisket Nest$13.00
BBQ beef brisket, grilled onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese.
- Steak & Portabella Nest$19.00
Portabella mushroom, tomatoes, onions, cheddar jack cheese, marinated skirt steak on the side.
- Create Nest$13.00
Omelets
- Plain Omelet$9.00
Three egg omelet
- Denver Omelet$12.50
Smoked ham, green peppers, onions, american cheese.
- Garden Omelet$11.50
Broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, cheddar cheese.
- Spinach Omelet$11.50
Spinach, mushroom, feta cheese.
- Pesto & Sun-Dried Tomato Omelet$14.50
Basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, Italian sausage, asparagus, asparagus, fresh mozzarella.
- Avocado Omelet$13.50
Bacon, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream.
- Create Omelet$13.00
Choose three ingredients
- Bacon & Cheese Omelet$12.00
- Lk & Cheese Omelet$12.00
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$12.00
- Cheese Omelet$10.00
Pancakes And Oven Cakes
- Short Stack (2)$7.50
- Pancakes (3)$8.50
- Homemade Potato Pancakes$10.00
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$9.50
- Oatmeal Banana Chocolate Chip Pancakes$10.50
Multi-grain oatmeal, filled with bananas, chocolate chips.
- Cannoli Pancakes$11.00
Filled with pistachios, layered with cannoli filling, drizzled with chocolate sauce.
- Lemon Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes$12.00
Three homemade ricotta pancakes filled with fresh blueberries and topped with our homemade lemon curd.
- Homemade Swedish Pancakes$10.50
Served with lingonberries.
- German Pancake$11.00
*****Allow 30 minutes for this item!*****
- Dutch Baby Pancake$10.00
*****Allow 30 minutes for this item!*****
- Cinnabun Apple Pancake$12.00
*****Allow 30 minutes for this item!***** Our German batter, cinnamon apples, topped with vanilla cheese glaze.
- Mini Apple Pancake$12.00
*****Allow 30 minutes for this item!***** Our german batter baked with cinnamon apples.
- Apple Campfire Pancake$13.00
*****Allow 30 minutes for this item!***** Our German batter, apples, walnuts, maple-cinnamon sugar, drizzled with B&B Liqueur.
- Peach Campfire Pancake$13.00
******Allow 30 minutes for this item****** Our German batter, peaches, walnuts, maple-cinnamon sugar, drizzled with B&B Liqueur
- Large Apple Pancakes$17.00
**Allow 30 minutes for the following item** German batter baked with cinnamon apples.
Crepes
- Powdered Crepe$8.00
Light and fluffy, covered in powdered sugar.
- Cheese Blintzes Crepe$9.00
- Double Chocolate Chip Crepe$11.50
White and dark chocolate chips, fresh strawberries, drizzled with chocolate sauce.
- Katie’s Crepes$12.00
Walnut pieces filled with cannoli filling, topped with banana and Amaretto raspberry sauce.
- French Crepe$11.50
Strawberries, Suzette sauce.
- Grand Marnier Peach Crepe$11.50
Sliced peaches sautéed in Grand Marnier, cobbler mixture.
- Brunch Crepes (2)$13.00
Filled with creamy spinach, scrambled eggs, topped with diced tomatoes, Canadian bacon bits, homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with two potato pancakes.
- Oreo Crepes$11.50
Oreo crumbs filled with cream cheese, topped with chocolate sauce.
Homemade Belgian Waffles
French Toast
- French Toast$9.00
Fresh whipped butter and powdered sugar.
- Sticky Pecan$11.50
Grilled pecan roll, served with smoked ham.
- Cinnamon Swirl$10.00
Fresh homemade cinnamon rolls lightly grilled and served with maple syrup and cream cheese glaze.
- Nutella Stuffed French Toast$12.00
White bread stuffed with Nutella and bananas, topped with strawberries, bananas and wildberry sauce.
- Lingonberry Stuffed French Toast$12.00
Multi-grain bread filled with lingonberries and bananas, grilled and topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar.
- Peaches and Cream French Toast$12.00
Stuffed with cream cheese, baked peaches, topped with cobbler mixture.
Skillets
- Veggie Heaven Skillet$12.00
Asparagus, broccoli, zucchini, onions, tomatoes.
- Ham Skillet$13.00
Smoked ham, green peppers, onions, Cheddar cheese.
- Meat Lovers Skillet$13.50
Crispy bacon, smoked ham, pork sausage links, Cheddar cheese.
- The Mount Skillet$13.00
Crispy bacon, portabella mushrooms, diced onions, Cheddar cheese.
- Skirt Steak Skillet$20.00
Marinated skirt steak, diced onions, mushrooms, tomatoes.
- Chorizo Skillet$13.50
Chorizo sausage, avocado, fresh jalapenos, pico de gallo, queso fresco.
- Corned Beef Hash Skillet$13.00
Corned beef hash, onions, green peppers, Swiss cheese.
- Create Skillet$13.00
Eggs Benedict
- Eggs Benedict$13.00
Toasted English muffin, Canadian bacon, two poached eggs, homemade hollandaise sauce.
- Portabella Benedict$13.00
Toasted English muffin, grilled portabella mushrooms, grilled tomatoes, two poached eggs, homemade hollandaise sauce, bacon bits.
- Huevos Rancheros Benedict$20.00
Toasted English muffin, marinated skirt steak, avocado, two poached eggs, ranchero sauce, baked with Cheddar cheese.
- Cubana Benedict$13.00
Toasted english muffin, ham, pulled pork, two poached eggs, homemade hollandaise, diced pickles.
- Chorizo Benedict$13.00
Toasted English muffin, fried green tomato, chorizo, poached eggs, chimichurri hollandaise sauce, fresh jalapeño.
Breakfast Sandwiches And More
- Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
Bacon or sausage, two fried eggs, American cheese on a New York bagel.
- Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, tomatoes, onions, diced potatoes, Monterey Jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and a side of salsa.
- Fruit & Yogurt Bowl$10.00
Yogurt, granola, fresh fruit, served with raisin toast
- Fried Green Tomato Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Toasted ciabatta bread, fried green tomatoes, garlic aioli, arugula, two over hard eggs, bacon, mozzarella cheese, served with fresh fruit.
- Breakfast Enchiladas$12.50
Three flour tortillas filled with turkey taco meat, scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with our homemade salsa verde, queso fresco and sour cream, served with fresh fruit.
On The Healthy Side
- Veggie Breakfast Quesadilla$12.00
Choice of egg beater or egg whites, spinach, roasted red peppers, green onions, zucchini, tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese in a whole wheat tortilla served with fruit or tomatoes.
- Northshore Egg White Scrambler$12.50
Turkey sausage, broccoli, onions, tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of toast and fruit or tomato
- Avocado Toast$11.50
Nine grain toast topped with avocado, cherry tomatoes and bacon, served with two eggs and fresh fruit.
- Southwest Egg White Scrambler$12.50
Spicy chicken sausage, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, Mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of toast and fruit or tomato.
- Healthy Breakfast$11.50
Choice of egg beaters or egg whites, three turkey sausage links, nine grain toast, fresh strawberries, bananas topped with yogurt, granola.
Senior Selection
- All American Breakfast$9.00
One egg, two strips of bacon or sausage links, red diced potatoes made with onions, one slice of toast or pancake.
- Senior Treat$9.00
1/2 plain belgian waffle, one egg, two sausage links.
- Katie’s Senior Special$9.00
One slice of thick french toast, one egg, two slices of bacon.
Signature Sandwiches
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.50
served on a bed of lettuce and tomato with your choice of bread.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
Chicken breast, celery and mayo, served on a bed of lettuce and tomato with your choice of bread.
- Mom’s Sloppy Joe’s$11.50
Our homemade Sloppy Joe’s made with ground beef and our special BBQ sauce served on a bun.
- B.L.T.$10.00
- Turkey Club “Mike’s Way”$11.50
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on your choice of toast.
- Mike’s Corned Beef Sandwich$12.00
Corned beef, Dijon mustard, on seeded rye bread.
- Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
Celery, dried cranberries, almonds.
- Bbq Pulled Pork$12.00
House smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ sauce, served on a bun.
- Reuben$13.00
Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on marble rye bread
- Katie’s Patty Melt$12.50
Charbroiled beef patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce on marble rye.
- Breadless Burger$12.00
Shredded lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, topped with beef patty, roasted red peppers, avocado, black olives and drizzled with ranch dressing.
- Pesto Turkey$12.50
Roasted turkey, pesto mayo, spinach, tomato, mozzarella cheese, served on ciabatta bread.
- Shrimp Tacos$14.50
Three flour tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp, cabbage, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, served with fresh fruit.
- Steak Tacos$17.00
- Albacore Melt Down$13.00
- Create Your Own Burger$13.50
Charbroiled beef patty garnished with lettuce and tomato and your choice of 2 toppings. Choose from: Cheddar, American, Swiss, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, Bacon, Onion, Mushrooms, Portabella Mushroom, Avocado.
- Pick 2 Combo$9.00
- Grilled Cheese Sandwiches$8.75
- Chicken Fingers$11.50
Panini / Wraps
- Triple Grilled Cheese Panini$11.50
American, Swiss and Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, bacon.
- Turkey Bacon Avocado Panini$12.50
Turkey with bacon, avocado, tomato, chipotle mayonnaise, red onion, Mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken Marsala Panini$12.50
Chicken sauteed with Marsala wine, tomato, onion, fresh Mozzarella on Ciabatta bread.
- Veggie Panini$10.50
Spinach, red peppers, zucchini, onions and tomatoes, flour tortilla, hummus, Feta cheese.
- Katie's Wrap$12.50
Chicken tenders, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, Ranch dressing, wrapped in flour tortilla.
- Chipotle Wrap$12.50
Choice of grilled chicken or turkey, chipotle aioli, avocado, black bean corn salsa, tomato, spinach, queso fresco, wrapped in flour tortilla.
- Pork Carnitas Wrap$12.50
Pork carnitas, avocado, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeño, chipotle aioli, served in flour tortilla.
Salads
- Cobb Salad$15.00
Charbroiled chicken breast or chilled roast turkey, hardboiled egg, avocado, carrots, bacon, tomato, black olives, Cheddar Jack cheese.
- Fruit & Chicken$12.00
Fruit & Chicken Assorted fresh fruit, topped with homemade chicken salad, raisin toast.
- Caesar$11.00
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan cheese.
- Mediterranean Tuna Salad$14.00
White Albacore tuna, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, hardboiled egg, Feta cheese, Greek vinaigrette dressing.
- Warm Goat Cheese Chicken$15.00
Fried Goat cheese patties, grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, apples, cherry tomatoes, toasted almonds, balsamic dressing.
- Chopped$15.00
Chicken breast, dried cranberries, apples, celery, crumbled goat cheese, served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
- Southwest Chopped Salad$11.00
Romaine, black beans, corn, red onion, chicken, avocado, tortilla strips, cherry tomatoes and cheddar jack cheese, tossed in our southwest ranch dressing.
Sides
- Thick Sliced Bacon$5.00
- Ham Off The Bone$5.00
- Canadian Bacon$5.00
- Corned Beef Hash$5.50
- Sausage Links$4.50
- Sausage Patties$4.50
- Turkey Sausage$5.00
- Vegan Sausage Patty$5.50
- Vegan Chorizo$5.50
- Andouille Chix Sg$5.00
- Chorizo$5.00
- Skirt Steak Ala$15.00
- Homemade Hash Browns$4.50
- Shredded Hash Browns$5.00
- Toasted Pecan Roll$4.50
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50
- Toast$3.50
- 1pc Toast$2.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Bagel$4.00
- Side Pancakes$4.00
- Side FRTT$3.50
- Egg ala$1.50
- Cup Of Soup$4.50
- Bowl Of Soup$5.50
- Quart Soup$10.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
- Tossed Salad$5.00
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
- Weekly Salad$4.50
- Side of Fruit$3.50
- Fruit, Yogurt, Granola Tulip Cup$4.00
- Fruit, Yogurt, Granola Cup$5.00
- Cup of Fruit$4.50
- Apples and Peanut Butter$4.00
- Healthy Brfst Fruit Cup$4.50
- Cottage Cheese$4.50
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side of Sauteed Veggies$5.50
- Chicken Breast Ala$6.00
- Hollandaise Sauce$1.00
- Peanut Butter$0.75
- Salsa$0.75
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Cream Cheese$0.75
- Apple Sauce$0.75
- Sausage Gravy$2.50
- B&G Ala$5.00
- BBQ Sauce$0.75
- Ranch$0.75
- Side of Tomatoes$1.75
- Fresh Jalapenos$0.75
- Pickled Jalapenos$0.75
- Pico De Gallo$0.75
- Two Scoops Chicken Salad Ala$6.00
- Two Scoops Tuna Salad Ala$6.00
- Qt of Pulled Pork$30.00
- Qt of Sloppy Joe$30.00
- Qt of Tuna Salad$26.00
- Qt of Chicken Salad$26.00
- Qt of Cranberry Chicken Salad$28.00
- Fried Green Tomato Ala$4.00
- Side Chipotle Mayo$0.75
- Side Of Yogurt$2.50
- Side Mayo$0.75
- Side Flour Tortillas$1.50
- Side Corn Tortillas$1.50
Specials
- 2x2x2x2$11.00
Two eggs, two sausage links, two pieces of bacon and two crepes coated with graham crackers crumbs and filled with pumpkin cheese.
- Pumpkin Pancakes$13.00
Three homemade pumpkin pancakes topped with warm apple filling and served with cinnamon butter.
- Apple, Sweet Potato Brussels Hash$15.00
Roasted brussels sprouts, apples, sweet potatoes and apple maple chicken sausage, topped with two eggs and served with toast or pancakes.
- Butternut Squash Nest$15.00
A layer of shredded potatoes filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, roasted butternut squash, onions, apples, pork sausage and kale, served with toast or pancakes.
- Sweet Potato Waffle$14.50
Our sweet potato Belgian waffle filled with pecans and topped with apple pie filling and served with three apple maple chicken sausage and cinnamon butter.
- Thanksgiving Panini$15.50
Panini bread filled with grilled turkey, brie cheese, sliced pears and homemade cranberry sauce, served with sweet potato fries.
- Hot Turkey Lunch$16.00
Hot sliced turkey breast topped with gravy, served with mashed potatoes, homemade sausage stuffing, cranberry sauce and corn bread with honey butter.
- Havarti Steak Sandwich$18.50
A toasted ciabatta bun filled with our marinated skirt steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, havarti cheese and garlic aioli, served with home cut french fries.
- Thanksgiving Turkey Burger$16.00
Homemade turkey burger mixed with sage, celery and onions, topped fried onion straws and cranberry mayo, served with sweet potato fries,
Weekend Specials
- Leftover Thanksgiving Hash$15.00
Stuffing with sausage, diced turkey, Brussels sprouts and gravy, topped with two eggs and served with toast or pancakes.
- Special Nest$15.00
A layer of shredded potatoes filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, green beans, tomatoes, crispy onions and sausage, served with toast or pancakes.
Wednesday Special
Brunch Package
Pies
- lg pie$18.00Out of stock
- al mond cresants$8.00
- 4pak raisin bran muffins$9.00
- candy hands$5.00
- 2pak raisin bran muffins$5.00
- Plastic Container Cookie$8.00
- halloween cookies$3.25
- small pies$8.00
- Long Sleeve Shirt$18.00
- Coffee Mugs$18.00
- Loose Teas$20.00
- T-shirt$15.00
- V-Neck T-Shirt$16.00
- Sweat Shirt$35.00
- Zip Up Hoodie$30.00
- rice krispy treats$2.50
- 6pak halloween cookies$6.00Out of stock
- Tea Pot$25.00
- Assorted Scones$8.50
KIDS
Breakfast
Lunch
DRINKS
Juices & Milk
Smoothies
Milkshakes
Drinks
- Coffee$3.00
- Cold Brew$3.75
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Iced Chai$4.50
- Peach Iced Tea$3.50
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.50
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Sierra Mist$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Fruit Punch$3.00
- Refill Syrup$0.75
- Toasted Almond Coffee$4.50
- Mango Iced Tea$3.50
- Chai Latte$4.50
- Mocha$5.00
- Latte$4.00
- Espresso$2.50
- Hot Water$1.00
- Dirty Iced Chia Latte$6.00
- Coconut Cold Brew$5.00
- White Cocoa Peppermint Latte$6.00
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Sugar Cookie Cold Brew$5.50
- Gingerbread Latte$5.50
- Eggnog Latte$6.00
- Holiday Blend Teas$4.25