Katsuo + Kombu


Udon

Kake

$13.00

Katsuo + Kombu dashi soup with negi

Niku

$18.00

Dashi braised thin sliced Imperial Wagyu Beef with kombu tempura

Kakiage

$17.00

Mixed root vegetables tempura with shrimp

Tan Tan

$18.00

Kurobuta pork Tan Tan sauce with eggplant, onsen tamago and spicy umami sauce

The Curry

$18.00

Spice Wagyu curry dashi with farmers market vegetables and onsen tamago

Udon

Mentai Yamakake Bukkake

$16.00

Grated Japanese mountain yam with spicy Cod roe

Toriten Bukkake

$16.00

Chicken Tempura, yuzu kosho, negi, daigon, ginger

Fukuoka Signature

$18.00

Gobo tempura, chicken tempura, negi, daigon, ginger, shiso

Farmers Market Salad

$17.00

Farmers market vegetables, tofu, gobo tempura with ginger sesame vinaigrette, spicy umami sauce

Beverage

Choya Yuzu 350ml

$4.00

UCC Green Tea 330ml

$4.00

San Pellegrino 330ml

$3.00

Eichigo Koshihikari 350ml

$6.50

Echigo Weizen 350ml

$6.50

Otherwise Calrose Crisp 16oz

$7.50

Laughing Monk Holy Ghost 16oz

$7.50

Otokoyama (J) 300ml

$18.00

Fukuju (JG) 300ml

$20.00