Katsuo + Kombu
Udon
Kake
$13.00
Katsuo + Kombu dashi soup with negi
Niku
$18.00
Dashi braised thin sliced Imperial Wagyu Beef with kombu tempura
Kakiage
$17.00
Mixed root vegetables tempura with shrimp
Tan Tan
$18.00
Kurobuta pork Tan Tan sauce with eggplant, onsen tamago and spicy umami sauce
The Curry
$18.00
Spice Wagyu curry dashi with farmers market vegetables and onsen tamago
Udon
Mentai Yamakake Bukkake
$16.00
Grated Japanese mountain yam with spicy Cod roe
Toriten Bukkake
$16.00
Chicken Tempura, yuzu kosho, negi, daigon, ginger
Fukuoka Signature
$18.00
Gobo tempura, chicken tempura, negi, daigon, ginger, shiso
Farmers Market Salad
$17.00
Farmers market vegetables, tofu, gobo tempura with ginger sesame vinaigrette, spicy umami sauce