Katsu Sando Chinatown
Katsu Sandos
- Chicken Katsu Sando$12.95
Jidori chicken breast katsu, yuzu-kosho slaw, katsu sauce, honey milk bread
- Pork Katsu Sando$13.95
Berkshire pork loin katsu, yuzu-kosho miso slaw, katsu sauce, honey milk bread
- Menchi Katsu Sando$13.95
Australian wagyu burger katsu, yuzu-kosho miso slaw, katsu sauce, honey milk bread
- Honey Walnut Shrimp Katsu Sando$13.95
- Mushroom Katsu Sando$11.95
Whole portobello mushroom katsu, yuzu-kosho miso slaw, katsu sauce, honey milk bread
- Snow Crab Korokke Roll$19.95
Rice Plates
- Katsu Curry Plate$15.95Out of stock
Your choice of katsu (chicken, pork, menchi, honey walnut shrimp, mushroom), wagyu curry, scratched-made magical potato salad, Fukujinzuke (pickled radish and eggplant crunchy relish), California Hikari steamed rice
- Classic Katsu Plate$14.95Out of stock
Your choice of katsu (chicken, pork, menchi, honey walnut shrimp, mushroom), wafu slaw, Fukujinzuke (pickled radish and eggplant crunchy relish), white rice, katsu sauce
Sides
- Wagyu Curry Chizu Fries$8.95Out of stock
Krispy seasoned waffle fries with a side of wagyu curry cheese sauce for all your dipping or a slathering pour-over, the choice is yours!
- Fries$4.95Out of stock
Krispy seasoned waffle fries - perfect with a side of our wagyu curry dip or O.M.G. Sauce
- Today's Pickles$2.50Out of stock
Not yesterday's, not tomorrow's, but today's pickles
- Wafu-Slaw$2.95
Yuzu-kosho miso slaw - great side to balance the meal and bring a burst of umami!
- Potato Salad$3.95
Scratched-made potato salad is inspired by the Japanese comfort classic
- Small Rice$1.95
Steamed California Hikari rice -great to go with your leftover curry dips
- Large Rice$3.95
Steamed California Hikari rice to share
- Wagyu Curry Dip$4.50
Scratch-made curry with wagyu trimmings to make the most rich and balanced curry. Our take on the Yoshoku classic to bring you all the warm and fuzzy feelings! - Perfect to dip your katsu sando, fries, onigiris, or rice! We love curry!
- 2 Slices Honey Milk$2.50
Katsu Family Meals
- Katsu Curry Family Meal$57.95
A special meal from our katsu sando family to yours + house-made wagyu curry (feeds 4). Comes with: your choice of 4 katsu cutlets, house-made wagyu curry, California hikari rice, scratched-made magical potato salad, yuzu-kosho miso slaw, pickles of the da
- Classic Katsu Family Meal$53.95
A special meal from our katsu sando family to yours + house-made wagyu curry (feeds 4). Comes with: Your choice of 4 Katsu cutlets, California Hikari steamed rice, scratched-made magical potato salad, Yuzu-kosho miso slaw, pickles of the day, Fukujinzuke (